Since 1 October 2026, every exporter of services in India has been working under the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026 (the Trade Regulations), which replaced more than 150 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circulars, discontinued the SOFTEX form and introduced a single Export Declaration Form (EDF) for goods, services and software. On 20 November 2026, the RBI published 17 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on how the Trade Regulations work in practice. They are stated to be for general guidance only, with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules, regulations and directions under it prevailing in case of inconsistency, but they show how the RBI reads its own regulations, and banks are likely to follow them.

For a finance team, the most important answer in the FAQs is a simple one: where a company receives more than ₹10 lakh in a single inward remittance for services, the bank will not credit that money until the EDF has been filed. This article starts with that point, then works through timing, filing channels, imported services, group flows, the realisation period and the bank's own rulebook, and ends with a checklist for the next invoicing cycle and the questions that remain open. It is written for CFOs, finance controllers and treasury teams of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT and SaaS exporters, and Indian subsidiaries of foreign groups.

Does This Apply to You?

The FAQs reduce the EDF requirement for services to three questions.

Are you a resident individual? If so, you never file an EDF for services. It is deemed to be submitted when you give your bank the details needed to credit the remittance. If not, does the inward remittance exceed ₹10 lakh? Companies, LLPs, firms and other non-individuals file an EDF only where an inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh (or its equivalent in foreign currency). The threshold applies to each inward remittance, not to total receipts. Are you exporting software or other services? This decides the filing deadline and where you file.

The position in each common situation is as follows.

Situation EDF required? By when Resident individual, any amount No Not applicable Non-individual, inward remittance up to ₹10 lakh No Not applicable Non-individual, software export, remittance above ₹10 lakh Yes Within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised, and in any event before the remittance is credited Non-individual, other services, remittance above ₹10 lakh Yes Within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised, or on or before the date of receipt of payment, and in any event before the remittance is credited Advance received for services, including software Yes, where the threshold is crossed Still within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised Invoice raised before 1 October 2026, paid on or after that date No Not applicable

The Change That Will Hit Cash First

Under FAQ 12, a non-individual exporter of services receiving more than ₹10 lakh in a single remittance must file the EDF before the bank credits it to the exporter's account. Resident individuals, and non-individuals receiving up to ₹10 lakh, are not affected.

This means the 30-day filing window is not the only deadline that matters. An exporter that invoices on 5 November has until 30 December to file the EDF, but if the customer pays on 20 November and the EDF has not been filed, the remittance will wait. For a GCC or IT exporter whose monthly invoice to its parent or customer is settled in a single remittance above ₹10 lakh, the practical consequence is that EDF filing needs to happen at or soon after invoicing rather than at month end.

Getting The Timing Right

The EDF deadline runs from the month in which the invoice is raised, not from the date of payment, and the FAQs confirm that receiving an advance does not change this. Exporters of services other than software have an additional option of filing on or before the date of receipt of payment, which may suit businesses that are paid soon after invoicing. Software exporters do not have that option.

Three other points help in managing volumes and delays:

Monthly consolidation. Regulation 3(2)(c) allows a single EDF to cover all services exported to one or more recipients in a month, stating the full export value. Under FAQ 8 and Regulation 3(2)(e), the bank may extend the deadline if it finds the request reasonable. Pre-October invoices. Under FAQ 5, no EDF is required for an invoice raised before 1 October 2026, even if payment arrives later. FAQ 2 confirms that transactions undertaken before that date continue under the earlier framework.

Where You File: Bank, STPI Or SEZ

FAQ 6 confirms that SOFTEX has been discontinued from 1 October 2026. Non-individual software exporters in the Domestic Tariff Area may file the EDF with any Authorised Dealer (AD) bank or with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and exporters in a Special Economic Zone file with the Development Commissioner of the SEZ. For services other than software, the EDF is filed with the AD bank, or with the Development Commissioner for SEZ units. FAQ 11 adds that services exporters complete only three of the EDF's five sections, i.e. general information, service export details and the declaration.

Paying For Services from Abroad

For imports of services, FAQ 14 confirms that nothing changes for resident individuals or for other importers whose invoice or contract value is up to ₹10 lakh. They continue to give the bank the information they provided before 1 October 2026 for the outward remittance. Above that value, Regulation 18(1)(d) requires the bank to enter the details of the imported services in the Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS) within five working days of receiving them, and Regulation 9 requires it to follow up for payment within the period in the underlying contract.

Unlike the export test, the import threshold is framed by reference to the invoice or contract value, not the size of each remittance. This is relevant for Indian subsidiaries that pay their parent or group companies under annual or framework services agreements.

