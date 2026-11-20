1. SEBI Brings Index Providers Under Direct Regulation: Significant Indices and the November 2026 Registration Deadline

[SEBI Circular No. HO/47/17/12(8)2025-MRD-POD2 dated 5 May 2026]

INTRODUCTION

Indices have quietly become central to passive investing in India. When an investor buys an index fund or an exchange traded fund, the money follows a benchmark such as the Nifty 50 or the Sensex, and the entity that designs, calculates and maintains that benchmark effectively decides what the fund holds. Until recently, the entities doing this work, known as index providers, sat outside any dedicated securities law framework, even though large sums of retail money depend on their methodology and discretion.

To close this gap, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) notified the SEBI (Index Providers) Regulations, 2024 (IP Regulations), with the stated objective of fostering transparency and accountability in the governance and administration of indices. The IP Regulations apply only to index providers that administer Significant Indices, which are indices tracked or benchmarked by domestic mutual fund schemes whose cumulative assets exceed limits that SEBI may specify. Those limits and the first list of indices remained to be specified. SEBI has now done so through a circular dated 5 May 2026, which starts a six-month registration window that closes on 5 November 2026.

BACKGROUND: THE CIRCULAR

The circular is addressed to all index providers, stock exchanges, mutual funds, asset management companies and the Association of Mutual Funds in India. It is issued under Section 11(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 read with Regulation 38 and Regulation 2(1)(u) of the IP Regulations (para 12), and it came into force with immediate effect (para 11). Regulation 3(1) confines the IP Regulations to providers of Significant Indices made up of securities listed on a recognised stock exchange in India and meant for use in the Indian securities market, which is why the definition of a Significant Index decides who is regulated (paras 2 and 3).

EXPLANATION

The circular first fixes the test. A benchmark or index based on listed securities, including an index of indices, is a Significant Index if the daily average cumulative assets under management (AUM) tracking or benchmarking it across mutual fund schemes exceeds Rs. 20,000 crore for each of the past six months ending on 30 June and 31 December each year (para 4). The status is also sticky. An index that is on the list stays on it unless its tracked AUM falls short of the threshold for a continuous period of three years, that is, six consecutive half yearly reviews (para 5). A single weak half year will therefore not take an index out of the regime.

Two features of the test deserve attention. First, read with Regulation 2(1)(u) and paragraph 5, which refer to indices “tracked or benchmarked”, the test appears to count schemes that merely benchmark an index as well as those that replicate it, so an index used as a yardstick by actively managed funds could cross the threshold even when no passive fund tracks it. Paragraph 4 itself speaks only of AUM “tracking” an index, and the circular does not explain how benchmark-linked AUM is to be measured, so providers in a borderline position should seek clarification from SEBI. Second, the figure is measured across all mutual fund schemes together, so it ties regulation to the amount of investor money exposed to an index, and not to its age, prestige or number of subscribers.

Applying this test to AUM data for the period from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025, SEBI has listed 48 Significant Indices in Annexure A (para 6). Nine are administered by BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., including the Sensex, the BSE 100, 200 and 500 and the BSE Healthcare index. Eight are administered by CRISIL: six debt, liquid and money market indices and two hybrid indices. The remaining 31 belong to NSE Indices Limited and include the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty 500 and Nifty Next 50, along with a large group of debt, money market, hybrid and arbitrage indices. The list shows that the regime reaches well beyond headline equity benchmarks into the debt and money market space.

The registration obligation follows. Every index provider providing any Significant Index in Annexure A must apply to SEBI for registration under Regulation 4 of the IP Regulations within six months of the circular, which means by 5 November 2026 (para 7). The requirement does not apply to a provider if every Significant Index it provides is either notified by the Reserve Bank of India as a Significant Benchmark or classified by the RBI as an Authorized Benchmark under the relevant directions issued under Section 45W of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The footnote to Annexure A adds that any listed index so notified or classified is excluded from the purview of the IP Regulations. Providers that already offer Significant Indices on the date of the circular may continue their index provider activity, provided they file within the six-month window (para 8). The circular does not say expressly what happens after a timely application is filed and before SEBI decides it.

