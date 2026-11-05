What A CEO Should Decide Before Day One Of Setting Up A Global Capability Centre In India

Today, when a company establishes a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India, it is choosing where it will develop future capabilities. That is a decision for the CEO and the board. And it should get there before procurement or a real estate broker tries to frame it as a cost exercise.

That is because of the market's size. The Zinnov-NASSCOM India GCC Landscape Report 2026 states that India is home to 2,117 GCCs operating 3,728 units, employing about 2.36 million people and projecting an FY26 revenue of USD 98.4 billion. About 506 of the Forbes Global 2000 now operate a GCC in India.

This article explores how this model has developed, what parent companies stand to gain, and the commercial and legal decisions to make before the first hire. Most GCC commentary overlooks legal decisions, but they are the hardest to untangle afterwards.

How the GCC model has evolved

The captive centers in India have gone through three broad phases. Many boards still rate India through the first.

Cost arbitrage (2000s). Back-office processing, IT support and transaction work went to India to save money. Success meant doing the same work more cheaply. Centers of excellence (2010s). Companies started placing specialised engineering, analytics, and finance teams in India, and quality became part of the equation. Global work ownership (2020s). NASSCOM calls this phase a shift from “delivery engine” to “enterprise nerve centre”. In this phase, India-based teams own products, platforms and global functions.

The data backs up the move. According to NASSCOM, nearly 50% of GCCs set up since FY2021 have had AI at the core from day one, and more than 1,200 GCCs now have embedded machine learning and AI capabilities. Leadership has moved with the work: 64% of India site leaders now have dual mandates, running the India site while owning a global function like cybersecurity or AI governance.

However, not everything is rosy. Many centers are still focused mainly on execution and ownership of global products is concentrated in the bigger, more mature ones. The third phase describes where the leading centres are and where most others are trying to go.

Hiring is showing the same momentum. GCCs added net employment of almost 200,000 in FY26 compared to 110,000 for Indian IT services companies. According to Cushman & Wakefield, in the first half of 2026, they leased ~16.5mn sq ft of office space, which accounted for ~38% of all office leasing in India’s top eight cities.

What parent companies get

Cost savings still figure, but parents who get the most out of India tend to mention other reasons first.

First is depth of talent. NASSCOM estimates that GCCs employ 250,000 AI professionals. Few markets can supply several hundred specialist engineers or analysts in a single hiring cycle.

The second is mastery. A captive centre avoids an outsourcing contract and keeps data, processes, and know-how in-house. For regulated businesses or those whose edge is proprietary data or algorithms, this often solves the question. Whether the intellectual property is actually secured is a legal point, which we come back to below.

The third is velocity. Working across time zones lengthens the workday, shortening product releases, month-end closes and incident response.

Last but not least, a well-established India centre creates a second leadership bench the group can redeploy elsewhere and reduces reliance on a single country or vendor.

The policy and tax landscape

State policies. Indian states are now openly vying for GCC investments. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have specific GCC policies. Telangana and Delhi have framed policy frameworks, Tamil Nadu has announced incentives for GCC employees, and Kerala has released a draft. Together, these States are eyeing about 1,380 new GCCs and 1.18 million jobs by 2031, according to CBRE. If you are thinking of Pune, Mumbai, or Nashik, the Maharashtra GCC Policy 2025 aims for around 400 new centres and 400,000 jobs by 2030.

The usual levers are capital and rental subsidies, payroll and recruitment support, stamp duty and power concessions, skilling grants, and single-window approvals. These incentives are negotiable, and they come in widely different designs and payout reliability. They need to back up a location decision that’s already good on talent and cost. They should not be the problem.

The national framework. The Union Budget 2025-26 announced a national framework to help states promote GCCs in emerging tier-2 cities. As of early 2026 it remained at the draft and consultation stage, so investors should not bank on it yet.

Transfer pricing after Budget 2026. This is the biggest recent change for captive centres billing their parent. Budget 2026-27 reworked safe harbour rules for IT and allied services, now reflected in the Income-tax Rules, 2026, effective from April 1, 2026:

IT services, which include software development services, IT-enabled services (ITeS), knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and contract research and development (R&D), have been clubbed into a single category with a common minimum safe harbour operating profit margin of 15.5% on operating expenses;

The eligibility threshold has increased from INR 300 crore to INR 2,000 crore, thereby bringing most mid-sized and many large GCCs within the ambit;

under Rule 91, a validly approved safe harbour may be extended for up to five consecutive years at the discretion of the taxpayer, through an automated, rule-based process; and

the government has also announced its intention to fast-track unilateral advance pricing agreements (APAs) for IT services, targeting completion within two years, extendable by six months at the taxpayer’s request.

