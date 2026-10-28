India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement 2026: Tariff Benefits, Investment Opportunities And Mobility Provisions

Introduction

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) entered into force on 20 October 2026, marking a significant development in the economic relationship between the two countries. Signed in New Delhi on 27 April 2026, the agreement seeks to expand bilateral trade, improve market access, encourage investment and create new opportunities for businesses, skilled professionals and students.1

The agreement provides Indian exporters with duty-free access to New Zealand across all tariff lines covering Indian exports, while India has offered New Zealand preferential market access through a combination of immediate tariff elimination, phased reductions, tariff-rate quotas and exclusions for sensitive products. It also contains commitments relating to trade in services, pharmaceutical and medical device regulation, agricultural cooperation and temporary mobility.

The FTA forms part of the broader India–New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030, which establishes an aspirational target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion, approximately ₹35,000 crore, by 2030. New Zealand has also committed to facilitating USD 20 billion in investment into India.

This article examines the background and principal provisions of the India-New Zealand FTA, its implications for Indian exporters and New Zealand businesses, the mobility opportunities available to Indian professionals and students, and the practical considerations that businesses should address to benefit from the agreement.

Negotiations, Signing and Entry into Force

The India-New Zealand FTA negotiations were formally launched on 16 March 2025 and concluded on 22 December 2025. The agreement was signed on 27 April 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, by India’s Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay. Following the completion of the respective domestic processes, the agreement entered into force on 20 October 2026. New Zealand’s implementing legislation was passed by Parliament in September 2026, and both countries completed the processes required for the agreement to take effect.

The FTA is intended to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries by reducing trade barriers, improving predictability for businesses and creating opportunities for deeper engagement across goods, services, investment and mobility. Its implementation also provides a framework for advancing the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030. However, the extent to which the agreement achieves its trade and investment objectives will depend on its practical implementation, business participation and the ability of exporters to satisfy applicable regulatory and market-entry requirements.

Key Features of the India-New Zealand FTA

The agreement covers several areas relevant to bilateral economic cooperation, including:

Trade in goods: Tariff elimination, phased tariff reductions, rules of origin and customs-related procedures.

Tariff elimination, phased tariff reductions, rules of origin and customs-related procedures. Trade in services: Market access commitments and provisions intended to improve opportunities for service providers.

Market access commitments and provisions intended to improve opportunities for service providers. Investment: A framework to encourage investment and strengthen economic cooperation.

A framework to encourage investment and strengthen economic cooperation. Temporary mobility: Dedicated visa pathways for certain Indian professionals, a working-holiday scheme and commitments concerning student and post-study work opportunities.

Dedicated visa pathways for certain Indian professionals, a working-holiday scheme and commitments concerning student and post-study work opportunities. Agricultural cooperation: Productivity initiatives relating to apples, kiwifruit and honey, alongside safeguards for sensitive agricultural sectors.

Productivity initiatives relating to apples, kiwifruit and honey, alongside safeguards for sensitive agricultural sectors. Pharmaceuticals and medical devices: Regulatory facilitation, including the recognition of certain inspection approvals.

Regulatory facilitation, including the recognition of certain inspection approvals. Geographical indications: Commitments intended to facilitate the registration and protection of Indian geographical indications in New Zealand.

The agreement aims to double bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion by 2030. This is an aspirational target rather than a guaranteed outcome, and its achievement will depend on the extent to which businesses use the market-access opportunities created by the FTA.

Market Access and Tariff Liberalisation

Benefits for Indian Exporters: Duty-Free Access to New Zealand

A key feature of the India-New Zealand FTA is New Zealand’s commitment to eliminate customs duties on all tariff lines covering Indian exports from the date the agreement entered into force. This provides Indian exporters with immediate tariff-free access to the New Zealand market, subject to compliance with the agreement’s applicable requirements.

The removal of customs duties is expected to improve the price competitiveness of Indian products and create opportunities for businesses seeking to expand their international presence.

The sectors expected to benefit include:

Textiles and apparel: Garments, fabrics and home textiles.

Garments, fabrics and home textiles. Leather and footwear: Leather goods, footwear and related products.

