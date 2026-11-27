India’s aerospace and defence sector presents significant opportunities for French companies seeking to expand their manufacturing, technology and investment footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Supported by increasing defence expenditure, expanding aviation infrastructure and a growing emphasis on domestic manufacturing, India is positioning itself as an important destination for international aerospace and defence collaborations.

France has long been one of India’s strategic defence partners, with established collaborations involving aircraft manufacturing, naval systems, helicopters, engines and advanced defence technologies. Recent developments in bilateral cooperation, including joint ventures, technology transfers and manufacturing agreements, have further strengthened the commercial opportunities available to French businesses.

However, entering the Indian market requires more than identifying commercial opportunities. Foreign investment restrictions, industrial licensing, defence procurement eligibility, indigenous content requirements, intellectual property protection and export controls can significantly influence the structure and viability of an investment.

This guide examines the regulatory framework governing India’s aerospace and defence sectors, the investment structures available to French companies, key approval requirements and potential opportunities for collaboration with Indian manufacturers and government entities.

India’s Aerospace and Defence Market: An Overview

India’s defence modernisation programme and expanding civil aviation ecosystem are creating demand across the aerospace and defence value chain. The Government of India has consistently prioritised domestic manufacturing, technology development, indigenous capabilities and private-sector participation.

The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated approximately ₹7.85 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence, representing an increase of approximately 15.19% over the previous year’s budget estimates. The capital allocation stands at approximately ₹2.19 lakh crore, of which approximately ₹1.85 lakh crore is earmarked for capital acquisition. Approximately ₹1.39 lakh crore has been earmarked for procurement from domestic defence industries. These allocations demonstrate the Government’s emphasis on modernising India’s armed forces while strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The civil aviation sector is also expanding, driven by increasing passenger traffic, aircraft acquisitions, airport development and demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. Industry projections indicate that India’s commercial aircraft fleet could reach approximately 2,250 aircraft by 2035, creating opportunities for aircraft manufacturers, component suppliers, maintenance providers and aviation technology companies.

India in numbers

Indicator Position / estimate Defence budget, FY 2026–27 Approximately ₹7.85 lakh crore Defence capital outlay, FY 2026–27 Approximately ₹2.19 lakh crore Capital acquisition allocation Approximately ₹1.85 lakh crore Procurement earmarked for domestic defence industries Approximately ₹1.39 lakh crore Defence exports, FY 2025–26 ₹38,424 crore Defence export destinations More than 100 countries over the reported five-year period Commercial aircraft fleet projection, 2035 Approximately 2,250 aircraft Projected MRO market Approximately USD 9.5 billion, subject to industry forecasts Projected aviation workforce requirements Approximately 35,000 pilots and 34,000 technicians by 2035

Note: Defence budget figures are based on FY 2026-27 budget estimates and parliamentary documents. Aviation fleet, MRO and workforce figures are industry projections and should not be interpreted as statutory or guaranteed government targets.

India’s defence production and export ecosystem is increasingly supported by private-sector manufacturers, public-sector defence undertakings, research institutions and international technology partners. French businesses can participate through direct investments, technology licensing, joint ventures, component manufacturing and supplier-development arrangements.

Regulatory Authorities Governing the Sector

India’s aerospace and defence sectors are governed by several ministries and regulatory authorities. The applicable approvals depend on the nature of the product, its intended use, the proposed manufacturing activity and whether the transaction relates to civil aviation or military procurement.

Key authorities and their functions

Authority Principal responsibilities Ministry of Defence (MoD) Defence policy, military procurement and defence industrial development Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) Approval of major defence acquisition proposals and Acceptance of Necessity Acquisition Wing, MoD Administration of capital procurement, including requests for proposals, evaluations and contracts Department of Defence Production (DDP) Defence manufacturing policy, indigenisation, industrial collaboration and defence export administration Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Defence research, technology development and collaborative research programmes Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) Defence manufacturing and industrial partnerships, including HAL, BEL, BDL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and GRSE Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) Quality assurance for specified defence equipment and products Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) Quality assurance of specified military aviation equipment and products Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) Military airworthiness certification and related approvals Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Civil aviation policy and administration Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Civil aviation safety, aircraft registration, airworthiness, licensing and operational approvals Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Civil aviation security regulation Airports Authority of India (AAI) Airport infrastructure and air navigation services Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) Economic regulation of specified airport services Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Foreign investment policy and industrial licensing Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Security clearances, where applicable Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Foreign trade policy and export authorisations for regulated items Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Telecom equipment and spectrum-related approvals State governments Land allocation, industrial incentives, local permissions and environmental approvals

French companies should identify the relevant authority at the initial planning stage. An approval issued by one regulator does not automatically satisfy the requirements of another.

France-India Defence and Aerospace Cooperation

France and India have developed a longstanding strategic partnership in defence, aerospace and advanced technology. Their collaboration encompasses aircraft, naval platforms, helicopter manufacturing, propulsion systems, guided munitions and defence electronics. The bilateral relationship provides French companies with an established industrial ecosystem through which they can explore manufacturing, technology-transfer and supply-chain opportunities.