For many centres, safe harbour now offers a predictable tax outcome in exchange for a margin that may be slightly higher than an arm’s length study would support. Whether that trade-off is worth making depends on the functional profile of the center, and we now turn to this. The Income-tax Act, 2025, effective April 1, 2026, also requires checking tax positions and inter-company agreements drafted under the 1961 Act for updated references.

GST after the Finance Act, 2026. The Finance Act, 2026 has brought welcome clarity for Indian Global Capability Centres (GCCs) providing services to overseas group entities. With effect from March 30, 2026, Section 13(8)(b) of the IGST Act, 2017, which treated the place of supply of intermediary services as India, has been omitted. As a result, such services will generally follow the recipient’s location for determining the place of supply, unless a specific exception applies. This makes it easier for qualifying services provided to overseas entities to be treated as zero-rated exports, subject to the applicable GST conditions. GCCs must nevertheless ensure proper classification of services, compliance with Letter of Undertaking (LUT) requirements where applicable, and receipt of payments in permitted currencies.

Separately, the updated FEMA regulations, effective from October 1, 2026, require export proceeds from services to generally be received within nine months from the invoice date. A longer period of 12 months applies to qualifying exports invoiced and/or settled in Indian rupees, subject to applicable exceptions and extensions permitted by Authorised Dealer banks.

Ten business decisions to make before Day One

GCCs that fail typically do so because of decisions made—or not made—before the first hire.

Define mandate before budget. First decide what India will own and then how many people it needs. A center built to reduce cost is designed, staffed and measured differently to one built to run a product line. The written mandate should specify the functions India will own outright and the decisions it can take without headquarters and also what it should look like in five years. Select operating model. Companies have the option of developing their own center, a build-operate-transfer (BOT) arrangement where a partner builds and runs the center before handing it over, or a managed model where a partner provides the premises, staffing and operations. Building your own gives the most control but is the slowest to scale. BOT and managed models are quicker, but you have to plan for the eventual transfer from the start. Some groups make their first hires through an employer-of-record provider. That is quick, but it should be time-limited: staff working exclusively for the parent through a third party can raise permanent establishment and co-employment questions. The BOT transfer trap: Consider a multinational that engages a service provider to establish and operate its Indian GCC for three years, with an agreed right to take over the operations thereafter. At the end of the term, the parent discovers that critical employees are unwilling to transfer, key software licences are held by the service provider, and important customer and vendor contracts cannot be assigned without consent. Although the transfer price was agreed upfront, the parent may still be unable to take control of a fully operational business. This is why a BOT agreement should define not merely the transfer price and timeline, but also the assets, employees, intellectual property, contracts, transitional support and third-party consents required to deliver a functioning GCC at handover.

Factor Wholly Owned GCC BOT Model Managed Model Speed to launch Slower Faster Faster Operational control High Phased Contract-dependent Initial investment Higher Moderate Generally lower Key legal risk Regulatory and tax compliance Employee and asset transfer IP, data and vendor dependency Best suited for Long-term strategic operations Phased ownership Operational flexibility

Select the location of the mandate. Bengaluru still accounts for around 30% of hiring in GCC and is the deepest market for product and AI talent. Each of them has its own strengths like Pune is strong in automotive, engineering and manufacturing technology, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi-NCR are strong in the IT sector, etc. Tier-2 cities like Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kochi, Indore, Vadodara and Nashik are cheaper and have less attrition, but a thinner pool of senior talent. Many of the more mature groups now combine a metro hub for leadership and frontier work with a tier-2 spoke for scale. Hire the GCC head early on. The leader is no longer a site admin but instead a global function owner. Look for credibility with headquarters, experience of scaling a center, depth in the domain India will own and the ability to attract senior people in a crowded market. Appoint this person before the location is set, and give him or her a seat at the global leadership table. Build the talent model. Two in three new GCC roles in 2026 will require AI, data science or automation skills, and 56% of GCC hiring is for professionals with four to ten years’ experience. There the competition is the keenest. The combination of lateral and graduate hiring, pay positioning and career paths need to be determined early. Retention cannot lean on restrictive covenants: post-employment non-compete clauses are generally unenforceable in India under section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, so pay, equity and career design have to do the work. Integrate India into business. Shared goals and metrics, joint teams, rotations both ways and India leaders in global forums all help. The hardest change is usually at headquarters, where managers have to give up real ownership. Measure. Value. Cost per head is a poor primary metric for a capability center. Number of global roles held in India, revenue or savings enabled, quality, time to market, products delivered say more. Boards should be reviewing these for the first few years. Design input should include risk. Data protection, IP, business continuity, tax position and single-site dependence all need answers before you launch. Most of these are legal questions, and are dealt with in the next section. Be honest about the economics. A realistic business case takes into account ramp-up time, leadership and travel costs, wage inflation, attrition, knowledge transfer and the temporary dip in productivity while work moves. Honesty still often works. Design for growth. Successful GCCs evolve from a few hundred people to several thousand and from one function to many. Premises, entity structure, systems and policies should be able to scale without redesign. Agree on what success looks like in 18 months to unlock the next phase of investment upfront.

