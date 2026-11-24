On 18 September 2026, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published its final Guidelines on the sound management of third-party risk regarding non-ICT services (the New Guidelines). Once in force (the application date remains to be confirmed), they will repeal the EBA’s 2019 Guidelines on outsourcing arrangements, which have shaped financial services firms’ contracting approaches across the EU for the past seven years. The key takeaway is simple: European financial services regulators are no longer concerned only with “outsourcing”. They now expect financial services firms to manage risk across all of their non-ICT third-party relationships, and to document and contract for those relationships in a way that mirrors the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) (see here for our summary of the key DORA compliance considerations – Application of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA):Key considerations). The New Guidelines must first be translated into all official EU languages before an application date is fixed. In-scope financial services firms and the suppliers to that market need to use that time to digest the New Guidelines and assess the extent to which they will need to adjust their contracting approach.

A companion to DORA, not a competitor

DORA regulates ICT third-party services; the New Guidelines cover all other services that financial services firms procure from third parties. The two regimes can apply at the same time, and the EBA has deliberately designed them to work together. Many definitions are shared, including what counts as a “critical or important function” (CIF), and financial services firms may combine key governance and documentation arrangements. Most notably, a financial services firm may merge its non-ICT register of third-party arrangements with its DORA register of information, and it may merge its non-ICT third-party policy with its DORA Article 28(10) policy, provided the policy still differentiates between ICT and non-ICT services.

The practical message: the ICT/non-ICT classification work done by financial services firms for DORA becomes a key foundational gateway step into this new regime.

Who and what is caught

The scope widens on two fronts.

First, more FS firms are in scope. The 2019 Guidelines applied to credit institutions and investment firms subject to CRD, payment institutions and e-money institutions. The New Guidelines also cover investment firms under MiFID II (other than small and non-interconnected firms), issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) under MiCAR, approved financial holding companies and mixed financial holding companies and certain creditors under the Mortgage Credit Directive.

Second, more contracts are in scope. The 2019 regime applied to “outsourcing”, meaning a service provider performing something the financial services firm would otherwise do itself. The New Guidelines apply to any non-ICT service provided by a third-party service provider (TPSP) on a recurrent or ongoing basis to support a function, whether a process, service or activity, or part of one. Outsourcing becomes an express subset of this wider universe rather than its centre of gravity. Intragroup arrangements remain fully in scope.

Familiar carve-outs survive and have been modestly extended. Statutory audit, market information services, correspondent banking, clearing and settlement, SWIFT-type messaging infrastructures and payment networks (now expressly including European initiatives such as WERO) are excluded, along with regulated financial services that must be performed by another regulated entity (for example, custody), interbank and central bank transactions, and low-impact purchases such as catering, cleaning, legal advice, goods (eg plastic cards, card readers, office supplies, personal computers, furniture etc.) and utilities.

Contractual requirements now also apply to non-critical arrangements

This is the change with the biggest potential practical impact. Under the 2019 Guidelines, prescriptive contract content was largely reserved for outsourcings of critical or important functions. The New Guidelines set a baseline that applies to every in-scope arrangement, whether or not it supports a CIF. Every contract must be in writing and include, among other things:

a clear and complete service description;

the locations where the service is performed and data processed, with advance notice of changes;

what the governing law is;

provisions covering availability, authenticity, integrity and confidentiality of data;

easy access to, and recovery and return of, the financial services firm’s data on the provider’s insolvency, resolution, discontinuation of business or termination of the contract;

service level commitments/descriptions;

an obligation on the service provider to cooperate fully with regulators and resolution authorities;

termination rights and notice periods; and

for CRD institutions, a reference to the resolution authority’s BRRD powers.

The wording tracks DORA closely, which is good news as it opens up the possibility that DORA-updated contract templates can largely be adapted for non-ICT suppliers, bringing uniformity of contracting positions across a financial services firm’s supplier base.

Tougher terms for critical or important functions

For CIF-supporting contracts, financial services firms must have enhanced terms in place: quantitative and/or qualitative service level targets that allow effective, timely monitoring of service performance; service provider reporting and notification of material developments; insurance requirements where relevant; business contingency plan testing; unrestricted access, inspection and audit rights for the financial services firm and its regulators (with full provider cooperation and the scope, procedures and frequency of audits set out); and exit provisions with a mandatory transition period. These are largely aligned with what was required under the 2019 Guidelines.

Subcontracting is an area where the New Guidelines bite harder than in 2019. Contracts must now address:

excluded activities that cannot be subcontracted and conditions for objecting to subcontracting with the New Guidelines being more prescriptive here than the 2019 Guidelines,

the service provider’s management of location risk across its subcontracting chain,

flow-down of monitoring, reporting and audit rights to subcontractors,

requirement for certain termination rights to be in the contract between the service provider and the subcontractor and

putting in place measures to ensure continuity of service throughout their supply chain.

Overall, the subcontracting requirements are materially more onerous than the 2019 position.

Termination rights also go further in some instances than the 2019 Guidelines and move toward the position under DORA. Financial services firms must be able to terminate for (a) a “significant” breach of the contract (interestingly this is actually narrower than the 2019 Guidelines which required a termination right for any breach although our experience in the market is that in reality this trigger was often agreed as “material” breaches in most contracts), (b) “evidenced” weaknesses in risk management and data security (now expressly including non-personal data as well as personal data), (c) material changes such as new subcontractors, and (d) where the regulator can no longer effectively supervise the financial services firm as a result of the arrangement. Under the 2019 Guidelines, that last trigger depended on a regulator’s instruction. We expect that these termination rights will be a focus area of negotiations as they were in DORA projects as there will be fears on the supply side that if these termination rights were replicated in the contracts verbatim from the New Guidelines text they could equate to a quasi-termination for convenience by the back door where, for instance, a financial services firm decided on its own initiative that its regulator could no longer properly supervise it without first having had any communications from the regulator to that effect. Suppliers that resisted these points in DORA negotiations can be expected to do so again.

Proportionality

Financial services firms must apply the New Guidelines in a manner proportionate to the complexity of functions supported by suppliers, the risks arising from the arrangement, the criticality or importance of the function supported, and the potential impact on business continuity.

This principle is referred to throughout the New Guidelines and is one that some financial services firms may look to explore to ascertain if they can minimise the breadth of remediation actions that may otherwise be required under the New Guidelines.

Timing: Two tracks

The New Guidelines will apply to arrangements entered into, reviewed or amended on or after the application date which, as above, remains to be finalised, but financial services firms are also expected to review and amend existing arrangements, so this is not only a forward-looking obligation. Arrangements supporting non-critical functions may be brought into line at their next renewal. For CIF-supporting arrangements, the review and documentation should be finalised within two years of the application date; where they are not, financial services firms must tell their regulator and explain the measures planned to complete the review or a possible exit strategy.

Consequences of non-compliance

The New Guidelines are a regulatory interpretation by the relevant regulators of the current legislation, as opposed to a new directly effective legislation like DORA. As such, they do not typically set out penalties for non-compliance. Instead, upon incorporation of the New Guidelines in the national supervisory framework by the relevant regulators, in-scope financial services firms will be expected by the local regulator to make every effort to comply with these New Guidelines as per the timelines set out above. If they do not, it will then be open to such regulator to apply the various sanction mechanisms available to it, as relevant.

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