The circular also addresses conflicts arising from the organisational structure of providers. If an entity registered with SEBI in some other capacity provides Significant Indices by carrying on index activity as a department of its own business, it must set up a separate legal entity for the index provider activity within two years of the circular, that is, by 5 May 2028 (para 9). The likely purpose, although the circular does not state it, is that the administration of a benchmark should not sit inside a business that may have its own commercial interest in how the benchmark moves.

Finally, the circular clarifies that the grievance redressal mechanism under Regulation 23 of the IP Regulations applies only to Significant Indices provided by index providers registered with SEBI (para 10). Subscribers to such indices will have recourse under the IP Regulations, but only where the provider is registered, which gives providers a practical reason to complete registration without delay.

CONCLUSION

The circular turns a framework that existed on paper into a working regime. For index providers, the immediate task is to finalise and file registration applications by 5 November 2026, and, for those that run index activity inside another regulated entity, to begin planning the move to a separate legal entity before the 5 May 2028 deadline. Providers whose Significant Indices have been notified by the Reserve Bank of India as Significant Benchmarks or classified by it as Authorized Benchmarks should confirm in writing that every Significant Index they provide falls within the exemption, since the exemption from registration applies only when all of them qualify.

Asset management companies, including those managing index funds and exchange traded funds, should also act. They should map which of their schemes track or benchmark any of the 48 listed indices, confirm the registration status of each provider, and review licensing and data agreements to see whether they address regulatory change, grievance routes and continuity if a provider fails to register. One open question is how and when providers of indices that enter the list at later half-yearly reviews must register, since the circular sets the six-month window only for indices in the first list. Market participants should watch for further guidance, and for the effect of this regime on the cost and conduct of passive investing in India.

Source: SEBI, Circular No. HO/47/17/12(8)2025-MRD-POD2, “‘Significant Indices’ under SEBI (Index Providers) Regulations, 2024” (5 May 2026), paras 1 to 3.

Link: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/may-2026/-significant-indices-under-sebi-index-providers-regulations-2024_101271.html

2. SEBI Exempts Certain Listed Issuers from Mandatory Merchant Banker Appointment for Private Placement of Debt: A Regulatory Update

[SEBI Circular No. HO/17/11/24(7)2026-DDHS-POD1/I/23122/2026 dated 7 October 2026] www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/oct-2026/exemption-from-the-requirement-of-mandatory-merchant-bankerappointment-for-debt-issued-through-private-placement-by-certain-listed-issuers_105080.html

INTRODUCTION

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has relaxed the requirement to appoint a merchant banker for certain private placements of debt by way of a circular HO/17/11/24(7)2026-DDHS-POD1/I/23122/ 2026 dated October 07, 2026,(the “Circular”) which replaced Paragraph 1.3 of Chapter V of the Master Circular for Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper dated October 15, 2025 (the “NCS Master Circular”). The Circular is effective immediately.

EXPLANATION

Under the earlier framework, an issuer making a private placement of debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares at a face value of ₹10,000 was required to appoint at least one merchant banker, whose role and responsibilities were similar to those in a public issue. SEBI had consulted on the exemption in August 2026, noting that market participants considered the requirement a disproportionate cost burden, and that limited availability of merchant bankers in the debt segment could delay placements.

Under the revised paragraph, eligible listed issuers need not appoint a merchant banker for such placements, provided specified conditions, as discussed below, are met. To qualify for the exemption, an eligible issuer must cumulatively satisfy five conditions specified in the circular: (i) be registered with or regulated by SEBI, RBI, IRDAI, or PFRDA; (ii) have a clean listing history of at least one year with no unresolved LODR penalties; (iii) possess a statutory-auditor-certified record of zero defaults across debt, deposits, and loans over the last three financial years and the current financial year; (iv) issue senior debt secured by a first or pari passu charge (exempting PSUs and statutory bodies from the security mandate); and (v) maintain a minimum credit rating of AA– on the placement date, based on the lowest assigned rating. Stock exchanges have been directed to verify these eligibility parameters at the in-principle approval stage and issue corresponding operational procedures.

