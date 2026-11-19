When a business is sold on a slump sale basis, the seller usually hands over the plant, transfers the land and licences, and waits for the last tranche of consideration. If the buyer stops paying, an application under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) can look like a quick way to apply pressure. The plant and machinery were goods, the argument runs, so the unpaid price is a claim in respect of the provision of goods, i.e. an operational debt.

The National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench has rejected that argument. In Varahi Pharma Pvt. Ltd. v. Aptra Synthesis Pvt. Ltd. (C.P. (IB) No. 204/9/HDB/2025), decided on 30 October 2026, a Bench of Rajeev Bhardwaj (Member, Judicial) and Sanjay Puri (Member, Technical) held that the unpaid consideration for the sale of an entire bulk drug manufacturing undertaking was not an operational debt, because the transaction was the transfer of ownership of an undertaking as a whole, not the provision of goods or services for the buyer's operations. It also found that there were pre-existing disputes between the parties, and dismissed the petition on both grounds.

The order is a decision of the NCLT and does not bind other benches, but its reasoning is likely to be raised whenever a seller of a business tries to use Section 9 to recover the price. This article explains the decision and what sellers should put in their agreements, since the IBC is unlikely to do the work for them. It is written for promoters selling businesses or divisions, private equity sellers and deal counsel.

The Transaction

By a Sale of Business Agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding, both dated 14 June 2023, Varahi Pharma agreed to sell its bulk drug manufacturing unit at Tumukunta Village, Hindupur Mandal, Andhra Pradesh, to Aptra Synthesis on a slump sale basis, as a going concern and on an "as is where is" basis, for Rs 18 crores. The transfer included land, buildings, equipment, infrastructure, trade rights, permits, approvals, licences and commercial vehicles. The agreement provided for lump-sum consideration without assigning values to individual assets, and its annexure listed the equipment without separate values. A token advance of Rs 1.5 crores was payable on signing, and the balance within 90 days.

Two registered sale deeds, both dated 6 January 2024, transferred the land, one for a stated consideration of Rs 5.5 crores and the other for approximately Rs 78 lakhs and an invoice was raised for the plant, machinery and electrical installations.

The parties then disagreed about how much had been paid. The seller said the buyer had paid Rs 14.74 crores leaving Rs 3.25 crore of the price unpaid, and claimed a further Rs 2.09 crore as GST and interest of Rs 61 lakhs a total of Rs 5,96,30,381. The buyer said it had paid Rs 16,91,49,235, leaving only Rs 1,08,50,765, which it had withheld because the seller had not handed over original link title deeds, which the buyer alleged had been given to a third party as collateral, and because electricity dues of Rs 3,14,33,381 relating to the period before 2020 remained outstanding without a no-dues certificate. The buyer also pointed to an earlier oppression and mismanagement petition by a director of the seller, in which the sale deeds had been in issue, and which had been withdrawn in March 2025.

The seller issued a demand notice on 6 September 2024. The buyer replied on 23 September 2024, disputing the claim. The seller then filed the Section 9 petition.

Why The Claim Was Not an Operational Debt

Section 5(21) of the IBC defines an operational debt as "a claim in respect of the provision of goods or services including employment or a debt in respect of the payment of dues arising under any law for the time being in force and payable to the Central Government, any State Government or any local authority". The Tribunal held that, unless a claim falls within one of these categories, it is not an operational debt, even though it may be a genuine liability.

To identify what kind of transaction gives rise to an operational debt, the Tribunal relied on the Supreme Court's decision in Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd. v. Hitro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (2022), which drew on the Bankruptcy Law Reforms Committee's report to explain that operational creditors are those whose debt arises from transactions undertaken in relation to the operation of an enterprise, generally involving goods or services necessary for its operational functioning. It also referred to the NCLAT's decision in Pr. Director General of Income Tax v. Synergies Dooray Automotive Ltd. (2019), which described operational debt as debt arising during the operation of the company.