The legal framework behind the business decisions

Each of the above business decisions has a legal analogue. Structural decisions made in the first month are expensive to undo after five years, so they deserve the same level of attention.

Entity and entry route. Most GCCs are incorporated as a wholly owned private limited company. Foreign investment in IT and IT enabled services is generally permitted up to 100% under the automatic route, subject to the provisions of the FDI policy and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. One exception catches groups by surprise: where the parent has a shareholder or beneficial owner from a country sharing a land border with India, prior Government approval is required whatever the sector. Since May 2026 that test turns on a 10% beneficial-ownership threshold and on control. Sometimes an LLP or a branch office is considered but each has limitations on permitted activities, funding and future flexibility. A branch office, for instance, needs prior approval through an authorised dealer bank, which turns on the parent’s profit track record and net worth, and it is taxed as a foreign company at a higher rate than an Indian subsidiary. The decision impacts how capital is brought in, profits repatriated and the ease with which the center can be later restructured.

Build-operate-and-transfer. The transfer clause is generally the most negotiated clause in a BOT agreement, and for good reason. FEMA pricing guidelines apply if the transfer is by way of sale of shares in the case of a share transfer from a resident to a non-resident. The transfer must also be reported to the RBI in Form FC-TRS within 60 days. In case of transfer of the business, employees, contracts, licences and leases will all move and each has its own consents and labour-law implications. Employees cannot be moved to a new employer without their consent, and continuity of service and accrued benefits such as gratuity should be addressed expressly. Call options, agreed valuation formula, non-solicitation of staff and treatment of any partner-owned tools on day one.

Transfer pricing and IP. Here the commercial ambition and the tax position can pull in different directions. A center that only does work sits comfortably in a cost-plus safe haven. A center that develops, enhances, maintains, protects or exploits the group's intangibles (the DEMPE functions) may argue that its contribution is undervalued by a routine cost-plus return. The CBDT’s guidance on development centres (Circular 6 of 2013) remains the practical test: if the India team itself designs, controls and bears the risk of the research, it will be hard to defend as a low-risk contract R&D provider. As India centers take on frontier R&D, groups should align intercompany agreements, the functional analysis and actual decision-making so they tell the same story.

Fixed place of business. Employees of the parent company seconded to India or India staff who regularly enter into contracts on behalf of the parent can create a permanent establishment or business connection for the foreign parent. Secondment terms, reporting lines and authority vested on India leaders need to be handled with care. This is particularly the case as more India heads take on dual global mandates. Secondments also carry an indirect-tax point: after the Supreme Court’s decision in Northern Operating Systems (2022), an Indian entity hosting seconded staff may be treated as importing a manpower supply service, taxable under the reverse charge.

Intellectual property ownership. The employer is the general first owner of the works created by the employees in the course of employment under the Copyright Act, 1957. For inventions the position is different: patent rights require a written assignment. Two further traps are common. Contractors and consultants are not covered by the employer rule at all and need their own written assignments. And a copyright assignment that does not state its duration or territory is deemed to last five years and to cover India only (section 19 of the Copyright Act), so inter-company assignments should be expressly perpetual and worldwide. For inventions made in India, a resident inventor must obtain a foreign filing licence, or file first in India and wait six weeks, before a patent application is made abroad (section 39 of the Patents Act, 1970). This is easily missed when the parent files patents centrally. Current IP should be assigned unambiguously in the employment contracts, and the Indian entity should subsequently assign/license the IP to the parent company under a documented inter-company agreement at arm’s length price.

