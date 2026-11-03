Guide To Restrictive Covenants

(A) GENERAL

1. What are the principal types of restrictive covenants used by employers in your jurisdiction in relation to their employees?

In Indonesia, there are no statutory provisions nor requirement on the use of restrictive covenants in employment relationships. However, as Indonesian contractual laws recognise the concept of principal of freedom of contract pursuant to Article 1338 of the Indonesian Civil Code (“ICC”), employers can govern any kind of restrictive covenants to be embedded in the employment agreement, company regulations, or a standalone confidentiality or non-compete undertaking.

Based on market practice, the most common use restrictive covenants include:

post-termination non-compete clauses restricting the employee from working for or setting up a competing business;

confidentiality and trade-secret protection clauses;

non-solicitation of clients or customers and of employees;

non-disparagement clauses, which restrict an employee from making statements that may adversely affect the employers reputation or business interest; and

intellectual property and work product protection clauses, including the assignment and protection of intellectual property created in the course of

The practical scope of client restrictions requires particular care, where a former employee joins a competitor that serves the same customers, it may be difficult to distinguish prohibited active solicitation from ordinary dealings arising from the employee’s new role. Such clauses should therefore identify the prohibited conduct and distinguish active solicitation from passive or incidental contact.

Garden leave and “golden handcuff” arrangements (deferred bonus or share award forfeiture) are also used, particularly by multinational employers, although they are less common in purely domestic employment relationships.

2. What general rules apply in determining whether a restrictive covenant is enforceable against an employee?

Indonesia has no standalone regulation comprehensively governing restrictive covenants in employment relationships. As a general matter, restrictive covenants may be agreed between the employer and an employee based on the principle of contract under Article 1338 of the ICC. Furthermore, in order for the restrictive covenants to be legally applied under the employer-employee contractual obligations, it must adhere to the validity requirements for an agreement, which according to Article 1320 of the ICC, it must satisfy four conditions:

consent;

capacity;

a certain subject matter; and

a permissible cause (“Valid Agreement Requirement”).

Article 1337 provides that a cause is impermissible if it is prohibited by law or contrary to morality or public order. A restrictive covenant that is oppressive, unlimited in time or scope, or that effectively prevents the employee from earning a livelihood, risks being treated as contrary to public order and therefore void. Most directly, Article 1601x of the ICC, which expressly permits a clause restricting an employee, after termination, from carrying out certain work, provided that it is agreed in a written employment agreement or company regulation with an adult employee. The court may annul such a clause, in whole or in part, if the employee is unfairly disadvantaged by it relative to the employer’s legitimate interest, and the employer loses the benefit of the restriction where it terminates unlawfully or the employee resigns because of the employer’s own default.

Restrictions that effectively prevent an employee from earning a livelihood or choosing alternative employment are more vulnerable to challenge, particularly in light of the constitutional protections of the right to work and to choose employment.

3. How do these general rules differ from the general rules that apply in determining whether a restrictive covenant is enforceable in other contexts, for example a commercial agreement, a franchise agreement with an individual who is a franchisee, a shareholders agreement, or incentive arrangements?

The same general principles of contract-law under the ICC, namely the freedom of contract, also apply to commercial agreements, franchise agreements, shareholders' agreements and incentive arrangements, provided that these types of agreement remain compliant with the Valid Agreement Requirement.

The principal distinction is the legal and commercial context in which the restriction is agreed. Restrictions between commercial counterparties, shareholders or other independent contracting parties are assessed as contractual arrangements between parties with greater freedom to allocate commercial risk and define their respective rights and obligations.

On the other hand, employment related covenants will be subject to more specific requirements, such as the Article 1601x of the ICC which provides the court with the ability to strike down or narrow the restriction where it unfairly disadvantages the employee, reflecting the law’s recognition that an individual employee is structurally the weaker party.

Accordingly, the same restriction may be more justified in a commercial or shareholder context than in an employment context, where the employee's ability to earn a livelihood and choose future employment is directly affected.

Employment agreements are also subject to mandatory requirements under Law No. 13 of 2003 on Manpower, as lastly amended by Law No. 6 of 2023 (“Manpower Law”), but those formal requirements do not, in themselves, determine the enforceability of a restrictive covenant.

