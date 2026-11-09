What Happens To An FDI Transaction When The Investor And Indian Company Disagree On The Investment Terms?

FDI Transaction Disputes can arise when a foreign investor and an Indian company disagree on valuation, ownership, management rights, investment conditions or exit arrangements. These disagreements can delay a funding round, prevent the issue or transfer of shares, or lead to contractual proceedings. The consequences depend on the stage of the transaction, the agreements signed by the parties and the applicable Indian legal and regulatory framework.

A disagreement does not automatically invalidate a proposed investment. However, neither party should assume the transaction can proceed on the original terms when a material issue remains unresolved. The parties must establish their contractual rights, assess whether any binding obligations already exist and determine how to resolve the dispute without breaching applicable foreign exchange regulations.

Why Do FDI Transaction Disputes Arise?

Foreign direct investment transactions often involve several interdependent agreements. These may include a term sheet, share subscription agreement, shareholders’ agreement, share purchase agreement and amended constitutional documents. Each document may address a different aspect of the investment, from the price of the shares to board representation, reserved matters and future exit rights.

Disputes frequently arise when the parties interpret a provision differently or when commercial expectations change during negotiations. A foreign investor may seek additional control rights after due diligence reveals new risks. The Indian founders may resist changes which dilute their ownership or restrict their ability to operate the business. Differences may also emerge over financial projections, representations and warranties, indemnities or the timing of funding.

The first step is to identify the precise issue. A disagreement about a non binding term sheet is legally different from a breach of a signed agreement. The distinction determines whether either party can demand performance, claim damages or terminate the proposed investment.

1. Determine Whether the Investment Terms Are Binding

Before taking action, both parties should review the documents governing the proposed transaction. A term sheet may record the commercial understanding while leaving most provisions subject to definitive agreements. However, some clauses, such as confidentiality, exclusivity, costs and governing law, may be intended to bind the parties immediately.

The legal effect of a document depends on its wording, the parties’ conduct and the surrounding circumstances. A document labelled “non binding” should not be assessed solely by its title, nor should every term sheet be treated as a completed investment contract.

If a binding agreement has been signed, examine its conditions precedent, closing obligations, termination rights and remedies for breach. These provisions may specify which approvals, documents or regulatory steps must be completed before the investment closes.

Where the parties have not reached a binding agreement on the essential terms, either side may have greater freedom to discontinue negotiations, subject to existing obligations and applicable law. A party should obtain legal advice before withdrawing if the other side alleges a breach of exclusivity, confidentiality or another binding commitment.

2. Understand the Consequences of a Delayed or Abandoned Investment

A dispute can affect the transaction differently depending on whether it arises before signing, after signing but before closing, or after funds and shares have changed hands.

Before signing, the principal consequence may be prolonged negotiations or the loss of the proposed investment. The company may need to reconsider its funding plans, while the investor may reassess the commercial opportunity.

After signing, a disagreement over a closing condition can prevent completion. For example, an investor may refuse to release funds because an approval remains outstanding or a contractual warranty appears inaccurate. The company may argue the condition has been satisfied or waived. The agreement determines the available options and whether a refusal to close could amount to a breach.

If money has already been transferred or shares have been issued, the analysis becomes more complex. The parties must establish the legal status of the payment, the securities issued and any obligations arising from the transaction. They should not assume the funds can simply be returned or the shares cancelled by mutual agreement without considering applicable corporate and foreign exchange rules.

3. Review FEMA Compliance Before Changing the Deal

Foreign investment into an Indian company is governed by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the Foreign Exchange Management (Non Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 and relevant Reserve Bank of India directions. The applicable framework may restrict the sectors in which investment is permitted, prescribe entry routes and impose conditions relating to pricing, payment and reporting.

A commercial settlement cannot override mandatory regulatory requirements. If the parties agree to change the investment amount, security type, share price or ownership structure, they should assess whether the revised terms remain compliant with the applicable rules.

For example, a negotiated reduction in share price may require fresh analysis under the relevant pricing guidelines. A proposed transfer of shares may also be subject to different pricing conditions depending on whether the buyer or seller is resident in India. The parties should consider sectoral caps, approval requirements and reporting obligations where relevant.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India is an important reference for assessing these issues. The current version and applicable amendments should be checked before implementing any revised arrangement.

4. Negotiate a Commercial Solution Before Escalating the Dispute

Where possible, the parties should begin by identifying which terms are genuinely essential and which can be adjusted. A disagreement about valuation, for example, may be addressed through an independent valuation process, revised funding tranches or a different allocation of economic rights, provided the resulting structure complies with applicable law.

If the dispute concerns management control, the parties may revisit board composition, reserved matters, information rights or approval thresholds. If the concern relates to business performance, they may consider milestone based funding or clearly defined conditions for subsequent investment.

Any revised arrangement should be documented carefully. Informal emails or verbal assurances may not adequately resolve conflicts between existing agreements. Amendments should be executed in accordance with the contract and any relevant corporate approval requirements.

Businesses exploringbusiness investment opportunities should also recognise the importance of allocating sufficient time for legal review and negotiation. Early identification of unresolved issues can prevent a commercial disagreement from disrupting the entire funding process.

