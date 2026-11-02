TPM Consultants: October 2026 - Treatment Of Captive Inputs For The Purpose Of Non-injurious Price: Whether Consistent With Law

Valuation of captive inputs is becoming one of the most contested points in determining the non-injurious price in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations.

Earlier, the Authority accepted the actual cost of producing the captive input as recorded in the domestic producer's books and continued to do so even after Annexure III was introduced in 2011.

However, in recent investigations, the Authority has instead built a notional cost for the captive input by applying the para (4) of Annexure III (best utilisation of raw materials, utilities and capacity) to the input as well as to the product under investigation.

The manner of determination of the non-injurious price in anti-dumping and antisubsidy investigations and the interpretation of the Rules has remained a contentious issue since the introduction of the aforementioned Rules. One of the contentious points is the determination of the cost of captive input consumed.

The Authority relies upon the cost of production of such input or market price thereof, having regard to the manner in which the domestic producer records the transfer of such input in its books of accounts. If the company records captive inputs at a market value or transfer price, the Authority allows the same. However, if the company does not record captive value in financial accounts, it is treated that the captive input should be valued at its costs and a reasonable return should be allowed on the assets deployed in the captive input. The cost or price, whichever is considered as the case may be, should be in line with the books of accounts maintained by the domestic producer.

In the past, the Authority had considered the actual cost of production of such captive input if the domestic industry has reported the captive inputs at cost. In particular, the Authority used to rely on the actual full cost of production, and without any normation / adjustments to the reported costs. However, in recent years, the methodology adopted by the Authority has undergone a change. The recent investigations have shown a situation wherein the Authority has constructed a notional or normated cost of production for such captive inputs, instead of consideration of the actual cost of production. In determining such notional or normated cost of production, the Authority has applied the provisions of para (4) of Annexure – III, which pertain to calculation

of cost of production for the producer under investigation, to the captive input as well.

While the manner in which the provisions of Annexure – III must be applied is itself debatable, their application to the captive input raises yet another challenge for the domestic industry as this practice results in reduction in the non-injurious price and consequently, the injury margin.

Provisions of para (4) with respect to subject goods

The provisions of para (4) provide that the best utilisation of raw materials, utilities, and capacities over the injury period shall be considered for the determination of noninjurious price. In particular, with respect to the cost of raw materials, clause (1) provides that “the best utilisation of raw materials by the constituents of domestic industry, over the past three years period and the period of investigation, and at period of investigation rates may be considered to nullify injury, if any, caused to the domestic industry by inefficient utilisation of raw materials.” In practice, the Authority compares the consumption of raw materials over the injury period and adopts the lowest consumption of raw materials, without any examination of whether the fluctuations in consumption of raw materials are due to inefficiency, or if they are attributable to bona fide reasons. With respect to the utilisation of raw materials, the provisions do not expressly provide the manner in which the rate of raw material should be determined. However, the law provides that the “period of investigation rates” must be considered in the determination of non-injurious price. Therefore, the rate of raw material prevailing during the period of investigation must be considered for the determination of non-injurious price. For this purpose, the Authority relies on the rate of the raw material consumed during the period of investigation, in respect of purchased inputs. The same approach is followed in cases where a captive input is consumed, and such input has been transferred to the product under investigation at market prices. However, the situation is different when the captive input is valued at the cost of production.

Application of provisions of para (4) to captive input

In a situation where the transfer of the captive input is reported at cost of production, the reference to the “period of investigation rates” should ideally be interpreted as referring to cost of production during the period of investigation. However, the Authority does not consider the cost of production directly. Instead, the cost of production for the captive input is reconstructed in the same manner as that of the product under investigation, by considering the lowest utilisation of raw materials and utilities used in production thereof, and higher capacity utilisation for the captive input. Thus, in effect, the principles of optimization are not only applied to the product under investigation itself, but also to the captive input used in the production of the product under investigation.

However, in a situation where the cost of captive input is re-determined using the norms and utilizations in a different period, the resultant cost is no longer the rate of raw material for the period of investigation. This results in the rate of captive input adopted for the purpose of determination of non-injurious price becoming inconsistent with the provisions of para (4)(1) itself.

Reconstruction of cost of captive input inconsistent with past practice and past position of the Authority

It is also important to note that the above approach is a recent change in the practice followed by the Authority. In the past, the Authority had consistently adopted the actual cost of production of the captive input as per books of accounts and determined the non-injurious price accordingly. An analysis of past findings issued by the Authority reveals that the Authority had emphasized that the cost of captive input, as recorded in the books of accounts, alone shall be considered for the determination of non-injurious price, and no deviation was required to be made to the same. In fact, the Authority had also taken the position before the High Court of Delhi in the matter of Alkali Manufacturers Association of India vs. Union of India, in W.P. (Civil) No. 4345 of 2013, stating that the actual rate or actual value of inputs consumed as per cost and financial records of the domestic producers are to be considered for the determination of non-injurious price.

Even after the introduction of Annexure – III in the Anti-Dumping Rules in 2011, the Authority was not determining the non-injurious price using a reconstructed cost of captive input. The Authority had adopted the actual cost alone. The move towards recomputation of captive input cost by applying the provisions of para (4) is, therefore, a significant change. In cases involving domestic producers with backward integration, it can lead to a situation where the non-injurious price ultimately determined is grossly inadequate to allow the domestic industry a fair price in the market, even after the imposition of duty. Further, it discriminates between producers having backward integration and those without captive input, causing prejudice to the former. This is because in a situation where the producer does not have captive input, the domestic producer would be allowed a non-injurious price based on actual price paid for the input, which would be supplied by any reasonable supplier at cost, with mark-up added. This results in a situation wherein a domestic producer having backward integration is actually penalised for having produced the input captively and transferred the same at cost.

India already follows the lesser duty rule and therefore, the duty imposed is in any case restricted to the lower of dumping margin / subsidy margin and injury margin. When the non-injurious price already does not consider the actual cost of production for the product under investigation, it is imperative that further reductions to the non-injurious price be re-considered, to allow an effective remedy to the domestic industry.