Applying those principles, the Tribunal held:

The transaction was an acquisition of an undertaking: It was "essentially for the acquisition of ownership of an entire manufacturing undertaking, rather than the procurement of goods or services for the operational functioning" of the buyer. The sale deeds and equipment list were incidental: They were incidental to the transfer of the undertaking and could not be viewed independently of the principal agreement. Nothing showed operational necessity: There was nothing on record to establish that the acquisition was necessary for the buyer to continue its existing business as a going concern. Plant and machinery did not change the character of the debt: "Merely because the undertaking included movable assets such as plant, machinery and equipment, the outstanding consideration under the composite Agreement cannot, by itself, be characterised as operational debt."

The Second Ground: Pre-Existing Disputes

The Tribunal also found that the buyer had disputed the claim in its reply to the demand notice, citing the non-handover of an original link document relating to one of the sale deeds, and had raised objections about pre-transfer electricity dues. It held that these objections related to the underlying transaction and the amount claimed, and indicated the existence of disputes between the parties regarding the outstanding consideration.

The existence of a pre-existing dispute is an independent ground on which a Section 9 application fails. Even if a future bench took a different view on the characterisation of slump sale consideration, a seller whose buyer has raised genuine objections about title, deliverables or the amount paid before the demand notice would face this second obstacle.

What The Order Means, And Its Limits

The order is significant because the characterisation point would apply even where there is no dispute at all. On the Tribunal's reasoning, a seller of a business undertaking cannot treat the unpaid price as an operational debt simply because the business included goods. The decision is consistent with the purpose of the IBC as described by the Supreme Court in Consolidated Construction Consortium, i.e. that operational creditors are those who supply goods or services for the running of the debtor's business.

However, three limits should be noted. First, it is an order of one bench of the NCLT, and it may be appealed or not followed by other benches. Second, the reasoning turns on the transfer of an entire undertaking for a lump sum. A sale of specific machinery or equipment, separately priced and acquired for use in the buyer's operations, may be analysed differently. Third, the order considered only whether the claim was an operational debt for the purposes of Section 9. It did not consider any other route under the IBC, and it did not decide whether the money is owed. The seller's contractual claim remains, to be pursued through civil proceedings or arbitration, depending on the agreement.

What Sellers Should Put in The Agreement

If the IBC is not a recovery tool for deferred consideration, the seller's protection must come from the transaction documents. The facts of this case, where the parties could not agree how much had been paid and the buyer withheld the balance on account of missing title documents and legacy utility dues, point to the following.

Reduce the amount at risk: Where possible, require most of the consideration to be paid at or before completion, and keep any deferred amount small relative to the deal. Use an escrow or holdback: Where an amount is held back against title deliverables or indemnities, place it in escrow with an independent agent, with clear release conditions, so that the seller is not left chasing the buyer for the balance. Take security for deferred consideration: Consider a bank guarantee, a charge over the transferred assets or a parent guarantee. Where land is conveyed before full payment, Section 55(4)(b) of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 gives the seller a statutory charge on the property for unpaid purchase money and interest, but it is better to address security expressly in the documents. Sequence title transfer and payment: Align the execution of conveyances and the handover of possession with payment milestones, so that the seller does not part with everything before receiving most of the price. Define closing deliverables precisely: Original title documents, encumbrance releases, regulatory NOCs and utility no-dues certificates should be listed as completion deliverables, with a mechanism for any that cannot be delivered, so that their absence cannot later become a reason for withholding an open-ended amount. Regulate set-off and withholding: If the buyer is to be permitted to withhold against claims, define the claims, cap the amount withheld, require notice with particulars, and require the withheld amount to be paid into escrow pending resolution. Record payments and reconcile: Provide for a completion statement and periodic reconciliation of amounts paid, so that the parties do not end up with different figures, as they did here. Choose an effective dispute resolution clause: An arbitration clause with a suitable seat and institution, together with the ability to seek interim measures under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, is likely to be a more reliable route to recovery than an insolvency petition.

Conclusion

Varahi Pharma treats the sale of a business for what it is, i.e. the transfer of an undertaking, and not a supply of goods to keep the buyer's business running. A seller of a business undertaking who has not been paid in full is a creditor with a contractual claim, but, on this reasoning, not an operational creditor entitled to invoke Section 9. Since that route is likely to be closed, the seller's leverage must be built into the transaction, through the structure of payments, escrow, security and well-defined completion deliverables, and through a dispute resolution clause capable of producing a timely result.