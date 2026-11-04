Ireland's Deepfake Bill: Protection For The Few, Not The Many

A pensioner sees an ad on their social media feed featuring a video of a well-known celebrity, urging viewers to invest in a new trading platform. He transfers his savings. Neither the platform nor the endorsement is real. By the time the ad is reported and taken down, hundreds of people have seen it, and he and several others have already paid the price. Criminal fraud legislation may offer the pensioner some potential avenues of redress, but there is currently no equivalent protection for the individual whose image was manipulated to carry out the scam.

This is the kind of harm the Protection of Voice and Image Bill 2025 is intended to address. Introduced by Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, it cleared Second Stage in the Dáil in June 2026 and is now working its way through the Oireachtas. It creates two new offences. The first is knowingly using someone's name, photo, voice or likeness without consent for commercial or political gain - think advertising, fundraising, sales, or swaying an election. The second is distributing software built mainly to generate someone's likeness without their consent. The Bill is well-meant, and the problem is real. But read closely, it may protect a smaller group of people than the headlines suggest.

The Bill's clearest targets are all public facing. Take the deepfake video during last year's Presidential election that showed RTÉ journalists falsely announcing Catherine Connolly's withdrawal from the race. Or the fake investment ads that have borrowed the Taoiseach's face and Miriam O'Callaghan's voice to look credible. Think fundraising pages built around someone's stolen image or singers' voices used without permission in ads or AI-generated tracks.

If the Bill had been enacted before the 2024 general election, the person behind Gráinne Seoige's deepfake could have been prosecuted under it, had they been identified – a bad actor circulated an AI-generated sexually explicit image of her. It could have been created purely to degrade and humiliate her, or it could have been intended to damage her electorally or both. The circulation of an intimate image is already captured by Coco's Law (the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020) but this Bill could have given her vindication for the unauthorised use of her image itself. Grainne Seoige reported the deepfake to Gardaí, but as far as the public record shows, nobody was ever identified or prosecuted.

And that’s the gap: the person responsible was never identified - and the same problem is likely to persist if this Bill is enacted. Enforcement will be the real obstacle. In cases involving election deepfakes, scam investment ads and deepfakes generally, the person responsible is usually anonymous and/or often operating from abroad, often beyond any real hope of Irish prosecution. A new criminal offence means little to a victim when nobody can identify, locate, or extradite the person behind it.

Another gap - there's a whole other cohort of deepfakes that can devastate the people they depict, but that lack the commercial or political element this Bill requires - deepfakes created purely to damage reputation, humiliate people or cause financial loss, with no scam or fraud behind them. A company director gets a WhatsApp voice note, indistinguishable from her real voice, falsely announcing that the business is insolvent. Within the hour it reaches clients and investors, alongside a fake photo turned into video, with no money-making scam behind it, just reputational damage and financial impact for the business. A fake social media account set up purely to embarrass someone. A deepfake made to humiliate an ex-partner. A clip created to intimidate a classmate. All of it falls outside the Bill's reach as drafted.

Those affected victims have to turn to civil remedies such as defamation or fraud litigation, but litigation is slow, costly, and out of reach for a lot of people.

The EU's AI Act requires AI-generated content to carry a label, helping viewers spot a fake. But someone determined enough to fabricate content to humiliate another person or damage their reputation is unlikely to compliantly apply an AI label to it.

Other deepfakes fall outside the Bill for a different reason – the lack of a “public” element - a call impersonating an adult child, indistinguishable from their real voice, asking a parent for money: this is a private, one-to-one call with no public element, and so would be excluded from the Bill as drafted. Fraud legislation may help the parent who handed over money but it offers no vindication for the adult child whose identity was stolen and used to deceive them.

The Protection of Voice and Image Bill 2025 criminalises conduct that deserves to be criminalised, and it should be enacted. But by limiting itself to conduct with a commercial or political angle, one wonders if it's there primarily to protect public figures, leaving most private individuals no better off than before. Perhaps a more useful fix isn't just a new criminal offence but requiring platforms act faster once it has been confirmed that something is a deepfake and it's been reported as unlawful or harmful. Victims shouldn't be left to chase down every copy themselves. Platforms should be able to take it down, detect duplicates, restrict their spread, and preserve evidence. Requiring platforms to suspend flagged content while it's being reviewed, backed by real financial penalties for those that ignore it, would likely do more for victims in 24 hours than this Bill might achieve in its first few years on the books. As for defamatory or humiliating deepfakes, platforms should perhaps exercise more human judgement over takedown decisions, rather than leaving affected persons to fight it out through expensive litigation. But the platforms can’t fix everything. There is no single fix, legal or otherwise, to close every gap. Educating people on how to spot deepfakes, and keeping them alert to scams as they emerge, will always be key.