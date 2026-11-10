The Ballot And The Bar: Why Every Vote In A Lawyers' Election Matters

Every two years, thousands of advocates across India pour enormous time, energy, and money into Bar Association and Bar Council elections, chartering campaign vehicles, printing posters, and organising rallies. In cities like Delhi, different court complexes once held elections at entirely different times, producing what amounted to a never-ending "election season" of disruptive parties and giant posters, year after year. The scale of this disruption has been serious enough that Hon’ble High Courts have had to step in banning flashy campaign materials and expensive election parties just to preserve some semblance of court decorum, and in Delhi's case, ordering that all lawyer associations hold elections on the exact same day once every two years to end the perpetual campaign cycle.

In 2021, following chaos, ballot-tearing and physical altercations during the Awadh Bar Association elections, the Allahabad High Court intervened and imposed restrictions on practices such as distribution of free food, large rallies and excessive election spending.

Yet for all this expenditure of effort, a surprisingly large section of the Bar simply does not vote, a paradox that says a great deal about how the profession views its own governance.

Two Kinds of Elections, One Statutory Backbone

Elections in the legal profession fall into two broad categories. The first are statutory regulatory bodies, the State Bar Councils (“SBCs”) and the Bar Council of India (“BCI”) constituted under the Advocates Act, 1961. SBCs are the primary disciplinary and regulatory bodies at the state level, with members elected directly by advocates on the state roll, while the BCI itself is composed of representatives elected internally by members of each SBC. The second category comprises representative bodies, such as the Supreme Court Bar Association (“SCBA”) or various High Court Bar Associations. These are generally registered as societies and function as welfare guilds for lawyers practicing in a specific forum. While historically treated as private bodies, their electoral conduct has increasingly been pulled into statutory and judicial oversight to preserve the integrity of court practitioners.

The legal framework for these elections rests on a few key provisions of the Advocates Act. Section 15(2)(a) empowers Bar Councils to frame rules on the preparation, revision, and publication of electoral rolls and the overall conduct of elections. Section 3(4) bars an advocate from being a member of more than one State Bar Council, and Section 10B provides that an elected member's seat automatically falls vacant if they are absent from three consecutive meetings without sufficient cause.

To weed out non-practicing advocates from the process, the BCI enacted the Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules, 2015, which introduced a mandatory five-year cyclical verification of an advocate's educational and practice credentials, overseen by an Administrative Committee. These rules also codified the "One Bar, One Vote" principle, i.e., an advocate can be a member of only one Primary Bar Association for voting purposes, must submit a declaration identifying that association, and commits professional misconduct by voting in more than one. Elections themselves proceed by secret ballot, with a preliminary electoral roll, a window for objections, appointment of a Returning Officer, and 15-30-day advance notice for nominations, withdrawals, and polling, with results notified in the Official Gazette.

Constitutional courts have played an active role in harmonising the internal rules of private Bar Associations with these statutory standards. In V. Madhesh v. Secretary, 2021 SCC OnLine Mad 17570, the Court held that the "One Bar, One Vote" mandate under the 2015 Verification Rules automatically supersedes and amends the internal bye-laws of every Bar Association, and that advocates who deliberately obstruct the verification process face a three-year debarment from contesting any Bar Council or Association election.

The foundational precedent remains SCBA v. B.D. Kaushik, (2012) 8 SCC 589 where the SCBA had amended its rules to stop "bogus voting" by lawyers enrolled but not actually practising before the Supreme Court, and a civil court had temporarily stayed the change. On appeal, the Supreme Court held that voting in a Bar election is not a fundamental right but a privilege granted by association rules, and upheld "One Bar, One Vote" effectively ending the practice of "guest voters" or proxy lawyers showing up merely to sway results.

P.K. Dash v. Bar Council of Delhi, 2016 SCC OnLine Del 5619, decided by a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, went further. It examined whether Bar Associations, though not statutory bodies, could still be regulated in the public interest, and laid down two principles for transparency: "one Bar, one vote" for membership and voting, and "one person, one chamber, one court complex" for chamber allotments, to be incorporated into the rules of every Bar Association in Delhi. Crucially, the Court held that Bar Associations are not purely private bodies, their functioning has a public character because it directly impacts the administration of justice and are therefore subject to writ jurisdiction under Article 226. This curbed electoral manipulation and improved accountability in Bar governance.

Ajayinder Sangwan v. Bar Council of Delhi, (2018) 2 SCC 780 addressed indefinite delays in State Bar Council elections caused by exhaustive degree-verification exercises; the Court ruled that administrative bodies cannot use verification as an excuse to cling to power past their term, imposed a strict timeline, and mandated provisional enrolment so elections could proceed. In Amit Sachan v. Bar Council of U.P., 2021 SCC OnLine SC 3437, which followed massive chaos, ballot-tearing, and physical fights during Awadh Bar Association elections, the Allahabad High Court strictly applied "One Bar, One Vote" at the state level and banned rowdy campaigning, including free food, massive rallies, and excessive spending. And in Dhanya Kumar Jain v. Bar Council of India, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 662, the Apex Court directed the BCI to reconsider a rule that blocked leaders of local, district-level bar associations from contesting State Bar Council elections, noting that it unfairly prevented grassroots leaders from advancing in legal administration.