Leather goods, footwear and related products. Engineering goods: Machinery, electrical equipment, automotive components and other manufactured goods.

Machinery, electrical equipment, automotive components and other manufactured goods. Pharmaceuticals and medical devices: Generic medicines, formulations and medical products.

Generic medicines, formulations and medical products. Processed foods and agricultural products: Eligible processed food products, spices and other goods.

Eligible processed food products, spices and other goods. Gems and jewellery: Diamonds, jewellery and related products.

Diamonds, jewellery and related products. MSMEs and handicrafts: Products manufactured by small businesses, artisans and other enterprises seeking access to overseas markets.

The removal of tariffs may help Indian exporters compete more effectively with suppliers from countries that already enjoy preferential access to New Zealand. However, tariff elimination does not automatically guarantee increased sales. Exporters must still consider product standards, labelling, packaging, distribution arrangements, applicable import requirements and consumer demand.

The agreement also provides tariff-free access for certain inputs, including wooden logs, coking coal and metal waste and scrap, which may support manufacturing and supply-chain competitiveness.

Market Access for New Zealand Exporters to India

India’s commitments follow a calibrated approach that combines tariff liberalisation with protections for sensitive sectors. According to the Government of India’s published summary, India has offered tariff liberalisation across approximately 70% of its tariff lines, covering around 95% of New Zealand’s exports to India.

The agreement provides a combination of immediate duty-free access and phased tariff reductions. The precise treatment depends on the relevant product classification, tariff schedule, rules of origin and any applicable quota or safeguard provisions.

Products expected to benefit include:

Wood and wood products: Improved access for products used in construction, furniture and manufacturing.

Improved access for products used in construction, furniture and manufacturing. Wool and raw hides: Inputs relevant to India’s textile and leather industries.

Inputs relevant to India’s textile and leather industries. Sheep meat: Preferential access for eligible mutton and lamb products.

Preferential access for eligible mutton and lamb products. Wine and selected premium products: Phased tariff reductions intended to improve market access over time.

Phased tariff reductions intended to improve market access over time. Selected horticultural products: Preferential access for products such as apples and kiwifruit, subject to applicable quota and import conditions.

Preferential access for products such as apples and kiwifruit, subject to applicable quota and import conditions. Dairy ingredients: Limited concessions for specified products, including certain dairy preparations and milk proteins.

The distinction between immediate tariff elimination, phased reductions and quota-based access is important. Businesses should not assume that every New Zealand product will become duty-free immediately or that all tariff concessions will be available without quantitative or other conditions.

Safeguards for India’s Sensitive Agricultural Sectors

India has excluded several sensitive products from tariff concessions, including dairy products, sugar, edible oils and specified agricultural commodities. These exclusions are intended to preserve safeguards for domestic producers while permitting calibrated market access in other sectors.

For selected products such as apples, kiwifruit and Mānuka honey, the agreement provides for tariff-rate quotas and other conditions. These mechanisms allow preferential imports within specified limits and subject to the relevant terms, rather than providing unrestricted duty-free access for all quantities.

The agreement also links agricultural market access with cooperation initiatives under the Agriculture Productivity Partnership. These initiatives include action plans for apples, kiwifruit and honey, with a focus on improved cultivation, post-harvest practices, supply chains, food safety and productivity. This approach illustrates how trade liberalisation can be accompanied by sector-specific safeguards and cooperation intended to improve domestic productivity.

For importers and exporters, the practical implication is that product-specific tariff schedules and quota conditions must be checked before a transaction is structured. A general reference to the FTA is not sufficient to determine the applicable customs duty for an individual shipment.

Trade in Services and Regulatory Cooperation

In addition to trade in goods, the India-New Zealand FTA creates opportunities for services trade. New Zealand has offered market access in approximately 118 sectors and Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) treatment commitments across approximately 139 sub-sectors. India has also undertaken services commitments across a range of sub-sectors. The agreement is relevant to sectors including information technology, professional and business services, engineering, construction, education, tourism, audiovisual services and traditional medicine.

For Indian service providers, these commitments may create opportunities to expand into the New Zealand market. The actual scope of market access, however, depends on the relevant sector-specific commitments, applicable domestic regulation and any conditions attached to the provision of services.