In February 2026, India and France elevated their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership and renewed their defence cooperation framework, reinforcing the importance of defence and technology collaboration between the two countries.

Major India-France programmes

Programme French company Indian partner / arrangement Position as of November 2026 36 Rafale fighter aircraft Dassault Aviation Government-to-Government Deliveries completed Six Scorpène submarines Naval Group Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Programme completed C295 transport aircraft Airbus Tata Advanced Systems Manufacturing and assembly programme ongoing; first India-built aircraft rolled out in May 2026 and completed its maiden test flight in June 2026 H125 helicopter assembly line Airbus Helicopters Tata Advanced Systems Inaugurated in February 2026; first Indian-built delivery expected in 2027 Rafale fuselage manufacturing Dassault Aviation Tata Advanced Systems Manufacturing agreements signed; initial production targeted for FY 2028 26 Rafale M naval aircraft Dassault Aviation Government-to-Government Agreement signed in April 2025; deliveries expected by 2030 HAMMER guided munitions Safran BEL Collaboration agreements signed in February 2026; implementation subject to applicable approvals Proposed 114 Rafale aircraft Dassault Aviation and other French defence companies Proposed Indian industrial participation French proposal reported in 2026; negotiations and procurement approvals remain separate stages AMCA fighter engine development Safran DRDO Co-development discussions and negotiations; final contractual arrangements to be confirmed M88 engine manufacturing and assembly Safran Potential Indian industrial suppliers Proposed localisation opportunities linked to wider Rafale industrial cooperation

Programme descriptions reflect reported developments and publicly announced arrangements as of November 2026. Proposed procurements and negotiations should not be interpreted as concluded contracts or confirmed orders.

Supply-chain opportunities arising from bilateral programmes

These programmes create potential opportunities for French small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), specialist manufacturers and technology providers. Areas of potential participation include:

Aerostructures and aircraft components.

Engine components, castings and precision forgings.

Avionics and electrical systems.

Composite materials and advanced manufacturing.

Flight-control systems and actuators.

Defence electronics and secure communications.

Testing, simulation and certification services.

Aircraft maintenance and lifecycle support.

For French suppliers, collaboration with an established Indian manufacturer may offer a more practical entry route than pursuing direct participation in large defence procurement programmes.

Foreign Investment and Indian Vendor Eligibility

Foreign ownership and eligibility to participate in Indian defence procurement are separate legal considerations. A company may be permitted to establish a wholly owned Indian subsidiary but may not qualify to participate in certain procurement categories reserved for Indian-owned and controlled vendors. French companies should therefore determine the intended customer base, procurement category and ownership requirements before deciding on an investment structure.

Foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing

Under India’s foreign investment policy, the defence sector permits up to 100% foreign investment, subject to the applicable entry routes and conditions.

Activity Foreign investment limit Entry route Defence manufacturing requiring an industrial licence, where the company is seeking a new industrial licence Up to 100% Automatic route up to 74%; Government approval beyond 74% Existing licensed defence companies or companies not seeking a new industrial licence Subject to separate conditions under the FDI policy Fresh investment up to 49% may be permitted under the applicable automatic-route conditions; Government approval is required beyond 49% Delicensed defence components and parts Generally up to 100%, subject to applicable sectoral and security conditions Automatic route, where eligible Other defence-related activities Depends on the nature of the activity and applicable sectoral policy As prescribed under the FDI policy

Foreign investment in the defence sector remains subject to applicable security-clearance requirements and other conditions prescribed by the Government.

The investment route must be assessed against the company’s actual activity, industrial licensing requirements, ownership structure and existing approvals. The 74% automatic-route threshold should not be applied indiscriminately to every defence-related business.

Investment restrictions involving countries sharing a land border with India

India’s FDI policy also contains restrictions relating to investments involving entities and beneficial owners from countries sharing a land border with India. Under Press Note 3 (2020 Series), as amended, investments involving specified entities or beneficial ownership from such countries are generally subject to Government approval.

The 2026 amendments and DPIIT guidance clarify the application of the beneficial ownership test, including the level at which ownership and control are assessed and the treatment of non-controlling ownership interests.

French investors should undertake an ownership and beneficial ownership assessment before investing through an intermediate holding company or other offshore structure. The analysis should consider the applicable thresholds, control rights and relevant reporting requirements.

Who qualifies as an Indian vendor?

Under the Defence Acquisition Procedure, 2020 (DAP 2020), certain procurement and development categories are reserved for Indian vendors meeting specified ownership and control requirements. These include:

Buy (Indian-IDDM).

Make-I and Make-II.

Production Agency in Design and Development.

Development-cum-Production Partner arrangements.

Strategic Partnership Model.

For the relevant categories, the Indian entity must generally satisfy the prescribed Indian ownership and control requirements. The framework typically requires more than 50% ownership by resident Indian citizens and/or qualifying Indian companies ultimately owned and controlled by resident Indian citizens, with foreign investment restricted to the applicable 49% limit.