Women's Representation: Recent Gains

Representation has moved forward materially in the last two years. The 2024 SCBA Women's Reservation Directive saw the Supreme Court order that 33%, one in three of seats in the SCBA's managing committee be strictly reserved for women, with the top positions of President, Secretary, or Treasurer rotating to a woman on a guaranteed basis. In 2025, the Supreme Court expanded this to the state level, directing the BCI to reserve 30% of all elected and office-bearer seats in State Bar Councils for women, giving female lawyers a structured voice in regulating the profession nationwide.

Leadership That Reflects Real Problems

Election outcomes matter because Bar leadership is what stands between lawyers and the daily indignities of practice. Infrastructure remains a persistent flashpoint: the Delhi High Court recently had to intervene over non-functional toilet seats, broken doors, lack of water supply, and absent soap and cleaning staff in district court washrooms, particularly affecting female advocates at courts like Saket District Court in the South-East District. Parking crises are severe, Patiala House Court in Delhi has only about 200 spots for 2,500 to 3,000 vehicles arriving daily, forcing illegal roadside parking and frequent altercations. Courts like Patiala House and Tis Hazari also suffer overcrowded, dusty corridors and a lack of seating, forcing junior lawyers to stand all day holding files, while even the Supreme Court has needed a dedicated complaint mechanism for chamber maintenance.

Welfare and safety concerns run even deeper. Long hours, high-pressure litigation, and secondary trauma have driven a mental health crisis of burnout, anxiety, and depression among advocates. Working mothers face poorly sustained creche facilities at courts across the country and PoSH mechanisms often exist only as posters without real grievance redressal. Courts such as the Hon’ble Bombay and Kerala High Court have held that the PoSH Act does not strictly apply to Bar Councils and Associations, absent an employer-employee relationship, though the BCI has on March 3, 2026, issued its own compliance guidelines to extend sexual-harassment redressal across legal institutions, making POSH-compliant mechanisms (ICCs, timelines, training, reporting) mandatory across bar associations, law offices, State Bar Councils, and the BCI itself. A Bar leadership that is representative and accountable is precisely what can push such infrastructural and welfare demands through to courts and governments, rather than leaving them as perennial, unresolved grievances.

The Advocates Protection Bill: A Genuine Need, but Whose Need?

Attacks on lawyers are not hypothetical. In January 2018, Senior Advocates Vikas Pahwa and Kirti Uppal and Advocate Ravi Sharma had their vehicles deliberately burnt. In April 2025, Senior Advocate Y.R. Sadashiva Reddy, Co-Chairman of the BCI, was attacked in broad daylight inside his chamber by two assailants wielding iron rods, sustaining fractures reportedly over an old, meritless complaint already closed by the Karnataka State Bar Council.

In response, the BCI introduced the Advocates Protection Bill, 2021, proposing stringent penalties imprisonment from six months to five years and fines from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for assault, criminal force, threats, or intimidation (including online) against advocates or their families. Offences would be cognizable and non-bailable, investigations time-bound within 30 days, and the Bill also proposes police protection, state compensation, special courts, and safeguards against malicious prosecution and disclosure of advocates' addresses. It remains pending nationally; an RTI reply from the Law Ministry in January 2026 confirmed there is currently no proposal to enact it, despite an October 2021 referral to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

States have moved independently. Rajasthan became the first state to pass such a law in March 2023, defining "acts of violence" broadly and prescribing imprisonment of six months to seven years (or one to ten years for grievous hurt), along with fines and court-determined compensation, with offences cognizable and non-bailable. Karnataka passed its own Act in 2024, and the Telangana Advocates Protection Act, 2026 received the Governor's assent and came into force on June 2, 2026.

The case for protection is real, lawyers have been killed, maimed, and threatened simply for doing their jobs, and the Supreme Court itself recognised the danger of coercive pressure on the profession when it ruled, in the ED-summons matter, that investigating agencies cannot compel lawyers to disclose privileged communications, since such harassment "directly impinges upon the fearless administration of justice." But it is fair to ask whether the answer is a profession-specific statute at all. Doctors, journalists, and other professionals who face comparable occupational violence have made similar demands for dedicated protection, and a legitimate question remains why advocates alone should have a bespoke law rather than stronger general enforcement of the criminal provisions that already exist for everyone.

The Missing Voter

An enormous amount of time, energy and resources goes into electing Bar representatives. Candidates campaign intensely because these positions carry influence and responsibility. Courts have had to regulate spending, campaigning, voting rights and even election schedules because of the importance these contests have acquired.

Yet many lawyers remain disengaged when it comes to actually voting.

That is perhaps the biggest contradiction in the system.

Lawyers expect their Bar bodies to intervene when chambers are poorly maintained, when court infrastructure fails, when women lawyers do not have adequate facilities, when investigating agencies interfere with professional privilege, or when advocates are attacked for doing their jobs.

But representative bodies are only as representative as the lawyers who elect them.

Voting in a Bar election should therefore not be treated as an inconvenience or as something relevant only to candidates and their supporters. It is the most basic opportunity lawyers have to decide who will speak for them on precisely these issues.

If lawyers want stronger, more accountable and more responsive Bar bodies, participation cannot begin after a problem arises. It has to begin at the ballot box.