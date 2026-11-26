What Law no. 27 of 2026 means for employers and dealmakers

For over two decades, Indonesia’s manpower regulatory framework rested on the 2003 Manpower Law (as defined below). In 2024, the Constitutional Court noted that it had reviewed that law 37 times and that the law was no longer intact. The Constitutional Court also observed that manpower matters were now spread across two statutes and several decisions of the Court and found that certain matters had been left to government regulations when their substance should have been set out in a statute.

Through Decision No. 168/PUU-XXI/2023, the Constitutional Court called on lawmakers to recodify manpower regulation into a standalone law. The New Law (as defined below) responds to that call. It consolidates the Previous Manpower Law (as defined below) and a number of Constitutional Court rulings, and introduces new obligations for employers. The New Law also affirms Indonesia’s historical pro-labor regulatory approach by enhancing measures for enforcement and regulatory sanctions for non-compliance.

Speed read

On October 28, 2026, the Indonesian government enacted and promulgated Law No. 27 of 2026 on Manpower Protection (the New Law), which took effect on the same date and revokes Law No. 13 of 2003 on Manpower (the 2003 Manpower Law), as well as the manpower provisions in Article 80(a) and Article 81 of the Appendix to Law No. 6 of 2023 on Job Creation (the Job Creation Law) (the 2003 Manpower Law as amended by the Job Creation Law is hereinafter referred to as the Previous Manpower Law).

The New Law comprises 313 articles, many of which restate the regime under the Previous Manpower Law and its implementing regulations. This alert focuses on the changes that investors should consider in a manpower due diligence of an Indonesian target. Key changes include:

higher severance package formula for corporate actions, including 2x severance pay where the employer does not accept the employee following a merger, consolidation, acquisition, or spin-off

the requirement where an acquisition must worsen the terms of employment for an employee before an employee can seek termination (previously regulated in GR 35/2021) has now been removed

the removal of “efficiency” as a standalone ground for termination

a shorter maximum term for fixed-term employment (PKWT), from five years to four years in aggregate

a closed list of outsourceable support services, with a statutory shift of employment to the principal where outsourced workers perform core production activitiesan express rule that a termination made without agreement or a final and binding industrial relations ruling is void

a new obligation to provide a severance reserve fund.

1. Fixed-term employment: shorter caps and more stringent formalities

Under Government Regulation No. 35 of 2021 (GR 35/2021), a PKWT, including extensions, could run for up to five years. The New Law now caps a PKWT at four years in total (i.e., two years, extendable only twice for up to one year each). An employer that intends to extend a PKWT (within the four-year cap) must notify the employee in writing at least seven days before the PKWT expires.

The New Law also sets out in the statute itself two rules that the Previous Manpower Law did not contain:

Unwritten PKWTs—A PKWT that is not in writing is deemed by law a permanent employment agreement (PKWTT), a consequence that appeared in the 2003 Manpower Law but was omitted from the Previous Manpower Law. Registration requirement—The obligation to register a PKWT within three business days of signing, previously set out only in GR 35/2021, is now in the New Law itself.

In addition, failure to pay compensation when a PKWT ends, while previously already subject to non-monetary administrative sanctions, may now also trigger administrative fines.

2. Probation: minimum pay and social security

Probation remains prohibited for a PKWT and capped at three months for a PKWTT. During probation, a PKWTT employee must now be paid at least 75% of the wage for the position (and not below the minimum wage) and be enrolled in social security; the previous regime only prohibited pay below the minimum wage and did not expressly require such employees to be enrolled in social security. Underpaying, or failing to provide social security to, an employee on probation is a criminal offense.

3. Outsourcing: a closed list of support services

Previously, the Job Creation Law had deleted the statutory limits on the type of work that could be outsourced. The New Law reverses this and permits outsourcing strictly for support services not directly related to the production process, limited to cleaning services, catering for employees, security services, and employee transportation.

Two sector-specific carve-outs apply: companies in the mining and/or oil sector may also outsource mining and oil support services, but only through a subsidiary in the form of a limited liability company (PT); and a State-owned enterprise (SOE) may outsource support services only to its own PT subsidiaries.

The New Law stipulates a more stringent consequence for non-compliance: where outsourced workers carry out work directly related to the production process, their employment relationship would automatically shift by operation of law from the outsourcing company to the principal. The licensing requirement is largely restated but narrowed down: outsourcing companies must now be PTs (rather than any legal entity) holding a business license issued by the central government.

Companies using outsourced workers have one year from promulgation to comply, although outsourcing agreements signed before promulgation remain valid until they expire. Mining and oil companies and SOEs that do not yet have a subsidiary of the type required by the New Law may continue using their existing outsourcing providers for up to one year, within which they must establish or own a PT subsidiary to provide the outsourced support services to them.