Control is assessed separately from shareholding. It may include the right to appoint a majority of directors or exercise control over management or policy decisions through shareholder agreements, voting arrangements and other contractual rights. Consequently, extensive management rights, board appointment rights or veto provisions granted to a French investor may affect the Indian entity’s procurement eligibility.

The precise eligibility conditions must be checked against the relevant procurement category and tender documentation.

Available investment structures for French companies

Structure Potential procurement and commercial access French parent company investing directly May participate in applicable global procurement arrangements and government-to-government transactions, subject to eligibility Wholly owned Indian subsidiary Suitable for delicensed components, engineering, civil aviation activities and procurement categories permitting such ownership Minority investment in an Indian-controlled joint venture May provide participation opportunities in categories reserved for qualifying Indian vendors, subject to ownership and control conditions Joint venture with technology-transfer arrangements Suitable for local manufacturing, co-development and technology collaboration Contract manufacturing or technology licensing Provides a lower-capital route to market entry and supplier participation

Civil aviation versus defence manufacturing

Parameter Civil aviation Defence Typical investment structure Wholly owned Indian subsidiary may be possible Indian-controlled joint venture or wholly owned subsidiary, depending on procurement category Principal customers Airlines, lessors, airports, MRO providers and aircraft manufacturers Ministry of Defence, armed forces, DPSUs and private defence manufacturers Procurement framework Commercial contracts and applicable public procurement processes Defence Acquisition Procedure and Defence Procurement Manual Primary regulatory authority DGCA and MoCA MoD and relevant military quality and certification authorities Principal considerations Aircraft safety, airworthiness, licensing and operational approvals Indigenous content, vendor eligibility, industrial licensing and security clearances

A French company should not select its Indian corporate structure solely on the basis of the maximum permitted foreign equity. The structure should also account for procurement eligibility, technology ownership, security requirements and long-term commercial objectives.

Licences and Regulatory Approvals

India does not have a single licence covering every stage of aerospace or defence manufacturing. Company incorporation, industrial licensing, product certification, quality assurance, operational approvals and export authorisations may involve different authorities. The applicable requirements depend on the product classification, intended use, manufacturing process and whether the activity relates to civil or military aviation.

Key approvals and registrations

Activity Principal approval or requirement Relevant authority Incorporating an Indian entity Company incorporation and applicable foreign investment reporting Ministry of Corporate Affairs; RBI Defence manufacturing requiring an industrial licence Industrial licence and applicable security clearances DPIIT, in consultation with relevant ministries Manufacture of regulated arms and ammunition Applicable industrial, arms and explosives licences DPIIT, MHA and PESO, as applicable Civil aircraft design and component manufacturing Applicable design, production and airworthiness approvals DGCA Aircraft maintenance and MRO Approved maintenance organisation approval, as applicable DGCA Flight and aviation training Relevant flying training or maintenance training approvals DGCA Military aircraft components Military quality assurance and airworthiness approvals DGAQA, CEMILAC and other relevant authorities Supply to defence forces and DPSUs Vendor registration and tender-specific qualification MoD, armed forces and individual DPSUs Drone manufacturing and operations Applicable type certification, registration and operating permissions DGCA and other relevant authorities Radars and wireless equipment Equipment authorisations, spectrum and frequency approvals, where applicable DoT and relevant agencies Export of military and dual-use products Export authorisation under applicable export-control rules DDP and DGFT Establishing a manufacturing facility Land-use, building, fire, environmental and factory-related permissions State authorities and relevant regulators

Industrial licensing

Industrial licensing requirements depend on the product and activity being undertaken. Not every defence-related component or engineering activity requires an industrial licence. Where a licence is required, the application is generally made through DPIIT, with consultations involving the Ministry of Defence and other relevant authorities. Applicants should review the applicable industrial licensing lists, product descriptions and conditions before commencing manufacturing.

The initial validity of an industrial licence and any extension must be assessed against the applicable licensing conditions and current DPIIT policy.

Civil aviation approvals

Civil aviation manufacturers, maintenance providers and training organisations must obtain the relevant approvals from DGCA, depending on the nature of their operations.

These may include:

Design and production-related approvals.

Aircraft and component airworthiness approvals.

Approved maintenance organisation approvals.

Training organisation approvals.

Aircraft registration and operational permissions.

An approval granted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) does not automatically constitute an approval by DGCA. French organisations must obtain the applicable Indian approval, validation or acceptance.

Military aviation approvals

Manufacturers supplying military aircraft, components and aviation systems may be required to obtain quality assurance and airworthiness approvals from DGAQA, CEMILAC or other designated military authorities. The applicable approval pathway should be determined early, particularly where the product involves new technology, changes to an existing aircraft platform or integration with military systems.

Suggested regulatory sequence

A typical market-entry process may involve:

Classifying the product and determining whether an industrial licence is required. Selecting and incorporating the Indian business structure. Completing applicable FDI and FEMA compliance. Obtaining industrial, security and other sectoral approvals. Securing land and environmental permissions. Obtaining product, quality and airworthiness approvals. Completing customer and vendor registration. Securing applicable export authorisations before undertaking regulated exports.

