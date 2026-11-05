Who Really Runs Your GCC? Building Indian Leadership Control To Reduce Permanent Establishment Risk

In my earlier article, I looked at whether a Global Capability Centre (GCC) can create a permanent establishment (PE) in India for its foreign parent. The short answer was that it can, but only where the facts show that the parent itself is carrying on business through the Indian centre. The question I am asked next, almost every time, is a practical one: what should we actually do about it?

My answer is consistent. A GCC must be run, in fact and not just on paper, by its own Indian leadership. Where genuine operational In my earlier article, I looked at whether a Global Capability Centre (GCC) can create a permanent establishment (PE) in India for its foreign parent. The short answer was that it can, but only where the facts show that the parent itself is carrying on business through the Indian centre. The question I am asked next, almost every time, is a practical one: what should we actually do about it?

control sits with the India management team, the Revenue finds it much harder to say that the centre is only a branch office of the foreign company. This article explains how to build that position through four guardrails: clear decision-making authority, a well-designed matrix reporting system, proper board governance and robust transfer pricing.

Why control is the heart of the PE question

Indian courts examine PE questions on the basis of substance. For a fixed place PE, the central question is whether the premises are at the disposal of the foreign enterprise and whether it carries on its own business through them. The Supreme Court, in cases such as Morgan Stanley and E-Funds, accepted that a subsidiary is a separate legal person, and that a parent’s ordinary shareholder oversight does not make the subsidiary its PE. In Formula One, however, the Court looked at actual control and use and found a fixed place PE.

For a GCC, the lesson is straightforward. Control by a parent as a shareholder is expected. Control by a parent that reaches into the daily operation of the Indian centre, directing staff, taking operating decisions and using the premises as its own, is what draws the Revenue’s attention. Good governance is therefore not a formality. It is the evidence on which your no-PE position will stand.

Guardrail 1: Clear decision-making authority

Many GCCs grow without any written statement of who may decide what. In an audit, that silence is read against the company. I recommend that every GCC adopt a Delegation of Authority (DoA) matrix, approved by the Indian board and followed in practice.

What the DoA should cover

Hiring, termination, promotion and compensation of the India workforce, within an approved budget. Operational decisions on delivery, quality, work allocation, vendors and office administration. Financial limits for expenditure, capital purchases and signing of contracts in the name of the Indian company. Escalation points, that is, matters which require approval of the Indian board or of the group, and who gives it.

Points to keep in mind

The India managing director or country head should have genuine authority and the competence to use it. A figurehead cannot support a control argument. Group policies on brand, security, ethics and compliance may apply to the GCC, but the document should show that the Indian entity decides how to implement them locally. The GCC should have no authority to negotiate or conclude contracts on behalf of the foreign parent, and the DoA should say so expressly. Decisions should leave a paper trail: approvals, emails and minutes that show Indian leaders making the call.

Guardrail 2: Matrix reporting that respects the legal entity

Global reporting lines cannot be avoided in a multinational group. An engineer in Pune will naturally work with a product leader in another country. The aim is not to remove matrix reporting but to design it so that it does not erode the legal separation between the Indian company and the parent.

A practical design

Separate functional direction from employment control. A global leader may set priorities, standards and deliverables. Hiring, appraisal sign-off, discipline, leave and day-to-day supervision should rest with the India line. Keep the employer clear. Indian staff should be employed by the Indian entity, under Indian employment contracts, on its payroll, and subject to its HR policies. Govern the service relationship through contract. Work requests should flow under the intra-group services agreement, with defined scope, service levels and acceptance, so that the GCC is seen to deliver services and not to take orders as a department of the parent. Handle secondees with care. Where the parent's employees work in the GCC, or GCC employees go abroad, record who supervises, who bears the risk of the work and who bears the cost. Put the arrangement in writing and follow it. Control systems and access. Reporting tools, approval workflows and dashboards should reflect the Indian approval chain. An approval system that shows every decision going to a foreign executive tells its own story.

One caution from experience: titles matter less than conduct. A GCC head who is called “Managing Director” but who seeks permission from abroad for every routine item will not be treated as the decision-maker.