The exemption is narrow in two respects. First, issuers outside the eligible categories, or whose paper falls below the rating threshold, derive no benefit. Second, dispensing with a merchant banker does not dispense with the other requirements of the NCS Master Circular, which remain unchanged. On the same date, SEBI also issued separate circulars on ISIN limits for privately placed debt and on a Credit Risk Meter for listed debt securities, which issuers should read alongside this circular.

CONCLUSION

The circular reduces cost and execution time for well-rated, regulated and listed issuers, and reflects SEBI's stated aim of easing debt issuance while widening access to high-rated securities. Because eligibility turns on several cumulative conditions, issuers should test each proposed placement against the full text of the circular, and watch for the operational requirements to be prescribed by the stock exchanges, before proceeding without a merchant banker.

3. SEBI Notifies Portfolio Managers Regulations, 2026 to Replace the 2020 Regulations, Effective April 01, 2027: A Regulatory Update

INTRODUCTION

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has notified a comprehensive overhaul of the framework governing portfolio managers, with effect from April 1, 2027. At its 215th meeting held on September 24, 2026 (Press Release No. 59/2026), the SEBI Board approved the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026 (the “2026 Regulations”), in supersession of the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020 (the “2020 Regulations”). The proposal follows a stakeholder survey conducted through the Association of Portfolio Managers in India, and a consultation paper and draft regulations issued by SEBI on July 23, 2026. The 2026 Regulations were thereafter notified on October 7, 2026 (Notification No. SEBI/LAD-DOP/2026/322) and come into force on April 1, 2027, replacing the 2020 Regulations from that date.

EXPLANATION

A key change is the widening of the universe of securities in which portfolio managers may invest. The 2026 Regulations will permit portfolio managers to invest in initial public offerings and primary market debt issuances. SEBI’s press release also states that, under discretionary portfolio management services, up to 10% of client assets under management may be placed in investment-grade, non-convertible, unlisted debt securities, with client consent.

The 2026 Regulations also introduce the Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund units (“PRIM”). It will allow portfolio managers to invest client funds in direct plans of mutual funds, including ETFs, index funds and Specialized Investment Funds of Indian asset management companies. Secondary sources report a minimum ticket size of ₹25 lakh for PRIM as a distinct strategy.

A further structural change is the introduction of Independent Fund Managers, who may manage client portfolios in association with registered portfolio managers. The registered portfolio manager retains full responsibility and liability for all activities of the Independent Fund Manager.

On compliance, graduates will become eligible to act as principal officers of portfolio managers, and the dealing-room requirement will be relaxed for portfolio managers with assets under management below ₹100 crore. SEBI notes that this relaxation would cover about 48% of the portfolio managers registered as on the date of its press release. According to SEBI, through consolidation and the removal of redundant provisions, the text of the regulations has been reduced from 70 pages to 33 pages (a reduction of about 53%) in the draft placed before the Board.

It is important to note that notification is not the same as the 2026 Regulations being in force. The 2026 Regulations come into force only on April 1, 2027, not on the date of notification. Certain limits and operational details may be specified by SEBI separately, and transition provisions may apply to existing portfolio managers. Existing portfolio managers should therefore not restructure mandates or strategies on the strength of the press release alone and should instead rely on the notified text and any circulars issued by SEBI.

CONCLUSION

The 2026 Regulations will broaden the investment options available to portfolio managers, introduce new product and service routes through PRIM and Independent Fund Managers, and lower the compliance burden for smaller entities. Several limits and conditions, including the cap on unlisted debt and the minimum ticket size for PRIM, will shape how much of this flexibility can be used in practice. Portfolio managers and their advisers should review the notified text of the 2026 Regulations, any circulars issued by SEBI under them and the transition provisions ahead of the April 1, 2027 commencement, and before making any changes to their operations.