The actual sequence may vary depending on the project. Licensing, land acquisition, environmental approvals and product certification should be planned in parallel wherever legally permissible.

Selling to the Indian Defence Sector

Defence procurement in India is governed principally by the Defence Acquisition Procedure, 2020, for applicable capital acquisitions, together with the Defence Procurement Manual and other relevant procurement instructions. The draft Defence Acquisition Procedure, 2026 was circulated for stakeholder comments in January 2026. As of November 2026, it remains a draft and has not replaced DAP 2020.

The Ministry of Defence has also clarified that the procedure for acquisition of aerospace systems is being developed separately for subsequent incorporation. This distinction is particularly relevant for companies operating in aircraft and aerospace manufacturing.

How the defence procurement process works

A typical capital acquisition may involve the following stages:

Identification of an operational requirement by the armed forces. Preparation and submission of the procurement proposal. Consideration and Acceptance of Necessity by the competent authority. Determination of the applicable procurement category. Issuance of a request for proposal. Technical evaluation, demonstrations and field trials, where applicable. Commercial evaluation and negotiations. Approval by the competent authority. Contract execution and subsequent performance monitoring.

The process varies depending on the procurement category, value and nature of the acquisition. Acceptance of Necessity does not constitute a procurement contract or guarantee an award. Major defence acquisition programmes can involve lengthy evaluation, approval and negotiation processes.

Defence procurement categories under DAP 2020

DAP 2020 provides a preference framework for domestic procurement and indigenous manufacturing.

Procurement category General description Indigenous content requirement Buy (Indian-IDDM) Indigenously designed, developed and manufactured products Generally at least 50% Buy (Indian) Procurement from qualifying Indian vendors Generally 50% where indigenously designed; otherwise 60% Buy and Make (Indian) Initial procurement from a foreign vendor followed by indigenous manufacture through an Indian production agency Generally 50% of the manufacturing portion Buy (Global – Manufacture in India) Global procurement involving manufacturing in India Generally 50% Buy (Global) Procurement from foreign vendors Generally 30% for qualifying Indian bidders, subject to applicable provisions

The exact calculation, treatment of imported components and applicable conditions must be determined under the relevant DAP provisions and procurement documents.

Indian content is generally calculated on a prescribed cost basis. Imported components, foreign technology and other excluded elements may be treated as foreign content, while qualifying value addition undertaken in India may contribute towards indigenous content. A French-owned Indian manufacturing subsidiary may therefore contribute to local value addition, subject to the applicable procurement rules and the manner in which indigenous content is calculated.

Proposed changes under the draft DAP 2026

The draft DAP 2026 proposes a revised procurement framework with a stronger emphasis on domestic manufacturing, indigenous design and Indian ownership of specified technology and technical information. Key proposed developments include:

Revised indigenous content requirements across procurement categories.

Higher indigenous design and manufacturing requirements for specified categories.

Greater emphasis on Indian ownership and control of specified design documentation, technical artefacts and source code.

Changes to the existing offset framework for future procurements.

Greater emphasis on technology development and domestic industrial capabilities.

The draft proposes, among other things, 60% indigenous content for Buy (Indian-IDDM), 60% for the manufacturing portion of specified Buy and Manufacture categories, and up to 30% for Buy (Global).

These are proposals and should not be treated as operative procurement requirements until the revised procedure is formally adopted. The proposed indigenous design requirements should also be distinguished from the ownership of pre-existing foreign intellectual property. French companies should expressly address background IP, jointly developed technology, improvements, source-code access, licensing rights and post-termination arrangements in their contracts.

Defence offsets: existing and proposed framework

Under DAP 2020, offset obligations may apply to specified defence procurement contracts involving foreign vendors, subject to the applicable contract-value threshold, procurement category and prescribed exemptions. Where applicable, the standard offset obligation is generally 30% of the relevant contract value. The applicability of the obligation must be examined against the specific procurement arrangement.

The draft DAP 2026 proposes a revised framework that removes the offset mechanism for new procurements covered by the proposed procedure, while addressing ongoing offset contracts separately. Until the revised procedure is formally adopted, companies should assess offset obligations under the existing applicable framework.

Vendor registration and procurement portals

French manufacturers seeking to supply Indian defence organisations should examine the registration and qualification requirements of their intended customers.

Potential registration channels include:

Government e-Marketplace (GeM), where applicable.

Central Public Procurement Portal.

Vendor registration systems maintained by individual DPSUs.

Procurement and supplier-development programmes operated by private Indian defence manufacturers.

SRIJAN portal for identifying items prioritised for indigenisation.

Positive Indigenisation Lists identifying specified items for which import restrictions may apply after notified dates.

Registration on one portal does not automatically qualify a company to participate in every defence procurement process. Tender-specific technical, financial, security and ownership requirements continue to apply.