4. Can restrictive covenants be enforceable against any level of employee or just certain types and, if so, which types?

There is no regulatory restriction limiting restrictive covenants to employees of a particular seniority or position. In particular, Article 1601x of the ICC permits a post-termination restriction to be agreed with any employee who has reached the age of majority, regardless of the employee’s position or seniority.

As a matter of practice and enforceability, however, restrictions are more readily justified, and more likely to survive judicial scrutiny, for senior management, sales and relationship-facing staff, and employees with access to confidential information, trade secrets or material client relationships. In this regard, Law No. 30 of 2000 on Trade Secrets (“Trade Secrets Law”) protects information that is not generally known in the relevant field of technology or business, has economic value because of its usefulness in business activities, and is subject to measures to maintain its confidentiality. Such information may include, among others, information relating to production methods, processing methods, sales methods, or other information in the field of technology or business.

Because the courts may annul a covenant that unfairly disadvantages the employee relative to the employer's legitimate interest, a broad non-compete imposed on a junior or replaceable employee with no access to sensitive information is at greater risk of being struck down or narrowed than the same clause applied to a senior employee with genuine access to protectable interests.

5. Is an employer required to make a payment to an employee in order for any restrictive covenant in their employment terms to be potentially enforceable? If so, how much and/or how is that calculated?

Indonesian law does not impose a general regulatory requirement to pay compensation for a post-termination restraint to be capable of enforcement. The condition as provided under Article 1601x of the ICC does not prescribe any minimum payment or formula for compensation.

However, compensation may be relevant to the enforceability of the restriction. Payment during the restricted period may reduce the disadvantage suffered by the employee and therefore support the employer’s argument that the restriction is proportionate to the interest being protected. There is no specific regulation on the amount or duration of such payment.

6. Are there any planned changes in the law of restrictive covenants in your jurisdiction? If so, please provide details.

There is no specific regulation pertaining to restrictive covenants, as it continues to be governed by the general ICC contract principles described previously.

It is important to note that Manpower Law may change in the near future. Following the Constitutional Court Decision No. 168/PUU-XXI/2023, issued on 31 October 2024, the Government and the House of Representatives were directed to enact a new and standalone Manpower Law within two years of the decision. Accordingly, a new Manpower Law is expected to be enacted by October 2026. At present, however, it is not possible to predict whether the new legislation will specifically address restrictive covenants.

(B) SPECIFIC TYPES OF RESTRICTIVE COVENANT

Direct restrictions

7. Non-compete: Will the courts enforce a restriction seeking to prevent an employee from working for a competitor after they leave the employer's employment? If so,

What conditions must be satisfied? Specifically, must payment be made to the employee and, if so, at what level and for how long?

Indonesian courts may enforce a post-termination non-compete restriction provided it meets the conditions in Article 1601x of the ICC and does not unduly prejudice the employee’s constitutional right to work. Under Article 1601x of the ICC, the restriction must be set out in a written employment agreement or company regulation and the restriction must not unfairly disadvantage the employee when weighed against the employer's legitimate interest. If either of these conditions is not met, or if the employer itself terminated unlawfully or drove the employee to resign through its own default, the covenant is unenforceable, or the court may annul it, in whole or in part, on the employee’s application or defence to a claim.

In assessing the enforceability of such restriction, the employee’s constitutional rights under Article 28D(2) and Article 28E(1) of the 1945 Constitution should also be taken into account. Article 28D(2) recognises every person’s right to work and to receive fair and proper remuneration and treatment in an employment relationship, while Article 28E(1) recognises every person’s right to choose employment. Accordingly, the restriction should be proportionate in its duration and scope and directed towards protecting a legitimate business interest, such as confidential information, trade secrets or established client relationships, and should not be so broad as to unduly prevent the employee from working or choosing alternative employment. A restriction that unfairly or disproportionately limits the employee’s ability to work or choose their employment may therefore be subject to judicial scrutiny or cancellation.

There is no regulatory requirement to pay the employee during the restricted period as a precondition of enforceability; payment is not mandated by law, though offering compensation for the period of restraint materially improves the employer’s prospects of enforcement because it reduces the disadvantage to the employee that the court will weigh. Where a court does order a remedy for breach of a valid restriction, it retains a discretionary power under Article 1601x to reduce any contractually agreed penalty or damages figure to an amount it considers fair.