4. Employment termination

4.1 Modified termination causes

Efficiency (whether or not followed by closure) no longer appears among the grounds for termination. Instead, employers must first take a prescribed sequence of steps to avoid terminations, such as reducing overtime and shifts, not renewing expired PKWTs, adjusting managerial pay, and offering voluntary early retirement. This expands upon the previous general duty to endeavor to prevent terminations.

In addition, force majeure is now a standalone ground for termination. By contrast, the Previous Manpower Law limited the statutory ground to closure of the company caused by force majeure, which is a considerably higher threshold. Meanwhile, GR 35/2021 also limited the ground to closure of the company caused by force majeure, despite also setting out the employees’ entitlements where force majeure did not result in closure. The New Law resolves this inconsistency and clarifies that force majeure is indeed a standalone ground for termination.

4.2 Higher severance cost

The New Law increases severance entitlements in several termination scenarios, as follows:

Merger, acquisition, consolidation, or spin-off: Employee’s decision: Where it is the employee’s decision to terminate the employment relationship, the entitlement comprises 1x severance pay, 1x long-service pay, and compensation of rights. These multipliers remain identical to those set out in GR 35/2021 for a merger, consolidation, or spin-off. For an acquisition, however, GR 35/2021 provided only 0.5x severance pay for an employee who was unwilling to continue, and only where the acquisition changed the terms of employment to the employee’s detriment. The New Law does not contain this condition. Accordingly, an employee who is unwilling to continue following an acquisition may now be entitled to the higher entitlement as stipulated under the New Law even where the terms of employment remain unchanged. As the provisions of GR 35/2021 remain in force only to the extent that they do not conflict with the New Law, on the face of it this condition and the lower multiplier should no longer apply, and employees now have the same right as an employer to seek termination in the event of an acquisition. Employer’s decision: Where it is the employer’s decision to terminate the employment relationship, severance pay doubles to 2x, together with 1x long-service pay and compensation of rights. GR 35/2021 provided 1x severance pay in this scenario. Permanent closure: Where an employer terminates its employees due to permanent closure by the owner’s decision, severance pay remains at 1x, but long-service pay increases to 1.5x, an increase from the previous 1x under GR 35/2021 for a closure not caused by losses. Where the closure is caused by continuous losses over two years, severance pay increases from 0.5x to 1x, while long-service pay remains at 1x. Other increases in severance entitlements

The merger, acquisition and closure scenarios discussed above are not the only areas where severance costs go up. The New Law also raises the multiplier for several other termination grounds compared with GR 35/2021, as summarized below:

Termination ground GR 35/2021 New Law Force majeure 0.5x severance pay (closure) or 0.75x severance pay (no closure) 1x severance pay Suspension of debt payment obligations 0.5x severance pay (if due to losses) or nce pay (otherwise) 1x severance pay Bankruptcy 0.5x severance pay 1x severance pay Employee’s application due to the employer’s misconduct 1x severance pay 2x severance pay Breach after first, second, and third warning letters 0.5x severance pay 1x severance pay Long-term illness or disability due to a work accident (beyond 12 months) 2x severance pay / 1x long-service pay (on the application of the employer or the employee) 2x severance pay / 2x long-service pay (on the employee’s application) Retirement 1.75x severance pay 2x severance pay

To note, while the base amounts of severance pay and long-service pay (i.e., the number of months’ wages payable for each length of service) remain unchanged, employer-funded pension contributions may now be offset against termination entitlements only if the termination is due to retirement, whereas GR 35/2021 allowed this offset for almost all termination grounds. Furthermore, the New Law introduces a reference amount for separation pay (uang pisah): where the company has not set the amount for the relevant termination grounds, it may be set at a minimum of one month’s wage, whereas GR 35/2021 left the amount entirely to the employment agreement, company regulation, or collective labor agreement (CLA).

4.3 Termination procedure: void if not agreed or adjudicated

The termination procedure itself largely restates the previous regime: where termination cannot be avoided, the intention to terminate must be negotiated bipartitely, by deliberation to reach consensus, within 30 business days; and, in the absence of agreement to settle, the termination may be effected only after the issuance of a final and binding decision of the industrial relations dispute settlement body.

However, the New Law restores a consequence from the 2003 Manpower Law: a termination made without agreement or a final and binding decision of the industrial relations dispute settlement body is void by law, and the employer must reinstate the employee.

In practice, unless the employment ends by resignation, expiry of a PKWT, retirement, or death, an employer seeking to terminate an employee without going to court should negotiate the termination bipartitely, keep minutes of the negotiation, and record the agreed termination in a joint agreement (perjanjian bersama) signed by both parties.

The joint agreement must then be registered with the Industrial Relations Court in the area where it was made, and the employer should also report the termination to the relevant manpower office. Although these steps do not by themselves prevent a later claim, a registered joint agreement is the clearest evidence that the termination was agreed and is therefore not void.

