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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

TPM Consultants: October 2026 - BIS And QCO Updates

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The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain standards with effect from 21st August 2026. The previous unamended standards will remain in force concurrently till 20th February 2027.

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Amendment of Standards for Textile Products (05 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain standards with effect from 21st August 2026. The previous unamended standards will remain in force concurrently till 20th February 2027. The following are some of the standards which have been amended; for a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

  • IS 8947: 2021 Textiles — Material (Nylon Webbing) for Aircraft Safety Belts — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 9267: 2021 Textiles — Tubular Nylon Webbing for Aerospace Purposes — Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for certain Chemicals for Explosives (15 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain standards, with effect from 28th August 2026. The previous unamended standards will remain in force concurrently till 28th February 2027. The following are some of the standards which have been substituted; for a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

  • IS 4668: 2026 Ammonium Nitrate for Explosives — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 12437: 2026 Zirconium Powder for Use in Explosive and Pyrotechnic Industry — Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Profile Framed Doors, Windows and Slides (15 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain standards, including IS 19609: 2026 uPVC Profile Framed Doors, Windows and Sliders — Specification, with effect from 28th August 2026. The previous unamended standards will remain in force concurrently till 28th February 2027. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Suspension of Quality Control Order for Linear Alkyl Benzene (29 Sep)

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers) has further extended the temporary suspension of Linear Alkyl Benzene (Quality Control) Order, 2022 in view of continued disruptions in supply chain due to situations prevailing globally. The Order will remain suspended for a further period of 3 months, from 1st October 2026 to 31st December 2026, for ensuring the continued availability of Linear Alkyl Benzene in the country during this period.

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