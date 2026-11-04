How Are Valuation Rules Applied When A Foreign Investor Subscribes To Shares In An Indian Company?

Foreign share valuation is a key consideration when an overseas investor subscribes to shares in an Indian company. The issue price must reflect the applicable foreign investment pricing rules, and the company must maintain appropriate valuation evidence for its regulatory and corporate records. A price agreed between the company and the investor is not automatically compliant with Indian law.

The rules depend on factors such as the company’s listing status, the type of security being issued, the investment route and the transaction structure. Understanding these requirements before accepting funds helps companies avoid reporting difficulties, pricing disputes and delays in completing an investment. This guide explains how valuation rules apply, which methods may be used and what companies should review before issuing shares to a foreign investor.

What Is Foreign Share Valuation?

Foreign share valuation is the process of determining an appropriate price for shares or other eligible capital instruments issued by an Indian company to a person resident outside India. It supports compliance with India’s foreign investment framework and helps establish the basis on which the investor subscribes to the securities.

Valuation is particularly important for unlisted private limited companies, where shares do not have a readily available market price. The company may need to assess its financial performance, assets, liabilities, growth prospects, business risks and expected future cash flows to establish a defensible issue price.

However, a valuation report does not itself authorise foreign investment. The company must separately confirm whether the investment is permitted under the applicable sectoral rules, whether the correct entry route has been followed and whether any approval or reporting requirements apply.

Which Laws Govern Share Valuation for Foreign Investment in India?

Foreign investment pricing is governed principally by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), the Foreign Exchange Management (Non Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and the applicable Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions.

These rules establish pricing requirements for specified issues and transfers of capital instruments involving non residents. The precise requirement depends on the transaction. A fresh issue of shares to a foreign investor is different from a transfer of existing shares by an Indian resident to a non resident.

Companies must also consider applicable company law requirements, tax provisions and any sector specific regulations. The valuation method accepted for one legal purpose may not automatically satisfy another. For this reason, the company should identify the purpose of the valuation before appointing a professional.

The RBI’s Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India provides the principal regulatory reference for foreign investment pricing and related requirements. Companies should check the latest amendments and directions before completing a transaction.

What Are the Pricing Rules When a Foreign Investor Subscribes to New Shares?

For an unlisted Indian company issuing capital instruments to a person resident outside India, the issue price generally cannot be lower than the fair value determined under the applicable foreign investment pricing rules. The valuation must use an internationally accepted pricing methodology on an arm’s length basis and be certified by an appropriately qualified professional under the rules in force.

For listed companies, the applicable pricing framework may refer to relevant Securities and Exchange Board of India requirements. The company must establish which standard applies to its securities and transaction rather than assuming the rules for an unlisted company will also apply.

The pricing requirement is particularly important where the company issues shares at a premium to face value. Face value is the nominal value stated for the share; it is not necessarily the share’s fair value. A company with a face value of ₹10 per share, for example, may have a fair value considerably higher because of its assets, earnings, intellectual property or growth prospects.

The company should therefore distinguish between face value, the agreed subscription price and the value determined under the relevant regulatory method.

Which Valuation Methods Can Be Used?

The appropriate valuation method depends on the company’s business model, available information and the purpose of the report. Common approaches include the Discounted Cash Flow method, comparable company analysis and the Net Asset Value method, where suitable for the applicable legal requirement.

The Discounted Cash Flow method estimates value by projecting future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. It may be useful for a business with credible forecasts and a clear path to generating cash. The outcome depends on assumptions such as revenue growth, operating margins, capital expenditure and the discount rate.

Comparable company analysis assesses the target by reference to valuation multiples observed in similar businesses. It can provide useful market context, although differences in scale, geography, profitability and risk must be considered.

The Net Asset Value method focuses on the company’s assets and liabilities. It may be relevant for asset intensive businesses or companies whose value is closely linked to their underlying holdings. It may be less informative for a technology or services business whose value depends heavily on future earnings or intangible assets.

No single method is suitable for every company. The valuation professional should explain the selected approach, its assumptions and why it fits the company’s circumstances.

Who Can Prepare the Valuation Report?

The professional qualification required depends on the applicable law and transaction structure. Foreign investment pricing rules may require certification by a Chartered Accountant, a SEBI registered Merchant Banker or another eligible professional, depending on the circumstances and the regulations in force.

Companies should confirm the applicable requirement before commissioning a report. A report prepared by a professional who is not eligible for the specific transaction may fail to meet the regulatory standard, even if the calculations appear reasonable.

