The Other Sixty Per Cent: Making A Semicon 2.0 Project Bankable Beyond The Subsidy

Semicon 2.0 widens India's support for semiconductors across the value chain, but it also asks investors to carry more of the risk themselves. For anyone committing capital, the real legal work lies not in securing the incentive but in protecting the share of the project that the incentive does not cover.

Under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, the Central Government offered to bear up to half the eligible cost of a semiconductor fab. Under Semicon 2.0, notified in August 2026, the figure for a silicon fab is 40 per cent.

The difference looks modest on paper. However, it reflects a deliberate shift in policy. The Government has made clear that it now expects investors to have more "skin in the game", that it will not subsidise the cost of acquiring foreign technology, and that States should contribute land and infrastructure rather than look to the Centre. Days ago, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran struck a similar note, observing that "we need to also see where the demand is" and cautioning that companies must keep an eye on management as they expand capacity.

The question for an investor is therefore no longer simply how to qualify for support. It is how to build a project which remains legally sound and commercially viable on the 60 per cent of its cost that the investor must fund itself, and on all of its revenue, which no scheme provides.

What Semicon 2.0 Changes

The Union Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0 on 15 July 2026 with an outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore, and its six pillars were notified at the end of August. They extend support well beyond fabrication, i.e., to chip design, equipment and materials, fabs, assembly, testing and packaging, research and development, and talent. Fiscal support is set at 40 per cent of eligible capital expenditure for silicon fabs and 35 per cent for compound semiconductor, display and other specialised fabs, while equipment and materials manufacturers may receive 30 per cent of eligible capital expenditure. Applications will be accepted for an initial period of three years, with the India Semiconductor Mission acting as the nodal agency and larger projects requiring Cabinet approval.

The first phase provides the context. Twelve manufacturing units have been approved with cumulative investment of over ₹1.64 lakh crore, three have begun commercial production, and the first fab is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028. The pipeline is real, but so is the time it takes to move from approval to output.

The Subsidy Trap

Fiscal support is conditional, and the conditions are where many projects become exposed. An investor should begin by mapping every condition in the scheme guidelines and its approval terms, whether relating to capital expenditure, commissioning dates, production, ownership or technology, and asking what happens if each one is missed. A project which has drawn support and then misses a milestone may face suspension of further disbursements or recovery of amounts already paid, and the investor's financial model should assume that this can happen.

The more important step is to carry those conditions into the project contracts. If the incentive depends on commissioning by a certain date, the EPC contract and equipment supply contracts should be built around the same date. Liquidated damages for delay should be calibrated to reflect the real cost of losing incentive support, and the contracts should record expressly that the employer's entitlement to incentives depends on timely completion. Under Section 74 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, a court will award reasonable compensation not exceeding the stipulated sum, and Section 73 limits damages to losses which the parties knew were likely to result from a breach. Hence, a contractor who has been told in the contract itself that a delay will cost the employer its subsidy is far less able to argue later that the loss was unforeseeable.

Force majeure and change-in-law clauses need the same care. A force majeure clause should deal specifically with delays in regulatory approvals, the refusal or revocation of foreign export licences, and disruption to the supply of specialised gases, chemicals and equipment, as these are the risks most likely to arise in practice. At the same time, investors should remember that a force majeure clause binds only the parties to the contract. It does not oblige the Government to extend a scheme deadline, so any relief must be sought separately and promptly from the incentive authority. Change-in-law clauses should cover not only taxes and duties but also amendments to scheme guidelines, changes in export control regimes abroad and the withdrawal of State incentives. State support is frequently offered through policies and memoranda of understanding rather than binding contracts, and Indian courts have applied promissory estoppel against the Government only in limited circumstances. Thus, where State support is critical, it should be documented in an agreement with clear service obligations, rather than left to a policy which may change.

Technology Versus Ownership

Most Indian semiconductor projects depend on a foreign technology partner, as Tata Electronics' fab at Dholera does on Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. Since Semicon 2.0 will not subsidise the cost of acquiring foreign technology, the terms on which that technology is licensed now fall more heavily on the investor, and they deserve as much scrutiny as the incentive itself.