Civil Aviation Regulations, Intellectual Property and Export Controls

Civil aviation: India’s evolving legal framework

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 replaced the Aircraft Act, 1934 with effect from 1 January 2025, providing the legislative framework for the regulation of civil aviation in India. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026 were notified in November 2026 and are scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2027, replacing the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The new Rules comprise 220 provisions addressing areas including aircraft registration, airworthiness, personnel licensing, aerodrome operations and aircraft operations. Companies should distinguish between the provisions currently in force and those scheduled to commence in January 2027 when planning regulatory compliance.

Aircraft leasing and financing

India has strengthened its legal framework for aircraft financing and leasing through the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Act, 2025 and the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Rules, 2026.

The framework gives effect to India’s obligations under the Cape Town Convention and Aircraft Protocol and is intended to improve legal certainty for aircraft financiers and lessors. French lessors, financiers and aviation businesses should consider the implications of the legislation when structuring aircraft leasing, financing, security and repossession arrangements involving Indian operators or assets.

MRO and aviation incentives

India has introduced measures intended to encourage domestic aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul activities. These include a concessional GST rate of 5% on specified MRO services and concessional tax treatment for qualifying imported aircraft parts, together with applicable customs-duty exemptions.

The availability of these benefits depends on the relevant tariff classification, conditions and notifications. Companies should undertake a transaction-specific indirect tax and customs review before relying on a stated exemption.

Protecting intellectual property and technology

India does not have a single comprehensive statute dedicated exclusively to trade secrets. Confidential business information and know-how are generally protected through contractual obligations, principles of equity, confidentiality arrangements and applicable intellectual property laws.

For French companies entering into joint ventures, manufacturing arrangements or technology-transfer agreements, contractual protection of intellectual property is particularly important.

Every collaboration should clearly address:

Ownership and permitted use of pre-existing intellectual property or background IP.

Ownership of jointly developed technology and improvements.

Licensing rights, duration, territory and restrictions on sublicensing.

Access to source code, technical data, manufacturing processes and design documentation.

Government access requirements arising under applicable procurement contracts.

Confidentiality and restrictions on disclosure.

Rights to manufacture, modify, repair and export products.

Ownership of tooling, equipment and technical records.

Treatment of intellectual property following termination or expiry of the arrangement.

Under Section 39 of the Patents Act, 1970, a person resident in India cannot ordinarily file or cause a patent application for an invention to be filed outside India without obtaining prior written permission from the Controller of Patents.

An exception applies where an application for the same invention has been filed in India at least six weeks before the foreign filing, provided no secrecy direction is in force. French businesses employing Indian engineers or conducting research and development in India should therefore establish appropriate patent-filing and invention-disclosure procedures.

Employment contracts, consultant agreements and collaboration arrangements should also contain appropriately drafted intellectual property assignment and confidentiality provisions.

Export controls and dual-use technology

Aerospace and defence products may be subject to multiple export-control regimes depending on their technical characteristics, origin, intended use and destination.

French companies operating in India should assess the potential application of:

India’s SCOMET export-control framework. French controls governing exports of military equipment and defence-related technology. European Union dual-use export-control regulations. United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR), where US-origin components, software or technical data are involved.

India’s SCOMET framework regulates specified special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies. Export authorisations are administered by DGFT or the Department of Defence Production, depending on the relevant category and applicable procedures. The presence of US-origin components or technology may also trigger US export-control restrictions, even where the finished product is manufactured in India.

Companies should not assume that a product is outside export-control restrictions merely because it is manufactured or assembled in India. Before commencing manufacturing or export activities, businesses should undertake product classification, destination screening, end-user verification and licensing assessments.

Technology-transfer agreements and supply contracts should allocate responsibility for export licences, re-export restrictions, end-use certificates, sanctions compliance and changes in applicable export-control laws.

Other Legal and Regulatory Considerations

In addition to sector-specific approvals, French companies establishing an Indian presence must consider the wider legal framework governing commercial operations, employment, taxation, competition, data protection and government contracting.

Competition and mergers

Acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures may require prior approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), depending on the applicable asset, turnover and deal-value thresholds. Under the deal value threshold introduced in India’s merger-control framework, transactions exceeding ₹2,000 crore may require notification where the target has substantial business operations in India, subject to the statutory framework and applicable exemptions.

The assessment should be undertaken before signing or closing a transaction, as applicable. Joint ventures, distribution arrangements and collaborations between competing manufacturers should also be assessed under the Competition Act, 2002. Information sharing, bid coordination, market allocation and other restrictive arrangements may raise competition-law concerns.

Land, environment and manufacturing facilities

Land acquisition and industrial establishment requirements differ across Indian states. French companies may obtain land through state industrial development corporations, industrial parks or private arrangements, subject to the applicable land-use and development permissions.

Manufacturing facilities may require:

Land-use and building approvals.

Fire and safety permissions.

Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate from the relevant State Pollution Control Board, where applicable.

Environmental clearance for activities falling within the applicable environmental assessment framework.

Factory-related registrations and licences.

Electricity, water and other utility permissions.

