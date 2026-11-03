More Than Boilerplate: Change-in-Law Clauses And The Price Of Regulatory Uncertainty

Sarbeswar Mishra

Sem V. | National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi

Pricing The Unpredictable: Rethinking Change-In-Law Clauses As Instruments Of Regulatory Risk Allocation

Introduction

Various sectors such as power, infrastructure, telecommunications and mining undertake long-term contracts that are to be performed within a specific legal framework. These frameworks, which control aspects of taxes, licence conditions, environmental standards or technical specifications, are beyond the control of the parties to the contract. This creates a problem for the performance of contracts, as the nature of the contract, owing to such frameworks, may change after signing, so as to alter the cost of performance.sup>1

As these contingencies cannot all be foreseen and priced, such contracts are inevitably incomplete,2 and the Change-In-Law (CIL) clause is the device by which one such contingency is allocated ex ante.3 The Kelkar Committee identified regulatory and renegotiation risk as a persistent weakness of India’s public-private partnerships.4 This blog analyses that CIL clauses should be understood as an instrument to price regulatory uncertainty rather than treating it as mere boilerplate. The blog advances by examining the statutory framework and understanding economic approaches. It evaluates leading authorities and assesses the consequences for notification, documentation, mitigation, pass-through and dispute resolution.

Legal Provisions

The statutory provisions do not directly provide for CILs. They may be constructed or indirectly understood. The Indian Contract Act, 1872 supplies only a narrow default. Section 565 declares an agreement whose performance becomes impossible or unlawful through an event the promisor could not prevent as void. While section 736 governs compensation for breach. Since section 56 has a strict application, the CIL clause occupies a space the statute leaves largely vacant. The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 reinforces the primacy of the contract, where section 28(3)7 obliges a tribunal to decide in accordance with the contract’s terms, and section 34(2A) permits annulment of a domestic award for patent illegality.8

In regulated sectors, sector legislation overlays the contract. Under the Electricity Act, 2003, sections 629 and 6310 establish cost-based and competitively bid tariffs, sections 79(1)(b)11 and 86(1)(b)12 vest tariff regulation of generators in the Central and State Commissions, and section 86(1)(f)13 empowers State Commissions to adjudicate licensee-generator disputes or refer them to arbitration. Furthermore, the Electricity (Timely Recovery of Costs due to Change in Law) Rules, 202114 require approved CIL costs to be recovered through tariff adjustment within prescribed timelines, thereby addressing remedy rather than entitlement. However, the frameworks, through the Model Concession Agreement15 and the Section 63 Standard Bidding Documents,16 ensure that CIL’s definitional choices are provided so that it does not become a point of negotiation for parties.

Legal Analysis

The threshold analytical question is what constitutes “law” when we refer to CIL. Confining the definition to enactments leaves the private party exposed to administrative orders, licence conditions and altered regulatory application. On the other hand, a broad definition for the clause transfers that exposure to the counterparty. It becomes easy to decide when we determine a CLI from the perspective of making a pricing decision. A wider clause should reduce the risk of pricing embedded in a bid, and a narrower clause should increase it. Ambiguity in clauses creates advantages for the better-informed party, so to tackle it parties often adopt model languages. However, while adopting the model language, parties fail to appreciate price consequences. Moreover, a clause triggered by “enactment, amendment or repeal” may exclude a change in the application of existing law, even though the economic effect on the party is identical. The economic risk in case for sharing is substantially more than in a wholly allocating case. Under the least-cost-avoider principle, risk should rest with the party best placed to avoid or bear it.17 A private party cannot influence legislation, but it can mitigate resulting costs. Transaction-cost economics adds that where the State may unilaterally alter the legal environment, in such sectors long-term investments have high risk,<18 and empirical evidence links such exposure to opportunistic renegotiation of concessions.19 On similar lines, relational contract theory suggests that detailed adjustment mechanisms preserve long-term cooperation better than reliance on mere goodwill.20

The principal controversy concerns the measure of relief. CIL compensation is conventionally framed as restoring the claimant to the economic position it would have occupied if there had not been any such change. Critics contend that mechanical application of rules would make it a principle to get overcompensation, whereas proponents respond that unprotected regulatory risk is unpriceable and renders long-term bids unsustainable. The preferable position is a calculated restitution, which is conditioned to materiality thresholds, evidentiary standards and an express mitigation duty. This preserves the protective purpose while limiting moral hazard. Where, in the absence of such a clause, the claimant must rely on section 56 of the Indian Contract Act. However, the provision does not serve much, as increased cost is not considered frustration. Omission therefore silently allocates risk to the performing party. Another difficulty to face is forum fragmentation. Where a regulator holds statutory jurisdiction, a contractual arbitration clause may be displaced. It produces parallel proceedings and uncertainty over which body is entitled to provide relief.

Relevant Case Laws

The restrictive statutory default was settled in Satyabrata Ghose v. Mugneeram Bangur & Co.21, where the Supreme Court held that section 56 applies only where an unforeseen event destroys the foundation of the contract, and in Alopi Parshad & Sons Ltd. v. Union of India,22 it held that a substantial rise in the cost of performance does not discharge a contract. When these rulings are read in consonance, we derive that regulatory risk must be allocated expressly.

