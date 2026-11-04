"Nobody Will Trust You": What The Supreme Court's Vedanta–Ravva Order Tells Foreign Investors About Enforcing Awards Against The Indian State

The production sharing contract for the Ravva oil field in the Krishna-Godavari Basin was signed in 1994. A partial award in the resulting arbitration was made in October 2004, and the final award on quantification in October 2016. On 2 November 2026, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the enforcement of both awards, and in doing so put a pointed question to the Union Government. According to reports of the hearing, the Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manmohan asked, "What are these arguments? You are frustrating an arbitral award like this? At the stage of enforcement of it?", before observing, "Nobody will trust you."

The dismissal of the Government's challenge leaves in place the Delhi High Court's judgment of 1 July 2026, which allowed Vedanta Limited and Ravva Oil (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to enforce the two Kuala Lumpur-seated awards and directed the release of their bank guarantees. However, the written order is a short dismissal of a special leave petition, which does not create a precedent in the way a reasoned judgment does, and the remarks made during the hearing do not appear in it at all. Hence, the value of the order for other investors lies less in what it decides than in what it signals, and in the High Court judgment it leaves standing.

This article explains the background, what weight the Supreme Court's order carries, and what investors holding, or expecting to hold, awards against the Government or public sector undertakings can take from it. It is written for foreign investors, energy and infrastructure companies and their counsel.

The Dispute

The Ravva production sharing contract was signed in October 1994 between the Government of India and a consortium of companies. The dispute that led to the awards concerned the "ONGC Carry" issue, i.e. whether certain payments relating to ONGC's carried interest could be taken into account in calculating the post-tax rate of return, which in turn determined the Government's share of profit petroleum.

The arbitration was seated in Kuala Lumpur. According to reports, a partial award was made in October 2004 deciding the principle and leaving quantification open, and was upheld by the Malaysian courts in 2011. In July 2014, the Government issued show cause notices seeking about USD 99 million from the companies. A reconstituted tribunal then delivered the final award on quantification in October 2016, rejecting the Government's demand. Since the awards were in the companies' favour against a demand by the State, their enforcement in India served to establish that the amount was not payable and to secure the release of bank guarantees the companies had furnished.

The Delhi High Court Judgment

The companies petitioned the Delhi High Court, in a petition numbered OMP (EFA) (COMM.) No. 5 of 2017, under Sections 47 and 49 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, which govern the enforcement of foreign awards under the New York Convention. The Government resisted enforcement on several grounds. On 1 July 2026, Justice Jasmeet Singh rejected each of them, according to reports of the judgment.

Public policy. The Government argued that the tribunal had in effect rewritten the contract and reduced the Government's share of profit petroleum. The Court treated this as an attempt to reargue the tribunal's interpretation of the contract, which Section 48 does not permit, since the grounds for refusing enforcement are narrow and do not allow a review of the merits. The Court held that the petition was within the limitation period under Article 137 of the Limitation Act, 1963, and that time began to run from the Government's show cause notice of July 2014, rather than from earlier correspondence or meetings. That Article 137, with its three-year period, governs petitions to enforce foreign awards had been settled by the Supreme Court in Government of India v. Vedanta Ltd. in September 2020, a decision concerning an earlier, 2011 award under the same Ravva contract. Functus officio. The Government argued that the tribunal had ceased to have jurisdiction before it made the 2016 award. According to reports of the judgment, the Court held that this objection had already been rejected by the Supreme Court and that it was bound by that ruling. Scope of the reference. The argument that the tribunal had exceeded the matters referred to it was also rejected.

The Court allowed enforcement and directed the release of the companies' bank guarantees within eight weeks.

What The Supreme Court's Order Does, And Does Not, Do

Under Section 50 of the Arbitration Act, an appeal lies against an order refusing to enforce a foreign award, but not against an order allowing enforcement. The Government's only route was therefore a petition for special leave to appeal under Article 136 of the Constitution, which the Supreme Court has discretion to entertain or refuse.

The order itself, in SLP (C) No. 36277 of 2026, is brief. After recording that it had heard the Additional Solicitor General for the Government and senior counsel for the companies, who appeared on caveat, the Court stated that "no error, not to speak of any error of law, could be said to have been committed by the High Court", that the High Court "has taken into consideration all the relevant aspects of the matter and has passed a correct order", and that the special leave petition stood dismissed. A pending application for impleadment was disposed of.

The weight of such a dismissal is governed by the Supreme Court's decision in Kunhayammed v. State of Kerala (2000). A dismissal of a special leave petition, whether or not it gives reasons, does not merge the High Court's judgment into the Supreme Court's order. A dismissal without reasons is not a declaration of law under Article 141 of the Constitution. Where the order does give reasons, any statement of law in those reasons is binding, and any findings bind the parties.