8. Garden leave: Do employers use "garden leave" provisions in their employment terms whereby an employee who has either given or received notice of termination of their employment is required to stay away from the workplace and is prevented from having any contact with clients/customers or staff while continuing to be paid? If so,

what conditions must be satisfied and/or are there any limits on the use of garden leave clauses?

Garden leave is not a concept regulated by Indonesian regulation, but employers do use it in practice, typically for senior or client-facing staff serving a notice period.

Because Article 157A of Manpower Law generally requires the employer to continue paying wages and to allow the employee to work until termination formally takes effect. Garden leave may be provided for in the employment agreement or otherwise agreed between the parties

There are no specific provisions under the Manpower Law regulating or imposing a specific maximum duration for garden leave. As a matter of ordinary contract principles, garden leave may be agreed between the employer and employee in the employment agreement, company regulation, or a separate written agreement. During the garden leave period, the employment relationship remains in effect, and the employer should continue to fulfil its obligations to the employee, including payment of wages and applicable benefits.

will your courts require that the duration of any "garden leave" must be offset against the duration of any restrictive covenants that apply after termination of employment?

There is no established Indonesian law requiring the duration of garden leave to be offset against a post-termination restrictive covenant. Garden leave and post-termination restrictive covenants operate at different stages – garden leave applies while the employment relationship remains in effect, whereas a post-termination non-compete applies after the employment relationship has ended.

9. Confidential information: Will the courts enforce an employment term seeking to prevent an employee from using or disclosing their employer's confidential information after they leave its employment? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

Yes. Confidential information is protected both contractually and under Trade Secrets Law. Under Article 1 and Article 3 of the Trade Secrets Law, information qualifies for protection where it is secret (known only to certain parties and not to the public generally), has economic value because it is useful to a business, and its confidentiality is maintained through reasonable steps by its owner.

Article 4 of Trade Secrets Law gives the owner the right to use the information itself and to prevent others from using or disclosing it commercially without authorisation.

Based on Articles 13 and 14 of Trade Secrets, a breach of a trade secrets also includes a breach by a person who deliberately disclose a trade secret, or reneges on a written or unwritten agreement or obligation to keep it confidential, and unauthorised acquisition of the Trade Secrets. The owner can bring a civil claim for any breach of the confidentiality of the trade secrets to the District Court for damages or an order to stop the offending conduct.

Criminal sanctions of up to two years’ imprisonment as well as a fine of up to 300,000,000 IDR are also available as provided under Article 17 of Trade Secrets.

There is no fixed statutory duration. For information qualifying as a trade secret, protection may continue for as long as the information retains its confidential and economically valuable character and the owner continues to take steps to preserve its secrecy. For other confidential information, the duration should be linked to the period during which the information remains commercially sensitive.

Non-solicitation clients: Will the courts enforce an employment term seeking to restrict an ex- employee from approaching their former employer's clients or customers or potential clients or customers? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

Yes, in principle, a non-solicitation of clients or customers provision may be enforceable, subject to the general principles applicable to restrictive covenants and, where applicable, the safeguards under Article 1601x of the ICC. The restriction should be agreed in writing and should not unfairly prejudice the employee in comparison with the employer’s legitimate interest in protecting its client relationships and goodwill.

There is no fixed statutory duration for a client non-solicitation restriction. Its enforceability would generally depend on whether the duration and scope of the restriction are reasonable and proportionate to the legitimate interest sought to be protected. In practice, the restriction would be more defensible if limited to clients or prospective clients with whom the employee had material dealings or about whom the employee obtained confidential information, rather than extending to the employer’s entire client base.

From a market-practice perspective, there is also a practical risk in enforcing broad client non-solicitation provisions. Based on our experience, major corporate clients commonly engage multiple vendors or service providers for similar or related services and are therefore not necessarily tied exclusively to any particular vendor.

11. Non-dealing clients: Will the courts enforce an employment term seeking to restrict an ex-employee from dealing with their former employer's clients or customers or potential clients or customers even if the client or customer approaches the ex-employee? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

A non-dealing clause is inherently broader than a non-solicitation clause because it may restrict the employee from dealing with a client even where the employee did not initiate the contact. Accordingly, the broader scope may create greater enforceability concerns, particularly where the restriction prevents the employee from accepting business from a client that independently approaches the employee. The employer would therefore need to demonstrate a legitimate business interest in protecting the relevant client relationships and ensure that the restriction does not unfairly prejudice the employee in comparison with that interest.

