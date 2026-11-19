ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Genpact India Pvt. Ltd. v. Directorate Of Enforcement: Round-tripping And Indian Foreign Exchange Law Risks In Cross-border Transactions
Majmudar & Partners
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Can a transaction that complies with foreign exchange laws at every step still be violative? In Genpact India Private Limited v. Directorate of Enforcement, the Karnataka High Court observed that formal compliance did not by itself end the inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. Rather, the High Court allowed the Directorate of Enforcement to examine the larger fund-flow arrangement for possible round-tripping. Our presentation explains the case and why businesses must assess the overall fund-flow, transaction structure and economic substance of cross-border transactions.
Can a transaction that complies with foreign exchange laws at every step still be violative? In Genpact India Private Limited v. Directorate of Enforcement, the Karnataka High Court observed that formal compliance did not by itself end the inquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. Rather, the High Court allowed the Directorate of Enforcement to examine the larger fund-flow arrangement for possible round-tripping. Our presentation explains the case and why businesses must assess the overall fund-flow, transaction structure and economic substance of cross-border transactions.
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