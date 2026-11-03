Warranties And Indemnities In Indian M&A Deals: Who Carries The Risk, And How To Negotiate It

Ask any lawyer who has closed a few deals and they will tell you the same thing: the longest negotiating calls are rarely about price. They are about the warranties and the indemnities. The commercial team agrees the valuation in a week; the lawyers then spend a month deciding what happens if the business turns out to be something other than what the seller described.

This article looks at warranties and indemnities in share purchase agreements (SPAs), share subscription agreements, shareholders’ agreements and asset transfer documents, from the point of view of an Indian transaction lawyer. It explains what each of them does in law, why parties use them, how they are negotiated, and where deals most often go wrong.

1. Why warranties and indemnities matter in corporate transactions

A buyer in a private M&A or private equity deal does not get the protection that comes with buying goods from a shop. There is no implied guarantee that the target company is in good health. The legal maxim of caveat emptor still has real force in Indian commercial law, which means the buyer must either find out everything through due diligence or obtain contractual protection against what the diligence has missed.

Warranties and indemnities are that contractual protection. Together they form the risk allocation framework of the deal. The warranties tell the buyer what the seller says is true about the business. The indemnities tell the buyer who pays if a specific risk materialises. Getting the balance wrong either leaves the buyer exposed after closing or leaves the seller carrying open-ended liability long after the money has been received.

2. The legal effect of warranties

A warranty is a promise, not just a statement

A warranty in an acquisition agreement is a contractual promise by the seller that certain facts about the target are true as at a stated date, usually the date of signing and again at closing. It is a term of the contract. If the statement turns out to be untrue, the seller is in breach, whether or not the seller knew about it and whether or not the seller was careless.

This is the single most important feature of a warranty. The buyer does not need to prove fraud, negligence or even that the seller was aware of the problem. Liability is strict. The buyer proves only that the warranty was given and that it was untrue.

Remedy: damages under Section 73 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872

The ordinary remedy for breach of warranty is damages. Under Section 73 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the innocent party can recover the loss that naturally arose in the usual course of things from the breach, or which the parties knew when contracting would be likely to result from it. Remote and indirect losses are excluded.

Two practical consequences follow. First, the buyer has to prove actual loss. A breach with no financial consequence produces nothing. Second, the measure of loss is not always obvious. In many jurisdictions, the courts ask what the difference is between the value of the shares as warranted and their true value. Indian courts have not laid down a rigid formula for share deals, and a buyer cannot assume that a rupee-for-rupee recovery of the amount of the undisclosed liability will be awarded. If the parties want certainty on the measure of loss, the contract should say so.

Warranties and the remedy of rescission

A breach of warranty does not, as a rule, entitle the buyer to unwind the deal. The buyer keeps the shares and claims damages. Rescission is usually available only if the breach goes to the root of the contract, or if the statement also amounts to a misrepresentation or fraud under Sections 17 to 19 of the Indian Contract Act. In practice, a completed acquisition is very difficult to reverse, and well-drafted agreements typically provide that damages (or indemnity) is the sole remedy after closing, other than for fraud.

The importance of drafting and the entire agreement clause

Because a warranty is a contractual term, it only protects the buyer if it is written into the agreement. Statements made in management presentations, information memoranda, data room documents or emails are not warranties unless the contract incorporates them. Sellers almost always insist on an entire agreement clause and a non-reliance clause, which together confine the buyer to the written warranties. A buyer who has relied on something said during diligence must make sure it is converted into a warranty before signing.

3. The practical purposes for which warranties are used

Warranties are not a formality. Done properly, they serve several distinct commercial purposes.

Information gathering and disclosure. Warranties force the seller to look closely at its own business. To give a warranty that there is no pending litigation, the seller must check. Where it cannot give the warranty cleanly, it must disclose the exception. A good warranty schedule therefore draws out information that no diligence questionnaire will fully capture. Risk allocation. Warranties push the risk of unknown problems on to the seller, who knows the business better. The seller, in turn, prices that risk into its position on valuation and on the limits of liability. Price protection. The buyer has paid a price based on certain assumptions about financial statements, tax position, assets and contracts. A warranty gives the buyer a route to recover if those assumptions prove wrong. Walk-away rights. Warranties repeated at closing, coupled with a condition that they remain true, give the buyer a right to refuse to close if a serious problem emerges between signing and completion. Allocation of post-closing risk where the seller stays on. In promoter-held businesses, warranties from the founders keep them accountable for the quality of information they provided, which matters because they remain involved after the investment.

