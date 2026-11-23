The United States remains an important destination for Italian companies looking beyond Europe for growth. The commercial relationship is already substantial: the US is Italy’s largest non-EU export market, while the stock of Italian foreign direct investment in the country reached $54.7 billion in 2024, according to US Department of Commerce figures published in 2026.

However, selling into the United States and establishing a business there are two different propositions. Companies moving beyond exports must decide how their operations will be structured, where they will be located and how US tax obligations will interact with their existing Italian business.

Moving beyond exports

Many Italian businesses’ relationship with the US market begins through exports, distributors or commercial partners. This allows companies to test demand and develop customer relationships without immediately establishing a permanent presence.

As activity grows, operating exclusively from Italy can become limiting. A local operation can provide greater proximity to customers and commercial networks, but also brings additional responsibilities surrounding employees, premises, taxation and reporting.

The first question should therefore be what the business actually needs from a US presence. A company looking for local sales representation may require a very different arrangement from one planning to manufacture products, employ a substantial workforce or make long-term investments in the country.

Choosing the right structure

There is no single structure suitable for every Italian company entering the US. Depending on its activities, a business might establish a US subsidiary or operate through another form of local entity. This choice affects taxation, liability, administration and how profits move between the United States and Italy.

Companies should also understand when their activities could constitute a US trade or business or create a permanent establishment. The US-Italy income tax treaty provides a framework for the treatment of certain cross-border income and business profits, but the position depends on the company’s individual circumstances.

Importantly, a formal US entity is not always required before tax obligations arise. The IRS confirms that a foreign corporation may be considered engaged in a US trade or business depending on its activities, including where employees are working in the country on its behalf. This makes it important to consider the tax position as US activity develops, rather than waiting until a subsidiary is established.

Understanding federal and state obligations

Federal taxation is only one part of the picture. Individual states each have their own requirements on corporate taxation, sales taxes, employment and business registration. Establishing a company in one state can therefore have different financial implications from operating in another.

Location decisions should take account of workforce availability, logistics, property costs, incentives and the company’s expected activities alongside state and local tax requirements.

Additionally, the US-Italy tax treaty can provide protection against certain forms of double taxation, while transactions between the Italian and American businesses may create transfer pricing, withholding and reporting considerations.

Planning the relationship between Italy and the US

An American entity will often continue to exchange goods, services, intellectual property or financing with its Italian parent or related businesses.

These relationships should be structured appropriately. Pricing between related entities should follow applicable transfer pricing principles, while cross-border payments can carry tax and reporting consequences.

Funding also deserves consideration before the US operation begins to grow. The balance between equity, debt and revenue generated locally can affect cash flow and taxation, as can the eventual movement of profits back to Italy. Getting these arrangements right at the beginning is considerably easier than restructuring them once the US operation has become established.

Understanding the market

Tax efficiency alone cannot make a US expansion successful. The country comprises large and varied regional markets, with differences in demand, competition, operating costs and commercial practices. Therefore, a model that works successfully in Italy will not necessarily translate directly to an American customer base.

Businesses should conduct market research to understand where demand exists, how competitors operate and whether proposed pricing remains viable once logistics, duties, local taxation and operating costs are included.

For SMEs, a phased approach can be particularly valuable. Testing the market before committing substantial resources provides an opportunity to build local knowledge and identify whether the original assumptions behind the expansion hold up in practice.

Studio Gullì on both sides of the Atlantic

Studio Gullì’s ability to support Italian-US business is reinforced by a direct presence in both countries.

The establishment of Studio Gullì America in New York provides a local point of support for companies exploring the US market, coordinated with the firm’s existing expertise in Italy.

This allows cross-border decisions to be considered from both perspectives. Studio Gullì supports clients with market research, business internationalisation, financial and tax planning and the administrative considerations involved in establishing operations abroad.

For an Italian company, the aim should not simply be to create an American entity. The structure needs to make sense for the business behind it and the market it intends to serve.

Support beyond Italy and the US

Cross-border businesses rarely operate between only two jurisdictions, adding further tax and regulatory considerations. Suppliers, customers, investors and other group companies may be located elsewhere.

As the exclusive Italian member for Accounting Services of IR Global, Studio Gullì is part of a worldwide network of legal, financial and advisory professionals operating across more than 165 jurisdictions.

Access to local expertise worldwide is incredibly valuable when an Italian company’s expansion involves additional markets, international supply chains or a broader group structure.

Getting US expansion right

The size of the US market makes it attractive, but it also makes preparation particularly important. Corporate structure, location, taxation and commercial viability are interconnected decisions, and choices made at the beginning can shape how easily an operation develops later.

To Italian companies ready to move beyond exporting, establishing a US presence represents an important next stage of international growth. With operations in Italy and the United States, Studio Gullì can support businesses in assessing that move from both sides of the Atlantic.