The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), vide Policy Circular bearing reference no. 18.142/2026 dated October 23, 2026, has circulated the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Circular bearing reference no. NH-24028/03/2026-H dated October 8, 2026, (the “Circular”) extending the validity of the Cost Escalation Compensation Mechanism for Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) items until December 31, 2026. The mechanism was introduced to mitigate the impact of increased prices of petroleum products on National Highway construction and maintenance projects.

The mechanism provides for price adjustment to address increases in the prices of diesel for industrial use (bulk diesel), oil and lubricants affecting highway construction and maintenance works. The extension follows MoRTH’s review, which observed that the difference between retail and bulk diesel rates remains high.

The extension applies to works executed during the period from October 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, provided that the bid due date for the relevant project was prior to April 1, 2026. Both conditions must be satisfied for the works to be eligible under the extended mechanism.

Accordingly, works executed during the specified period in projects for which the bid due date was on or after April 1, 2026, will not qualify for compensation under this extension. The measure seeks to provide continued cost relief to eligible contractors in view of increased bulk POL rates and support the uninterrupted construction and maintenance of National Highway projects.

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