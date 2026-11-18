Rohit Vij v Directorate of Enforcement [2026 SCC OnLine Del 5957]

The Delhi High Court in a money laundering case held that a quashing of the original FIR filed for the predicate (original) offence due to a settlement will not extinguish the money-laundering prosecution.

In this significant ruling on the interplay between the predicate offences and money-laundering prosecutions, the Delhi High Court in a large-scale, cross-border investment fraud case dismissed the argument that recurs routinely in PMLA matters that compromise and quashing of the original FIR of the predicate offence extinguishes the money-laundering prosecution.

What is a predicate offence?

In the context of money laundering, a predicate offence is the original/first criminal offence from which the proceeds of crime (e.g. money) originate. Money laundering is the subsequent criminal activity of concealing, possessing, using, transferring or otherwise laundering the money generated from the original crime (predicate offence). Money laundering is therefore an offence that is in addition and separate from the predicate offence.

Facts and Circumstances Leading up to the Judgment

The predicate offence in the matter arose from an FIR alleging cheating of Rs. 1.16 lakhs by persons operating an investment app called ‘LOXAM’. The offence being a scheduled offence under the PMLA resulted in the ED registering an ECIR, which in turn revealed that the funds in question were routed through Xindai Technologies, Betench Networks, and ultimately Ranjan Moneycorp and KDS Forex, which, as per the ED’s investigation, were used to convert proceeds into cash and foreign currency for onward transfer abroad through hawala channels.

The ED’s investigation identified the applicant as the beneficial owner of Ranjan Moneycorp and KDS Forex, both allegedly operated through dummy directors, and as the person who coordinated the physical exchange of cash for RTGS transfers with several intermediaries.

The applicant approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail on the basis that he was not named in the original FIR or the chargesheet in the predicate offence, which in any case stood compounded and quashed.

Whether the PMLA Prosecution Survives Closure/Compromise of the Predicate Offence

The applicant’s primary submission was that the predicate offence had been quashed based on a compromise by the Telangana High Court and that the PMLA proceedings could not survive its extinguishment. The Court accepted the settled position from Vijay Mandalal Choudhary v Union of India, that proceeds of crime exist independent of the original offence. Where a predicate offence is quashed or the accused is acquitted on merits, with a judicial finding that the offence never occurred, the ED’s case must fail along with it.

The Court, however, drew a sharp distinction where the quashing is by compromise rather than on merits.

The Court held that where the predicate offence is quashed on the basis of a compromise, “a conclusion, simpliciter, cannot be reached that no proceeds of crime were ever generated,” since the proceedings are “scuttled before a judicial mind could get applied on the existence of the predicate offence.” The Court cautioned that if compromise alone were sufficient to defeat a PMLA prosecution, “all PMLA proceedings could get frustrated by clever money launderers settling their cases with the complainants in the original predicate offence.”

Key Takeaways

As the scope of ED’s investigation and prosecution is much wider, it can survive independently of the original FIR registered for the predicate offence. Therefore, seeking quashing of the said FIR on the basis of a compromise would not by itself extinguish the proceeds of crime originated in such situations.

The judgment establishes that one can’t buy his way out of the PMLA case by way of a settlement. Entering into a settlement in the predicate offence is not a sure shot route out of PMLA proceedings, as a settlement is not the product of an adjudication by the Courts on merits.