GIFT IFSC Funds: How India's New SEZ Rules Simplify Fund Launches And Compliance

A fund manager in GIFT IFSC that launches three funds does not simply launch three investment vehicles. Because GIFT City is a multi-services Special Economic Zone, each fund is also an SEZ unit, holding its own Letter of Approval and carrying its own set of filings under the Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006. For a manager running several funds from a single office, much of that paperwork has duplicated what the manager had already done for itself.

The Special Economic Zones (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on 15 October 2026 as G.S.R. 895(E) and published in the Official Gazette on 17 October 2026, take effect from publication and remove several of these duplications. In short, a fund may now rely on its fund management entity's ("FME") premises documentation, the start of a unit's service activity is now tied to its first final approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority ("IFSCA"), renewal of a Letter of Approval for IFSC units turns on IFSCA's recommendation, and funds no longer file the Annual Performance Report. However, the amendment is targeted rather than sweeping. Each fund remains an SEZ unit, and several recurring obligations, including monthly reporting, are untouched.

This article explains what the amendment changes, which duplicative requirements it removes and which obligations remain, and what it means for managers launching and running multiple fund vehicles. It also addresses the separate change for aircraft and ship leasing units. It is written for fund managers, sponsors, compliance teams and their advisers.

Why SEZ Compliance Matters for IFSC Funds

GIFT IFSC operates within an SEZ, so an entity setting up there deals with two regulators. IFSCA authorises and supervises its financial activity under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025 and other regulations. The SEZ framework, administered in GIFT IFSC through the Administrator, governs its status as an SEZ unit, i.e., its Letter of Approval, premises, commencement and periodic reporting.

For a single operating business, this dual structure is manageable. For a manager launching several funds, each of which is a separate unit, it multiplies the paperwork. The amendment is aimed at that multiplication.

What the Amendment Changes

Provision Position before the amendment Position after the amendment What remains Rule 18(2): premises documentation A unit was expected to furnish its own provisional allotment of space and a registered lease deed For a fund in an IFSC, the developer's written provisional offer of space for the FME, and the lease deed executed by the FME, are treated as the fund's own The developer's confirmation must be in writing, and the FME's lease must itself be in place Rule 19(4): commencement of service activity Commencement was generally evidenced by the first invoice, with sector-specific criteria applied to funds and some other verticals The grant of the unit's first recognition, registration, licence or authorisation by IFSCA, in final form, is treated as commencement The date stays fixed even if the authorisation later lapses, but regulated activity still requires a valid authorisation Rule 19(6B): renewal of Letter of Approval Renewal was assessed on criteria including export performance, employment, violations and payment defaults, supported by the unit's Annual Performance Reports For IFSC units, renewal is decided on IFSCA's recommendation, considering employment generated, violations of applicable statutes and defaults in statutory payments Renewal is not automatic, and the unit's compliance record remains relevant Rule 22(3): Annual Performance Report Every unit filed an Annual Performance Report in Form I, certified by an independent accountant, within 180 days of the end of the financial year The sub-rule does not apply to a fund set up in an IFSC Other reporting, including the monthly Service Exports Reporting Form, is not addressed by the change

Premises: The Fund May Rely on the FME

The change to Rule 18(2) is the most practical relief for managers launching several funds. A fund set up in an IFSC may now treat the developer's written provisional offer of space for its FME as its own provisional offer, and the lease deed executed by the FME as its own lease deed.

Two limits should be noted. First, the relief applies to the relationship between a fund and its FME. It does not remove premises documentation for all IFSC units, and other units continue to need their own. Secondly, it does not replace the underlying documents. The developer's confirmation must be in writing, and the FME's lease must itself be valid and registered. A manager should therefore ensure that its own lease is in order, and that its term covers the period for which its funds will rely on it, as a defect in the FME's documentation may now affect every fund that depends on it.

Commencement: A Clear Trigger

Under the SEZ framework, a unit must commence its authorised activity within the validity period of its Letter of Approval, and the date of commencement matters for the validity of the approval thereafter. In practice, commencement was usually evidenced by the first invoice, which sat awkwardly with funds whose economic activity does not begin with invoicing.

