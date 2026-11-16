An Indian subsidiary gives an overseas parent company a separate Indian legal entity through which it can conduct eligible business, hire employees, enter contracts and invest in local operations. However, Indian Subsidiary Setup involves more than incorporation. The parent must assess foreign direct investment rules, ownership restrictions, director and shareholder requirements, tax exposure, banking arrangements, intellectual property rights and ongoing compliance.

The right approach is to address these issues before incorporation, rather than treating them as administrative tasks after the company is registered. The analysis below focuses on the legal decisions an overseas parent should make, the key Indian regulatory frameworks and the risks to manage before and after launch.

1. Choose the Right Structure for the Indian Operation

An overseas parent can establish an Indian presence through different structures, including an Indian subsidiary, a branch office or a liaison office, subject to the relevant rules. The right option depends on the proposed activities, revenue model, operational needs and regulatory permissions. A subsidiary is a separate legal entity incorporated under Indian company law. It can generally enter contracts, employ staff, hold assets and conduct business within the scope of its permitted activities. The parent’s liability is usually limited to its investment, subject to applicable law and the circumstances of the case.

A branch office is an extension of the foreign company rather than a separate Indian company. Its permitted activities are restricted by the applicable foreign exchange framework and approval conditions. A liaison office generally has a narrower role, such as representing the overseas parent or facilitating communication, and cannot be used as a substitute for an operating business where commercial activity is prohibited. For many overseas businesses planning a long term commercial presence, a private limited subsidiary may be suitable. However, the structure should be selected only after checking the proposed activities and the relevant regulatory conditions.

2. Check Foreign Direct Investment Eligibility

Before committing funds, the parent should confirm whether foreign direct investment (FDI) is permitted in the proposed business sector and identify the applicable entry route. Under the automatic route, eligible foreign investment can proceed without prior Government approval, subject to the applicable conditions. Under the Government route, prior approval is required for specified sectors or circumstances. Some sectors also have foreign investment caps, licensing requirements or operating conditions. The analysis should focus on the subsidiary’s actual business activities, not merely its proposed name or broad corporate objects. A company planning to provide software services, for example, may face a different regulatory position from one operating in defence, insurance, broadcasting or another regulated sector.

The parent should also review restrictions linked to the investor’s ownership and control. Rules concerning entities or beneficial owners from countries sharing a land border with India may affect the proposed investment. A group structure involving several intermediate holding companies should therefore be examined carefully. The RBI Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India is a key regulatory reference. The parent should check the current rules and applicable sectoral policy before finalising the investment.

3. Plan the Shareholding and Governance Structure

The parent should decide whether the Indian subsidiary will be wholly owned or jointly owned with an Indian or overseas partner. The ownership structure affects control, decision making, funding and exit arrangements. A private company generally requires at least two members and two directors, with at least one director satisfying the statutory requirement concerning residence in India during the financial year. A wholly owned subsidiary can therefore require a suitable second member to hold shares on behalf of the parent, where appropriate. The arrangement should be properly documented and must reflect the genuine ownership and control position.

The company’s memorandum and articles of association should reflect its intended activities, share capital and governance arrangements. Where the parent wants to reserve important decisions for group approval, the articles and relevant internal documents should be drafted carefully. The group should also decide who will appoint directors, approve budgets, authorise bank transactions and supervise compliance. These arrangements are particularly important where the subsidiary will handle significant contracts, employ staff or receive funding from the parent.

4. Prepare the Incorporation Documents Correctly

The incorporation process requires accurate corporate and identity documents from the overseas parent, proposed shareholders and directors. Depending on the circumstances, the documents may include the parent’s certificate of incorporation, constitutional documents, board resolution authorising the Indian investment, details of authorised signatories, identity and address proofs, and declarations required for incorporation. Documents executed overseas may need notarisation, apostille or consular authentication, depending on the country and the applicable rules. The proposed Indian company must also have an appropriate registered office address and comply with the prescribed name and incorporation requirements. The name should not conflict with existing company names or protected trademarks, and any use of the parent’s brand should be authorised.

Incorporation applications are generally filed electronically through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs system, using the prescribed forms and linked services. Errors in foreign corporate documents, inconsistent spellings or incomplete authorisations can lead to queries and delays. The parent should coordinate the documents early with its legal team and the professionals handling incorporation. This is especially important where multiple overseas entities will subscribe to shares or where documents must be signed in different jurisdictions.

5. Structure the Initial Funding and FEMA Reporting

The overseas parent should determine how the subsidiary will be funded. Common options include equity investment, eligible preference shares, permitted debt arrangements and operating revenue generated after launch. Each route has different legal, tax and reporting consequences. Equity funding from a non resident investor must comply with the applicable FEMA framework, including rules on entry routes, sectoral limits, pricing and reporting. The subsidiary should arrange the inward remittance through an appropriate banking channel and retain clear evidence of the source and receipt of funds. Where shares are issued to the foreign parent, the Indian company must complete the relevant corporate approvals and foreign investment reporting. Depending on the transaction, this may include reporting the issue of equity instruments through the prescribed RBI process, such as Form FC GPR. The precise filing and deadline should be verified against the current rules.

Funding through debt requires separate consideration. An overseas parent loan is not automatically permitted simply because the lender owns the subsidiary. The parties must assess whether the borrowing complies with the external commercial borrowing framework or another permitted route, including applicable eligibility, maturity, cost and reporting conditions. Careful planning at the outset helps prevent funding delays and reduces the risk of later regularisation work.

