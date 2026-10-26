Mind At Work: Mental Health In The Asia Pacific Workplace - Indonesia

Are treatment costs for mental health conditions covered by statutory medical insurance or employer-provided benefits?

Every employer is obliged to register their employees into two social security programs regarding healthcare (BPJS Kesehatan) and manpower (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan). Every month the employer and each employee make contributions to the respective accounts of the employees as BPJS participants.

Treatment costs for mental health conditions in Indonesia are generally covered under BPJS Kesehatan paid for through the monthly contributions as stipulated above . In turn, the employee, as a BPJS participant, receives access to consultation, inpatient care, medical rehabilitation, and prescribed medication, on the basis that mental illness does not appear on the exclusion list set out in Presidential Regulation No. 82/2018 on Health Insurance and its subsequent amendments.