Sources:

SEBI, Press Release No. PR 59/2026, “Key decisions taken in the SEBI Board Meeting dated 24th September, 2026”, available at:

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/attachdocs/sep-2026/1790259036651.pdf

SEBI, Consultation Paper on Comprehensive Review of SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020, July 23, 2026, available at: https://www.sebi.gov.in/reports-and-statistics/reports/jul-2026/consultation-paper-on-comprehensive-review-of-sebi-portfolio-managersregulations-2020_103029.html

SEBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, Notification No. SEBI/LAD-DOP/2026/322 dated October 7, 2026 (with effect from April 1, 2027), available at: ￼https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/oct-2026/securities-and-exchangeboard-of-india-portfolio-managers-regulations-2026-with-effect-from-april-1-2027-_105159.html

4. SEBI Revises Closing Auction Session Framework and Derivatives Expiry Settlement Methodology

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Circular No. HO/47/11/11(3)2025-MRD-POD2/I/23843/2026, October 15, 2026

WHAT HAPPENED:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) issued Circular No. HO/47/11/11(3)2025-MRDPOD2/I/23843/2026 on October 15, 2026, revising the operational architecture of the Closing Auction Session (“CAS”) in the equity cash segment and restructuring the settlement methodology for stock and index derivatives. The circular modifies the earlier framework notified on January 16, 2026, and relevant provisions of Chapter 5 of the Master Circular for Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations dated December 30, 2024. The core provisions take effect on December 07, 2026, while the order-transition rules for unexecuted limit and iceberg orders take effect on February 08, 2027.

THE CONTEXT:

SEBI initially introduced the Closing Auction Session to enhance transparency and improve equilibrium closing price discovery in the cash market, while originally intending to tie derivatives expiry settlements directly to CAS closing prices. However, market feedback, deliberations within the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC), and responses to SEBI's September 12, 2026 consultation paper highlighted severe systemic risks: concentrating derivatives expiry settlement within a narrow 10-minute auction invited volatility spikes, order crowding, and potential price manipulation. In response, SEBI recalibrated the framework to preserve the auction for cash market price discovery while decoupling derivatives settlement back to a broader volume-weighted average price (VWAP) window.

THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK:

The circular establishes a structured operational schedule and key microstructural rules:

10-Minute CAS Structure (3:30 PM to 3:40 PM): Operates across three defined sub-sessions: (i) 3:30–3:31 PM (1 minute) for reference price computation (VWAP of the last 15 minutes of continuous trading) and transition; (ii) 3:31–3:36 PM (5 minutes) order entry for both limit and market orders; and (iii) 3:36–3:40 PM (4 minutes) order entry restricted strictly to limit orders (no market order entry, cancellation, or modification), concluding with a system-driven random closure between 3:38 PM and 3:40 PM.

Decoupling Derivatives Expiry Settlement: On contract expiry days, clearing corporations will determine settlement prices based on the 30-minute VWAP of the last 30 minutes of the Continuous Trading Session (“CTS”) in the cash market (from index constituents for index derivatives, and across all exchanges for stock derivatives), completely bypassing the CAS auction price. Stock exchanges must disseminate real-time indicative VWAPs throughout this final 30-minute CTS window.

Trading Windows & Post-Close Session: Index derivatives trade until 3:45 PM on normal days, but expiring index contracts must halt at 3:30 PM on expiry days. Stock derivatives trade until 3:45 PM on all days including expiry. The post-close cash market session runs from 3:50 PM to 4:00 PM at the CAS closing price.

Transition of Unexecuted Orders & Iceberg Mandates: Unexecuted limit orders pending at 3:30 PM carry forward into CAS with higher time priority than fresh CAS orders. Iceberg orders carry forward as fully disclosed limit orders (unless opted out at entry) but receive lower priority than native limit orders. No new iceberg or stop-loss orders are permitted during CAS, and order-level margins apply to all fresh CAS orders.

Earlier regulatory stance: Under SEBI's January 16, 2026, circular the regulator mandated that expiry-day cash settlement for both stock and index derivatives would be determined directly from the single closing price discovered in the Closing Auction Session. The October 15, 2026, circular formally reverses that position, reverting to the time-tested 30-minute VWAP mechanism of continuous trading to prevent auction distortion while standardizing the CAS auction window across all cash exchanges.

