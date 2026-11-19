SSEK Law Firm has contributed the Indonesia updates to the latest edition of Global Guide Quarterly: Labor and Employment Law Updates from Around the Globe, organized and published by Littler Mendelson P.C., a global law firm specializing in labor and employment law.

Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) provides concise, high-level coverage of labor and employment law developments worldwide. It is designed to help multinational businesses stay informed of key legal developments affecting employers, including newly enacted legislation, significant judicial or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and emerging trends.

The Q3 2026 edition features labor and employment law updates for 50 jurisdictions, including Indonesia.

Read Global Guide Quarterly – Q3 2026 online.