Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

TPM Consultants: October 2026 - Trade Agreements

TPM Solicitors & Consultants
Explore more from TPM Solicitors & Consultants

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which was signed on 27th April 2026, will enter into force on 20th October 2026. With effect from such date, tariffs on textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, engineering goods, and processed foods, exported from India to New Zealand will be eliminated.

GlobalInternational Law
TPM Consultant
TPM Consultant
Author LinkedIn connections

Indian Updates

India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to enter into force on 20th October 2026

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which was signed on 27th April 2026, will enter into force on 20th October 2026. With effect from such date, tariffs on textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, engineering goods, and processed foods, exported from India to New Zealand will be eliminated. Indian manufacturers will also enjoy duty- free access to inputs from New Zealand, such as wooden logs, coking coal and metal scrap. The summary of preferential rates may be accessed using this link.

India and Canada conclude fourth round of CEPA negotiations and are scheduled to meet for the next round in October

India and Canada held the fourth round of trade negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in September 2026. The Indian delegation has confirmed that two chapters have already been concluded, while the remaining chapters remain under negotiation. The fifth round is scheduled to begin on 5th October, with both countries targeting a conclusion to the negotiations by the end of 2026.

India and MERCOSUR launch negotiations to expand their 2009 Preferential Trade Agreement

On 14th September 2026, India and the MERCOSUR bloc, which comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia, announced the initiation of trade negotiations to expand their existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The mutual interest towards negotiations aims to widen the existing agreement to cover trade in services and investments, which are excluded from the existing agreement. Separately, India and MERCOSUR signed the First Additional Protocol to the existing PTA to facilitate acceptance of electronic Certificates of Origin. The Protocol is set to enter into force once both sides ratify it into domestic law.

Global Updates

United Arab Emirates and Argentina begin trade negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

The United Arab Emirates and Argentina have announced the launch of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both sides intend to expedite the trade negotiations and finalise the agreement which aims to expand market access for goods and services and enlarge the scope of the existing Bilateral Investment Treaty and Double Taxation Agreement. The negotiations also aim to expand investment flows in mining and minerals, AI and data centres, pharmaceuticals, energy, agribusiness, aerospace, tourism, infrastructure, real estate and urban development. The negotiations have been initiated as the two countries deepen their partnership in the LNG Project of Argentina, which is expected to attract significant investment.

Rwanda and Pakistan sign Trade Cooperation Agreement

During the Rwanda-Pakistan Investment Forum 2026, Rwanda and Pakistan signed a bilateral trade cooperation agreement aimed at expanding trade and investment, diversifying market access for exports of products, and strengthening private-sector partnerships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

EU’s 2026 Steel TRQ Regulation: From Temporary Safeguards To Permanent Industrial Policy?

The European Union's 2026 Steel import Regulation marks a fundamental shift from temporary trade safeguards to permanent industrial policy, dramatically reducing tariff-free quotas by 47%, doubling out-of-quota duties to 50%, and introducing stringent 'melt and pour' traceability requirements. This transformation raises critical questions about whether traditional distinctions between trade remedies and industrial policy are disappearing, with significant implications for major steel exporters like India.
GlobalInternational Law
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
Article

Trade Remedial Actions

The Central government continued the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of Phthalic Anhydride from China and Korea subsequent to a sunset review investigation initiated on 27th January 2026 via No. 7/26/2025-DGTR. The anti-dumping duty on the product under consideration was originally imposed vide Notification No. 43/2021 -Customs (ADD) dated 9th August 2021. The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be in the range of USD 40.08 per MT to USD 140.17 per MT and shall remain in force for a further period of five years, that is, until 4th August 2031.
IndiaInternational Law
TPM Solicitors & Consultants
TPM Solicitors & Consultants
Article

Trade Remedial Actions

The Central government continued the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of Phthalic Anhydride from China and Korea subsequent to a sunset review investigation initiated on 27th January 2026 via No. 7/26/2025-DGTR. The anti-dumping duty on the product under consideration was originally imposed vide Notification No. 43/2021 -Customs (ADD) dated 9th August 2021. The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be in the range of USD 40.08 per MT to USD 140.17 per MT and shall remain in force for a further period of five years, that is, until 4th August 2031.
IndiaInternational Law
TPM Solicitors & Consultants
TPM Solicitors & Consultants
Article

TPM Consultants: June 2026 - Trade Remedial Actions

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. The application for the initiation of the investigation was filed by Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association. The Authority noted that the imports from the subject countries have increased significantly in absolute and relative terms
IndiaInternational Law
TPM Solicitors & Consultants
TPM Solicitors & Consultants
Article

Trade Agreements

On 12th August 2026, India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), comprising of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to guide negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement. The ToR has revived the trade negotiations which were stalled since 2010. Pursuant to the ToR, negotiations will create preferential market access for India in the SACU countries for exports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery, textiles, diamonds, and agro-processed goods.
IndiaInternational Law
TPM Solicitors & Consultants
TPM Solicitors & Consultants