As a matter of market practice, this concern is particularly relevant where major corporate clients commonly engage multiple vendors or service providers for similar or related services. In such circumstances, a client may independently approach or continue dealing with a former employee or the employee’s new employer without any solicitation by the employee. A broad non-dealing restriction may therefore be difficult to justify where the employer cannot demonstrate that the restriction is necessary to protect a specific and legitimate client relationship or confidential information.

There is no fixed statutory duration for a non-dealing restriction. As with non-solicitation provisions, the restriction should be reasonable and proportionate in its duration and limited to a defined and relevant category of clients, such as clients with whom the employee had material dealings during the employment relationship. Any reference to standard periods should be treated with caution, as Indonesian law does not establish a maximum period for the duration of non-dealing covenants.

12. Non-dealing suppliers: Will the courts enforce an employment term seeking to restrict the extent to which an ex-employee can deal with their former employer's suppliers? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

A clause restricting an ex-employee’s dealings with the former employer’s suppliers is enforceable under the same Article 1601x framework as other post-termination restraints, but is harder to justify than a client non-dealing clause because the employer’s protectable interest in its supply chain is typically weaker than its interest in client goodwill built through the employee’s personal relationships.

The employer would generally need to demonstrate a legitimate business interest in protecting the relevant supplier relationship, particularly where the employee had access to confidential information relating to pricing, sourcing, procurement strategies or supply arrangements. Where such information qualifies as a trade secret under Trade Secrets Law, the employer may have a basis for restricting its use or disclosure following termination. A restriction may also be more justified where the employee was personally responsible for negotiating or maintaining a material supplier relationship.

13. Non-solicitation employees: Will the courts enforce an employment term seeking to restrict an ex-employee from approaching any of their former employer's staff to persuade them to leave their employment and become a fellow employee of the ex-employee in their new employment? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

Yes, in principle, although a broad restriction is more difficult to justify than one directed at the active solicitation of specific categories of employees. A more narrow restriction, for example, addressing active solicitation of key employees with whom the ex-employee had a material working relationship, would be feasible, although there is no specific statutory duration guaranteeing enforceability. The restriction should also distinguish active recruitment or inducement from general recruitment activities or unsolicited applications by employees. There is no fixed statutory duration, and the duration should be proportionate to the employer’s interest.

14. Non-employ: Will the courts enforce an employment term seeking to restrict an ex-employee from being involved in the process of engaging any of their former employer's staff on behalf of the ex-employee's new employer, even if the former employer's staff member approaches the ex-employee? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

A restriction preventing a former employee from participating in the recruitment or engagement of former colleagues may be enforceable in principle, particularly where it is aimed at preventing the organised recruitment of a defined group of key employees. However, a prohibition that extends to any involvement in the recruitment of any former employee, including where that person independently applies for a position, would be difficult to justify.

The covenant should therefore focus on active involvement in inducing or recruiting relevant employees rather than preventing the new employer from employing a former colleague altogether.

15. Team move: Will the courts enforce what is sometimes called a "team move" covenant which seeks to prevent an employee from leaving the employer's employment and joining other former employees of the employer in working for a competitor of the employer? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

A covenant seeking to prevent a former employee from leaving together with other employees and joining a competitor would be difficult to enforce if its effect is to prevent the employee from taking up employment with a competitor. However, a narrower provision to prevent the former employee from actively organising, inducing or coordinating the departure of a defined group of employees may be more defensible. The distinction should be between restricting coordinated solicitation or recruitment activity and restricting the independent decision of several employees to join the same new employer.

16. Non-disparagement: Will the courts enforce an employment term seeking to restrict an ex-employee from disparaging or making comments about their former employer which may damages its reputation? If so, what conditions must the employer satisfy and for what duration would the court enforce the restriction?

Non-disparagement clauses are enforceable as ordinary contractual obligations, provided that the clause does not purport to restrict conduct protected by prevailing law.