The agreement also provides for regulatory cooperation in selected areas.

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Indian pharmaceutical and medical device exporters may benefit from streamlined regulatory processes. The Government of India has highlighted New Zealand’s acceptance of inspection approvals from certain established regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and Health Canada.

This is intended to reduce duplication in regulatory processes and facilitate market entry for eligible products. It should not, however, be interpreted as a blanket exemption from New Zealand’s applicable product registration, safety, quality or other regulatory requirements. Businesses should confirm the precise scope of the relevant commitments and determine whether their products and inspection records qualify for the applicable facilitation measures.

Geographical Indications

The agreement also provides for cooperation concerning the registration and protection of Indian geographical indications in New Zealand. Geographical indications identify products whose qualities, reputation or characteristics are associated with a particular geographical origin. Protection can be commercially significant for products linked to traditional knowledge, regional production practices and local industries.

For Indian producers, the relevant provisions may create opportunities to strengthen the overseas recognition of qualifying products. However, the existence of an FTA commitment should not be treated as automatic registration or protection of every Indian geographical indication. Businesses and producer organisations should monitor the applicable registration process and requirements under New Zealand law.

Temporary Mobility: Work Visas, Students and Young Professionals

The India-New Zealand FTA includes commitments relating to temporary mobility, reflecting the importance of professional services, education and people-to-people exchanges in the bilateral relationship. These provisions create new pathways and expand certain opportunities for Indian nationals. They do not amount to unrestricted work or residence rights, and applicants must continue to meet the applicable immigration requirements.

Temporary Employment Entry Visas

The agreement provides dedicated Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa pathways for certain Indian professionals. The framework allows up to 5,000 TEE visa holders to be in New Zealand at any one time, with most places allocated to eligible skilled occupations, including occupations identified on New Zealand’s Green List.

A limited number of places are also available for specified professions associated with India’s cultural and traditional expertise, including certain roles involving yoga, Ayurveda, music and cuisine.

The visa pathways are subject to eligibility conditions. Applicants must satisfy the relevant requirements, which may include a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer, appropriate qualifications, English-language proficiency and health, character and identity requirements.

The TEE pathways provide temporary employment opportunities and do not, by themselves, establish a pathway to residence. Applicants should verify the relevant visa category, occupation requirements and application process before making employment or relocation decisions.

Working Holiday Scheme

The FTA provides for a working-holiday scheme for Indian nationals aged between 18 and 30. The scheme is intended to allow eligible participants to travel to New Zealand and undertake permitted work during their stay.

The scheme is capped at 1,000 places annually and is to be introduced within two years of the agreement entering into force. It should therefore not be treated as an immediately available visa pathway merely because the FTA is now operational. Prospective applicants should check Immigration New Zealand’s official guidance for the scheme’s launch date, eligibility conditions and application procedure.

Student Work Rights and Post-Study Opportunities

The agreement also provides commitments concerning student mobility and post-study work opportunities for Indian nationals studying in New Zealand. There is no numerical cap under the FTA on Indian students. Eligible students remain subject to New Zealand’s applicable student visa and education requirements.

New Zealand’s current policy permits eligible international students to work up to 25 hours a week during study. The FTA establishes a commitment to 20 hours of in-study work each week for Indian students if the relevant policy settings change in the future.

The agreement also provides for expanded post-study work opportunities for eligible graduates:

STEM bachelor’s and master’s graduates: Post-study work rights of up to three years, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.

Post-study work rights of up to three years, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions. Doctoral graduates: Post-study work rights of up to four years under the expanded arrangements, with Immigration New Zealand stating that the change for Indian graduates with New Zealand PhDs takes effect on 16 November 2026.

These provisions may make New Zealand more attractive to Indian students pursuing eligible qualifications. However, the duration and availability of post-study work rights depend on the relevant qualification, visa conditions and applicable immigration rules.

For students and professionals, the FTA creates additional opportunities, but careful planning remains necessary. Eligibility should be assessed against the relevant immigration requirements rather than inferred solely from the agreement’s broad commitments.

