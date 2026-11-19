ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Employment Law Updates From Indonesia And Around The World – Q3 2026
SSEK Law Firm
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SSEK Law Firm contributes Indonesia-specific updates to Littler Mendelson's Global Guide Quarterly, a comprehensive resource tracking labor and employment law developments across 50 jurisdictions worldwide. The Q3 2026 edition provides multinational businesses with concise coverage of newly enacted legislation, significant judicial decisions, and emerging employment law trends affecting employers globally.
SSEK Law Firm has contributed the Indonesia updates to the latest edition of Global Guide Quarterly: Labor and Employment Law Updates from Around the Globe, organized and published by Littler Mendelson P.C., a global law firm specializing in labor and employment law.
Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) provides concise, high-level coverage of labor and employment law developments worldwide. It is designed to help multinational businesses stay informed of key legal developments affecting employers, including newly enacted legislation, significant judicial or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and emerging trends.
The Q3 2026 edition features labor and employment law updates for 50 jurisdictions, including Indonesia.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.