From a civil law perspective, an employer may seek contractual remedies for a breach of a valid non-disparagement obligation, including damages where the relevant requirements are satisfied. The employer may also pursue remedies available under the general provisions on unlawful acts where the employee’s conduct causes unlawful harm to the employer.

The clause should distinguish malicious or knowingly harmful statements from legitimate reporting, whistleblowing, testimony or other disclosures required by law or made to competent authorities.

From a criminal law perspective, certain statements may constitute defamation under Article 433 of Law No. 1 of 2023 on the Criminal, where the relevant elements are satisfied. In particular, Article 433 requires a person to, orally, attack the honour or reputation of another person by making an allegation with the intention that the allegation becomes known to the public.

17. Are there any other types of post-termination restriction which are common? If so, what are they and what conditions must be satisfied?

Other provisions commonly found alongside restrictive covenants include post-termination obligations relating to the return or deletion of company property and information, continuing cooperation in relation to intellectual property registrations or transfers, and obligations concerning inventions or work product created during employment.

Other restrictions commonly seen in Indonesian employment practice include intellectual property assignment clauses (confirming that work product and inventions created during employment belong to the employer). In relation to inventions, Article 12 (1) of Law No. 13 of 2016 on Patents as lastly amended by Law No. 65 of 2024 (“Patent Law”) provides that the patent holder for an invention produced by an inventor in an employment relationship is generally the party providing the work, unless otherwise agreed. This also applies for the invention produced by an employee using data or facilities available in their work (Article 12 (2) of Patent Law).

Indirect restrictions

18. Golden handcuffs: Which types of provisions do employers in your jurisdiction use in their employment arrangements which potentially have the effect of restricting the activities of an employee after they leave their employment but which do not overtly seek to restrict those activities? Examples could be:

long term incentive plans in which awards may be forfeited if the employee engages in certain types of competitive activity commission schemes in which accrued commission otherwise payable to the ex- employee could be forfeited in similar circumstances?

Employers in Indonesia commonly use indirect restraints of this kind, particularly multinational groups operating long-term incentive plans or deferred commission structures. Typical examples include

long-term incentive or share plans under which unvested awards are forfeited if the employee joins a competitor within a specified period, and commission or bonus schemes under which amounts that would otherwise be paid after termination are withheld or clawed back if the ex-employee engages in competitive activity.



19. Will the courts enforce such provisions? If so:

What conditions must the employer satisfy? Will the courts enforce all such provisions or only certain types and if so, which types?

There is no regulation in Indonesia governing golden handcuff arrangements or other indirect post termination restraints. Indonesian courts will generally enforce these indirect arrangements more readily than a direct restraint, because they do not prevent the employee from taking up new employment; they simply alter the financial consequences of doing so, and so are treated as ordinary conditional contractual entitlements under Articles 1320 and 1338 of the ICC rather than as restraints falling within Article 1601x.

The employer must still satisfy Valid Agreement Requirement. Not all such provisions will be upheld in every circumstance: a clause is more vulnerable to challenge, and a court is more likely to treat it as, in substance, an unreasonable non-compete dressed up as a forfeiture provision, where the amounts forfeited are wages or commission already earned for work actually performed (as opposed to a discretionary, forward-looking incentive award), where the forfeiture is disproportionate to any protectable interest, or where the practical financial effect is so severe that it functions as a de facto restraint on the employee taking up competing work. Genuinely discretionary, forward-thinking long-term incentive awards tied to continued, non-competitive conduct are the type of provision most likely to be enforced without modification; claw back of vested wage-like entitlements is the type most likely to be challenged successfully.

(C) ENFORCEMENT

20. If an employer wishes to enforce a restrictive covenant:

What process must it follow and in which court must it seek to enforce the covenant? What remedies can an employer obtain?

A claim to enforce a restrictive covenant against a current or former employee is a civil contractual matter and is brought in the general District Court (Pengadilan Negeri) with jurisdiction over the defendant's domicile, rather than in the specialised Industrial Relations Court, because the Industrial Relations Court established under Law No. 2 of 2004 on the Settlement of Industrial Relations Disputes (“Law 2/2004”) only has jurisdiction over disputes concerning rights, interests, termination of employment, and inter-union disputes arising from the employment relationship itself, not standalone breach-of-covenant claims against an ex-employee who has already left.

