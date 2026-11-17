CONTENTS

The Director-versus-Employee Distinction Terminating a True Employee (Including Senior Non-Director Executives) Expatriate-Specific Considerations

When terminating a senior executive in Indonesia, a company must first determine whether the individual serves as a member of its Board of Directors (Direksi or “BoD”) or Board of Commissioners (Dewan Komisaris or “BoC”), is an employee, or holds both positions under separate arrangements. This distinction determines the applicable procedure, corporate approvals, and termination entitlements. This guide addresses common questions concerning senior executive termination in Indonesia by reference to Law No. 40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Companies ("Company Law") and Law No. 27 of 2026 on Manpower Protection ("Manpower Protection Law").

A. The Director-versus-Employee Distinction

1. Is a company director in Indonesia an "employee" for labor law purposes?

No, not under the general rule. Under the Company Law, members of the BoD are corporate organs appointed and removed by the General Meeting of Shareholders ("GMS"), rather than employees engaged under an employment agreement (Article 1(2) of the Company Law). A director’s relationship with the company is fiduciary and statutory in nature. The BoD manages the company in its interests and in accordance with its purposes and objectives, and each director must act in good faith and with full responsibility. This relationship differs fundamentally from an employment relationship (hubungan kerja), which is defined under labor law as arising from an employment agreement containing the elements of work, wages, and command (Article 1(19) of the Manpower Protection Law).

2. How is a director appointed and who can serve?

Directors are appointed by the GMS (or, for the first directors, by the founders in the deed of establishment) for a specified term and may be reappointed (Article 94(1), (2), and (3) of the Company Law). An individual is eligible for appointment as a director only if they are capable of performing legal acts and, within the five years preceding appointment, have not:

(a) been declared bankrupt; (b) served as a director or commissioner found responsible for causing a company to be declared bankrupt; or (c) been convicted of a crime causing financial loss to the state and/or relating to the financial sector (Article 93(1) of the Company Law). The GMS resolution appointing, replacing, or dismissing a director also determines when that appointment, replacement, or dismissal takes effect. If no effective date is specified, it takes effect at the close of the GMS. Any change in the composition of the BoD must be notified to the Ministry of Law within 30 days of the GMS resolution for registration in the Company Register (Article 94(5), (6), and (7) of the Company Law).

3. How is a director removed, and does this trigger labor law protections?

Under Article 105 of the Company Law, the GMS may dismiss a director at any time by a resolution stating the reasons for dismissal. The director must first be given an opportunity to defend themselves at the GMS, unless they do not object to the dismissal. Where dismissal is approved by a unanimous written shareholder resolution outside a GMS, the director must first be notified of the proposed dismissal and given an opportunity to submit a written defense before the resolution is adopted. Separately, under Article 106 of the Company Law, the BoC may suspend a director, stating its reasons and notifying the director in writing. A GMS must be held within 30 days after the suspension to revoke or confirm it, and the director must be given an opportunity to defend themselves. Confirmation results in permanent dismissal. If no GMS is held within that period, or the GMS cannot reach a decision, the suspension lapses. For public companies, the relevant capital market rules apply to the holding of that GMS. Removal from the BoD does not, in itself, constitute termination of employment or trigger statutory employment termination payments. Any separate employment relationship and contractual termination entitlements must be considered independently.

4. Our senior executive is both a member of the BoD and a party to an employment agreement with the company. Which regime applies?

Where an employee is promoted to the BoD, the company should clarify the status of the existing employment relationship before the appointment. To avoid uncertainty, the recommended approach is to terminate the employment relationship in accordance with the applicable requirements and settle the employee’s termination entitlements before the GMS appoints the individual as a director. Otherwise, a dispute may arise on dismissal as to whether the individual remains entitled to employment benefits calculated from their original employment date through to dismissal. As noted above, a director acts on behalf of the company as an employer and is not regarded as an employee merely by virtue of holding office.

5. What about a member of the BoC? Is the position treated in the same way?

Generally, yes. Members of the BoC are company officers responsible for supervision and advice, rather than employees solely by virtue of their appointment. Article 110(1) of the Company Law sets out the eligibility requirements, including the restrictions concerning bankruptcy, responsibility for a company’s bankruptcy, and relevant criminal convictions within the preceding five years. Under Article 111(1) to (3), commissioners are appointed by the GMS, or initially by the founders in the deed of establishment, for a specified term and may be reappointed. Their salary or honorarium and allowances are determined by the GMS under Article 113. Article 119 applies the director dismissal provisions in Article 105, with the necessary adjustments, to commissioners. It does not extend the director suspension procedure in Article 106 to commissioners. Any separate employment relationship must be assessed independently.

B. Terminating a True Employee (Including Senior Non-Director Executives)

6. What are the lawful grounds for terminating an employee, including a senior executive who is not a member of the BoD, in Indonesia?

