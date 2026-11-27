The Allahabad High Court, in M/s Shiv Anant Enterprises v. State of U.P. and 3 Others (Writ-C No. 40904 of 2026), decided on 18 November 2026, reiterated that merely emerging as the highest bidder in a tender process does not confer an indefeasible or enforceable right to receive the contract. The Court held that a bidder's rights are limited to equality, fair treatment and a fair opportunity to participate in the tender process, unless the bid has been formally accepted by the competent authority.

The judgment also examines the State's discretion to cancel an ongoing tender process and invite fresh bids in the interest of public revenue and transparency.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute arose from a tender floated by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Food and Civil Supplies for the transportation of food grains under the Single Stage Doorstep Delivery System in Block Bansi, District Siddharth Nagar.

Three contractors, including M/s Shiv Anant Enterprises (the petitioner), participated in the tender. Following the evaluation of their technical bids, all three bidders were declared technically responsive. Upon opening the financial bids, M/s Hamara Pump Itwa Fuel Centre was declared L-1, while the petitioner was declared L-2.

Subsequently, a complaint was raised regarding the technical eligibility of the L-1 bidder. It was discovered that the vehicle proposed by M/s Hamara Pump was a tanker registered for transporting petroleum products, which did not satisfy the tender requirements for transporting food grains. Consequently, the work order issued in its favour was cancelled.

The Department thereafter invited the petitioner, being the L-2 bidder, to execute the contract at the rate quoted by the erstwhile L-1 bidder. The petitioner, however, insisted that its own financial bid should be treated as the lowest responsive bid and that the contract should be awarded at its originally quoted rate.

Following the petitioner's refusal to accept the proposed rate, the Department cancelled the existing tender and invited fresh bids. Aggrieved by this decision, the petitioner approached the High Court challenging the cancellation and the subsequent re-tendering process.

Findings of the High Court

No vested right accrues to the highest bidder

The principal issue before the Court was whether a bidder who becomes the highest bidder following the disqualification of the original L-1 bidder acquires an enforceable right to receive the contract.

The Court answered this in the negative. It observed that even if the petitioner was treated as the highest bidder after the disqualification of M/s Hamara Pump, such status did not create an indefeasible right to the award of the contract.

Relying upon the Supreme Court's decision in U.P. Avas Evam Vikas Parishad v. Om Prakash Sharma, (2013) 5 SCC 182, the Court reiterated that participation in a tender process does not create a vested right in favour of a bidder. Until the competent authority formally accepts the bid, the bidder cannot insist upon the conclusion of the contract.

The Court further observed that a bidder's enforceable rights are confined to equality and fair treatment in the evaluation of competing bids, in a transparent process free from arbitrariness and favouritism.

State's power to cancel a tender and invite fresh bids

The Court recognised that the State retains the discretion to reject bids and cancel a tender process where such action is justified by public interest and the need to protect Government revenue.

In the present case, the petitioner had declined the Department's proposal to execute the contract at the rate offered by the original L-1 bidder. Since no bidder was willing to undertake the work at that rate, the Department decided to cancel the tender and invite fresh bids.

The Court found this decision consistent with the applicable Uttar Pradesh Procurement Manual, particularly the provisions governing bid evaluation, rejection of unresponsive bids and cancellation of procurement proceedings.

It also distinguished the petitioner's case from an earlier tender concerning Block Nath Nagar, where the L-2 bidder had agreed to execute the contract at the L-1 rate and was subsequently awarded the work. The Court held that the factual circumstances of the two tender processes were materially different.

Judicial review of State action in contractual matters

Importantly, the Court reaffirmed that the contractual nature of a transaction does not exempt the State from the constitutional requirements of Article 14.

State authorities are required to act fairly, reasonably and transparently, even when exercising contractual powers. Their decisions remain amenable to judicial review where they are arbitrary, discriminatory, irrational or actuated by mala fides.

The Court also emphasised the relevance of natural justice in tender proceedings, particularly where administrative decisions adversely affect the interests of participating bidders.

However, judicial review does not empower constitutional courts to substitute their commercial assessment for that of the procuring authority or to compel the award of a contract merely because a bidder has emerged as the highest bidder.

Final Decision

The High Court dismissed the petitioner's challenge to the cancellation of the earlier tender and the decision to invite fresh bids.

However, during the proceedings, the petitioner expressed its willingness to execute the contract at the rate originally quoted by M/s Hamara Pump. The State's counsel confirmed that the Department had no objection to honouring this voluntary offer.

Accordingly, the Court permitted the petitioner to submit a fresh representation within one week, expressing its consent to execute the contract at the revised rate. It directed that, if submitted within the stipulated period, the offer would be honoured and the work order issued, subject to there being no other legal impediment.

Conclusion

The judgment validates an important principle governing public procurement: being the lowest or highest-ranked bidder does not create an enforceable entitlement to a Government contract. The State retains discretion to cancel tender proceedings and invite fresh bids, provided such discretion is exercised fairly, transparently and in furtherance of public interest. The decision highlights the importance of distinguishing between a favourable position in bid evaluation and a legally concluded contract.