Guardrail 3: Board governance in India

A GCC is a company under the Companies Act, 2013, and its board has real duties. Taking those duties seriously is both good corporate practice and good PE defence.

Constitute a board with a sensible mix of directors, including India-based leadership who are involved in the business and not merely nominees. Hold board and committee meetings regularly, preferably with meetings physically in India for the India-specific matters, with proper agenda, notes and minutes. Let the Indian board approve budgets, related party transactions, the intra-group agreements and transfer pricing policy, after discussion and not as a rubber stamp. Maintain statutory registers, filings and compliance calendars, and keep the secretarial record consistent with what the business actually does. Keep the foreign parent's own board and strategic decision-making outside India, and minute the location of those meetings. This also helps against any argument on place of effective management of the foreign company.

Directors should also remember that their duties are owed to the Indian company. Where the parent's instructions are inconsistent with the interests of the GCC, the board should record its consideration of the matter.

Guardrail 4: Robust transfer pricing

Transfer pricing and PE risk are connected in the mind of the tax officer. If the GCC is paid at arm’s length for what it does, there is a strong argument that no further profit is attributable to any PE of the parent, which is the principle drawn from Morgan Stanley. If the pricing is weak, the Revenue will use that to attack the whole structure.

Prepare a functional, asset and risk (FAR) analysis that matches reality. If the GCC is described as a low-risk service provider, then it must not be performing strategic functions or bearing significant risks. Keep the intra-group agreement, the transfer pricing study and the actual conduct of the parties consistent with each other. Maintain contemporaneous documentation and file Form 3CEB and related compliances on time. Evaluate the revised safe harbour for information technology services (15.5 per cent from 1 April 2026) or an Advance Pricing Agreement, depending on the size and complexity of the centre. Safe harbour gives pricing certainty but does not decide the PE question, and the GCC must truly fit the risk profile that the regime assumes. Please confirm the current thresholds and conditions before opting in. Where the GCC takes on higher-value work, review the pricing model again. A cost-plus method that suited a support centre may not suit a centre that develops products.

A governance checklist for GCC leadership

Area What to put in place Evidence to keep Decision-making Board-approved Delegation of Authority matrix Signed DoA, approvals, emails showing Indian decisions Reporting Matrix design separating functional direction from employment control Reporting charts, HR policies, appraisal records Board Active Indian board with regular, minuted meetings Agendas, minutes, attendance records, registers Contracts Intra-group services agreement; no authority to bind the parent Executed agreements, service level records Premises and people Premises controlled by the Indian entity; parent visits logged Lease, visitor and access logs, travel records Transfer pricing FAR analysis, benchmarking, safe harbour or APA TP study, Form 3CEB, board approval of policy

Common mistakes I see

Parent executives holding regular desks in the GCC, signing approvals for Indian staff or using the office as their base. Board minutes that are written months later and copied from a template. Describing the GCC as low-risk in the transfer pricing report while it runs a core product line. Ignoring the issue until an IPO, funding round or acquisition forces a due diligence review.

Frequently asked questions

Does Indian leadership of a GCC remove PE risk completely?

No. It substantially reduces the risk, but the final position depends on the facts, the treaty with the parent's country and how the arrangement works in practice. The measures in this article should be read as risk mitigation and not as a guarantee.

Can global leaders still direct the work of the GCC?

Yes, as to priorities, standards and deliverables, which is normal within a group. What should be avoided is day-to-day control over the Indian staff and premises by the parent's personnel.

How often should a GCC review its governance?

At least once a year, and also whenever the centre takes on a new function, a new senior leader is appointed, or the group is preparing for a transaction.

Conclusion

A GCC that is managed by its own Indian leadership, under a clear delegation of authority, a thoughtful matrix, an engaged board and a defensible pricing model, presents a very different picture to the tax officer than one run by remote control. The effort is modest compared with the cost of a PE dispute that may run for many years and across two tax systems.

My advice to foreign groups is to review the governance of the Indian centre now, while it is still easy to correct, and to treat the exercise as part of the ordinary management of the business.