ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Ireland – Investigation Into Suspected Breaches Of Libyan Sanctions Concluded
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
An investigation into an Irish security firm suspected of breaching EU and UN sanctions against Libya through alleged military training activities has concluded without prosecution. The probe examined whether Irish Training Solutions violated international sanctions by providing military training to forces controlled by General Khalifa Haftar, with the company denying all allegations and cooperating throughout the investigation.
It is being reported (behind a paywall) that the investigation launched in 2024 (see our earlier post) into suspected breaches of EU and UN sanctions against Libya has been concluded with a decision not to prosecute.
The allegations had focused on whether the company, Irish Training Solutions, had breached sanctions through the provision of military training to forces controlled by General Khalifa Haftar.
The company denied the allegations, cooperated with the investigation and the newest reporting notes that no raids or arrests were made.
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