4.4 Criminal sanctions for failure to reinstate employees following unlawful termination

Failing to reinstate an employee whose termination is void, either because it was made without agreement or a final and binding decision, or because it was made on prohibited grounds, is now a criminal offense, punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR50 million or, for a corporation, a fine of between IDR200m and IDR2 billion.

4.5 Indefinite employment rights claim period

The New Law now expressly provides that employees may claim unpaid wages and any outstanding payments arising from their employment relationship without any time limit. In practice, unilateral termination by the employer, or termination without a signed joint agreement or a final and binding decision of the industrial relations dispute settlement body, may expose the employer to claims for unpaid wages and other payments (which are not subject to any time limit), as well as to reinstatement claims.

Any such exposure, however, should be reviewed together with any pending industrial relations cases, which will continue to be decided under the Previous Manpower Law if they were registered with the Industrial Relations Court before the New Law came into force.

4.6 Severance reserve fund

Employers, other than micro and small businesses, must now provide a severance reserve fund (dana cadangan pesangon), managed by a government institution, as a source of payment of employees’ termination entitlements. As at the date of this alert, the Ministry of Manpower has stated that no managing institution has been appointed. This obligation is entirely new. Failure to comply may lead to administrative sanctions, up to and including revocation of the business license.

The fund is intended to secure entitlements on termination for reasons other than retirement and for employees who are not enrolled in a pension program, and as such it appears to be distinct from, and in addition to, the job-loss (Jaminan Kehilangan Pekerjaan) and old-age savings (Jaminan Hari Tua) programs administered by the Social Security Agency for Employment (Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan), which are social security benefits for the employee rather than a source of payment for the employer’s severance obligations.

The details of the fund are left to a government regulation that has yet to be issued, which the Ministry of Manpower has publicly stated is expected to address, among other things, the managing institution, governance, and sources of funding. In conducting mergers or acquisitions, investors should assess the company’s reserve, and factor it into the transaction documents.

Comparable schemes exist in other jurisdictions. In Austria, for example, employers pay an ongoing contribution of 1.53% of each employee’s monthly pay into an occupational provision fund, against which the employee has a claim when the employment ends. However, how the severance reserve fund will be regulated under the implementing regulations of the New Law remains to be seen.

5. Lower threshold for establishing a bipartite cooperation body

The threshold for establishing a bipartite cooperation body has been lowered from 50 employees to ten, and non-compliance now carries express administrative sanctions in the form of written warnings, administrative fines, and/or restrictions on business activities. In practice, we are aware that compliance with the obligation to establish the bipartite cooperation body has been inconsistent.

Making these sanctions express signals the government’s intention to further enforce this obligation, at least by returning to a position similar to that under the 2003 Manpower Law, which expressly listed specific sanctions. The Job Creation Law had previously reduced the position to administrative sanctions in principle only, because the sanctions were to be set out in an implementing government regulation that, to our knowledge, was never issued.

6. Other key compliance points

A number of the changes in the New Law have been to elevate provisions previously set out in implementing regulations into the statute itself. While this may not necessarily change the substance or legal effect of these obligations for employers, this does indicate a shift to stronger enforcement.

Further, any amendment to these provisions would now require an amendment to a law rather than to a government regulation, which is a considerably longer process. In some cases, the New Law also attaches new sanctions to these obligations.