The usual areas covered are corporate records and title to shares, financial statements and accounts, tax compliance, material contracts, intellectual property, employment and labour compliance, litigation, regulatory approvals and licences, real estate, data protection, anti-corruption, insolvency and compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 where foreign investment is involved.

4. Key elements in negotiating warranties and incorporating them in the contract

A warranty package is the product of negotiation. Buyers ask for wide, unqualified warranties. Sellers try to narrow them and limit their exposure. The following points decide most of the outcome.

Who gives the warranties

In an acquisition, the selling shareholders give them. In a primary investment, the company gives them, and the promoters often give them as well. A financial investor will generally want the promoters to stand behind the business warranties because a claim against the company merely moves money from one pocket of the investor’s own holding to another. Institutional or exiting sellers, such as private equity funds, will usually only give title and capacity warranties and resist giving business warranties altogether.

Scope, qualifiers and the knowledge standard

Sellers seek to qualify warranties by awareness (“so far as the seller is aware”) or by materiality. These qualifiers have a serious effect on the buyer’s rights. If a warranty is qualified by knowledge, the buyer has to prove what the seller knew, which is hard. The contract should define “awareness”, state whose knowledge counts (for example, the promoters and key managerial personnel) and require that they have made due and careful enquiry.

Disclosure against warranties

The seller’s main protection is the disclosure letter. Matters fairly disclosed against the warranties reduce the seller’s exposure, because there can be no claim for something the buyer was told about. Buyers should resist general disclosures of the entire data room and insist that disclosures be specific, fair and identified against particular warranties. Where a buyer wants protection against a disclosed problem, the right tool is a specific indemnity, not a warranty.

Limitations on liability

Almost every SPA contains financial and time limits. These need careful reading:

De minimis: a minimum value below which individual claims cannot be made. Basket or threshold: a minimum aggregate value of claims before any claim can be made. It is either a “tipping” basket (once crossed, recovery is from the first rupee) or a “deductible” basket (recovery only above the threshold). Cap: the maximum aggregate liability, commonly expressed as a percentage of the purchase price. Fundamental warranties such as title, capacity and authority are usually capped at the full price, and fraud is normally excluded from any cap. Time limits: a claim period, often 18 to 36 months for business warranties and longer for tax and title. Under the Limitation Act, 1963, the default period for a contractual claim is three years, but parties commonly agree a shorter survival period, and the claim must be notified within it. Conduct of claims and mitigation: procedures for notifying claims, defending third-party claims, and an obligation on the buyer to mitigate loss.

Warranty security and recovery

A warranty is only as good as the person who gives it. A claim against a seller who has taken the money and moved offshore, or against a fund that has already distributed its proceeds, may be worthless. Buyers should therefore consider an escrow account, a retention or deferred consideration, a guarantee from a creditworthy parent, or warranty and indemnity insurance. In cross-border deals involving a non-resident, the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 and the related RBI framework contain specific conditions on deferred consideration and indemnity escrow, and these should be checked at the structuring stage so that the commercial arrangement does not fall foul of the pricing and payment rules.

Warranty and indemnity insurance

Warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance has become more common in Indian deals, particularly in larger transactions and competitive auctions. A buyer takes a policy that covers losses from breach of warranty, and the seller’s exposure is capped at a nominal level. It does not cover everything. Known issues, underfunded pension and similar liabilities, and matters excluded after the insurer’s own diligence review will sit outside the policy. It is a useful tool, but not a substitute for good diligence.

