By 2030, 40% of India’s population is expected to be urbanised, as reported by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.1 As cities grow, the demand for urban infrastructure is rising sharply and the onus of delivering it falls largely on Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). ULBs rely primarily on property taxes, user charges for civic services and regulatory fees and fines. However, these revenues are insufficient to fund the scale of investment required for urban infrastructure and development projects. The funding gap is compounded where projects require land, as the cost and process of land acquisition remain an uphill battle for ULBs. In response, cities have increasingly turned to value capture, i.e., extracting revenue from the value created by public infrastructure and public permissions, without parting with the underlying asset itself.

In February 2017, the Ministry of Urban Development introduced the Value Capture Finance Policy Framework (Framework).2 The policy was designed to address precisely this gap between what cities earn and what urban infrastructure costs. One of the key tools recommended in the Framework has since reshaped how Karnataka compensates landowners - Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

What is TDR?

Every plot of land carries a cap on how much can be built on it, defined by the Floor Area Ratio (FAR),3 under state town planning laws. TDR is development potential, in the form of additional FAR, awarded in exchange for land surrendered for public use, such as widening of roads, construction of parks, playgrounds and other civic amenities. TDR is conferred through a Development Rights Certificate (DRC), issued by the relevant planning authority or ULB. TDR is granted instead of monetary compensation and the landowner may either use it on the remaining land, use it elsewhere or sell it in the open market.

Countries such as France and Brazil use an inverted version of the same mechanism: landowners start with a low default FAR and, to build more, must purchase additional development rights from the state. The purchase itself is the value capture. India's version began from the opposite direction, as compensation for something taken away rather than something bought outright.

TDR under the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961 (the “Act”)

TDR was introduced in Karnataka through an amendment to the Act4 in 1998 and came into effect in June 2004 vide Section 14B5, wherein if a landowner relinquishes their land for public use, they are entitled to TDR instead of monetary compensation. The TDR granted is essentially additional floor area equivalent to 1.5 times the area of the land surrendered. In the first aforesaid amendment, it linked the benefit to land area rather than land value, and there were no certificates, registration or enforcement mechanisms. Since the entitlement did not factor in location, land value or the FAR permitted at the receiving site, rights generated on low-value land could be deployed on high-value land at par, creating an incentive for arbitrage.

In 2015, the provision was substantially amended. The amendment introduced the concept of ‘Notional Land’, i.e., ‘theoretic land area not in the form of real/physical land area granted in lieu of compensation’, equivalent to twice the area surrendered. This notional land is multiplied by the FAR permissible on the receiving plot, after factoring in the actual market values of the relinquished (surrendered) plot and the receiving plot. Section 14B was also amended to outline the roles of the relevant public and planning authorities, introduce a requirement to deposit an amount equivalent to the actual market value of the required area, and restrict the use of TDR within the limits of the same local planning authority6. It set out the process for application, verification, revalidation, issuance and monitoring of TDR, and required the relevant planning authority to maintain a detailed register of the grant and utilisation of TDRs to ensure proper governance. To mitigate the risk of litigation, it further specified that once a DRC has been transferred and utilised, any ownership dispute would be limited to a claim for compensation against the person who surrendered the land.

In 2021, Section 14B was further amended to reduce the deposit required from the planning authority from the full market value to 1% of the actual market value of the required area7. The amendment also simplified the process for surrendering land and prescribed timelines for issuing DRCs to landowners once land verification is complete. The amendment specifies that land surrendered before 3 June 2004 is excluded and permits TDR to be utilised beyond the Local Planning Area where the Government so notifies, thereby enabling state-wide trading in TDRs.

Changes in Policy

The changes in the TDR rules over the last two decades can be read as a response to implementation gaps and challenges faced on the ground. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administered TDR for its first decade. With effect from 10 September 20158, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was also designated as a TDR issuing authority under the Revised Master Plan 2015.