The exact requirements depend on the location, scale and environmental classification of the proposed activity. Companies should evaluate environmental and land-related compliance before committing to a manufacturing site.

Data protection and cybersecurity

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 establish India’s framework for the processing of digital personal data. The Act and Rules are subject to a phased commencement schedule. As of November 2026, several substantive obligations are scheduled to commence 18 months after the relevant November 2025 notification, i.e. on 13 May 2027.

Businesses should use the transition period to review their data-processing arrangements, privacy notices, consent mechanisms, vendor contracts, security safeguards and cross-border data flows. The CERT-In Directions dated 28 April 2022 also require specified categories of cyber incidents to be reported within six hours of noticing the incident or being informed of it.

Aerospace and defence companies handling sensitive technical information, employee data, customer records and government-related information should establish appropriate cybersecurity controls, incident-response procedures and access-management systems. Classified and restricted information may also be subject to the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and additional contractual or security obligations.

Government contracts and dispute resolution

Government and defence contracts frequently contain detailed provisions governing performance guarantees, bank guarantees, liquidated damages, inspection, acceptance testing, confidentiality, termination and payment milestones. French companies should carefully review:

Performance security and bank guarantee requirements.

Milestone-based payment arrangements.

Inspection and acceptance procedures.

Delay-related liquidated damages.

Warranty and product-support obligations.

Termination rights and consequences.

Restrictions on assignment and subcontracting.

Dispute resolution and governing law.

Certain public procurement arrangements may restrict or prescribe specific dispute resolution mechanisms, including arbitration. The availability of arbitration should therefore be checked against the relevant procurement documents and applicable government policy.

Foreign arbitral awards rendered in France may be recognised and enforced in India under the New York Convention framework, subject to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and applicable grounds for refusal.

Product liability and insurance

Product liability exposure may arise from contractual obligations, negligence, applicable product safety requirements and statutory liability provisions. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 also provides a product liability framework, subject to its scope and applicability. Aircraft operators’ liability for international carriage is governed by the Montreal Convention, 1999, as applicable in India.

French manufacturers and suppliers should review contractual indemnities, warranties, insurance coverage, recall obligations and applicable Indian regulatory requirements before supplying aircraft components or defence-related products. Insurance arrangements should be structured in accordance with Indian insurance laws and applicable regulatory requirements.

Employment and expatriate personnel

The four Labour Codes – the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 – came into effect on 21 November 2025.

These Codes consolidate and replace several earlier central labour laws, subject to applicable transitional provisions, rules and notifications. French companies employing personnel in India should review requirements relating to wages, working conditions, social security, workplace safety, industrial relations and statutory employment benefits. Foreign personnel working in India generally require appropriate employment visas and immigration permissions.

The India-France social security agreement may also be relevant for employees temporarily assigned between the two countries. Eligibility for continued coverage under the home-country social security system and any applicable certificate of coverage should be assessed individually.

Post-employment non-compete restrictions are generally subject to Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, which renders agreements in restraint of trade void, subject to recognised exceptions. Confidentiality, intellectual property protection and appropriately drafted non-solicitation provisions should be considered separately.

Taxation

Indian taxation of French investments depends on the structure of the investment, the nature of income, the applicable tax regime and the India–France Double Taxation Avoidance Convention. Indian domestic companies may qualify for concessional corporate tax rates, including 15% or 22%, or may be subject to rates of 25% or 30%, depending on their eligibility and applicable regime. Foreign companies are generally taxed under the provisions applicable to foreign companies.

Withholding taxes on dividends, royalties and fees for technical services are governed by the applicable provisions of Indian tax law and the relevant tax treaty, subject to eligibility for treaty benefits and beneficial ownership requirements. India and France signed an Amending Protocol to their Double Taxation Avoidance Convention in February 2026. The proposed amendments include:

Revised dividend withholding tax rates, including 5% for qualifying corporate shareholders holding at least 10% of the paying company’s capital and 15% in other cases.

Changes to the definition of fees for technical services.

Introduction of a service permanent establishment provision.

Changes to capital gains taxation.

Deletion of the Most-Favoured-Nation clause.

Updates to exchange-of-information and tax collection provisions.

The Amending Protocol will take effect following completion of the required domestic procedures in both countries and in accordance with its agreed effective-date provisions. Until then, the existing treaty provisions should be applied. French companies should also evaluate permanent establishment exposure arising from personnel, project offices, branches, installation activities, technical services and other business operations in India.

Transfer pricing, withholding tax, indirect tax, customs duties and repatriation of profits should be considered as part of the initial investment structuring exercise.

Incentives and industrial policies

Several Indian states have introduced aerospace and defence policies intended to attract domestic and foreign manufacturers. States including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh offer different combinations of investment incentives, including:

Capital investment subsidies.

Stamp duty concessions.

Electricity duty exemptions or concessions.

Land-related incentives.

Employment-linked benefits.

Support for research and development.

Infrastructure and industrial park assistance.