The joint venture or technology agreement should distinguish clearly between background IP, which each party brings to the project, and foreground IP, which is created during it. The hardest questions concern the space in between, i.e., improvements to the licensed process made by Indian engineers on the Indian line. Foreign partners commonly require such improvements to be assigned or licensed back to them. An Indian investor should resist an outright assignment where the improvement was funded and developed locally, and should at least secure the right to use and exploit it freely.

Indian law adds three complications:

Much of the value in semiconductor manufacturing lies in process know-how and recipes which are never patented, and India has no dedicated trade secrets statute, so their protection depends almost entirely on contract and confidentiality obligations. Under Section 50 of the Patents Act, 1970, a co-owner of a patent may use the invention itself, but cannot grant a licence or assign its share without the consent of the other co-owners, which can leave jointly owned improvements commercially frozen if the partners fall out. Section 39 of the same Act requires a person resident in India to obtain permission before filing a patent application abroad for an invention, unless an application has first been filed in India, which may conflict with a foreign partner's wish to file first in its home country.

Termination is the final test. The agreement should guarantee that the Indian entity may continue to operate the fab using the licensed process if the partnership ends, through a perpetual and irrevocable licence for the installed technology, access to the technical documentation needed to run it, and a clear position on employees and continuing support. For projects under Semicon 2.0's design pillar, the scheme itself sets certain rules, as IP in the strategic category is co-owned with C-DAC and design files must remain in India, and these conditions should be reflected in any agreement with a foreign collaborator.

From Approval To First Wafer

Approval is only the start. A fab depends on reliable, high-quality power, very large volumes of ultra-pure water, a steady supply of specialised gases and chemicals, sophisticated equipment with long lead times, and contractors capable of building clean rooms to exacting standards. A failure in any one of these can delay the whole project, and experience so far shows that a State's approval of land and incentives does not guarantee that a project will be built.

The legal risk lies in the interfaces. Projects are usually delivered through several separate contracts, for construction, equipment supply, utilities and technology, and each contractor is responsible only for its own scope. When a delay in one causes a delay in another, the investor may find that no contractor is liable for the overall loss. Investors should therefore align milestones across contracts, use interface agreements to allocate responsibility for dependencies, and seek a single point of responsibility for the clean room and utilities where possible.

Export controls add a further layer. Advanced semiconductor equipment and related technology are subject to licensing by the countries which produce them, and India's membership of the Wassenaar Arrangement since 2017 has eased its standing as a destination for controlled items, but it has not removed the need for licences. Equipment contracts should make the grant of export licences a condition for the supplier's performance, require the supplier to apply for them diligently, and allocate the consequences of refusal or revocation. The investor, in turn, will need a robust compliance programme covering end use and re-export, as a breach can jeopardise future supply. Foreign investment is less of an obstacle, as manufacturing is generally open to foreign investment under the automatic route. However, where an investor or a key supplier has links to a country sharing a land border with India, Government approval may still be required, although the amendments of March 2026 introduced a 60-day timeline for proposals in sectors such as electronic components and electronic capital goods.

Viability Beyond The Incentive

Incentives reduce the cost of building a project. They do not create customers. A semiconductor project which works only on the strength of its subsidy is, in substance, a bet that the subsidy will continue. Hence, investors should test their financial models without State support and with delayed central disbursements, and should give the same attention to offtake as they give to incentives. Long-term supply agreements, capacity reservation arrangements with anchor customers and, where possible, minimum purchase commitments can provide the demand certainty that lenders will look for, particularly for fabs producing mature-node chips in a competitive global market.

A Closing Word

Semicon 2.0 is a more mature policy than its predecessor. It supports the whole value chain, and it asks investors to share the risk rather than transfer it to the State. That is precisely why the legal architecture of each project now matters more. As Mr Chandrasekaran put it, "chips are the future". Whether a particular project becomes part of that future will depend less on the 40 per cent the Government contributes than on how carefully the investor has protected the remaining 60.