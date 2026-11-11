Central Bank Spotlights PDMR Procedures At Listed Issuers

Introduction

The Central Bank of Ireland (the “ Central Bank “) issued a “Dear CEO” letter last week to CEOs and company secretaries, setting out the findings of its targeted inspection of compliance with the requirements applicable to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“ PDMRs “) at selected equity issuers listed on Euronext Dublin.

“) issued a “Dear CEO” letter last week to CEOs and company secretaries, setting out the findings of its targeted inspection of compliance with the requirements applicable to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“ “) at selected equity issuers listed on Euronext Dublin. The inspection, which began in February 2026, looked at whether issuers had the governance and oversight in place to comply with the PDMR regime in Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (“MAR”).

Overview

The Central Bank was reassured on issuer outcomes but did note scope for improvement on PDMR lists, policies and procedures, record-keeping and the allocation of oversight responsibilities within issuers. The letter is addressed to all issuers, including ETFs, not just those inspected, and every issuer is expected to assess its arrangements against the findings and remediate any gaps.

In this update, we consider the Central Bank’s key findings and set out practical actions for issuers to consider in reviewing their PDMR arrangements.

What rules apply to PDMRs?

PDMRs and their persons closely associated (“ PCAs ”) must notify transactions in the issuer’s financial instruments once they reach €20,000 in a calendar year (this was raised from the previous €5,000 de minimis by the EU Listing Act). Issuers with multiple listings should be mindful of their separate obligations under UK MAR.

”) must notify transactions in the issuer’s financial instruments once they reach €20,000 in a calendar year (this was raised from the previous €5,000 de minimis by the EU Listing Act). Issuers with multiple listings should be mindful of their separate obligations under UK MAR. PDMRs must notify the issuer and the Central Bank within three business days of the transaction; the issuer must then make the information public within two days of receiving the notification.

Issuers must keep a list of their PDMRs and PCAs and notify PDMRs of their obligations in writing.

Subject to limited exceptions, PDMRs may not deal during closed periods before interim or year-end results.

PMDRs must notify their PCAs in writing of their obligations under MAR and keep a copy of that notification.

What the Central Bank found

While noting a large body of positive procedures and controls, the Central Bank identified:

Board-only PDMR lists. The Central Bank noted that some issuers designated only directors as PDMRs, without considering senior executives outside the board. The Central Bank expects such a determination to be appropriately documented.

The Central Bank noted that some issuers designated only directors as PDMRs, without considering senior executives outside the board. The Central Bank expects such a determination to be appropriately documented. Out-of-date policies. Elements of the regime were missing from some dealing policies. The Central Bank also noted an absence of a periodic review process, and unclear ownership of PDMR oversight in some instances.

Elements of the regime were missing from some dealing policies. The Central Bank also noted an absence of a periodic review process, and unclear ownership of PDMR oversight in some instances. Incomplete PCA lists. PCAs were missing from some issuers’ lists and the Central Bank noted the need to keep PCA lists refreshed.

PCAs were missing from some issuers’ lists and the Central Bank noted the need to keep PCA lists refreshed. “One and done” notifications. The Central Bank noted the need to periodically remind PDMRs of their obligations.

The Central Bank noted the need to periodically remind PDMRs of their obligations. Need for PDMR training. The Central Bank noted that many issuers do not provide PDMR training for inpiduals.

What do issuers, including listed funds, need to do following this letter?