WHY IT MATTERS:

This circular resolves one of the most contentious market microstructure debates of 2026 by striking a sensible regulatory balance. On the one hand, institutional investors, mutual funds, and algorithmic desks gain a transparent, multi-phase closing auction to benchmark cash portfolio valuations. On the other, derivatives market participants are shielded from artificial end-of-day price squeezes on contract expiry dates. With the initial seven-day window for exchanges and clearinghouses to revise their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) having closed on October 22, 2026, the operational focus now shifts to implementation: trading and risk management engines must adapt to the new market timings by December 7, 2026, ahead of the final February 8, 2027 deadline for iceberg order transitions.

A verification note, in keeping with this newsletter’s sourcing standards: Circular No. HO/47/11/11(3)2025-MRDPOD2/I/23843/2026 was issued by SEBI on October 15, 2026, under the signatory of Meetu Aggarwal, Deputy General Manager, Market Regulation Department, and is accessible on the SEBI portal under Legal ) Circulars.

Sources: SEBI Circular No. HO/47/11/11(3)2025-MRD-POD2/I/23843/2026 (October 15, 2026); SEBI Circular on Introduction of Closing Auction Session (January 16, 2026); SEBI Consultation Paper on Review of CAS and

Derivatives Settlement (September 12, 2026); Chapter 5, Master Circular for Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations (December 30, 2024); Section 11(1), Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992; Regulation 51, Securities Contracts (Regulation) (SECC) Regulations, 2018.

5. SEBI Overhauls ETF Trading Norms: New Base Price, Dynamic Price Bands and Pre-Open Call Auction

SEBI Circular No. HO/47/11/11(1)2026-MRD-POD3/I/13804/2026 dated 15 June 2026, effective from 7 September 2026

SEBI Circular dated 15 June 2026: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/jun-2026/norms-for-base-price-price-bands-call-auction-in-preopen-session-and-close-out-procedure-for-exchange-traded-funds-etfs-_102121.html

INTRODUCTION

The Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”) have moved from a niche product to a core part of Indian portfolios, with investors using them to buy gold, silver, debt and market indices on the stock exchange. Unlike a mutual fund unit bought at the day’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”), an ETF unit trades through the day at a price set by buyers and sellers, and that price is meant to stay close to the value of the underlying assets. Trading rules therefore matter greatly for ETFs, because a badly designed price band can either choke legitimate trades or let the market price drift from the underlying value.

Previously, equity and debt ETFs (other than overnight and liquid ETFs) and commodity ETFs were subject to a fixed price band of 20% on either side of the base price, while overnight and liquid ETFs were subject to a 5% band. The base price was linked to the ETF’s NAV from two trading days earlier. SEBI’s review identified the need for a base price that better reflects recent trading and for price bands that respond to movements in the underlying asset. Following consideration by its Secondary Market Advisory Committee and a public consultation, SEBI issued a circular on June 15, 2026. The implementation date was subsequently extended from September 1 to September 7, 2026.

EXPLANATION

The circular is addressed to recognised stock exchanges, clearing corporations, asset management companies of mutual funds and the Association of Mutual Funds in India. It is issued under Section 11(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 read with Regulation 51 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018, and builds on the price band and close-out provisions of SEBI’s Master Circular for Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations dated 30 December 2024. Market infrastructure institutions must put in place the necessary systems, amend their bye-laws and rules where required, and inform investors. The circular was to apply from 1 September 2026, but a circular dated 28 August 2026 moved the date to 7 September 2026 and left every other provision unchanged.

KEY POINTS

The first change concerns the base price. Under the revised framework, the base price is the ETF’s closing price on the previous trading day, calculated using the Volume-Weighted Average Price (“VWAP”) of trades executed during the last 30 minutes of that day. If the ETF does not trade during that period, its last traded price for the day is used; if it does not trade at all on the previous trading day, the latest available closing NAV applies. The base price is also adjusted for corporate actions. Separately, SEBI has directed stock exchanges and asset management companies to address operational issues so that the previous day’s closing NAV can be used as the base price from April 1, 2027.