In the leading authority of Energy Watchdog v. CERC,23 where generators of electricity sought relief after Indonesia revised its coal pricing regulations. The Hon’ble Supreme Court held that the foreign regulation was not “law” within the PPA’s CIL clause and that cost escalation did not frustrate the contract. However, the case recognised that changes in law or policy fell within the clause and that the Commission retained jurisdiction under section 79(1)(b). The decision demonstrates that the textual definition of “law” is also determined based on outcomes. Finally, in Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. v. NHAI,24 it was held that a tribunal which disregards a contractual price-adjustment mechanism commits a patent illegality. This confines tribunals to the clause’s scope and quantification method. Collectively, these cases reveal judicial deference to contractual text at both the entitlement and quantification stages.

Practical Implications

For businesses, the analysis yields precise drafting priorities. A notification provision should impose a time-bound duty to give notice, with late notice reducing relief only in proportion to the prejudice caused to the party. Documentation requirements should demand audited cost evidence, a counterfactual baseline and a causal explanation linking the change to the cost, thereby narrowing valuation disputes. An express mitigation duty, reducing relief by avoidable cost, addresses moral hazard and accords with incentive-based accounts of contract design. The pass-through mechanism, whether tariff adjustment, lump-sum payment or term extension, should be specified together with a materiality threshold and symmetrical treatment of cost-reducing changes, which enhances commercial legitimacy. The 2021 Rules signal a policy trend towards faster, formula-based recovery, though whether comparable timelines should govern other sectors remains open. Dispute resolution is best structured in tiers, with expert determination of quantum followed by arbitration on entitlement, aligned with any regulator’s statutory jurisdiction. Ultimately, parties should treat regulatory uncertainty as a quantifiable component of price by mapping foreseeable regulatory pipelines, assigning probabilities, and deciding expressly which risks are carried in price and which by the clause. Unpriced risk resurfaces as claims, renegotiation or abandonment.

Conclusion

The blog analyses three findings: firstly, Section 56 of the Indian Contract Act provides minimal protection against regulatory cost increases, making the CIL clause the principal instrument of risk allocation; secondly, judicial deference to contractual text, evident in cases like Energy Watchdog and Ssangyong, means that ambiguity is resolved against the claimant; and thirdly, the economic literature favours conditioned, shared allocation over wholesale transfer in either direction. To conclude, the blog suggests that a standardised model that defines “law” and “change” and expressly addresses regulatory application and licence conditions is necessary. The extension of sectoral rules similar to the 2021 Rules to other regulated industries would be beneficial, as it would prescribe both the timelines and quantification methods. Both these aspects would reduce transaction costs. Thus, it is high time legislative reforms are undertaken for the jurisprudential advancement in contract laws to include CIL clauses.

Footnotes

1 Victor P Goldberg, ‘Risk Management in Long-Term Contracts’ (Columbia Law School, Public Law & Legal Theory Working Paper) https://scholarship.law.columbia.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2383&context=faculty_scholarship accessed 9 October 2026.

2 Oliver Hart and John Moore, ‘Foundations of Incomplete Contracts’ (1999) 66 Review of Economic Studies 115 https://doi.org/10.1111/1467-937X.00080 accessed 11 October 2026.

3 Ian Ayres and Robert Gertner, ‘Filling Gaps in Incomplete Contracts: An Economic Theory of Default Rules’ (1989) 99 Yale Law Journal 87 https://openyls.law.yale.edu/entities/publication/fc50dcd3-e4b3-43de-a548-a7f6d68596e2 accessed 10 October 2026.

4 Vijay Kelkar (chair), Report of the Committee on Revisiting and Revitalising the PPP Model of Infrastructure Development (Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India 2015) https://dea.gov.in/files/press_release_documents/Report_KelkarCommittee19112015.pdf accessed 10 October 2026.

5 Indian Contract Act 1872, s 56.

6 Indian Contract Act 1872, s 73.

7 Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996, s 28(3).

8 Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996, s 34(2A).

9 Electricity Act 2003, s 62.

10 Electricity Act 2003, s 63.

11 Electricity Act 2003, s 79(1)(b).

12 Electricity Act 2003, s 86(1)(b).

13 Electricity Act 2003, s 86(1)(f).

14 Ministry of Power, Government of India, Electricity (Timely Recovery of Costs due to Change in Law) Rules, 2021.

15 Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Model Concession Agreement

16 Ministry of Power, Government of India, Standard Bidding Documents s 63.

17 Richard A Posner and Andrew M Rosenfield, ‘Impossibility and Related Doctrines in Contract Law: An Economic Analysis’ (1977) 6 Journal of Legal Studies 83 https://doi.org/10.1086/467564 accessed 10 October 2026.

18 Oliver E Williamson, ‘Transaction-Cost Economics: The Governance of Contractual Relations’ (1979) 22 Journal of Law and Economics 233 https://doi.org/10.1086/466942 accessed 11 October 2026.

19 J Luis Guasch, Jean-Jacques Laffont and Stéphane Straub, ‘Renegotiation of Concession Contracts in Latin America: Evidence from the Water and Transport Sectors’ (2008) 26 International Journal of Industrial Organization 421 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijindorg.2007.05.003 accessed 11 October 2026.

20 Charles J Goetz and Robert E Scott, ‘Principles of Relational Contracts’ (1981) 67 Virginia Law Review 1089 https://scholarship.law.columbia.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1405&context=faculty_scholarship accessed 9 October 2026.

21 Satyabrata Ghose v. Mugneeram Bangur & Co., AIR 1954 SC 44.

22 Alopi Parshad & Sons Ltd. v. Union of India, AIR 1960 SC 588.

23 Energy Watchdog v. Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, (2017) 14 SCC 80.

24 Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. v. NHAI (2019) 15 SCC 131.