Sectoral Impact: Opportunities for Indian and New Zealand Businesses

The FTA creates opportunities across several sectors, although the commercial benefits will depend on market demand, regulatory compliance, supply-chain readiness and the ability of businesses to use the available tariff concessions.

Indian Businesses

Textiles, apparel, leather and footwear: Duty-free access to New Zealand may improve price competitiveness and support export expansion for Indian manufacturers and MSMEs.

Duty-free access to New Zealand may improve price competitiveness and support export expansion for Indian manufacturers and MSMEs. Pharmaceuticals and medical devices: Regulatory facilitation may help eligible exporters reduce duplication and improve access to the New Zealand market, subject to applicable requirements.

Regulatory facilitation may help eligible exporters reduce duplication and improve access to the New Zealand market, subject to applicable requirements. Engineering and automotive components: Manufacturers may benefit from improved market access and tariff-free inputs, creating opportunities for supply-chain integration.

Manufacturers may benefit from improved market access and tariff-free inputs, creating opportunities for supply-chain integration. Information technology and professional services: Services commitments and temporary mobility pathways may assist eligible Indian businesses and professionals seeking to expand their presence in New Zealand.

Services commitments and temporary mobility pathways may assist eligible Indian businesses and professionals seeking to expand their presence in New Zealand. Agricultural processing and food products: Exporters of eligible products may benefit from tariff elimination, provided they satisfy relevant food safety, quality, packaging and import requirements.

Exporters of eligible products may benefit from tariff elimination, provided they satisfy relevant food safety, quality, packaging and import requirements. Gems, jewellery and handicrafts: Improved market access may provide opportunities for businesses seeking to develop overseas distribution channels and strengthen brand recognition.

New Zealand Businesses

Forestry and wood products: Preferential access may create opportunities in India’s construction, furniture and manufacturing sectors.

Preferential access may create opportunities in India’s construction, furniture and manufacturing sectors. Wool, hides and other industrial inputs: Eligible products may benefit from tariff concessions and increased demand from Indian manufacturers.

Eligible products may benefit from tariff concessions and increased demand from Indian manufacturers. Wine and premium products: Phased tariff reductions may improve competitiveness over time, subject to the relevant tariff schedules and conditions.

Phased tariff reductions may improve competitiveness over time, subject to the relevant tariff schedules and conditions. Selected agricultural products: Quota-based access for specified products may create new opportunities while remaining subject to quantitative limits and other safeguards.

Quota-based access for specified products may create new opportunities while remaining subject to quantitative limits and other safeguards. Education and professional services: The agreement may support greater engagement in education, training and selected service sectors, alongside the mobility commitments.

The agreement also provides an opportunity for businesses in both countries to explore partnerships, joint ventures, distribution arrangements, technology cooperation and investment in sectors where the parties have complementary strengths.

Investment Opportunities and Strategic Implications

Beyond trade in goods and services, the India–New Zealand FTA is intended to strengthen bilateral investment ties. New Zealand has committed to facilitating USD 20 billion in investment into India. This should be understood as a commitment to facilitate investment, rather than an assertion that the entire amount has already been invested or is guaranteed to be deployed immediately.

The investment objective is expected to support opportunities in areas including agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure and start-ups. The extent of the resulting investment will depend on commercial decisions, project viability, applicable regulatory requirements and the implementation of the broader bilateral partnership.

For Indian businesses, the FTA may provide a basis for exploring partnerships with New Zealand enterprises, accessing technology and developing new distribution channels. New Zealand businesses may, in turn, explore India’s manufacturing capacity, consumer market and infrastructure development opportunities.

The broader strategic significance of the agreement lies in its combination of tariff concessions, services commitments, investment facilitation, agricultural cooperation and mobility provisions. However, the economic benefits will ultimately depend on whether businesses translate these commitments into commercial activity.

Compliance Considerations for Businesses Seeking to Use the FTA

The entry into force of the India-New Zealand FTA does not automatically make every cross-border transaction eligible for preferential treatment. Exporters, importers and investors should review the applicable provisions before relying on the agreement.