GIFT City also provides a regulatory and tax framework relevant to specified aircraft leasing and financing activities. The availability of incentives depends on the relevant state policy, eligible investment, project location, investment period, approvals and continuing compliance requirements. Companies should obtain written confirmation of incentive eligibility before incorporating anticipated benefits into their investment projections.

Business Opportunities for French Companies

The combination of India’s defence modernisation programme, civil aviation expansion and domestic manufacturing priorities creates opportunities across multiple segments of the aerospace and defence ecosystem. French companies can explore direct manufacturing, joint ventures, technology licensing, supplier arrangements and maintenance partnerships.

Key opportunity areas

Segment Potential demand drivers French capabilities and technologies Combat aircraft and aerostructures Rafale industrial cooperation, AMCA development and indigenous aircraft programmes Aerostructures, harnesses, actuators, composites and specialised manufacturing Aero-engines AMCA engine development, M88 localisation, helicopter engines and commercial aircraft fleets Castings, forgings, hot-section components, testing and engine MRO Helicopters H125 assembly and utility helicopter requirements Dynamic components, interiors, avionics and aircraft completion Missiles and munitions HAMMER collaboration and domestic indigenisation Guidance systems, seekers, propulsion and specialised components Naval systems Submarine and warship programmes Sonar, combat management systems, propulsion and shipboard aviation Electronics and electronic warfare Radar, surveillance, counter-drone and communication requirements Radar systems, optronics, electronic warfare and secure communications Civil aviation and MRO Fleet expansion and domestic maintenance requirements Landing gear, avionics, electrical systems, cabin interiors and component repair Training and simulation Increasing pilot and technician requirements Flight simulators, training systems and maintenance training Airports and air traffic management Airport expansion and modernisation Air traffic management, CNS systems, security screening and airport digital solutions Testing and sustainability Certification requirements and aviation decarbonisation Testing facilities, embedded software, simulation and sustainable propulsion technologies

The opportunities identified above are potential areas of commercial demand and should not be interpreted as confirmed procurement orders or guaranteed market access.

Market-Entry Strategies for French SMEs

For French SMEs, entering the Indian aerospace and defence market does not necessarily require establishing a large manufacturing facility at the outset. The appropriate approach depends on the product, licensing requirements, procurement eligibility, capital availability and the company’s long-term objectives.

Potential market-entry models

Market-entry model Suitable applications Wholly owned Indian subsidiary Delicensed components, engineering services, civil aviation manufacturing and MRO Acquisition of an Indian specialist Faster entry through an existing business with relevant approvals, customers and workforce Joint venture Activities requiring Indian ownership and control or involving local industrial collaboration Technology licensing Low-capital market entry and licensing of specialised technologies Contract manufacturing Manufacturing through an established Indian supplier Supplier-development programmes Participation in the supply chains of Airbus, Safran, Dassault, Thales and Indian defence manufacturers

Potential Indian industrial partners

French companies may explore partnerships with established Indian public-sector and private-sector manufacturers.

Public-sector organisations

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE).

Private-sector manufacturers and technology companies

Tata Advanced Systems.

Larsen & Toubro.

Mahindra Defence.

Bharat Forge.

Kalyani Strategic Systems.

Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Dynamatic Technologies.

Data Patterns.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies.

Astra Microwave Products.

MTAR Technologies.

Zen Technologies.

The selection of a partner should involve legal, financial, technical and regulatory due diligence. Companies should verify the proposed partner’s industrial licences, procurement eligibility, ownership structure, security clearances, technical capabilities, financial position, litigation history and contractual commitments.

Choosing the Right Location in India

The choice of manufacturing location can materially influence operating costs, access to skilled personnel, supplier availability, logistics and regulatory approvals. India has several established aerospace and defence clusters, each offering different industrial advantages.

Key aerospace and defence clusters

Location Industrial strengths Suitable activities Bengaluru and Kolar, Karnataka HAL, DRDO establishments, engineering talent and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem Avionics, systems integration, engines and engineering centres Hyderabad, Telangana Defence manufacturing ecosystem, missile development facilities and aerospace suppliers Engines, missiles, precision components and MRO Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli Aerospace and defence corridor, automotive supply base, precision engineering and port access Components, aerostructures and advanced manufacturing Pune, Maharashtra Established engineering industry, defence suppliers and research institutions Forgings, components and precision engineering Vadodara, Gujarat C295 final assembly programme and industrial infrastructure Aircraft assembly, aerostructures and associated manufacturing Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow and Kanpur Defence corridor, HAL facilities and state industrial incentives Defence manufacturing, electronics and munitions

The final location should be selected after evaluating customer proximity, supplier access, skilled workforce availability, logistics, testing infrastructure, utilities, land costs and applicable state incentives.

Lessons from Existing India-France Collaborations

Existing collaborations provide useful examples of how foreign aerospace and defence businesses can establish a sustainable presence in India.

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems

The C295 programme represents a major example of aircraft manufacturing localisation in India. Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems are developing domestic manufacturing and assembly capabilities for the transport aircraft. The H125 helicopter assembly line further strengthens this industrial partnership.

