ELA Global Employer Handbook And Guide To Indonesia Employment Law

SSEK Law Firm has provided an Indonesia employment law guide as a comprehensive resource for employers in the country. The Indonesia employment law guide is part of the Employment Law Alliance (ELA) Global Employer Handbook covering more than 100 countries.

The comprehensive handbook covers a range of employment topics, including entering into an employment relationship, employment contracts and background checks; compensation matters such as minimum wage, overtime requirements, benefits and health insurance; and time off and leaves of absence, including medical, disability and parental leave.

It also covers a range of other employment-related topics, including discrimination and harassment; termination issues, including severance pay; non-compete matters; privacy issues, such as drug and alcohol testing and off-duty conduct; workers’ compensation; health and safety; unions and industrial relations; business immigration; and more.

Find the Indonesia Employer Handbook here.

To access the handbook, you must register on the ELA website. Registration is open for ELA members, clients and colleagues.

The Employment Law Alliance is a comprehensive global network of local labor, employment and immigration attorneys that delivers timely solutions to employment law matters wherever business takes place.

SSEK, with partner Syahdan Z. Aziz as the primary contact, is the ELA’s member firm in Indonesia.