While the process has been simplified over the years, landowners have continued to face delays in the issuance of DRCs despite having surrendered their land. Several leading developers have also faced delays in utilisation of DRCs purchased, due to pending revalidation. These delays have also led to major infrastructure projects being stalled, as building plans are approved only after verifying the DRCs to specify permissible FARs on the proposed projects.

In 2023, BBMP decided to launch a revalidation exercise for unused DRCs worth over INR 2,000 crore in the wake of several infrastructure projects being stalled. In light of the statutory amendments, it shifted the valuation basis for outstanding DRCs from the extent of land surrendered to the guidance value of the land.

In 2024, the state issued revised TDR guidelines, allowing BBMP to grant TDR compensation for agricultural land within BBMP limits by valuing them at the same rate as converted residential land, provided the landowner pays the development charges.

Implementation Gaps

The valuation of TDR has been a key issue from the outset. The case that brought TDR squarely into Bengaluru's public eye involved the Bangalore Palace Grounds. In 2009, BBMP proposed widening roads that required 15.76 acres of land belonging to the descendants of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, and offered TDR instead of monetary compensation.9 In December 2024, the Supreme Court directed the State to compensate the family through TDR valued at INR 3,014 crore, approximately INR 200 crore per acre.10 The State pushed back, and in January 2025, an ordinance was promulgated under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, which would have allowed it to pay INR 2.3 lakh per acre instead of the TDR-mandated compensation11. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly thereafter passed the Bangalore Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) Act in March 2025, and the use of TDRs was paused in the interim.12

Delays in issuance of TDR have eroded landowners’ confidence in the scheme. The Karnataka High Court in Jayamma & Others v the State of Karnataka, criticised the BDA’s refusal to award TDR,13 observing that the denial order was “texted with the mindset of a Draftsman of East India Company of the bygone era and not by the one whose heart is at the right place”, and directed that TDR certificates be issued within three months. This is not an isolated case; many landowners in Karnataka have waited years for TDR despite having surrendered their land.

Way Forward

To address these long-standing gaps, the Government of Karnataka launched a digital e-TDR platform in April 2026. The portal provides a publicly accessible record of active DRCs and of TDRs/DRCs listed for sale, together with a KYC-verified interface through which buyers can bid. Every completed transaction generates a legally valid digital contract note, improving transparency. e-TDR platform is a step in the right direction for TDR trading, but considerable work remains to reconcile records of existing and utilised TDRs, which is essential for the platform to command market confidence.

Separately, in September 2026, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) issued a notification transferring the powers to approve and issue DRCs, including revalidation and utilisation of certificates, from the Town Planning Wing to a dedicated Land Acquisition and TDR wing. The intent is to streamline and expedite the process.

Together, a transparent digital marketplace and a dedicated issuing authority address both ends of the problem: the timely issuance of DRCs and their tradability. The extent to which TDR can fulfil its original purpose of helping ULBs secure land for infrastructure without upfront cash expenditure will ultimately depend on clean records, consistent valuation and sustained market demand.

Footnotes

1 Press Release: Press Information Bureau

2 Value Capture Finance Policy Framework by MoHUA.pdf_1685172405.pdf

3 Ratio of a building's total floor area to the total area of the plot.

4 The Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 1998 (Karnataka Act No 23 of 2004).

5 The Act, § 14B, (Karnataka Act No 11 of 1963).

6 The Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2015 (Karnataka Act No 38 of 2015).

7 The Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Karnataka Act No 31 of 2021).

8 Supra Note 9.

9 Sri Srikanta D N Wadiyar (D) through LRs v the State cof Karnataka and Others, 2014 KCCR 4 3657.

10 Indrakashi Devi v the State of Karnataka, 2024 INSC957.

11 The Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 (Karnataka Act No. 18 of 1996).

12 Bangalore Palace (Utilization and Regulation of Land) Act, 2025 (Karnataka Act No 14 of 2025).

13 Jayamma & Others v the State of Karnataka (2021) 6 SCC 213.