5. Use the Contractual Dispute Resolution Mechanism

If negotiations fail, the parties should examine the dispute resolution provisions in their agreements. These may require good faith discussions, escalation to senior representatives, mediation or arbitration before court proceedings can begin.

An arbitration clause may specify the seat of arbitration, the governing law, the number of arbitrators and the procedure for appointing them. These details matter in cross border transactions because they influence the procedural framework and the courts with supervisory jurisdiction.

International investment agreements often involve parties based in different jurisdictions. The parties should therefore distinguish the law governing the contract from the law governing the arbitration agreement and the procedural law associated with the arbitration.

The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 provides India’s principal statutory framework for arbitration and related matters. Whether arbitration is available, and which claims can be referred to it, depends on the agreement and applicable law.

Arbitration may offer confidentiality and a structured route to a binding decision, but it can also be expensive and time consuming. Before commencing proceedings, each party should assess the strength of its claim, the likely costs, the location of relevant assets and the practical enforceability of any award.

6. Consider Court Proceedings and Interim Relief Where Appropriate

Court proceedings may be necessary when a party seeks urgent protection, challenges the availability or validity of arbitration, or pursues a remedy which cannot appropriately be obtained through the agreed contractual process.

Depending on the facts, a party may seek interim relief to protect assets, preserve evidence or prevent conduct which could frustrate the eventual resolution of the dispute. The availability of relief depends on the relevant statutory provisions, contractual terms and evidence.

Shareholder disagreements may raise additional questions under the Companies Act, 2013. In appropriate cases, allegations of oppression, mismanagement or prejudicial conduct may engage the jurisdiction of the National Company Law Tribunal. However, a commercial disagreement does not automatically establish grounds for such proceedings. The statutory requirements and available remedies must be assessed separately.

The correct forum is particularly important where the dispute involves both contractual obligations and corporate governance. Starting proceedings in the wrong forum can increase costs and delay resolution.

7. Understand the Limits of Exit and Refund Arrangements

A foreign investor may seek to withdraw from the transaction, recover funds or require the founders to purchase its shares. The Indian company may instead propose a revised investment structure or a negotiated exit.

The parties must examine the contractual basis for the proposed outcome. A refund, buyback, share transfer, put option or other exit arrangement may be subject to company law, FEMA pricing rules, payment restrictions and other applicable requirements.

A contractual promise does not necessarily mean the parties can complete a transfer at any price or through any payment method. The permissibility of the proposed exit must be checked against the rules applicable to the particular transaction.

If the agreement contains a put option, indemnity or termination provision, review its scope, conditions and limitations before relying on it. The enforceability and implementation of a remedy may depend on the precise wording, the facts and the applicable regulatory framework.

8. Protect Evidence and Manage the Business During the Dispute

A dispute can create operational uncertainty, especially where the proposed investor is expected to provide essential funding. Both parties should preserve signed agreements, negotiation records, board minutes, financial statements, valuation reports, payment records and correspondence concerning the disputed terms.

Communications should remain professional and consistent with the company’s legal obligations. Avoid making admissions or promises without understanding their consequences. The company should also assess whether the dispute affects existing financing arrangements, employee commitments, supplier contracts or regulatory deadlines.

If the transaction is being restructured, maintain a clear record of which terms have been agreed, which remain disputed and which documents require amendment. This helps prevent inconsistent versions of the deal from circulating among founders, investors, advisers and other stakeholders.

Businesses planning to establish a company with foreign capital should address dispute resolution, governance and exit provisions when structuring the investment, rather than waiting until negotiations break down.

Conclusion

When a foreign investor and an Indian company disagree on investment terms, the outcome depends on the contractual documents, the stage of the transaction and the applicable regulatory framework. Negotiation may preserve the investment, while arbitration or court proceedings may become necessary if the dispute cannot be resolved commercially.

The parties should establish their legal positions, preserve relevant evidence and assess FEMA and company law implications before changing the transaction, returning funds or transferring shares. A carefully documented resolution can reduce uncertainty and help both sides make informed decisions about whether to proceed, restructure or terminate the investment

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign investor cancel an FDI transaction after signing the agreement?

It depends on the agreement, the stage of the transaction and the applicable law. The investor may have termination rights if specified conditions are not met or a contractual breach occurs. Withdrawal without a valid basis may expose the investor to a claim.

What happens if an Indian company refuses to issue shares after receiving foreign investment?

The parties must review the agreement, payment records, corporate approvals and applicable FEMA requirements. The company may have contractual obligations arising from the payment, but the appropriate remedy depends on the facts. A refund or allotment should not be attempted without checking the relevant legal and regulatory requirements.

Can an FDI dispute be resolved through arbitration in India?

Yes, where a valid arbitration agreement covers the dispute and the relevant claims are legally arbitrable. The clause, governing law, seat and nature of the relief sought should be examined before proceedings begin.

Can the investor recover its investment if the deal fails?

Recovery depends on the contractual terms, the status of the funds and securities, the reason for termination and applicable law. Any refund or exit involving a non resident must also be assessed under the relevant foreign exchange and company law requirements.

Does a commercial settlement remove FEMA compliance issues?

No. The parties may settle their contractual disagreement, but the settlement does not automatically cure a regulatory contravention. Any corrective action must follow the applicable legal and regulatory process.