For equity ETFs and debt ETFs, other than overnight and liquid ETFs, the fixed 20% band gives way to a dynamic band. The initial band is 10% on either side of the base price. Once trades are executed at or above 9.90% of the base price, a cooling off period of 15 minutes begins, during which trading continues within the prevailing band. If this level is reached in the last 30 minutes of the session, the cooling off period is only five minutes. After the cooling off period, the band is flexed by 5% of the base price, a maximum of two times in one direction, so that it can widen to 20% in total. The band moves only in the direction of the price movement, without any corresponding adjustment on the opposite side, and a flex at one exchange applies at the other exchanges. Overnight ETFs and liquid ETFs keep a fixed band of 5%.

Gold and silver ETFs receive a tailored version. The initial band is 6% on either side, and it is flexed by 3% of the base price after a cooling off period, which is 15 minutes, or five minutes in the last 30 minutes of trading, once trades occur at or above 5.90%. Where international prices move by more than the aggregate daily price limit of 9%, the stock exchange may relax the band further in steps of 3%, after giving the market notice with details and justification. If extreme movement in the underlying commodity occurs abroad after domestic trading closes, exchanges may also relax the initial band, again with notice. For commodity ETFs there is no upper or lower cap on the band and no limit on the number of times it can be flexed within a session.

Gold and silver ETFs will also have a call auction in the pre-open session. SEBI’s reasoning is that the underlying commodities trade almost continuously across the world, while the ETF trades only during domestic hours, so an opening auction helps the market find an equilibrium price. The mechanism will be the same as the one already prescribed for equity scrips in the Master Circular.

Finally, the circular changes the close-out procedure for overnight and liquid ETFs. For these two categories, the close-out price will be the higher of two figures: the highest price recorded in the ETF in the settlement in which the contract was entered into, up to the date of auction or close-out, and a price 5% above the latest closing price on the day on which auction offers are called. For all other ETFs, the existing close-out provisions of the Master Circular continue, as do the existing provisions on auction and proceeds from auction or close-out.

CONCLUSION

The circular replaces a fixed price-band approach with a framework that responds to the type of ETF and the extent of price movement. For equity and debt ETFs, the initial 10% band may widen in stages up to an aggregate 20%; for gold and silver ETFs, the initial 6% band may be flexed in 3% steps, subject to the specific conditions in the circular. The revised base-price methodology is intended to better reflect recent trading, while the pre-open call auction for gold and silver ETFs is intended to support price discovery where international commodity prices may have moved while domestic markets were closed. These mechanisms may help address pricing mismatches, but their effectiveness will depend on market conditions and implementation.

For market participants, implementation is the immediate priority. Stock exchanges and clearing corporations must make the necessary system changes and amend their bye-laws or rules where required; asset management companies should ensure their processes align with the revised base-price and price-band framework. Brokers should explain the pre-open call auction to clients trading gold and silver ETFs, particularly those placing orders near market opening. Participants should also prepare for the further change scheduled for April 1, 2027, when the previous day’s closing NAV is intended to become the base price, subject to the operational arrangements directed by SEBI.

Source: SEBI, Circular No. HO/47/11/11(1)2026-MRD-POD3/I/13804/2026, ‘Norms for Base Price, Price Bands, Call Auction in pre-open session and Close-out procedure for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)’ (15 June 2026), paras 1 to 3. Link: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/jun2026/norms-for-base-price-price-bands-call-auction-in-pre-open-session-and-close-out-procedure-for-exchange-traded-funds-etfs-102121.html

6. SEBI Proposes Comprehensive Overhaul of SME IPO Framework under ICDR Regulations

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Consultation Paper on Review of SME IPO Provisions under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, October 14, 2026

WHAT HAPPENED:

On October 14, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) issued a consultation paper proposing changes to the Small and Medium Enterprise Initial Public Offering (“SME IPO”) framework under Chapter IX of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“ICDR Regulations”). The proposals cover eligibility for the SME platform, profitability criteria, application and trading lot sizes, allocation to investors, offer-for-sale limits, underwriting, market making and lock-in requirements. The proposals are open for public comments until November 4, 2026.

