Introduction

As part of our Corporate Counsel webinar series, RDJ recently hosted a session exploring recent developments in legal professional privilege and the practical considerations for in-house legal teams and businesses. Marianne Lonergan and Charlene Walsh from RDJ’s Dispute Resolution team explored these issues, including the steps businesses should consider when protecting privileged information.

The discussion covered the application of privilege in an in-house context, internal investigations and disclosure, sharing privileged information with third parties, and the emerging risks presented by the use of AI.

Legal professional privilege is an important protection, allowing confidential communications between clients and their legal advisers to remain protected from disclosure. However, recent court decisions and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) are highlighting the importance of understanding when privilege applies and how it can be maintained.

For in-house legal teams and business leaders, particular challenges arise when conducting internal investigations, sharing legal advice, managing commercially sensitive documents and using AI tools. Understanding these risks is essential to protecting confidential information and maintaining legal professional privilege.

Understanding legal professional privilege and the role of in-house counsel

Legal professional privilege belongs to the client, not the lawyer, regardless of whether the advice is provided by in-house counsel or an external lawyer.

Legal professional privilege takes two very distinct forms: legal advice privilege and litigation privilege.

Legal advice privilege protects confidential communications between a lawyer and a client for the purpose of seeking or providing legal advice. Litigation privilege protects confidential communications and documents created for the dominant purpose of existing or reasonably contemplated litigation.

Key Takeaways:

Privilege can apply to advice provided by suitably qualified corporate counsel.

However, the capacity in which the lawyer is acting is important. In F&C Reit Property Asset Management plc v Friends First Managed Pension Funds Ltd [2017] IEHC 383, the Court considered whether in- house counsel was acting as an independent legal adviser or in a commercial capacity. The Court will look beyond legal title to the substance of engagement.

Identifying the client is equally important. Privilege does not automatically extend to every employee within an organisation. The English decision in Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd v Sandoz Ltd [2018] EWHC 2747 (Ch) illustrates the difficulties surrounding internal fact finding and communication between in-house counsel and employees gathering information for external lawyers.

Businesses should therefore identify who is authorised to seek and receive legal advice and ensure that the legal advice is distinguished from general commercial discussions.

Strategic Implication:

The difficulty of claiming privilege over internal fact-finding absent existing or contemplated litigation, and the importance for businesses of establishing from the outset whether legal advice privilege covers communications between in-house counsel and employees.

Internal Investigations, Discovery and Sharing Privileged Information

Internal investigations can present challenges when determining whether documents attract privilege. The purpose for which the document is created is central to establishing litigation privilege.

Key Takeaways:

In Artisan Glass Studio v The Liffey Trust [2018] IEHC 180, the Court confirmed that a reasonable apprehension of litigation was not, by itself, determinative. The dominant purpose behind creating the document also had to be considered.

Similarly in Ladislav Kunzo v Kepak Longford Unlimited Company [2021] IEHC 577, the High Court ordered the accident report form to be disclosed, but the investigation and witness statements were not – the Court found that litigation was reasonably apprehended and the documents were created for that dominant purpose.

Commercial sensitivity must also be distinguished from legal professional privilege.

In Advanced Drainage Systems Inc v Microstrain Ltd t/a CUBICM3 [2026] IEHC 577, the High Court confirmed that commercial sensitivity did not, in itself, justify withholding documents from discovery. The practical message is to seek targeted disclosure and confidentiality safeguards, rather than treat commercial sensitivity as a basis for privilege.

Businesses should also exercise care when sharing privileged material with third parties. Common-interest privilege may provide an exception to the general rule that sharing privileged documents risks waiving privilege.

Common-interest privilege preserves existing protection; it does not create privilege where none existed originally.

In Stewart Wood v English [2022] IEHC 579, the High Court considered a two-stage approach

The document must first be privileged in its own right, and It must then have been shared on the basis of a common interest between the parties.

Strategic implication:

Businesses should consider and document the purpose for which investigation material is created, particularly where litigation is contemplated, and should carefully assess the basis on which privileged material is shared with third parties.

Commercial confidentiality and legal professional privilege should not be treated as interchangeable protections.

The Impact of AI on Legal Professional Privilege

The increasing use of AI creates additional challenges for businesses handling privileged and confidential information. While using AI can assist with legal research and document-related tasks, uploading privileged information to external platforms can create significant risks.

The High Court’s Practice Direction HC 142 on the Responsible Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Court Documents, effective from 1 September 2026, expressly warns at paragraph 10(5):

“Privileged information entered into non-private Gen AI Tools or systems may lose its privileged status”

AI use in legal proceedings has also attracted judicial attention. In Guerin v Doherty [2026] IECA 481.1, the use of AI-generated submissions containing fictitious legal authorities prompted the Court to issue guidance on responsible AI use.

The guidance emphasises that parties must not mislead the Court, AI use in legal research must be disclosed to the Court and other parties, and legal authorities and propositions must be independently verified.

The High Court and Circuit Court have issued new practice directions, effective from September 2026, requiring practitioners to verify AI-assisted material and include declarations in affidavits and witness statements confirming that AI did not generate its substantive content. Both warn of privilege risks, while the Circuit Court also requires disclosure of AI use in submissions.

These developments highlight two related but distinct concerns for businesses and their legal teams. Firstly, entering privileged information into non-private AI tools may put the protection afforded to that information at risk. Secondly, AI-generated legal research and submissions may contain inaccurate or fictitious material. Appropriate safeguards are therefore necessary both when handling confidential information and when relying on AI-generated legal content.

Strategic implication:

Businesses should exercise caution before uploading privileged or confidential material to external AI platforms and should ensure that any AI-generated legal research, authorities or propositions are independently checked.

Conclusion

Legal professional privilege remains essential to protecting confidential legal communications and managing legal risk. However, recent case law and developments in AI highlight the importance of understanding when privilege applies and taking appropriate steps to preserve it. Businesses should adopt clear practices for handling legal advice, internal investigations and privileged information, particularly when using AI.

Co-authored by Ursula Reilly, Intern