Practical drafting points

Repeat the warranties at closing, and give the buyer a clear right to terminate or claim if there is a material breach in the interim. Provide that the buyer’s rights are not affected by its own knowledge or investigation. This “pro-sandbagging” clause is hotly negotiated; sellers want an “anti-sandbagging” provision instead. The position must be stated clearly because Indian law gives no settled answer. State that damages for breach of warranty will be calculated on a defined basis, and address whether diminution in value, consequential loss and loss of profit can be claimed. Treat each warranty as a separate promise, unaffected by any other warranty, and avoid language that allows the seller to argue that one warranty limits another. Align the warranties with the diligence report. If diligence has found a defect, do not rely on a general warranty. Draft a specific indemnity.

5. Warranties and representations: what is the difference?

In everyday deal documents the words are used together. The usual formula is that the seller “represents and warrants”. The phrase comes from US drafting and has become common in Indian agreements. In law, however, the two terms are not the same.

A representation is a statement of fact made before or at the time of contracting that induces the other party to enter into the contract. A warranty is a term of the contract itself. The consequences differ.

Point Representation Warranty Nature Statement of fact that induces the contract Contractual promise forming part of the agreement Basis of liability Falsity of the statement; fraud, negligence or innocent misrepresentation Breach of contract; strict liability Main remedy Rescission and, in some cases, damages (Sections 18, 19 and 75 of the Contract Act) Damages (Section 73 of the Contract Act) Reliance Buyer must show it relied on the statement Reliance generally need not be proved Effect of buyer’s knowledge May defeat the claim if the buyer knew the truth or could have found it out with ordinary diligence (Section 19 explanation) Depends on the contract; resolved by a sandbagging clause

Section 19 of the Indian Contract Act makes a contract voidable at the option of the party whose consent was obtained by misrepresentation, but the proviso says that the party cannot avoid the contract if it had the means of discovering the truth with ordinary diligence. This is a real problem for buyers who are given a data room and then claim they were misled. A warranty, on the other hand, gives a direct contractual claim without having to argue about inducement.

For this reason a buyer should not rely on the law of misrepresentation as a fallback. It should ensure that anything on which it is relying is a warranty, and the seller will want an entire agreement clause that excludes liability for pre-contractual representations other than fraud. The label used in the document matters less than the intention, but drafting it clearly avoids a dispute about which rules apply.

6. The legal effect of indemnities

What an indemnity is

An indemnity is a promise to make good a loss suffered by another person. Section 124 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 defines a contract of indemnity as one by which one party promises to save the other from loss caused to him by the conduct of the promisor himself, or by the conduct of any other person. The classic form involves two parties, an indemnifier and an indemnified person.

The statutory definition is narrow. It speaks of loss caused by human conduct. Indian courts, however, have long held that Section 124 is not exhaustive, and that parties are free to agree wider indemnities, for example for loss arising from an event, a liability or a contingency, enforceable under the general law of contract. Commercial indemnities in acquisition agreements are generally treated in this way, and there is no serious doubt about their enforceability when drafted with clarity.

How an indemnity differs from a warranty claim

The difference has practical importance and is often misunderstood:

No need to prove breach. An indemnity is triggered by the stated event or loss, not by the falsity of a statement. The buyer shows that the event occurred and that it suffered the loss. Potentially wider recovery. A well-drafted indemnity operates on a rupee-for-rupee basis, compensating the actual loss, without the debate over diminution in value that surrounds warranty claims. Remoteness and mitigation. A claim for breach of warranty is subject to the rules of remoteness under Section 73. Whether those limits and the duty to mitigate apply to a contractual indemnity depends on the words used. The agreement should address both questions expressly. Knowledge and disclosure. A matter disclosed against a warranty usually cannot found a warranty claim. An indemnity is meant to apply regardless of disclosure or the buyer’s knowledge, and that is why it is the right tool for known risks. The limitation period for an indemnity claim commonly runs from the date the loss is actually suffered, rather than the date of the breach, though the contractual claim period will usually override this.

Section 125 and the indemnity holder’s rights

Under Section 125, the person indemnified may recover damages, costs of defending suits and sums paid under a compromise made with the indemnifier’s authority. Parties should settle claim-conduct provisions in advance, covering who controls the defence of third-party claims, when settlement requires consent, and how costs are borne. Without them, the indemnified person may find that a settlement made without the indemnifier’s approval is not recoverable.