The Ravva order gives reasons of a limited kind. It records that the High Court made no error and passed a correct order, but it does not state any proposition of law. Applying that framework, three consequences follow:

For the parties, the matter is closed. The Government's challenge to enforcement has failed, and the High Court's directions, including the release of the bank guarantees, stand. For everyone else, the High Court judgment is the authority. The reasoning on public policy, limitation and the tribunal's jurisdiction is that of a single judge of the Delhi High Court. It is persuasive, and its approach to Section 48 is consistent with settled Supreme Court authority, but the Supreme Court's order, which states no proposition of law of its own, does not convert it into a ruling of the Supreme Court. The oral remarks are a signal, not law. Observations made by the Bench during the hearing, including the remark that "nobody will trust you", do not appear in the written order and do not bind any court. However, they show how the Supreme Court currently views a State party that resists enforcement on grounds already rejected or not seriously pressed, and that is likely to influence how similar petitions are received.

The Wider Context: The State as Award-Debtor

The Bench's remarks reflect a well-documented concern. In July 2024, the Ministry of Finance told the Lok Sabha that a sample study of awards involving the National Highways Authority of India and NTPC had found that more than 60 percent of arbitral awards were challenged in court, and it linked its guidelines on arbitration in domestic public procurement to the poor experience of high-value government contracts. A study published in Arbitration International in June 2026 found that government entities were parties to about 62 percent of the 2,020 petitions challenging awards under Section 34 filed before the Delhi High Court between 2021 and 2024.

The Ravva order does not change the Government's legal rights to resist enforcement on the grounds the Act allows. However, it indicates that the Supreme Court is unlikely to entertain a challenge that seeks to reopen the merits of a foreign award or to revive objections already decided, particularly where the dispute has run for decades.

A Practical Playbook for Investors with Claims Against the State

For investors holding, or expecting to hold, awards against the Government or public sector undertakings, the case suggests several practical points.

Choose the seat with enforcement in mind. A foreign-seated award is enforced in India under Part II of the Act, where the grounds of resistance are confined to Section 48 and an order allowing enforcement is not appealable under Section 50. The seat must also be in a territory notified by India for the purposes of the New York Convention. Keep the record clean on the tribunal's mandate. Objections to jurisdiction, the scope of the reference and the tribunal's continued mandate are the most likely grounds of resistance where proceedings are long or the tribunal is reconstituted. Clear procedural orders, recorded agreement on reconstitution and an express reservation of quantification in any partial award will make those objections harder to sustain. Watch limitation. A petition to enforce a foreign award is subject to the three-year period under Article 137 of the Limitation Act. In Ravva, the question of when time began to run was contested, and the High Court fixed it at the date of the Government's demand. Award-holders should file promptly rather than rely on the starting point being decided in their favour. Use enforcement defensively where needed. Ravva shows that enforcement is not only for recovering money. An award rejecting the State's claim can be enforced to establish that the demand is not payable and to obtain the release of security such as bank guarantees. Expect the challenge and plan for the time it takes. Government entities frequently challenge awards. Investors should factor that into the commercial assessment of any claim, and in particular consider the cost of keeping bank guarantees and other security alive for the duration. Prepare for execution against the State. Once enforcement is allowed, the award is executed as a decree. Under Section 82 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, execution cannot issue on a decree against the Union of India, a State or a public officer acting in an official capacity until it has remained unsatisfied for three months from its date, and sub-section (3) applies the same rule to an award against them that is capable of being executed as a decree. Award-holders should plan for that interval and engage with the relevant ministry during it. The provision refers to the Union, the States and public officers, so whether it applies to a claim against a public sector undertaking, which is a separate legal entity, should be considered in each case. Consider whether other protections apply. Where the investor is a foreign national or company, an investment treaty may provide a separate route in respect of the State's conduct, depending on the treaty and its conditions. That question should be assessed early, since treaty claims are subject to their own time limits and conditions.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court's order in the Ravva dispute states no proposition of law, and its sharpest words were spoken in court rather than written into the order. However, it closes a dispute that began with a 1994 contract, leaves in place a High Court judgment that applied Section 48 narrowly and refused to revisit the merits of foreign awards, and conveys an unambiguous message about how the Court views prolonged resistance by the State at the enforcement stage. For foreign investors, the practical lesson is that the Indian courts will enforce a properly made foreign award against the Government, but that the time it takes to get there depends heavily on the choices made at the outset, including the seat, the conduct of the arbitration and the speed of the enforcement petition.