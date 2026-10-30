TPM Consultants: October 2026 - Trade Agreements

Indian Updates

India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to enter into force on 20th October 2026

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which was signed on 27th April 2026, will enter into force on 20th October 2026. With effect from such date, tariffs on textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, engineering goods, and processed foods, exported from India to New Zealand will be eliminated. Indian manufacturers will also enjoy duty- free access to inputs from New Zealand, such as wooden logs, coking coal and metal scrap. The summary of preferential rates may be accessed using this link.

India and Canada conclude fourth round of CEPA negotiations and are scheduled to meet for the next round in October

India and Canada held the fourth round of trade negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in September 2026. The Indian delegation has confirmed that two chapters have already been concluded, while the remaining chapters remain under negotiation. The fifth round is scheduled to begin on 5th October, with both countries targeting a conclusion to the negotiations by the end of 2026.

India and MERCOSUR launch negotiations to expand their 2009 Preferential Trade Agreement

On 14th September 2026, India and the MERCOSUR bloc, which comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia, announced the initiation of trade negotiations to expand their existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The mutual interest towards negotiations aims to widen the existing agreement to cover trade in services and investments, which are excluded from the existing agreement. Separately, India and MERCOSUR signed the First Additional Protocol to the existing PTA to facilitate acceptance of electronic Certificates of Origin. The Protocol is set to enter into force once both sides ratify it into domestic law.

Global Updates

United Arab Emirates and Argentina begin trade negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

The United Arab Emirates and Argentina have announced the launch of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both sides intend to expedite the trade negotiations and finalise the agreement which aims to expand market access for goods and services and enlarge the scope of the existing Bilateral Investment Treaty and Double Taxation Agreement. The negotiations also aim to expand investment flows in mining and minerals, AI and data centres, pharmaceuticals, energy, agribusiness, aerospace, tourism, infrastructure, real estate and urban development. The negotiations have been initiated as the two countries deepen their partnership in the LNG Project of Argentina, which is expected to attract significant investment.

Rwanda and Pakistan sign Trade Cooperation Agreement

During the Rwanda-Pakistan Investment Forum 2026, Rwanda and Pakistan signed a bilateral trade cooperation agreement aimed at expanding trade and investment, diversifying market access for exports of products, and strengthening private-sector partnerships.