Business takeaway: Long-term localisation, supplier development and the establishment of manufacturing capabilities can help international manufacturers build a stronger position in the Indian market.

Safran

Safran has developed a substantial presence in India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem through manufacturing, engineering, MRO and industrial partnerships. Its activities include civil aviation investments and defence-related collaborations with Indian entities.

Business takeaway: Establishing a civil aviation and manufacturing presence can provide an additional foundation for developing defence-sector collaborations, subject to the applicable procurement and ownership requirements.

Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation’s collaborations with Indian industrial partners include aerostructure manufacturing and the Rafale fuselage production arrangements with Tata Advanced Systems. These initiatives demonstrate the increasing emphasis on domestic manufacturing and industrial participation in major defence programmes.

Business takeaway: Early investment in local manufacturing and supplier development can strengthen long-term industrial relationships and create opportunities to participate in future programmes.

Thales

Thales has established long-standing partnerships with Indian defence and technology companies, including BEL, in areas involving defence electronics, communications and other advanced systems. These collaborations provide opportunities for technology transfer, local manufacturing and participation in domestic defence supply chains.

Business takeaway: Collaboration with established Indian defence manufacturers can support market entry and industrial participation. However, procurement eligibility in categories reserved for Indian vendors continues to depend on the applicable ownership, control and qualification requirements.

Naval Group

Naval Group’s collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the construction of six Scorpène-class submarines demonstrates the importance of licensed manufacturing and technology collaboration in India’s naval defence sector.

Business takeaway: Long-term industrial collaboration, technology transfer and lifecycle support can create opportunities beyond the initial manufacturing programme, although future procurement remains subject to separate approvals and contracts.

A Roadmap for French Companies Entering India

A structured market-entry strategy can help French companies reduce regulatory uncertainty, identify the appropriate investment model and manage the time required to obtain approvals.

Stage 1: Market and regulatory assessment (1–3 months)

Identify the products and services proposed to be introduced in India.

Determine whether the products require industrial licences or other regulatory approvals.

Assess applicable FDI restrictions and procurement eligibility.

Review export-control classifications.

Identify potential Indian customers and industrial partners.

Evaluate the commercial viability of local manufacturing.

Stage 2: Partner identification and structuring (3–9 months)

Identify suitable Indian joint venture partners or suppliers.

Undertake legal, financial and technical due diligence.

Determine the appropriate investment and ownership structure.

Negotiate shareholder, technology-transfer and manufacturing agreements.

Establish ownership and licensing arrangements for intellectual property.

Agree on export rights, confidentiality and compliance obligations.

Stage 3: Investment and establishment

Incorporate or acquire the Indian business.

Complete applicable FDI and FEMA requirements.

Obtain industrial and security approvals, where required.

Secure land and applicable state incentives.

Complete competition and other transaction-related approvals, where applicable.

Establish banking, tax and corporate compliance systems.

Stage 4: Manufacturing and regulatory approvals (6–18 months, depending on the project)

Develop the manufacturing or service facility.

Obtain applicable environmental and factory permissions.

Complete product certification and quality assurance requirements.

Secure DGCA or military aviation approvals, as applicable.

Complete customer and vendor registration.

Establish cybersecurity, employment and operational compliance systems.

Stage 5: Operations and expansion

Commence manufacturing or service delivery.

Develop local suppliers and technical capabilities.

Strengthen relationships with Indian customers and industrial partners.

Evaluate export opportunities, subject to applicable authorisations.

Review ongoing tax, regulatory and contractual compliance.

Explore additional investment and expansion opportunities.

The timelines are indicative and should not be treated as statutory processing periods or guaranteed project completion schedules.

Key risks to address at the outset

French companies entering India should plan for the following risks:

Long defence procurement and approval cycles.

Selecting an investment structure that does not qualify for the intended procurement category.

Changes in indigenous content and localisation requirements.

Intellectual property and technology-transfer obligations.

Export-control restrictions and re-export limitations.

Tender-related price and performance obligations.

Bank guarantees, liquidated damages and delayed payments.

Partner-related governance and compliance risks.

Environmental, employment and cybersecurity requirements.

Addressing these matters during the initial investment assessment can reduce the likelihood of disputes and regulatory delays.

Conclusion

India’s aerospace and defence sectors offer substantial opportunities for French companies across manufacturing, technology, maintenance, engineering and industrial collaboration. The established India-France strategic partnership, combined with India’s emphasis on domestic manufacturing and defence modernisation, provides a strong foundation for further commercial cooperation.

However, successful market entry requires a clear understanding of foreign investment restrictions, procurement eligibility, industrial licensing, indigenous content requirements, intellectual property protection and export controls.

For French companies, the most effective approach is to align the investment structure with the intended commercial activity from the outset, identify suitable Indian partners and address regulatory requirements before committing to significant capital expenditure.

With appropriate legal and commercial planning, French manufacturers and technology providers can explore India’s expanding aerospace and defence ecosystem while developing sustainable industrial partnerships.