Article 231 of the Manpower Protection Law sets out a closed list of permissible termination grounds, including:

company merger, consolidation, acquisition, or spin-off where the employee does not wish to continue or the employer does not wish to retain the employee; company closure due to continuous losses for two years; company closure due to the employer’s decision to close the company permanently; company closure due to force majeure; the company being under suspension of debt payment obligations (penundaan kewajiban pembayaran utang or “PKPU”); bankruptcy; an employee’s application for termination due to specified employer misconduct, including assault, gross insults or threats; inducing or instructing the employee to act unlawfully; failure to pay wages on time for at least three consecutive months, even if timely payment subsequently resumes; failure to fulfill promised obligations; instructions to perform work outside the agreed scope; or assignment of work endangering the employee’s life, safety, health, or morals that is not specified in the employment agreement; an industrial relations tribunal ruling rejecting an employee's claim referred to in item (g) above, followed by the employer’s decision to terminate employment; voluntary resignation; unauthorized absence for five or more consecutive working days after two proper written summonses; breach of the employment agreement, company regulations, or collective labor agreement after successive first, second, and third written warnings, each valid for up to six months unless otherwise provided in those documents; inability to work for six months due to detention on suspected criminal charges; prolonged illness or permanent disability resulting from a work accident that prevents the employee from working for more than 12 months; reaching retirement age; or death.

7. What procedure must be followed before terminating an employee?

Under Article 228(1) of the Manpower Protection Law, employers, employees, labor unions, and the central and regional governments must make every effort to prevent termination. Article 228(2) sets out the following stages:

reducing overtime work on holidays; reducing daily overtime work; reducing the number of shifts; reducing working hours or working days; not renewing fixed-term employment agreements upon expiry; not replacing employees reaching retirement age; adjusting wages and/or benefits for managerial employees; furloughing employees with indefinite-term employment agreements on a temporary or rotating basis; offering a voluntary early retirement program; and offering a retirement program for eligible employees.

(Article 228(2) of the Manpower Protection Law)

Where termination cannot be avoided despite the above efforts, bipartite negotiations must take place between the employer and either the employee (if the employee is not a labor union member) or the labor union (if the employee is a member), with a view to resolving the matter within 30 working days. If the negotiations fail to produce an agreement, the dispute proceeds through the Industrial Relations Court rather than through unilateral company action. Accordingly, termination is valid only if the Industrial Relations Court has issued a final and binding decision. Any termination without such a decision is deemed void, and the employer must reinstate the employee (Article 228(3) to (7) of the Manpower Protection Law).

Bipartite negotiations are not required in the following circumstances:

voluntary resignation; expiry of the employment relationship in accordance with the fixed-term employment agreement; the employee reaches the retirement age specified in the employment agreement, company regulations, or collective labor agreement; or death.

(Article 229 of the Manpower Protection Law)

8. What terminations are prohibited outright?

An employer may not terminate an employee for reasons including:

illness lasting no more than 12 consecutive months and certified by a doctor; absence due to fulfilling a state obligation; performing a religiously mandated obligation; marriage; pregnancy, childbirth, miscarriage, or breastfeeding; having a blood or marital relationship with another employee at the same company; forming, joining, or holding office in a labor union, or participating in union activities outside working hours, or during working hours with the employer’s agreement or as provided in the employment agreement, company regulations, or collective labor agreement; reporting the employer's criminal conduct to the authorities; differences of opinion, religion, political affiliation, ethnicity, skin color, group, gender, physical condition, or marital status; or permanent disability, illness resulting from a work accident, or work-related illness for which the recovery period cannot be determined, as certified by a doctor.

(Article 230(1) of the Manpower Protection Law)

A termination on any of these grounds is void, and the employer must reinstate the employee (Article 230(2) of the Manpower Protection Law).

9. How is statutory severance calculated, and does it apply to senior executives?

Under Article 232 of the Manpower Protection Law, termination entitlements comprise severance pay (uang pesangon) and/or service-period pay (uang penghargaan masa kerja), together with compensation of rights (uang penggantian hak), as applicable to the termination ground. These provisions also apply to senior executives who are employees. The minimum base severance scale ranges from one month's wage for less than one year of service to nine months' wages for at least eight years of service. Service-period pay starts at two months’ wages for at least three but less than six years of service and reaches ten months' wages for at least 24 years of service. Under Article 234(1), the wage basis comprises basic salary and fixed allowances. Compensation of rights covers unused and unforfeited annual leave, return travel costs for the employee and their family to the place where the employee was recruited, and other entitlements specified in the employment agreement, company regulations, or collective labor agreement. The applicable multiplier for severance and service-period pay depends on the ground for termination.

There is no statutory exemption from these entitlements for senior executives, expatriates, or highly paid employees, provided they are properly characterized as employees. The multiplier depends on the ground for termination, not on seniority or nationality.

