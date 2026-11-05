Material Adverse Change (MAC) Clauses In Indian M&A Transactions: When Can A Buyer Walk Away?

Introduction

Mergers and acquisitions transactions frequently involve a period between the execution of definitive transaction documents and completion of the acquisition. During this interval, the target company may experience significant developments, including the loss of a key customer, material regulatory action, substantial litigation, disruption of business operations or a sharp deterioration in its financial position. Such developments may affect the commercial assumptions on which the parties negotiated the transaction.

A Material Adverse Change (“MAC”) or Material Adverse Effect (“MAE”) clause addresses the allocation of certain risks arising between signing and closing. It may provide the buyer with a contractual right to refuse to complete the transaction or terminate the agreement if a specified event or change has a sufficiently adverse impact on the target company and satisfies the conditions set out in the agreement.

However, the occurrence of an adverse business event does not automatically entitle the buyer to withdraw from a signed transaction. The availability of this right depends on the definition of MAC, the exclusions negotiated by the parties, the structure of the closing conditions and the applicable termination provisions. An unjustified refusal to complete the transaction may expose the buyer to a claim for breach of contract.

This article examines the role of MAC clauses in Indian M&A transactions, the factors relevant to their invocation, and the contractual and legal considerations that buyers and sellers should address while negotiating these provisions.

Purpose and contractual operation of a MAC clause

A MAC clause is intended to allocate the risk of specified adverse developments occurring between the signing and completion of an M&A transaction. At signing, the buyer agrees to acquire the target company on the basis of information available at that stage, including its financial position, operations, material contracts, regulatory status and business prospects. A significant adverse development before closing may alter the assumptions underlying the transaction.

The MAC provision determines whether such a development may affect the buyer’s obligation to complete the acquisition. Its operation depends on how the provision is incorporated into the transaction documents. In particular, the parties should distinguish between:

MAC as a condition precedent: The absence of a specified MAC may be included as a condition that must be satisfied or waived before the buyer is required to complete the transaction.

The absence of a specified MAC may be included as a condition that must be satisfied or waived before the buyer is required to complete the transaction. MAC as a termination right: The agreement may expressly permit a party, usually the buyer, to terminate the transaction if a defined MAC occurs and the contractual requirements for termination are met.

The agreement may expressly permit a party, usually the buyer, to terminate the transaction if a defined MAC occurs and the contractual requirements for termination are met. MAC as a representation or warranty: The agreement may require the seller to make, or repeat at closing, specified statements concerning the absence of a MAC since an agreed reference date. A breach may have consequences under the warranty and remedies provisions, depending on the agreement.

These mechanisms are related but not interchangeable. A failure to satisfy a condition precedent does not necessarily create an unrestricted right to terminate in every case. The agreement must be examined to determine whether the condition is for the benefit of one or both parties, whether it can be waived, whether a cure mechanism applies and what consequences follow from non-satisfaction.

Accordingly, a MAC clause should be read together with the conditions precedent, representations and warranties, interim operating covenants, long-stop date and termination provisions of the transaction documents.

What constitutes a Material Adverse Change?

There is no universally applicable statutory definition or fixed numerical threshold for a MAC in ordinary Indian M&A agreements. The meaning and scope of the expression are primarily determined by the language negotiated between the parties.

The definition may cover an event, circumstance, change or effect that materially adversely affects the business, operations, assets, liabilities, financial condition or prospects of the target company. The parties may also negotiate whether the assessment should be based on the target as a whole, a particular business division, or specified financial and operational parameters.

The assessment generally requires consideration of the following factors:

Severity of the impact: The adverse development should be assessed in the context of the target’s overall business and the transaction. A minor reduction in revenue or an ordinary fluctuation in operating performance may not satisfy a negotiated materiality threshold. Conversely, the loss of a critical licence or a major customer may have a significant effect on the target’s ability to conduct its business.

The adverse development should be assessed in the context of the target’s overall business and the transaction. A minor reduction in revenue or an ordinary fluctuation in operating performance may not satisfy a negotiated materiality threshold. Conversely, the loss of a critical licence or a major customer may have a significant effect on the target’s ability to conduct its business. Duration and persistence: The expected duration of the adverse development may be relevant. A short-term disruption may be less significant than a development that is likely to affect the target’s operations or financial performance over a sustained period. However, duration is not an independent statutory test; its relevance depends on the wording of the clause and the nature of the event.

The expected duration of the adverse development may be relevant. A short-term disruption may be less significant than a development that is likely to affect the target’s operations or financial performance over a sustained period. However, duration is not an independent statutory test; its relevance depends on the wording of the clause and the nature of the event. Impact on the business as a whole: The effect should be evaluated in relation to the target’s overall business and the commercial assumptions underlying the transaction. An event affecting one business segment may be significant where that segment accounts for a substantial proportion of the target’s revenue or is central to its operations.

The effect should be evaluated in relation to the target’s overall business and the commercial assumptions underlying the transaction. An event affecting one business segment may be significant where that segment accounts for a substantial proportion of the target’s revenue or is central to its operations. Causation and foreseeability: The parties may negotiate whether the clause applies to events occurring after signing, whether it covers consequences of pre-existing circumstances that become apparent later, and whether the buyer can rely on matters that were disclosed or otherwise known before signing.