If the claim instead concerns misuse of trade secrets, the employer can additionally or alternatively rely on Trade Secrets Law and bring a claim in the District Court or pursue arbitration or alternative dispute resolution if the parties have agreed to it. Available remedies before the District Court include an order for damages or compensation for loss caused by the breach, and an order requiring the ex-employee (and, where relevant, the new employer if joined as a party) to stop the breaching conduct, for example ceasing competing work or further use or disclosure of confidential information.

If a court order preventing breaches/further breaches of the covenant can be obtained, how quickly can the employer obtain this order from the court?

There is no specific statutory procedure guaranteeing an expedited injunction for restrictive covenants. An employer may seek interim relief where available, but whether and how quickly such relief can be obtained will depend on the circumstances and the court's consideration of the application. Accordingly, there is no fixed statutory timeframe for obtaining such an order.

Is it a potentially expensive process?

Yes. Civil litigation in the District Court can be lengthy, often running from many months to more than a year at first instance before any appeal, and legal costs, court fees and the practical difficulty of proving loss (particularly for lost business rather than a stipulated liquidated sum) can be significant relative to the value of many restrictive covenant disputes.

What conditions must the employer satisfy to enforce a covenant?

To enforce a covenant, the employer must be able to show:

a valid written agreement satisfying Article 1601x of the ICC (or, for trade secrets; the information meets the regulatory definition under Articles 1 to 3 of Trade Secrets Law; the restriction is reasonable and proportionate to a legitimate business interest and does not unfairly disadvantage the employee; the employee has, in fact, breached the restriction; and the employer itself did not terminate the employment unlawfully or otherwise cause the employee's departure through its own default, since Article 1601x removes the employer's right to rely on the restriction in those circumstances.



The employer should also be able to quantify or evidence the loss suffered or point to an agreed and reasonable liquidated damages figure, to support a damages claim.

How common is it for employers seeking to enforce a restrictive covenant to come to an agreement with the ex-employee without issuing legal proceedings?

It is common, and preferable, for employers to seek a negotiated resolution before issuing proceedings, given the cost, delay and evidential difficulty of civil litigation described above. Typical practice is to send a formal warning letter setting out the alleged breach and the relief sought, opening a window for negotiation, which may result in the ex-employee agreeing to cease the conduct, a settlement payment, or a variation of the restriction (for example, a shortened period or narrower scope) recorded in a settlement agreement.

Litigation tends to be reserved for cases involving serious issues.

Are there situations when an otherwise enforceable restrictive covenant is not enforceable (for example if there has been a repudiatory breach of contract)?

Yes, an otherwise valid restriction may become unenforceable or be subject to cancellation or limitation in certain circumstances. In particular, under Article 1601x of the ICC, the court may annul a post termination restriction, in whole or in part, where the employee is unfairly disadvantaged in comparison with the employer's protected interest. The employer may also lose the benefit of the restriction where it terminates the employment relationship unlawfully or where the employee terminates the relationship due to circumstances attributable to the employer, as contemplated under Article 1601x. Moreover, a restriction may also be challenged where its enforcement would be contrary to mandatory law, public order, or the employee's constitutional rights.

21. Will a court rewrite a restrictive covenant if it considers that it is too wide in its effect or too long in its duration? If so, what are the conditions that must be satisfied? If not, would the court delete words in the restrictive covenant to make it enforceable?

Indonesian courts generally do not have a broad power to rewrite a restrictive covenant simply to make it enforceable. However, Article 1601x of the ICC specifically gives the court power to annul a post-termination restriction, in whole or in part, where the employee is unfairly prejudiced in comparison with the employer's protected interest.

Accordingly, for a restriction falling within Article 1601x, the court may limit the effect of the covenant by cancelling the provision in whole or in part rather than necessarily enforcing it as drafted. This power is subject to the court’s assessment of the balance between the employer’s legitimate interest and the disadvantage suffered by the employee.

22. If an employment contract is governed by the law of another jurisdiction, which law will the courts apply when determining if the covenant is enforceable?

Indonesian courts generally recognise a foreign governing law clause chosen by the parties as an exercise of freedom of contract under Article 1338 of the ICC. Therefore, the enforceability of the restrictive covenant will be determined under the chosen foreign law.