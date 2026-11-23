It is being reported (behind a paywall) that the investigation launched in 2024 (see our earlier post) into suspected breaches of EU and UN sanctions against Libya has been concluded with a decision not to prosecute.

The allegations had focused on whether the company, Irish Training Solutions, had breached sanctions through the provision of military training to forces controlled by General Khalifa Haftar.

The company denied the allegations, cooperated with the investigation and the newest reporting notes that no raids or arrests were made.