Data safety. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the DPDP Rules, 2025, notified in November 2025, are being phased in, with most obligations applying from May 2027. Generally, cross-border transfers are allowed, except that the Government restricts certain countries, but sector regulators like the RBI have their own stipulations. GCCs handling customer data for their financial services parents should map these early. For many GCCs the most important provision is an exemption: personal data of individuals outside India, processed under a contract with a person outside India, falls outside most DPDP obligations, although reasonable security safeguards still apply. Data of Indian employees, candidates and customers is fully covered. Separately, CERT-In directions require cyber incidents to be reported within six hours.

Job. The four Labour Codes now cover wages, social security, industrial relations and working conditions, as well as laws for state shops and establishments. Their uniform definition of “wages” adds back allowances above 50% of total remuneration, which raises provident fund and gratuity costs for allowance-heavy pay structures and belongs in the business case. State permissions are often required for working hours, night shifts for women, and 24x7 operations. These are included as part of the package with several state GCC policies. Two further points worth considering: (i) an Internal Committee under the POSH Act, 2013 must be in place from the first day of operations; and (ii) GCC staff often receive RSUs or options in the overseas parent. Resident employees may acquire these under FEMA’s overseas investment rules, and the cost recharged by the parent should be reflected in the transfer pricing analysis.

State incentive agreements. Incentives are usually paid against conditions such as amounts of investment, numbers and timing of employment, often with clawback if targets are missed. The negotiation should be about the milestones the business can achieve, the clear disbursement mechanics and the headline value. Because these are contracts with the State, termination, change-of-control and assignment clauses also matter if the centre is later restructured or sold.

A subsidy is only valuable if the business can retain it. A GCC may qualify for an attractive state incentive package at the time of establishment, only to face repayment obligations if hiring targets are missed, operations are relocated or the business undergoes a restructuring. The commercial value of an incentive should therefore be assessed after considering its eligibility conditions, disbursement timelines, monitoring obligations and clawback provisions. A lower headline incentive with achievable milestones may ultimately be more valuable than a larger package tied to aggressive employment or investment commitments.

Build for the exit, even if you never intend to exit. A GCC is usually established with a long-term vision, but corporate priorities can change. The parent may eventually decide to consolidate its operations, transfer the centre to another group entity, bring in a strategic partner or sell the business altogether. The ease of doing so will depend on decisions made at incorporation. A share sale, business transfer and internal restructuring can have very different tax, regulatory and contractual consequences. Employee continuity, intellectual property ownership, lease commitments, government incentive clawbacks and change-of-control restrictions can all affect transaction value. A well-structured GCC should therefore be capable not only of scaling efficiently but also of being transferred or reorganised without significant legal friction.

Frequent mistakes

Begin with the spreadsheet. A case made on cost alone makes a center that struggles to attract strong people or interesting work.

A case made on cost alone makes a center that struggles to attract strong people or interesting work. Last to appoint the leader. A GCC head who comes in after location and structure have been decided is inheriting somebody else's design.

A GCC head who comes in after location and structure have been decided is inheriting somebody else's design. Incentives over talent. In a city that cannot provide the skills needed, a generous subsidy is a poor deal.

In a city that cannot provide the skills needed, a generous subsidy is a poor deal. Legal structure can wait until after launch. It is far more cost-effective to get the entity choice, IP assignment and inter-company pricing correct before the first invoice than to correct them in a tax audit or a BOT transfer.

It is far more cost-effective to get the entity choice, IP assignment and inter-company pricing correct before the first invoice than to correct them in a tax audit or a BOT transfer. Letting the paperwork tell a different story from the work. If the inter-company agreements describe routine services while the India team owns global products, the tax position and the operating reality will diverge, and a tax auditor will notice.

If the inter-company agreements describe routine services while the India team owns global products, the tax position and the operating reality will diverge, and a tax auditor will notice. Open ended pilot running. Without agreed criteria of success a promising center can stay a “pilot” for years.

Summary

In India, the GCC market has shifted from a question of where to save money to where to build capability. The best companies build their India center as part of the core enterprise, with a strong leader, the right location and a clear mandate to own outcomes.

That ambition is made possible by the legal architecture below it. If the center is aligned with the actual work it does in terms of entity, contracts, IP and tax positions, it can grow from a pilot to a global function without having to rebuild along the way.

The information in this article is solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as legal advice. Specific advice should be obtained in relation to specific circumstances.

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