6. Understand Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing

An Indian subsidiary is generally subject to Indian tax rules on its income. The parent should assess the likely tax position before choosing the subsidiary’s operating model, pricing policy and funding arrangements. Where the parent and subsidiary transact with each other, transfer pricing rules may apply. Relevant transactions can include management fees, technical services, royalties, software licences, cost sharing, loans and guarantees. The pricing should comply with the applicable arm’s length requirements, and the group should maintain appropriate supporting documentation. The tax analysis should also consider withholding tax on cross border payments, the availability of treaty benefits and the treatment of dividends distributed to the parent. Tax relief under a treaty depends on the relevant treaty provisions, residence, beneficial ownership and other applicable conditions.

A subsidiary should not simply book group charges without a clear contractual basis and evidence of the services or rights received. The company should establish an intercompany agreement framework and a process for reviewing related party transactions. The parent should also consider indirect tax registration and invoicing obligations based on the subsidiary’s activities. The exact registrations depend on the goods or services supplied, locations and applicable thresholds.

7. Protect Intellectual Property, Confidential Information and Data

An Indian subsidiary may need access to the parent’s trademarks, software, technical information, business methods or confidential materials. The group should document the legal basis on which the subsidiary can use these assets. The agreement should define the permitted use, territory, duration, fees and restrictions. It should also address ownership of improvements or new intellectual property created by employees and contractors in India. Without clear agreements, disputes can arise over who owns work product developed during the subsidiary’s operations.

The group should review employment contracts, consultancy agreements and confidentiality obligations to ensure intellectual property rights are properly assigned where appropriate. It should also check whether any local registrations or recordal steps are advisable. Data protection is another important consideration. If the subsidiary collects customer information, manages employee records or accesses data held by the parent, the group should assess applicable Indian data protection and cybersecurity requirements. Cross border access and transfers should be reviewed in light of the data involved and the current legal framework.

8. Establish Employment and Operational Compliance

The subsidiary will need suitable employment contracts, policies and processes before hiring staff. These should address compensation, confidentiality, intellectual property, leave, termination and other employment terms relevant to the workforce. The company must identify which labour laws and social security obligations apply to its establishment, employee numbers and activities. Requirements can differ according to the nature of the business and the state in which the subsidiary operates.

Depending on its activities, the company may also need registrations or licences relating to goods and services tax, professional tax, shops and establishments, import and export, environmental permissions or sector specific regulation. The parent should avoid assuming incorporation alone authorises every planned business activity. Some approvals must be obtained before operations begin, and others may depend on the location, workforce or products involved.

9. Build a System for Ongoing Corporate Compliance

After incorporation, the subsidiary must maintain statutory records, hold required board and shareholder meetings, file annual returns and financial statements, and meet applicable accounting and audit obligations. It should also monitor changes in shareholding, directors, registered office details and other corporate information, filing the prescribed forms within the applicable time limits. Where foreign investment is involved, relevant RBI reporting and annual foreign liabilities and assets reporting may also apply, depending on the circumstances. The parent should establish a clear division of responsibility between its group finance team, Indian directors and local advisers. A compliance calendar helps ensure deadlines are not missed and records remain available for audits, banking reviews or future fundraising.

A well designed compliance process also makes it easier to distribute dividends, raise additional capital, restructure the group or sell the subsidiary in the future. For businesses exploring foreign investment opportunities, the legal and operational model should be considered together. The subsidiary should be structured not only for initial entry but also for sustainable growth, governance and future changes in ownership.

Conclusion

Setting up an Indian subsidiary requires coordinated decisions on foreign investment eligibility, ownership, incorporation documents, funding, tax, intellectual property, employment and continuing compliance. Addressing these matters before launch helps the overseas parent avoid unnecessary delays and build a sound operating structure. The most effective approach is to assess the planned business activities first, confirm the applicable approvals and then align the corporate structure, funding arrangements and compliance systems with those requirements. The final setup should be reviewed against the current law and the specific circumstances of the parent and its proposed Indian operations

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign company own 100% of an Indian subsidiary?

Yes, a wholly owned subsidiary is permitted in many sectors, subject to the applicable FDI entry route, sectoral caps, approval requirements and other restrictions.

Does an Indian subsidiary need a resident director?

An Indian company generally must have at least one director who satisfies the statutory Indian residence requirement for the relevant financial year. The company should confirm the current requirements when appointing its board.

Is Government approval required to establish every Indian subsidiary?

No. Many sectors permit foreign investment under the automatic route. Prior approval may be required for specified activities, ownership structures or investors.

Can the overseas parent fund the subsidiary through a loan?

Potentially, but the loan must comply with the applicable borrowing and foreign exchange rules. The parent should not assume every intercompany loan is permitted.

What ongoing filings does an Indian subsidiary need to complete?

The company generally has annual corporate filings, financial statement and audit obligations, alongside tax and other activity specific compliance. Foreign investment may also trigger additional reporting.

Should the parent use an Indian subsidiary or a branch office?

The decision depends on the intended activities, regulatory permissions, tax position, liability structure and commercial objectives. A subsidiary is a separate Indian legal entity, while a branch office is an extension of the overseas company and has more restricted permitted activities.