THE CONTEXT:

SEBI reported that, as of July 31, 2026, 1,496 entities had been listed on the SME platform, including entities that later migrated to the Main Board. These issuers had raised an aggregate ₹40,222 crore, while the platform’s aggregate market capitalisation was ₹4,70,984 crore. SEBI considers that the growth and changing profile of SME issuers warrant a review of whether the existing framework remains proportionate, while retaining safeguards for investor protection and market integrity.

KEY PROPOSALS:

The consultation paper proposes the following changes. These are proposals for consultation and are not, at this stage, amendments to the ICDR Regulations.

Eligibility based on market capitalisation: The current post-issue paid-up capital thresholds would be replaced by thresholds based on post-issue market capitalisation calculated at the offer price. Issuers with market capitalisation of up to ₹1,000 crore would use the SME framework. Issuers above ₹1,000 crore and up to ₹4,000 crore could also access the SME platform, subject to the proposed conditions. Issuers exceeding ₹4,000 crore would be required to use the Main Board framework.

Profitability requirement and QIB route: The paper proposes increasing the operating-profit requirement to an average of at least ₹3 crore per year over the preceding three financial years. It also proposes an alternative book-building route for eligible issuers under which at least 75% of the net offer would be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Applications, allotment and trading: The minimum application amount is proposed to be reduced to ₹1 lakh, structured as four lots of ₹25,000 each. The minimum number of allottees would increase from 200 to 500. For secondary-market trading, the proposal would replace larger trading lots with a one-share lot.

General corporate purposes and offer for sale: The proposal would remove the ₹10 crore ceiling on the amount that may be allocated to general corporate purposes while retaining the 15% limit. It would also cap an Offer for Sale (“OFS”) at 20% of the total issue size and limit each selling shareholder’s OFS to 50% of their pre-issue holding, subject to the exemptions described in the consultation paper.

Underwriting and market making: SEBI proposes removing the mandatory three-year market-making requirement and the existing mandatory 100% underwriting requirement. The proposed framework would provide for a 90% minimum-subscription threshold.

Lock-in periods: The paper proposes reducing the lock-in period for pre-issue holdings of non-promoters from one year to six months. For promoters, the proposed lock-in for holdings in excess of the minimum promoter contribution would be reduced from two years to one year.

EARLIER REGULATORY STANCE:

The existing SME IPO framework under Chapter IX of the ICDR Regulations uses post-issue paid-up capital to determine eligibility and includes specific requirements relating to underwriting, market making, application and trading lots, and lock-in periods. SEBI’s consultation paper considers replacing or recalibrating several of these requirements in light of the growth and changing characteristics of the SME market. The exact legal position remains governed by the regulations currently in force unless and until amendments are notified.

WHY IT MATTERS:

The proposed market-capitalisation thresholds of ₹1,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore would redefine SME Platform eligibility. Reducing the minimum application amount to ₹1 lakh and trading lot to one share, while increasing minimum allottees from 200 to 500, could broaden investor participation and improve trading flexibility. The proposed ₹3 crore average annual operating-profit threshold, alternative route requiring 75% QIB allotment, and revised OFS limits would reshape issuer eligibility and issue structuring. Removing mandatory market making and 100% underwriting could also reduce certain compliance obligations and issuance costs.

A verification note, in keeping with this newsletter’s sourcing standards: The Consultation Paper was officially issued by SEBI on October 14, 2026, under the purview of the Corporation Finance Department (CFD).

Sources: SEBI Consultation Paper on Recommendations pursuant to Review of provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 related to IPO by SMEs (October 14, 2026); Chapter IX, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; SEBI Working Group Report on SME Framework (October 2026); CorpLawUpdates SME Regulatory Analysis (October 14, 2026);