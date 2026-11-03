NCLAT: Share Buy-Out Under Companies Act Cannot Be Ordered Without A Finding Of Oppression And Mismanagement

Sanjit Instruments Private Limited & Ors. v. Arvind Jagannath Bagul, Company Appeal (AT) No. 54 of 2026, NCLAT Principal Bench, New Delhi, decided 14 October 2026 (Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, Arun Baroka and Indevar Pandey)

Introduction

Oppression and mismanagement petitions under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) frequently end in a share buy-out, and a buy-out is often prompted by a party’s willingness to exit on a fair valuation. In Sanjit Instruments Private Limited v. Arvind Jagannath Bagul, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (“NCLAT”) has held that willingness to exit, and participation in a valuation exercise, cannot stand in for a reasoned finding of oppression or mismanagement. The Tribunal also held that a buy-out must be priced on a current valuation, not on one that has aged for years. The ruling set aside an NCLT Mumbai order and remits the matter for fresh consideration.

Factual Background

The company, Sanjit Instruments Private Limited, manufactures and supplies electrical and electronic instruments. The respondent, a promoter and director, held 31.79% of the equity. Appellant Nos. 2 and 3 held 33.39% and 29.64% respectively.

The company alleged that the respondent supported a competing business, Aasua Engineering Solutions Private Limited, run by his son, and that customers were diverted to it. After a board meeting on 15.11.2017, an extraordinary general meeting on 27.12.2017 removed him from his position as director. On 11.05.2018 he filed a petition under Sections 241 and 242 before the NCLT, Mumbai, seeking, among other reliefs, restoration to his position, recovery of monies allegedly paid out or siphoned, payment of dues, and a division of the business between the two groups of shareholders.

On 16.09.2019, the NCLT recorded a submission that the petitioners were willing to take an exit on valuation and appointed a valuer, with costs to be borne in proportion to shareholding. The valuer’s report, dated 16.06.2021, valued the equity as at 31.03.2018 at ₹3,82,68,000. The appellants filed no objection to it. The report was placed before the NCLT again on 10.02.2025.

By its order of 16.12.2025, the NCLT directed the majority shareholders to purchase the petitioner’s shares on the strength of the valuation. In doing so, it observed that proceedings under Sections 241 and 242 are preventive and remedial, that it was not bound to record a detailed finding of oppression where equitable relief was warranted, and that consent to valuation and buy-out strongly indicated an irretrievable breakdown of mutual trust.

Arguments of the Parties

The appellants argued that no finding of oppression and mismanagement had been recorded, that such a finding is a prerequisite to Section 242(2)(b), that a valuation as at 31.03.2018 could not fix the price of shares in December 2025, and that the order was perverse because it relied on a report of 10.02.2025 that was not on record.

The respondent argued that the appellants had taken part in the valuation, had shared the valuer’s fees and had never objected to the report, and were therefore estopped from challenging it. He also contended that relief under Section 242 could be granted without a separate finding under Section 241 because of the appellants’ acquiescence in the valuation.

The Tribunal’s Reasoning:

Sections 241, 242(1) and 242(2) operate in sequence

The NCLAT read the three provisions as a chain. The applicant must first establish an act falling within Section 241, and the Tribunal must record satisfaction on that point. It must then form the opinion required by Section 242(1): that the company’s affairs have been or are being conducted in a manner prejudicial or oppressive to a member or members (or prejudicial to public interest or the interests of the company), and that winding up would unfairly prejudice such members although the facts would justify a just and equitable winding up. Only then may the Tribunal turn to the illustrative powers in Section 242(2), including the purchase of shares under clause (b).

The Tribunal held that applying Section 242(2) without these prior findings reverses the statutory process. It rejected the NCLT’s view that a detailed finding of oppression is unnecessary where equity so demands, and recorded that the NCLT’s judgment contained no finding on either Section 241 or Section 242(1).

Consent does not supply the missing jurisdiction

The Tribunal relied on its earlier decision in Upper India Steel Manufacturing and Engineering Co. Ltd. v. Gurlal Singh Grewal, Company Appeal (AT) No. 150 of 2017. That decision held that, even if parties have agreed to sell their shares, the Tribunal has no power to direct a sale or buy-out in the absence of a finding of oppression and mismanagement. The respondent’s willingness to exit, and the appellants’ participation in the valuation, therefore did not dispense with the statutory findings.

The Tribunal must test the valuation report itself

The NCLAT rejected the argument that an unopposed report must be accepted. Where a valuer’s report decides the central question of the purchase of shares, its genuineness and soundness must be judicially scrutinised by the Tribunal on its own merits, whether or not an objection is filed. Because the buy-out under Section 242(2)(b) is a separate statutory remedy, a report on which it rests must itself be tested.

A stale valuation is an unsafe basis for a buy-out

The valuation was as at 31.03.2018, nearly eight years before the order. The NCLAT treated a buy-out as akin to a business transaction, to be priced on the company’s present economic condition and the prevailing value of the shares, and held that the value should be taken as of the date of the judgment or close to it. It relied on the Bombay High Court’s decisions in Nafan B.V. v. SAF Yeast Company Pvt. Ltd., (2016) 1 Comp LJ 36 (Bom), and Prudence Maynard v. Mundhra Container Freight Station Pvt. Ltd., (2017) 202 Comp Cas 635, which treat the date of judgment as the appropriate reference date.

The NCLT misdescribed the record

The NCLAT noted that the NCLT repeatedly referred to a valuation report of 10.02.2025. No such report existed. The only report on record was the 2021 one, resubmitted in 2025 and reflecting the position at 31.03.2018. The Tribunal treated this as a failure to appreciate the documents and described the judgment as perverse in its reading of the evidence.

Decision of the NCLAT

The NCLAT quashed the NCLT’s order of 16.12.2025 and remitted the matter, directing the NCLT to call for a fresh valuation report and decide the matter afresh, considering how Sections 241 and 242 interact and when Section 242 may be applied.

Conclusion

The NCLAT’s decision establishes that equitable relief under Section 242(2) rests on the statutory foundation laid by Sections 241 and 242(1). Willingness to exit and participation in a valuation do not replace the Tribunal’s duty to find oppression or mismanagement, and the price of a court-directed buy-out must reflect the value of the shares at or near the time of the order. Parties must build the record on oppression, keep valuations current, and document any agreed exit in terms that do not depend on inference.

The NCLAT’s reasoning indicates that a statement of willingness to exit does not relieve the Tribunal of recording its findings. Parties who do wish to settle may be better served by recording the agreed terms, including price, valuation date and timeline, expressly as a consensual arrangement, rather than leaving a buy-out to be inferred from a hearing record.