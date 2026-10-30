TPM Consultants: October 2026 - Key Highlights

WTO Annual Report 2026: Key developments in global trade (09 Sep)

The WTO Annual Report 2026 highlights the resilience of global trade amid geopolitical tensions, rising tariffs, and increasing trade policy uncertainty. The Report notes the continued importance of the WTO's rules-based trading system. It also records key developments such as the entry into force of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, the outcomes of the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) on fisheries subsidies, developing economies and small economies, and progress towards implementing the plurilateral Agreement on Electronic Commerce. At the same time, the Report identifies digitalisation, artificial intelligence, environmental measures, and changes in global supply chains, alongside continuing geopolitical tensions, as challenges for the multilateral trading system, underscoring the need for continued WTO reform and adaptation.

U.S. enacts legislation vesting the President with discretionary power to impose tariffs on Russian energy buyers (17 Sep)

The U.S. President signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, which was passed by both houses of the U.S. Congress in the preceding weeks. The legislation strengthens sanctions against Russia and Iran and includes a provision authorising the U.S. President to impose additional tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from countries meeting specified criteria relating to purchases of Russian crude oil or natural gas or the facilitation of sanctions evasion. India and China were identified as potentially affected major purchasers of Russian energy.

WTO Dispute Settlement Body to review EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (25 Sep)

At its meeting on 25th September 2026, the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) agreed to establish a panel following the Russian Federation's second request concerning the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and an alleged export subsidy arising from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS). Russia alleged that the CBAM creates significant barriers to trade in covered goods imported into the EU and that the allocation of ETS allowances to certain EU companies constitutes an export subsidy. The EU stated that it considers both measures consistent with WTO rules and confirmed that it would participate in the proceedings. India, along with 17 other WTO members including China, the U.S., Japan, and the UK, reserved its third-party rights to participate in the dispute.