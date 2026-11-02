TPM Consultants: October 2026 - Trade Remedial Actions

INDIAN UPDATES

Chapter 25 – Salt; Sulphur; Earths and Stone; Plastering Materials, Lime and Cement

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Calcined Gypsum Powder from Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE. (14 Sep)

The Central government vide Notification No. 22/2026-Customs (ADD) dated 14th September 2026 has extended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Calcined Gypsum Powder from Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The duty was originally levied by the Central government vide Notification No. 73/2021-Customs (ADD) dated 17th December 2021. The duty has been extended till 16th March 2027, unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier.

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals, of radioactive elements or of isotopes

Final findings in sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Hydrosulphite from China. (15 Sep)

DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Hydrosulphite from China. The application for initiation of a sunset review was filed by Silox India Private Limited. The Authority noted that the subject imports have declined to negligible levels in the period of investigation but have increased post period of investigation. The Chinese producers have continued to dump the subject goods in India even after imposition of anti-dumping duty. It further noted that while the profit, cash profit, and return on capital employed have declined over the injury period, the domestic industry has remained profitable. The Authority noted that there is likelihood of continuation of dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry as the producers/exporters in the subject country are exporting the product to other countries at prices below normal value and the non-injurious price of the domestic industry, India is a price-attractive market, and producers in the subject country face trade remedial measures in other countries. Accordingly, the Authority recommended continuation of anti-dumping duty on the imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Final findings in anti-absorption investigation of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China. (18 Sep)

DGTR issued final findings in the anti-absorption investigation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China, initiated pursuant to an application filed by OCCL Limited. The Authority noted that the export price to India declined in the absorption period by more than the quantum of existing anti-dumping duty. The cost of raw materials increased significantly both in Rupee and Dollar terms. Despite the imposition of anti-dumping duty, the domestic industry was not able to increase its selling prices commensurate with the increase in its cost. The Authority further noted that the dumping margin and injury margin reassessed for the absorption period are significantly higher than those determined in the original investigation. Accordingly, the Authority concluded that the anti-dumping duty in force has been absorbed and recommended modification of the quantum of the anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of the product under consideration from the subject country.

Initiation of mid-term review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Sodium Cyanide from China and European Union. (30 Sep)

DGTR initiated a mid-term review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Sodium Cyanide from China and European Union, pursuant to an application filed by Superform Chemistries Limited. The Central government had imposed the anti- dumping duty vide Notification No. 10/2024-Customs (ADD) dated 27th June 2024 on the imports of subject goods from the subject countries. The Authority prima facie noted that the subject imports have increased in absolute and relative terms. The subject imports have undercut the prices of the domestic industry. The selling price of the domestic industry has declined over the injury period and has been below its cost of sales. The Authority further noted that despite the anti-dumping duties in force, the domestic industry has continued to incur financial losses and record negative return on capital employed. The existing duties are prima facie noted to be inadequate in offsetting the injury faced by the domestic industry.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Persulphates from China. (30 Sep)

DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Persulphates from China, pursuant to an application filed by Calibre Chemicals Private Limited and UI VR Private Limited. The Authority prima facie noted that the dumping margin is positive and significant. The volume of subject imports has increased in both absolute and relative terms coupled with a steep decline in import price. The subject imports have undercut and depressed the prices of the domestic industry. The Authority further noted that the subject imports have constrained the domestic industry from achieving increase in production and domestic sales commensurate with the increase in capacity and demand in the country. The domestic industry suffered decline in profitability, return on capital employed and cash profits due to the dumped imports. Accordingly, the Authority has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Initiation of anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China. (30 Sep)

DGTR initiated an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China pursuant to an application filed by OCCL Limited. The Authority prima facie noted that material injury was being caused to the domestic industry due to high volume of imports and price effects of the subsidised products from China. The subsidised imports of subject goods adversely impacted the profitability parameters of the domestic industry, with respect to decline in cash profits and return on capital employed. Accordingly, the Authority has initiated an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of the subject goods from the subject country.

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