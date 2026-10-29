Irish Government Publishes The National Cyber Security Strategy 2030

On 7 October 2026, the Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration launched the National Cyber Security Strategy 2030 (the “Strategy”), building upon previous strategies published in 2015 and 2019. The Strategy is structured around three core pillars, “Detect and Defend”, “Enhance National Resilience” and “Strengthen Our Cyber Ecosystem”, which capture 29 different measures. The Irish Government’s aim is to ensure the protection of the Irish state, its people and critical national infrastructure from cyber security threats.

Background

The contents of the Strategy have been informed by a public consultation which ran from July through August 2026, as well as by the 2025 National Cyber Risk Assessment (previously discussed here). The Strategy aims to build on the foundations laid over the last 10 years, while also aligning closely with other Government strategies such as the National Digital & Artificial Intelligence Strategy (previously discussed here).

Current legal landscape

The Strategy contains an overview of the current legal landscape surrounding cyber security, including the Revised Network and Information Security Directive (“NIS 2”), the Cyber Resilience Act, and the aforementioned National Cyber Risk Assessment.

Regarding the National Cyber Security Bill, which will serve to establish the National Cyber Security Centre (“NCSC”) on a statutory footing and transpose NIS 2, the Strategy states that the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration (the “Department”) is currently working to prepare a draft to be brought to the Government. The final form of this bill remains to be seen; it will likely include many of the details from the General Scheme of the National Cyber Security Bill 2024 (previously discussed here).

Three high-level pillars

The Strategy is divided into 29 different measures spread across three pillars. We have outlined the key elements of each pillar below:

Detect and Defend

The first pillar is titled “Detect and Defend” and features 11 measures grouped into the general heading of Strengthen Visibility and Detection and Implement Proactive Cyber Security and Defence Capabilities. Proposed measures include the development by the NCSC of a National Detection Network, a National Vulnerability Coordination Framework, and a general development of threat intelligence capabilities.

Of particular note is the Government’s commitment to strengthening Ireland’s cyber security readiness to address the evolving capabilities of frontier artificial intelligence (“AI”). This will involve ongoing work from both the NCSC, in implementing the EU Action Plan on Cybersecurity and AI, and the newly established AI Office of Ireland, and shows a clear recognition from the Government of the dangers posed by frontier AI.

Enhance National Resilience

The second pillar, Enhance National Resilience, centres on the capacity of institutional processes to prevent, detect, respond to and recover from cyber security attacks. This pillar addresses the current status of the National Cyber Security Bill, and includes commitments from the Department to engage with national competent authorities to develop guidelines once the National Cyber Security Bill has been enacted, as well as to develop framework documents to consider any additional secondary legislation that may be required.

The second pillar additionally addresses the development of a National Cyber Security Certification Scheme which will be based upon the Cyber Fundamentals Framework (“CyFun”). Ireland had previously joined the CyFun framework, and the Strategy re-affirms this commitment. The establishment of this national scheme is targeting Q3 2027.

Lastly, the pillar addresses the adoption of quantum computing capabilities, and security of supply changes for essential and important entities. With this aim in mind, the Government intends to enact legislation designating a notifying authority and a market surveillance authority under the Cyber Resilience Act, and provide for a penalties regime, by Q4 2027.

Strengthen Our Cyber Ecosystem

The final pillar relates to strengthening the cyber ecosystem in Ireland. This pillar includes investment in cyber security education for individuals and SMEs, as well as investment in the capacity for law enforcement to respond to cyber crimes and cyber security threats. There is also an intention to establish a Cyber Security Research Centre of Excellence, which is scheduled to be launched in Q4 2030.

Additionally, there are clear commitments to international cooperation on the part of the Government included in this pillar. This includes the development of a framework for international engagement and capacity building on cyber security,

Next steps

The implementation of the Strategy will be overseen by the Inter-Departmental Committee on the National Cyber Security Strategy, which is chaired by the Department. An annual report will be published to assess the progress of the strategy. We will continue to provide updates on any relevant developments stemming from the Strategy.