Eight Years Between Check-Ups: SEBI's FPI KYC Reset And Your 1 December To-Do List

For most foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the KYC review has been a recurring event, falling every year or every three years depending on where the FPI is based, its category and whether it is regulated. From 1 December 2026, the interval will be considerably longer. By a circular dated 30 October 2026, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the periodicity of KYC review for FPIs, so that a review that took place every year will now take place every two years, and a review that took place every three years will now take place every eight years. It has also removed the requirement for FPIs to report changes, or file a no-change declaration, when they continue their registration.

The change reduces a routine compliance burden for global fund managers and their custodians. However, it does not change the obligation to report material changes as and when they occur, and that obligation now carries more weight, since the scheduled check-ups that used to pick up changes will happen far less often. This article sets out what the circular changes, who falls into which review cycle, what continues to apply, and what FPIs, custodians and designated depository participants (DDPs) should do before 1 December. It is written for global fund managers, custodians, DDPs and counsel to FPIs.

What The Circular Changes

The circular amends the Master Circular for FPIs, DDPs and Eligible Foreign Investors dated 30 May 2024 in three respects.

Longer KYC review periods. Table 6 in Paragraph 5 of Part B of the Master Circular, which sets out how often an FPI's KYC must be reviewed, is substituted. Under the earlier table, the review took place annually or every three years. Under the new table, it takes place every two years or every eight years. No change declaration on continuance. Paragraph 4 of Part A previously required FPIs, other than those investing only in government securities (GS-FPIs), to intimate changes in previously furnished information, or submit a no-change declaration, at the time of continuing their registration. That requirement has been omitted. An FPI wishing to continue its registration for the next three-year block, or ten-year block in the case of a SWAGAT-FI FPI, now only pays the fees to its DDP. Fee timing. The fees for continuance must be paid at least 15 days before the current validity of the registration ends, to facilitate a smooth continuance process.

The Investor Charter for DDPs has been amended correspondingly, and depositories, custodians and DDPs are required to change their systems and processes and inform the FPIs concerned. The circular takes effect on 1 December 2026, and is issued under Section 11(1) of the SEBI Act, 1992 read with Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019.

Who Falls into Which Cycle

The new review periods depend on two factors, i.e. whether the FPI's jurisdiction is high-risk and the FPI's category under the FPI Regulations.

Jurisdiction Category I FPIs Category II FPIs High risk Every 8 years for FPIs registered under Regulation 5(a)(i); every 2 years for others Every 2 years Non-high risk Every 8 years Every 8 years for regulated entities; every 2 years for others

Two categories are carved out:

GS-FPIs. FPIs investing only in government securities continue to follow the periodicity of KYC review applicable to their bank accounts, as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. SWAGAT-FI FPIs. FPIs registered under the Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors framework, introduced by SEBI in January 2026, continue to have their KYC reviewed every ten years.

Regulation 5(a)(i) of the FPI Regulations covers Government and Government-related investors, such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds and international or multilateral organisations. Thus, such investors from high-risk jurisdictions are placed on the eight-year cycle, while other Category I FPIs from those jurisdictions move to two years.

In practice, the eight-year cycle applies to all Category I FPIs from non-high-risk jurisdictions, to Government-related Category I FPIs from high-risk jurisdictions, and to regulated Category II FPIs from non-high-risk jurisdictions. The two-year cycle applies to other Category I FPIs from high-risk jurisdictions, all Category II FPIs from high-risk jurisdictions, and unregulated Category II FPIs from non-high-risk jurisdictions.

What Has Not Changed: Material Changes Must Still Be Reported

The circular deals with periodic review and continuance. It does not alter the separate obligation of FPIs to report material changes in the information furnished to their DDPs, which applies throughout the period of registration.

Under SEBI's June 2024 framework on disclosure of material changes by FPIs, material changes are divided into two types:

Type I changes must be intimated to the DDP within seven working days, with supporting documents within 30 days. These include, among others, a change of jurisdiction, a change in name resulting from an acquisition, merger, demerger, restructuring or change of ownership or control, a restructuring of legal form or sub-category, a change from regulated to unregulated status, reclassification from Category I to Category II, and the addition of FPIs to an investor group. Some of these require fresh registration. Type II changes, i.e. all other changes, must be intimated with supporting documents within 30 days. Changes in beneficial ownership fall within this category.

Where an intimation is delayed, the FPI must give reasons, and DDPs are required to report delayed cases to SEBI.

This is the important point for any FPI that reads the circular as a general relaxation. Before 1 December, a change that was not reported promptly might at least have been picked up at the next periodic review or at the time of continuance. Once the review interval is eight years and the continuance declaration has gone, those opportunities largely disappear. Hence, the material change process becomes the principal mechanism for keeping an FPI's KYC information current, and an FPI that relies on the periodic review to catch up on changes risks being in breach of the timelines for reporting them.

Your 1 December To-Do List

For FPIs and their fund managers

Confirm your cycle. Check your category, whether you are registered under Regulation 5(a)(i), whether you are a regulated entity, and how your DDP classifies your jurisdiction, so that you know whether you fall into the two-year or eight-year cycle. Strengthen material change reporting. Since periodic reviews will be infrequent, put in place an internal process to identify Type I and Type II changes, including changes in beneficial ownership, and report them within the prescribed timelines. Diarise continuance fees. Pay continuance fees to your DDP at least 15 days before your registration expires.

For custodians and DDPs

Update systems and processes. The circular requires depositories, custodians and DDPs to make the necessary changes to give effect to the new periodicity and to inform the FPIs concerned. Recalculate review dates. Review schedules should be updated for each FPI according to its category, regulated status and jurisdiction under the new Table 6, with separate treatment for GS-FPIs and SWAGAT-FI FPIs. Revise continuance workflows. Remove the requirement for a change or no-change declaration at the time of continuance, and update fee collection to reflect the 15-day requirement. Update client communications and the Investor Charter. The DDP Investor Charter has been amended, and client-facing material should reflect the new timelines. Maintain material change monitoring. With fewer scheduled reviews, the intake and tracking of material change intimations, and the reporting of delayed cases to SEBI, become more important.

A Point to Clarify with Your DDP

The circular states when the new provisions take effect, but does not set out how they apply to reviews already scheduled under the earlier table. FPIs whose review falls due around 1 December 2026 should confirm with their DDP whether it will proceed on the existing schedule or be rescheduled under the new periodicity.

Conclusion

SEBI's circular removes a significant amount of repetitive paperwork for FPIs. Reviews that were annual become two-yearly, those that took place every three years become eight-yearly, and the declaration at continuance is gone. However, the circular shifts rather than removes responsibility. With far fewer scheduled check-ups, FPIs must make sure that material changes, including changes in beneficial ownership, are reported to their DDPs on time, and custodians must make sure their systems are ready by 1 December 2026.