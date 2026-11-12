Supreme Court Clarifies Limits On Rejection Of Highest Bids By Balancing Public Revenue And Tender Sanctity

In public law, there exists a perennial tension between safeguarding state exchequer revenues and maintaining the sanctity and predictability of competitive bidding processes. This balance was recently addressed by the Supreme Court of India in M/s Dhanlaxmi Merchandise Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Madhya Pradesh & Ors.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi held that while public authorities possess wide latitude to protect state resources, an otherwise valid e-auction cannot be cancelled arbitrarily merely because a successful bidder’s offer is lower than its own historical contract price, absent contemporaneous material proving market inadequacy.

Background and Context

The controversy arose from e-tender-cum-auctions conducted by the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited under the Madhya Pradesh Sand (Mining, Transportation, Storage and Trading) Rules, 2019. The appellants, Sahakar Global Limited (for the Shahdol sand group) and M/s Dhanlaxmi Merchandise Private Limited (for the Katni sand group), had previously operated these very groups. Citing various commercial and operational challenges, both companies had lawfully exercised their right to surrender their contracts under Rule 16 as it stood at the time.

Following the surrenders, the Corporation re-tendered the groups in September 2025. Both appellants participated, cleared technical scrutiny, and emerged as the highest () bidders in the electronic auctions. However, their winning bids were substantially lower than the annual amounts they had committed to in their earlier, surrendered contracts (reflecting a reduction of roughly in Shahdol and in Katni).

The Board of Directors of the Corporation cancelled the entire tender process on November 19, 2025, deeming the bids “non-competitive”. This cancellation was subsequently upheld by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, leading to the appeals before the Supreme Court.

Legal Issues

Whether a public corporation can reject an bid exceeding the reserve price solely by benchmarking it against the bidder’s historical contract value, without independent market valuation. Whether a subsequent statutory amendment (introduced on January 30, 2026) barring surrendering Mine Developer-cum-Operators (MDOs) from re-participating could retroactively taint an auction completed under the earlier regime.

Supreme Court’s Analysis and Holdings

Sanctity of Competitive Processes and Limits of Discretion

The Supreme Court upheld the decision made in Tata Cellular v. Union of India and Golden Food Products India v. State of Uttar Pradesh) and observed that an bidder does not acquire an indefeasible, vested right to an automatic award, and while tender clauses often reserve broad powers of rejection, this discretion remains public power subject to the strict non-arbitrariness mandates of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Court observed that a reserve price acts merely as a threshold, not a guarantee of acceptance. However, if an authority chooses to invite open competition, allows an electronic auction to proceed smoothly without any allegations of cartelisation or procedural flaws, and receives valid bids above the reserve threshold, rejecting those bids requires concrete justification.

Historical Bids vs. Current Market Reality

The Supreme Court ruled that a bidder’s past financial commitment does not serve as an immutable minimum benchmark for all future auctions. The Court observed:

“A previous bid is not, by itself, a continuing adjudication of market value. It records what a bidder undertook to pay in an earlier contractual setting... before the difference between them could be characterised as the loss... there had to be some basis for concluding that the earlier return remained reasonably obtainable from the fresh opportunity.”

Because the Board’s resolution relied entirely on a numerical comparison without presenting contemporaneous valuation reports, market studies, or proof that the fresh auction results failed to reflect true market value, the cancellation lacked a rational nexus.

Inadmissibility of Retrospective Disqualification

The Court also addressed the framing of the January 30, 2026 rule amendments which explicitly prohibited surrendering MDOs from re-bidding on the same groups and established loss-recovery mechanisms. The bench clarified that while the State possesses full regulatory competence to tighten its policies prospectively, it cannot utilize subsequent rules or later re-tender cycles to retroactively invalidate an auction that was legally compliant when conducted.

Concluding Directions and Relief

The Supreme Court allowed the appeals, set aside the High Court’s judgment, and quashed the Board’s cancellation decision. The Court restored the September 2025 tender process, directing the appellants to formally reaffirm their unconditional willingness to stand by their respective winning bids (INR 48,20,40,000 for Shahdol and INR 54,07,41,000 for Katni) within two weeks. The Corporation was ordered to complete subsequent formalities and issue Letters of Intent within the stipulated timelines.

Further, public bodies exercising cancellation powers over bids must record material demonstrating actual market inadequacy, rather than relying solely on historical discrepancies or numerical drop-offs from previous contracts.