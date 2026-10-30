TPM Consultants: October 2026 - Foreign Trade Policy

Introduction of Open API Integration for Certificate of Origin (CoO) through Trade Connect e-Platform (07 Sep)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has introduced an Open API facility for issuance of Certificates of Origin (CoOs) on the Trade Connect e-Platform to facilitate digitalisation and ease of doing business. The objective of the Open API facility is to enable exporters to integrate their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), accounting or other software systems with the DGFT's Certificate of Origin system for electronic submission and exchange of CoO-related information, thereby reducing manual data entry and facilitating a more efficient application process. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

De minimis exemption from Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) requirements for low-value exports (15 Sep)

With an objective to promote small value exports, especially exports through postal, courier and other emerging channels, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has exempted export consignments with an FOB value not exceeding INR 3,00,000 from the requirement of obtaining an RCMC or Certificate of Registration. Export consignments with an FOB value exceeding INR 3,00,000 shall continue to require a valid RCMC or Certificate of Registration wherever such requirement is otherwise applicable under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023.

Revision in timeline for issuance of PSIC and one-time relaxation for issuance of backlog PSICs (16 Sep)

On 26th April 2022, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade introduced and subsequently enhanced the electronic filing and recognition process for Pre-Shipment Inspection Agencies (PSIAs) and the issuance and verification of Pre-Shipment Inspection Certificates (PSICs). Thereafter, the Directorate implemented some changes in the PSIA/PSIC module on the DGFT portal. In furtherance to that, the Directorate has now allowed the following relaxations to the provisions:

One-time transitional arrangement for issuance of PSICs - A one-time relaxation of seven days to the recognised PSIAs for clearing the backlog PSICs pertaining to inspections conducted prior to 25th August 2026, where such certificates could not be issued due to system restrictions. Revision in timeline for issuance of PSIC - The PSIC shall be generated and issued within 2 days from the date of inspection. The system shall permit generation and issuance of the PSIC only within the prescribed timeline. The PSIC uploading shall be done from the same geographical location/country where inspection is carried out.

Extension of RoDTEP Scheme (30 Sep)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the RoDTEP Scheme for eligible exports from DTA, AA, SEZ, and EOU units up to 31st December 2026. The existing RoDTEP rates and value caps, as notified in Appendix 4R and Appendix 4RE, will continue unchanged during this period.

Extension of timelines under Component II of Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) Intervention (30 Sep)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the eligibility timelines under Component II of the EPM RELIEF up to 31st March 2027 to support Indian exporters and mitigate logistics challenges arising out of the continuing West Asia Crisis.

Extension of Minimum Import Price (MIP) condition on Sulfadiazine API covered under Chapter 29 of ITC HS, 2022, Schedule -1 (Import Policy) (30 Sep)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the Minimum Import Price of INR 1,774 per kg on Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value, imposed on import of Sulfadiazine API covered under Chapter 29 of ITC HS 2022, Schedule – 1 (Import Policy) till 30th November 2026.

Extension of Minimum Import Price (MIP) condition on ATS-8 covered under Chapter 29 of ITC HS, 2022, Schedule -1 (Import Policy) (30 Sep)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the Minimum Import Price of USD 111 per kg imposed on import of ATS-8 {(4R-Cis)-1,1-Dimethylethyl-6- cyanomethyl-2,2-dimethyl-1-3-dioxane-4-acetate} under ITC (HS) Codes 29 32 9990, 29 33 9990, 29 33 3990, 29 32 1990, 29 34 9990, 29 42 0090, 29 18 9990, 29 15 9099, 29 16 3990 and 29 22 5090 till 30th November 2026.

Extension of Minimum Import Price (MIP) condition on Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board covered under Chapter 48 of ITC HS, 2022, Schedule -1 (Import Policy) (30 Sep)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the Minimum Import Price of INR 67,220 per MT on Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value, imposed on import of Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB) under ITC (HS) Codes 48 05 9100, 48 05 9200, 48 05 9300, 48 10 9200 and 48 10 9900 till 31st March 2027.