7. How and when indemnities are used

In an M&A transaction, the usual types of indemnity are as follows.

Specific indemnities. These cover identified risks found during due diligence, such as a pending tax assessment, a disputed land title, a regulatory non-compliance, an ongoing litigation or an employee claim. They are the buyer’s main protection for known problems and they are normally uncapped or capped at the full price, with a longer survival period. Tax indemnities. These cover pre-closing tax liabilities of the target, including demands arising after closing for earlier assessment years. In India, where tax disputes can run for years, a tax indemnity of seven years or more is common. It is often backed by an escrow or a retention. General or warranty indemnity. This is a clause that makes the seller liable for any loss arising out of a breach of warranty or covenant. It is a drafting device that converts what would otherwise be a damages claim into an indemnity claim, and buyers prefer it because of the more generous measure of loss. Third-party and operational indemnities. These appear in joint ventures, service agreements, licensing and transitional arrangements, to deal with losses caused by one party’s negligence, breach or wilful default. Pre-closing conduct and leakage indemnities. In locked-box deals, the seller promises that no value has leaked out of the company between the locked-box date and closing, and indemnifies the buyer for any leakage.

When is an indemnity the right tool?

A buyer should ask for a specific indemnity where the risk is known, quantifiable in principle but not in amount, and where a price reduction is not appropriate. If the problem is already in the disclosure letter, a warranty will not respond to it. If the problem might not happen at all, a price adjustment would overcompensate the buyer, and an indemnity gives the buyer a payment only if the loss arises.

What sellers should watch for

For the seller, an uncapped indemnity running for many years is an open-ended exposure that is hard to insure and hard to reserve for. Sellers should seek to cap indemnity liability, set a sensible survival period, require the buyer to give prompt notice, retain control of defending claims, exclude losses caused by changes in law or by the buyer’s own acts after closing, and prevent double recovery where a loss is covered by both a warranty and an indemnity, or by insurance or a price adjustment.

Enforcement, stamp duty and dispute resolution

Even the best indemnity is only useful if it can be enforced. The parties should settle the governing law, the seat of arbitration, and whether the indemnity is to be paid on demand. For a foreign party, the practicalities of enforcing an award in India, and of obtaining payment from an Indian counterparty subject to exchange control, deserve attention at the term sheet stage and not after the dispute has arisen. A properly drafted agreement should also be stamped correctly under the applicable state stamp law, since an unstamped or under-stamped instrument cannot be freely used in evidence until the deficiency and penalty are paid.

8. A practical checklist for buyers and sellers

Before the SPA is signed, the transaction team should ask itself the following questions:

Have the warranties been drafted by reference to the diligence findings, and not copied from a precedent? Is each known risk covered by a specific indemnity and not left to a general warranty? Who stands behind the claim, and is there security in the form of escrow, retention, a guarantee or W&I cover? Are the caps, baskets, de minimis amounts and survival periods commercially sensible and consistent across the warranties and indemnities? Does the agreement address the measure of loss, mitigation, sandbagging and the treatment of disclosed matters? Are the fraud carve-outs, the claims procedure and the dispute resolution clause workable? Do the payment and escrow mechanics comply with FEMA and other applicable regulatory requirements?

Conclusion

Warranties and indemnities are not boilerplate. They determine, in monetary terms, who bears the cost when the business is not what it was said to be. A warranty gives the buyer a strict contractual claim for untrue statements, but it is limited by disclosure, knowledge qualifiers and the proof of loss. An indemnity gives a more direct route to compensation, particularly for known or identified risks, but it must be drafted with equal care on scope, duration, procedure and recovery.

The better approach is to treat the two as parts of one system. Use warranties to flush out information and to cover unknown risks. Use indemnities for the risks that diligence has actually identified. Back both with real security. And negotiate the limits with a clear eye on what each side can afford to carry. Parties who do this usually find that the disputes after closing are fewer, and that those which do arise can be resolved on the contract itself.