10. What happens if the executive resigns voluntarily?

Under Article 231 letter (i) of the Manpower Protection Law, voluntary resignation is a valid ground for ending employment, provided the employee:

submits a written resignation at least 30 days before the intended resignation date; is not bound by any service bond; and continues to perform their duties until the resignation

An employee who resigns on these terms is entitled to compensation of rights and separation pay (uang pisah), rather than severance pay or service-period pay. Article 242(1) refers to Article 233(2) and (3) for the amount of separation pay. Where the company has not specified an amount, Article 233(2) provides that separation pay may be determined at no less than one month’s wage. Any more favorable amount already provided in the employment agreement, company regulations, or collective labor agreement continues to apply. Voluntary resignation does not require a determination from an industrial relations dispute settlement institution (Article 242(2) of the Manpower Protection Law).

11. Can we terminate for cause (e.g., misconduct) without paying severance pay?

Termination for a documented breach of the employment agreement, company regulations, or collective labor agreement generally requires three successive written warnings, each valid for up to six months unless the relevant document specifies otherwise. Even after these warnings, the employee remains entitled to a reduced termination package under the Manpower Protection Law, comprising one or two times the statutory severance pay, one times the statutory service-period pay, and compensation of rights, rather than no payment.

C. Expatriate-Specific Considerations

Does the severance regime apply to expatriate employees in the same way as it applies to Indonesian employees?

Where a foreign national is employed under an Indonesian employment agreement, rather than serving solely as a BoD or BoC member without an employment relationship or being seconded or assigned under an employment agreement with a home-country entity, the general severance framework described above applies without a nationality-based exemption for termination itself. A distinction applies to a different entitlement: under Article 88(1) of the Manpower Protection Law, end-of-contract compensation (uang kompensasi) is generally payable to an employee engaged under a fixed-term employment agreement (Perjanjian Kerja Waktu Tertentu or “PKWT”). The specific provision that may apply to foreign workers is Article 70(1) of the Manpower Protection Law, which requires the employer to pay compensation in respect of foreign workers. Article 70(2) provides exemptions from this obligation for the following institutions, positions, and categories of foreign workers:

government institutions; foreign state representations; international bodies; social institutions; religious institutions; certain positions in educational institutions; and foreign workers who remain legally married to an Indonesian citizen and/or are children of a lawful marriage between a foreign worker and an Indonesian citizen.

13. Our expatriate executive holds a work authorization tied to a specific role. How does termination affect immigration status and the distinction between a director and an employee?

Corporate removal, termination of employment, and immigration requirements must be considered separately. The Manpower Protection Law addresses foreign-worker utilization plans and approvals, employment in specified positions for a specified period, and the employer’s obligation to repatriate foreign workers after employment ends (Articles 62, 64, and 65(1) letter (e)). Article 72 provides for further regulation of foreign-worker utilization by Government Regulation. A foreign-worker utilization plan (Rencana Penggunaan Tenaga Kerja Asing or “RPTKA”) is distinct from immigration permission to reside in Indonesia. The specific reporting, cancellation, and immigration consequences of termination must therefore be checked under the applicable implementing and immigration regulations, which are outside the scope of this guide. Companies should coordinate the GMS resolution removing the director, termination of any separate employment relationship, and the relevant work authorization and immigration formalities, with specific immigration advice where required.

14. Can an expatriate director simply be removed from the BoD without severance, even if they consider themselves a long-serving executive?

Removal from the BoD does not, in itself, trigger statutory employment severance where the individual serves solely as a director and has no separate employment relationship. Length of service and seniority do not, by themselves, change the nature of that appointment. The company must follow the dismissal procedure described in Question 3 and review any contractual termination entitlements. Where the individual also has an employment agreement or other indications of an employment relationship, the company should assess that relationship separately. Relevant documents include the appointment resolution, remuneration arrangements, employment agreement, payroll and social security records, and applicable disciplinary and reporting arrangements. No single document or administrative arrangement should be treated as determinative. Any employment termination entitlements must be assessed under the applicable rules discussed in Questions 9 to 12. The individual’s engagement documents should therefore be reviewed before removal.

Concluding Remarks

The threshold question for any senior executive’s departure in Indonesia is not “How much severance pay is owed?” but “Is this person an employee for labor law purposes or solely a company officer?" An incorrect classification carries risks in either direction: treating an employee solely as a director who may be removed from office risks an unlawful termination claim and exposure to statutory severance pay, reinstatement, and back pay; conversely, overpaying severance pay to a company officer with no employment relationship is an avoidable cost. Multinationals establishing or ending arrangements with senior executives and expatriates in Indonesia should: (a) document from the outset whether the intended relationship is solely a directorship, solely an employment relationship, or a dual relationship, and structure remuneration, agreements, and social security participation consistently with that intention; (b) follow the correct removal procedure (a GMS resolution for members of the BoD or BoC, and the full notification, negotiation, and dispute resolution sequence for employees) for the relationship or combination of relationships that actually exists; (c) apply the correct termination ground and multiplier under the Manpower Protection Law to any termination of employment, recognizing that seniority and nationality do not, by themselves, reduce statutory entitlements; and (d) address immigration and work authorization formalities separately and obtain specific advice on those matters.