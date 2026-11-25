How can directors capture the efficiency gains of AI without compromising governance, confidentiality or legal privilege?

Few organisations are immune from the pressure to 'do more with AI', and the boardroom is no exception. Shareholders expect productivity gains, executive teams are rolling out enterprise copilots and directors themselves are discovering with delight that a 200-page board pack can be summarised in seconds. Meeting platforms now offer intelligent recaps, automated transcripts and AI note-taking at the click of a button, often switched on by default.

The commercial logic is compelling. Yet the boardroom is where an organisation's most sensitive information converges: strategy, M&A activity, litigation, regulatory investigations, succession and legal advice. The same tools that promise efficiency can, if used without thought, create disclosable records, leak confidential material and compromise legal professional privilege. As our Disputes Resolution team's recent briefing AI & privilege: what you need to know puts it, if AI is not used carefully, it can put existing privilege at risk or lead to the creation of new documents which privilege will never protect.

This article sets out practical guidance for boards on striking the right balance between AI usage and governance.

The tension: efficiency versus governance

Whilst technology has evolved at breakneck speed, the law has not, and directors should continue to observe and comply with their duties under the Companies Act 2006, including the duty to exercise reasonable care, skill and diligence and the duty to exercise independent judgement. These duties apply in full whether a board paper was drafted by a finance director or a large language model. An AI tool can help a director prepare, but it cannot make decisions or be held accountable. Responsibility stays firmly with the directors.

The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland makes the same point in its November 2026 guidance note, Digital Boardroom Governance: Board Meeting Hygiene in the Digital and AI-Enabled Boardroom, which is a welcome and timely resource for boards and their advisers. Its central theme is that moving board business onto digital and AI-enabled platforms does not dilute the governance standards expected in a physical boardroom. We recommend that boards read this guidance alongside their own policies.

What has changed is the volume, speed and permanence of the records that board activity now generates, and the number of third-party systems through which that information passes. That is where the risk lies, and it's what we'll be focusing on in this article.

The challenge: AI and privilege

Legal professional privilege protects certain legal communications from being disclosed to opponents in litigation, most regulators and other third parties. It has two limbs: legal advice privilege, which protects confidential lawyer-to-client communications made for the dominant purpose of giving or receiving legal advice, and litigation privilege, which protects communications for the dominant purpose of litigation that is reasonably in contemplation.

Two features of privilege make it especially vulnerable to careless AI use:

Confidentiality is the bedrock. If a communication is no longer confidential, it almost certainly can't be privileged.

If a communication is no longer confidential, it almost certainly can't be privileged. Waiver can be partial and inadvertent. Even referring to the substance of legal advice in a non-privileged document can sometimes be enough, and once waiver occurs it generally can't be undone.

In a corporate setting there is a further wrinkle. Under the laws of England and Wales, legal advice privilege attaches only to communications with the 'internal client' (in other words, those individuals at the organisation who are authorised to seek and receive legal advice on the company's behalf). That means that privilege does not automatically extend to everyone on a meeting invite, in a shared AI workspace or on the distribution list for an auto-generated summary of a meeting.

Where AI creates privilege risk in the boardroom

Uploading advice to public AI tools

A director who pastes a legal opinion into a consumer chatbot to 'explain this in plain English' may be doing something entirely understandable, but potentially very damaging. It is safest to assume that any input to a public AI tool is effectively a publication to the world. The Upper Tribunal has found that uploading confidential documents into a public AI tool amounted to placing information in the public domain and waiving privilege (UK v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2026] UKUT 81 (IAC)). The Solicitors Regulation Authority's August 2026 warning notice on the misuse of AI reinforces the point for the legal profession.

AI-generated outputs are not privileged documents

Before asking an AI tool for legal advice, directors should remember that (a) the output from the AI tool is almost certainly a 'document' for disclosure purposes and (b) as the law currently stands, legal privilege is very unlikely to apply to AI output, even if the tool produces sophisticated and accurate 'legal advice'. A core requirement of legal advice privilege is that there must be a confidential communication between a lawyer and their client. This means that privilege does not attach to AI output where there has not been any lawyer involvement in reviewing the output before it reaches the client.