The amendment resolves this for IFSC units. The grant of the unit's first final recognition, registration, licence or authorisation by IFSCA is now treated as the commencement of service activity, regardless of the label IFSCA attaches to the approval. Importantly, that date does not change if the authorisation later ceases to be valid. This gives certainty about timing, but it is not permission to operate without authorisation. A fund whose IFSCA registration lapses cannot rely on its earlier commencement date to continue regulated activity.

Renewal of Letters of Approval: IFSCA's Role

Letters of Approval are renewed periodically, and the SEZ framework has assessed renewal against a range of criteria. For IFSC units, the new proviso to Rule 19(6B) provides that renewal will be decided on IFSCA's recommendations, taking into account the employment the unit has generated, any violations of statutes governing its functioning and any defaults in statutory payments.

This places the assessment with the regulator that supervises the unit's activities, which is a sensible alignment. However, it does not make renewal a formality. The amendment sets no minimum employment threshold, so managers should keep clear records of the staff and resources supporting each fund, together with evidence of their statutory compliance, as these are the matters IFSCA will consider.

The Annual Performance Report: Removed for Funds, Not for Everyone

The new proviso to Rule 22(3) states that the sub-rule does not apply to a fund set up in an IFSC. In practical terms, funds no longer need to prepare the Annual Performance Report in Form I, which required certification by an independent accountant and filing within 180 days of the end of the financial year.

This relief should be read narrowly. It applies to funds, not to FMEs or other IFSC units, which continue to file the report. Nor does it remove other SEZ reporting. IFSCA's SEZ compliance guidance requires units whose commencement has been taken on record to file the Service Exports Reporting Form, a monthly summary of invoices, and a Monthly Performance Report on the SEZ portal, and the amendment does not address either requirement. Managers should therefore confirm, for each fund, which periodic filings continue to apply before treating the fund's reporting calendar as lighter than it is.

A Separate Change for Aircraft and Ship Leasing Units

Although not directly relevant to funds, the amendment also substitutes Rule 21B. An IFSC unit authorised for aircraft or ship leasing, or a person intending to set one up, may, with IFSCA's permission, use the office space or manpower of another authorised unit or of a Trust and Company Service Provider, instead of maintaining its own. Where it does so, it does not need a separate provisional offer of space or lease deed, and the other unit's documents suffice for the purposes of Rule 18. This extends to leasing businesses a form of relief similar to that now available to funds, but it depends on IFSCA's prior approval of the arrangement.

What Remains in Place

The amendment reduces duplication, but it does not change the basic structure. Each fund remains a separate SEZ unit, requiring its own Letter of Approval, and the obligations that continue to apply include:

IFSCA authorisation. Each fund must hold and maintain its IFSCA registration, and comply with the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025. Monthly SEZ reporting. The Service Exports Reporting Form and the Monthly Performance Report are not addressed by the amendment. Approvals for changes. Changes in name, shareholding, directors or authorised operations continue to require the approvals and intimations prescribed under the SEZ framework. Letters of Approval must still be renewed in time, now on IFSCA's recommendation. The FME's own obligations. The FME continues to file its own reports, including the Annual Performance Report, and to maintain the premises on which its funds now rely.

Practical Implications for Managers Running Multiple Funds

For a manager planning several fund launches, the amendment shortens the path from approval to operation. New funds can rely on the FME's premises documents, their commencement date is clear from the moment IFSCA grants final registration, and they no longer carry the annual reporting burden of the Annual Performance Report. Hence, the cost and time of launching each additional fund should fall.

At the same time, the manager's own documentation and compliance record become more important, because its funds now depend on them. A practical approach is to maintain a single compliance calendar covering the FME and every fund, distinguishing obligations that have been removed from those that remain, and to review the FME's lease, staffing records and statutory compliance with the needs of its funds in mind.

Conclusion

The Special Economic Zones (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2026 are a practical reform rather than a structural one. They remove duplicated premises documentation for funds, give a clear trigger for commencement, align Letter of Approval renewals with IFSCA's supervision and relieve funds of the Annual Performance Report. However, they leave each fund's status as an SEZ unit, its monthly reporting and its regulatory obligations in place. Thus, managers who understand precisely which requirements have gone, and which remain, will be able to take full advantage of the relief without creating new compliance gaps across their fund platforms.