Key considerations include:

Rules of origin: Businesses must establish that their goods qualify as originating goods under the agreement. The relevant product-specific rules, production requirements and documentary conditions should be reviewed before claiming preferential tariff treatment.

Businesses must establish that their goods qualify as originating goods under the agreement. The relevant product-specific rules, production requirements and documentary conditions should be reviewed before claiming preferential tariff treatment. Tariff classification: The applicable tariff schedule should be checked against the product’s correct customs classification. Different products may be subject to different rates, phase-out periods, quotas or exclusions.

The applicable tariff schedule should be checked against the product’s correct customs classification. Different products may be subject to different rates, phase-out periods, quotas or exclusions. Certificates and origin documentation: Exporters and importers should confirm the documentation required to substantiate origin and support a claim for preferential treatment.

Exporters and importers should confirm the documentation required to substantiate origin and support a claim for preferential treatment. Product standards and regulatory approvals: Duty-free access does not remove applicable product safety, labelling, sanitary, phytosanitary, registration or other import requirements.

Duty-free access does not remove applicable product safety, labelling, sanitary, phytosanitary, registration or other import requirements. Quota management: Where a concession is subject to a tariff-rate quota, businesses must verify the applicable quantity limits, eligibility criteria, administrative procedures and any associated conditions.

Where a concession is subject to a tariff-rate quota, businesses must verify the applicable quantity limits, eligibility criteria, administrative procedures and any associated conditions. Contractual and supply-chain planning: Businesses should review pricing, delivery terms, sourcing arrangements and contracts to determine how tariff savings and compliance responsibilities will be allocated between the parties.

Businesses should review pricing, delivery terms, sourcing arrangements and contracts to determine how tariff savings and compliance responsibilities will be allocated between the parties. Immigration eligibility: Employers, professionals and students seeking to rely on the mobility provisions should verify the relevant visa pathway, qualification criteria and implementation dates with Immigration New Zealand.

These steps can help businesses assess whether the FTA offers a commercially viable advantage and reduce the risk of incorrectly claiming preferential treatment.

Sensitive Sectors and the Way Forward

The agreement reflects an attempt to balance market liberalisation with domestic economic sensitivities. India’s exclusions for dairy, sugar, edible oils and specified agricultural commodities demonstrate that the agreement does not provide unrestricted market access across every sector. New Zealand’s domestic legislative process and the debate surrounding the agreement also illustrate that trade agreements involve wider policy considerations, including agricultural interests, labour standards, environmental concerns and the distribution of economic benefits.

For both countries, the principal challenge now lies in implementation. Indian exporters must identify eligible products, comply with origin and regulatory requirements, and develop distribution relationships in New Zealand. New Zealand exporters must similarly understand India’s tariff schedules, quotas and import requirements before entering the market.

Businesses should also monitor the implementation of the agreement’s services, investment and mobility commitments. The availability of a treaty commitment does not necessarily mean that every related administrative procedure is operational in the same form or on the same date. The target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion by 2030 will depend on sustained commercial engagement, investment decisions, market awareness and effective use of the FTA’s provisions.

Conclusion

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force on 20 October 2026, marks an important development in bilateral trade and economic cooperation. By providing duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand, offering calibrated tariff concessions for New Zealand products entering India, and strengthening services, investment and mobility commitments, the agreement creates opportunities for businesses and professionals in both countries.

Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs and manufacturers in textiles, leather, footwear, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, processed foods and other eligible sectors, may benefit from improved market access. New Zealand businesses may gain opportunities in India through tariff concessions, investment facilitation and deeper commercial engagement.

However, the practical benefits will depend on compliance with rules of origin, product-specific tariff schedules, applicable regulatory requirements and the conditions attached to quotas and mobility pathways. Businesses should therefore assess the relevant provisions carefully before restructuring supply chains, making investment decisions or claiming preferential treatment.

The FTA provides a framework for closer economic integration, but its long-term success will depend on implementation and commercial utilisation. For businesses in both countries, the immediate priority is to understand the agreement’s specific commitments and convert the available opportunities into sustainable trade, investment and market expansion.

Footnote

1. Press Information Bureau. (2026, April 27). Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Hon. Todd McClay sign the landmark India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. PIB press release