Group Flows: Set-Off, Third-Party Payments and Adjustments

The FAQs do not address intra-group transactions specifically, but their answers apply equally to services provided to or received from group companies, and several provisions of the Trade Regulations are directly relevant to GCCs and foreign-owned subsidiaries:

Set-off. Under Regulation 7, the bank may permit export receivables to be set off against import payables with the same overseas buyer or supplier, or with its overseas group or associate companies, within the realisation period or any extension. Payment by another group entity. Under Regulation 8, the bank may permit receipts from, or payments to, a party other than the exporter or importer, if satisfied about the bona fides of the transaction. This applies where, for example, a group treasury company pays for services provided to another group entity. Under Regulation 10, export advances must be routed through the same bank, which may be changed only after both banks are informed. Adjustments to invoices. Under Regulation 6, the bank may permit a reduction in the export value on a request giving reasons, and for invoices up to ₹10 lakh the reduction may be allowed on the exporter's declaration.

Splitting Payments Does Not Change the Invoice Value

Because the EDF threshold applies to each inward remittance, a large invoice paid in several smaller remittances may not trigger the EDF-before-credit requirement for each one. However, other parts of the framework are measured by the invoice value. The simplified closure of export entries on the exporter's declaration, and the reduction of export value on the exporter's declaration, apply only to invoices up to ₹10 lakh, and FAQ 16 confirms that the simplified reconciliation cannot be used where the invoice value exceeds ₹10 lakh but only the outstanding amount is below it. Further, Regulation 4(2) requires the bank to credit an exporter's account only after satisfying itself about the genuineness of the transaction. The invoice value, therefore, remains the reference point for monitoring and reconciliation, however the payment is received.

Nine Months to Realize

As currently amended, Regulation 5 requires the full export value of services to be realised and repatriated within nine months from the date of invoice, or twelve months where the export is invoiced or settled in Indian rupees, unless the bank extends the period. The text notified in January 2026 provided fifteen and eighteen months, which were substituted by an amendment dated 22 September 2026, so older commentary may cite the longer periods. The consequence of long delays is significant. Under Regulation 13, where export proceeds remain unrealised for more than one year beyond the due or extended date, further exports may be made only against full advance payment or an irrevocable letter of credit.

Your Bank's Rulebook

Most decisions under the Trade Regulations, including extensions of the EDF deadline and the realisation period, set-off, third-party payments and reductions of export value, now rest with the AD bank. FAQ 17 points customers to Regulation 19(4), under which each bank must publish its trade policy and the main features of its standard operating procedure on its website. Under Regulation 19, that policy must provide for escalation of grievances and an appeal to a higher level, charges must be reasonable and proportionate to the service, and the bank may not levy any fee or penalty on a customer for a regulatory delay or violation. Two other answers are relevant in dealing with the bank. Under FAQ 13, if a customer voluntarily submits an EDF or import invoice that is not required, the bank may record it in the monitoring system and reconcile it with the remittance. Under FAQ 2, banks can now approve transactions undertaken before 1 October 2026 that previously required the RBI's approval.

Before Your Next Invoice Run: A Checklist

Identify affected receipts. List customers and group entities whose individual remittances exceed ₹10 lakh. File at invoicing for those receipts. Build EDF filing into the invoicing process, so that remittances are not held pending the EDF. Decide on consolidation. Consider whether one EDF per month covering all services exports would be simpler. Retire SOFTEX procedures. Software exporters should file with their bank or STPI, and SEZ units with the Development Commissioner. Reset receivables monitoring. Track realisation against nine months from the invoice date, or twelve months for rupee invoicing, and request extensions before the period expires. Review group settlement. Where services flow both ways within the group, or payment comes from a group entity other than the customer, consider whether the bank's permission for set-off or third-party payment should be sought. Read your bank's policy. Obtain the bank's published trade policy and SOP summary, and confirm its requirements for extensions and its grievance process. Ring-fence pre-October invoices. Track invoices raised before 1 October 2026 separately, since no EDF is required for them.

Conclusion

For IT exporters and GCCs, the FAQs turn the Trade Regulations into a straightforward operating rule. Companies file an EDF only for inward remittances above ₹10 lakh, the deadline runs from the month of invoice, and a large remittance will not be credited until the EDF is in. Importers of services up to ₹10 lakh carry on as before. The practical change, therefore, is to move EDF filing into the invoicing process, monitor receivables against a nine-month realisation period, and treat the bank's published policy as the rulebook for everything the regulations leave to its discretion.