AI transcription of board meetings

This is a big risk area for boards. When a meeting moves between discussions on commercial strategy and legal advice, an AI transcript will capture both and it may be very difficult to argue that the dominant purpose of the entire document was legal advice. Many tools also circulate outputs automatically to every invitee, potentially widening the circle beyond the 'internal client group'. It is long-established good practice to minute privileged discussions in board meetings separately, in an annex clearly marked confidential, which protects and separates the documentation of the privileged discussions from the non-privileged business decisions. An unedited AI transcript cuts straight across that discipline and is a big risk to privilege.

Agentic AI and board reporting

Agentic tools that pull information from across the business to compile reports can sweep privileged advice into a board report or task list that is circulated well beyond the lawyer-client relationship, compromising privilege over that content. Directors should understand what the tool can see, what it does with that information and where its outputs end up.

Best practice: ten practical tips for boards

Set the tone from the top. Adopt a clear, board-approved AI protocol stating which tools are approved, for what purposes and what must never be uploaded. Directors should be seen to follow it. Get to know your AI tools. Distinguish enterprise from consumer tools, use only company-approved tools for board business and train everyone to use them. Check the provider's terms on storage, training use and third-party access, and whether data is ring-fenced, and revisit periodically. Never put privileged material into a public AI tool. This is the single most important rule. If in doubt, do not upload it and ask your lawyers for advice. Plan AI use at the outset of a board meeting. Flag legally sensitive items (litigation, investigations, whistleblowing, M&A, regulatory matters, etc) in advance under generic headings at the agenda stages, and then decide whether recording, transcription or AI-note taking should be switched off for those items. Separate legal and commercial discussions. Take legal advice as a discrete agenda item, with AI tools disabled, and record it in a separate, clearly marked privileged annex to the minutes. Know your internal client. For significant and potentially privileged matters, identify and document who falls within the internal client group, and keep meeting invites, shared workspaces and AI-generated output within that group only. When sharing documents, keep distribution tight and consider who needs to see them. Think before you create a record. Ask: is this transcript or summary necessary, and would I be comfortable seeing it disclosed in litigation? Agree retention and deletion periods for recordings and AI outputs; transcripts used to prepare minutesshould not outlive the approved minutes. Treat AI outputs as first drafts. Approved minutes remain the definitive corporate record. AI summaries can contain errors, omissions and misattributions, so directors must use the outputs as an aid only and remember their obligation to keep accurate and appropriate records of their meetings in the form of minutes. Be transparent. Tell participants in the board meeting at the outset when AI transcription is active and make it clear that if any sensitive matter is to be raised it should be flagged before discussion in order to disable AI transcription. Invest in digital competence. Build AI awareness, including privilege risk, into director induction and ongoing board training.

Make legal advice easy to use

One key tip specifically for general counsel (which is also good advice for all law firms) is to ensure clarity in the drafting. Directors often reach for AI because the advice they've received is long and complicated, and they are short of time. Make the legal advice easy to read and understand, using plain English. Provide an executive summary and clear action points alongside the detailed advice. This will reduce the temptation for a director to upload the full document into a chatbot to summarise.

If something goes wrong

If privileged or confidential information has been uploaded into a public AI tool, whether by a director, an employee or a counterparty, seek legal advice immediately. Prompt action can help limit the damage.

Final word: think before you type

The law is still catching up with technology, and many questions about AI and privilege have not yet come before the courts. The fundamentals, though, haven't changed: always heed the principles of confidentiality, dominant purpose and the lawyer-client relationship in every document that is created. And remember that the directors' duties apply in the same way as they would to any decision, physical meeting or document, regardless of whether AI is being used. Boards that embed sensible habits now will capture the efficiency benefits of AI while staying firmly on the right side of the line.

A key message is that AI is a tool of the boardroom, not a member of it. Good governance remains a matter of human responsibility and judgement, and AI cannot deliver protected and privileged legal advice to the board.