The report should identify the company, the securities being valued, the valuation date, the methodology, the assumptions and the resulting value. It should also contain the relevant certification and supporting analysis.

A valuation report should be based on reliable financial information. The company may need to provide audited accounts, management accounts, business forecasts, details of borrowings, material contracts and information about intellectual property or other significant assets.

How Do Tax Valuation Rules Differ from FEMA Pricing Rules?

One important distinction is between valuation for foreign exchange compliance and valuation for income tax purposes. The two regimes serve different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable.

Historically, section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, commonly associated with the angel tax provisions, addressed certain share premium received by closely held companies above fair market value. The provision was removed with effect from 1 April 2025. Companies should therefore avoid relying on older articles which describe it as a continuing general requirement for share issues.

Other tax valuation provisions may still be relevant depending on the transaction, the parties and the tax year. The company should identify the tax issue being assessed and check the current legislation before applying a valuation rule.

For example, Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules contains valuation provisions for specified tax purposes. The available methods and conditions depend on the particular provision involved. A report prepared for FEMA purposes should not automatically be assumed to satisfy every tax requirement.

What Documents Should a Company Prepare Before Allotting Shares?

Before issuing shares to a foreign investor, the company should assemble its corporate approvals, subscription documents, financial information and valuation evidence. The board and, where required, shareholders should approve the proposed issue in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the company’s articles and the terms of the investment.

The company should also confirm the investor’s identity, eligibility to invest, applicable sectoral limits and entry route. Any required government approval should be obtained before proceeding. The investment documents should clearly state the number and class of shares, issue price, payment terms and rights attached to the securities.

After allotment, the company must complete the applicable corporate filings and foreign investment reporting. For an issue of capital instruments to a non resident, Form FC GPR is generally relevant, subject to the current reporting framework and deadlines.

A consistent record of the valuation report, board resolutions, remittance evidence, allotment documents and regulatory acknowledgements can help the company demonstrate compliance during an audit or future fundraising round.

What Happens if the Issue Price Does Not Meet the Applicable Rules?

A valuation which falls below the required pricing floor may create a foreign investment compliance issue. The consequences depend on the facts, the applicable regulations and whether the transaction has already been completed.

The company should not assume a later valuation report automatically cures the problem. It should assess the original transaction, identify the relevant breach and obtain advice on the appropriate corrective process. Depending on the circumstances, regulatory engagement or a separate regularisation procedure may be necessary.

An unsupported or inconsistent valuation can also create difficulties during due diligence. Prospective investors may question the basis of earlier share issues, especially if different prices were used without a clear commercial explanation.

Companies planning a new company setup should consider foreign investment valuation requirements before finalising their capital structure. Early planning can help align the proposed issue price, shareholder rights and reporting process from the outset.

Conclusion

Foreign share valuation is more than a financial exercise. It is an important part of regulatory compliance when an Indian company raises capital from overseas investors. Companies should identify the correct pricing rule, select an appropriate valuation method, appoint an eligible professional and maintain complete supporting records.

The issue price should be reviewed alongside foreign investment eligibility, corporate approvals, payment arrangements and reporting obligations. As the rules can change, companies should confirm the legal requirements in force at the time of investment and obtain transaction specific advice where necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a valuation report mandatory for every foreign investment in India?

The requirement depends on the type of transaction, the securities involved and the applicable rules. Companies should confirm whether a valuation report or professional certification is required before issuing or transferring capital instruments.

Can an Indian company issue shares to a foreign investor at face value?

Face value may be acceptable in limited circumstances, but it is not a universal pricing rule. The company must check the applicable foreign investment pricing requirements and any relevant exceptions before fixing the issue price.

Is Discounted Cash Flow valuation accepted for foreign investment?

The Discounted Cash Flow method may be suitable where it meets the applicable regulatory requirements and is supported by reasonable assumptions. The company should confirm the permitted methodology and professional certification requirements for its transaction.

Is FEMA valuation the same as income tax valuation?

No. FEMA valuation addresses foreign exchange pricing requirements, while tax valuation rules apply to specific tax purposes. The relevant standards and methods may differ, so the company should assess each requirement separately.

When should the valuation report be prepared?

The report should be prepared at the appropriate stage for the proposed issue and should meet the applicable valuation date and certification requirements. Companies should confirm timing with their professional adviser before allotting shares.