Foreign workers—The obligation to facilitate Indonesian-language education and training for foreign workers, previously set out only in a government regulation, is now in the New Law itself. The sanctions have also changed: a breach previously led to suspension of the processing of foreign manpower utilization plan applications and revocation of the plan approval; a breach now triggers written warnings, administrative fines, and/or temporary suspension of business activities. Workplace protection—Employers must: (i) protect employees’ personal data, safety, and health; prevent extortion, fraud, violence, discrimination, and bullying; and (iii) manage workloads, provide counseling, and maintain an easily accessible internal complaint mechanism. A failure in categories and (ii) is a criminal offense punishable by up to four years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 200 million or, for a corporation, a fine of IDR 200 million to IDR 2 billion. A failure in category (iii) triggers administrative sanctions in the form of written warnings, fines, and/or temporary suspension of business activities. Long-service leave—Every employee is now entitled to 30 calendar days of long-service leave after each five years of continuous service, and an employee who takes it is not entitled to annual leave for that year. Previously, only certain companies had to grant long-service leave, on terms set in the employment agreement, company regulation, or CLA. Failure to grant the leave is a criminal offense punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 10 million or, for a corporation, a fine of IDR 200 million to IDR 2 billion. Wage structure and scale—The New Law expressly requires the wage structure and scale to be attached to the company regulation or CLA (as applicable). Previously, Government Regulation No. 36 of 2021 (as amended) (GR 36/2021) required it only to be attached to the application for approval, registration, extension, and/or renewal (as relevant) of a company regulation or CLA, and also required it to be disclosed to each employee individually. Failure to prepare and apply a wage structure and scale now triggers written warnings, administrative fines, and/or restrictions on business activities. Occupational health and safety—Companies with at least 100 employees or a high-risk level must implement an integrated occupational safety and health management system (SMK3), as was already required in a government regulation under the previous regime. In addition, every company must now form an occupational safety and health committee, an obligation previously reserved only for companies with at least 100 employees or a high-risk level pursuant to a ministerial regulation. Supply chain and workforce composition—Medium and large companies must now ensure and audit that their production and distribution supply chains are free of the worst forms of child labor. The quota requiring private companies to employ persons with disabilities making up at least 1% of the workforce (2% for SOEs) is carried over from Law No. 8 of 2016 on Persons with Disabilities. Creditor ranking—As before, in bankruptcy or liquidation, unpaid wages rank ahead of all creditors and other employee rights rank ahead of all creditors, including preferred creditors, except secured creditors. The New Law goes further and provides that unpaid rights that have been agreed by a joint agreement, or established by a final and binding decision of the industrial relations dispute settlement body, are by law debts secured by all of the employer’s assets. It remains to be seen how the implementing government regulation will give effect to this provision, particularly given that under the Indonesian Civil Code, all of a debtor’s assets (i.e., the employer’s assets) already serve as general security for repayment of its debts by operation of law. Overtime—The requirement for a written and/or digital overtime order, previously set out only in GR 35/2021, is now in the New Law. Failure to observe the overtime requirements may result in the imposition of administrative sanctions ranging from written warnings, administrative fines, restrictions on business activities, up to revocation of the business license. Further, failure to pay the overtime is punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 10 million or, for a corporation, IDR 200 million to IDR 2 billion. Retention of diplomas and personal documents—The New Law prohibits employers from holding employees’ diplomas or personal documents as security, a practice that was previously adopted by some employers. The only exception is for credentials obtained through employer-funded training under a written agreement. Employers that breach this prohibition may face written warnings, administrative fines, and/or restrictions on business activities, and must return the documents to the employees concerned. Social security—Failure to enroll employees in social security, previously subject only to administrative sanctions, is now also a criminal offense (punishable by up to four years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to IDR 200 million), but only where the employer has not complied with the administrative sanctions first imposed, and not for micro and small businesses. If the offense is committed by a corporation, the fine rises to between IDR 200 million and IDR 2 billion. Lower CLA representation threshold—A sole union may now represent employees in CLA negotiations if its members exceed 30% of the workforce, down from more than 50% under the Previous Manpower Law. Company regulation related sanctions—Under the New Law, failure by an employer with at least ten employees to make a company regulation (in the absence of a CLA), or to renew it at least every two years, now triggers administrative sanctions rather than the criminal fine that applied previously.

7. Practical implications

The New Law changes how manpower risk should be assessed and allocated. Investors should take the changes under the New Law into account when formulating an employment strategy for their Indonesian target, which should include, among other things, the following considerations:

Buyers should factor into the deal economics that, following an acquisition, employees who are unwilling to continue may claim severance even where their terms do not change.

Where the employer decides to terminate employment relationships following a merger, consolidation, acquisition, or spin-off, severance pay should be budgeted at twice the base amount.

PKWTs should be checked against the new caps, since any non-compliant PKWT would become a PKWTT by law.

Outsourcing arrangements should be checked against the closed list of support services, since outsourced workers who perform production activities would become employees of the company engaging their services.

Past terminations should be checked for a joint agreement or a final and binding decision of the industrial relations dispute settlement body, since a termination without either may be open to challenge and, if made on or after the New Law took effect, is void by law.

Policies and the company regulation should be updated to conform with the New Law, particularly to ensure adequate coverage on protection against harassment (bullying, violence, and discrimination), complaint mechanisms, data protection, and overtime orders.

“Efficiency” should not be assumed to be available as a termination ground, and employers must exhaust all relevant avenues to avoid termination under the New Law prior to terminating employment contracts.

To the extent practicable, transaction documents should reflect these points through specific warranties, indemnities, or pre-closing covenants (as applicable).

8. Looking ahead

The New Law mandates that its implementing regulations be issued within one year of its promulgation. Until then, the existing government regulations continue to apply to the extent consistent with the New Law. Investors should monitor these regulations closely, particularly on the severance reserve fund and the treatment of existing PKWTs. Industrial relations cases registered with the Industrial Relations Court before the New Law took effect will continue under the Previous Manpower Law. During this transitional period, some uncertainty is unavoidable. Businesses that act early, by reviewing their workforce arrangements and preparing anticipatory messaging to employees, as well as building flexibility into their transaction documents, will be best placed to manage it.