For example, if a target company derives a substantial portion of its revenue from a single customer and that customer terminates a critical long-term contract after signing, the event may warrant examination under the MAC provision. Whether it qualifies will depend on the proportion of revenue involved, the availability of replacement business, the expected financial impact and the contractual definition.

Similarly, the suspension of a key operating licence may have a substantial effect on a regulated business. However, the legal consequences will depend on the duration and scope of the suspension, the possibility of restoration and the exclusions and thresholds set out in the agreement.

General economic and industry-wide exclusions

MAC definitions commonly contain negotiated exclusions, also referred to as carve-outs. These exclusions identify events that will not ordinarily constitute a MAC, even where they adversely affect the target company.

Commonly negotiated exclusions include:

Changes in general economic, political or market conditions;

Changes in interest rates, exchange rates or inflation;

Changes affecting the industry or sector in which the target operates;

Changes in applicable law or accounting standards;

Acts of war, terrorism, natural disasters or other force majeure-type events;

Pandemics, epidemics and other public health events; and

Changes in the financial or securities markets.

The commercial rationale is to distinguish risks specific to the target company from broader market or industry developments. A general economic slowdown or an industry-wide decline may affect the target without necessarily justifying the buyer’s withdrawal from the transaction.

These exclusions are negotiated provisions and should not be assumed to apply automatically. Their scope may vary considerably between transactions. For example, an agreement may exclude general changes in law but preserve a right to invoke the MAC clause where a particular regulatory development disproportionately affects the target compared with other participants in its industry. The parties should also consider whether an exclusion applies to the event itself, its consequences or both. This distinction can be important where an excluded event has a particularly severe effect on the target company.

Disproportionate impact and target-specific risk

Buyers may seek to qualify certain general exclusions by providing that an otherwise excluded event may still constitute a MAC if it has a materially disproportionate adverse impact on the target company compared with other companies operating in the same industry or sector.

For instance, assume a regulatory change causes a 10% decline in revenue across a particular industry. If the target company experiences a comparable decline, the event may fall within the general regulatory or industry-wide exclusion, depending on the agreement. However, if the same development causes a substantially greater decline in the target’s revenue because of its particular business model or exposure, the buyer may seek to rely on a negotiated disproportionate-impact exception.

The availability of this exception depends on the precise drafting. The parties should consider:

The appropriate peer group against which the target’s performance will be compared;

Whether the comparison should be based on revenue, profitability, cash flow, market share or another agreed metric;

The period over which the disproportionate impact will be measured;

Whether the exception applies only to the extent of the disproportionate impact; and

Whether the buyer must establish a direct causal connection between the event and the target-specific impact.

An inadequately drafted exception may create disputes over the relevant comparison group, the measurement methodology and the extent to which the target’s performance is attributable to the excluded event rather than its own business circumstances.

Interaction with due diligence, disclosures and warranties

A MAC clause should not be considered in isolation from the due diligence process and the disclosure framework under the transaction documents. During due diligence, the buyer typically examines the target’s financial statements, material contracts, customer relationships, litigation exposure, regulatory compliance, licences, assets and operational risks. The findings may influence the purchase price, representations and warranties, indemnities, conditions precedent and the definition of MAC.

Where a particular risk has been disclosed before signing, the buyer’s ability to rely on that risk as a MAC may be restricted, depending on the contractual language. For example, if the seller has disclosed that a key customer is considering terminating its contract and the buyer proceeds with the transaction on that basis, the buyer may face difficulty relying on the same disclosed circumstance as an unexpected adverse development.

However, disclosure does not automatically prevent the buyer from invoking a MAC clause. The agreement may distinguish between the existence of a known risk and a material deterioration in that risk after signing. The effect of disclosure must therefore be assessed with reference to the MAC definition, disclosure schedules, knowledge qualifiers, representations and warranties, and any express exclusions for disclosed matters.

The parties should also consider whether a matter discovered during due diligence is addressed through a specific indemnity or a price adjustment rather than through the MAC mechanism. A clearly defined allocation of risk reduces the possibility of disputes when an adverse development occurs after signing.

Drafting and negotiation of MAC clauses

The effectiveness of a MAC clause depends substantially on the precision of its drafting. Buyers and sellers generally have different commercial objectives while negotiating this provision.

A buyer will typically seek a sufficiently broad definition to address developments that materially undermine the value or operation of the target company. These may include the loss of a critical licence, termination of a material contract, significant litigation, substantial regulatory action or serious disruption to the target’s core business.

A seller, on the other hand, will generally seek to limit the buyer’s ability to withdraw because of ordinary business fluctuations or broader economic developments. Sellers may negotiate narrower definitions, specific exclusions, materiality thresholds and limitations on the events that can trigger termination.

The following matters should be addressed while drafting the provision:

Scope of the definition: The agreement should specify whether the MAC relates to the target’s business, assets, liabilities, financial condition, operations, prospects or ability to complete the transaction. Broad expressions such as “prospects” may require particular attention because they can create uncertainty about future expectations.

The agreement should specify whether the MAC relates to the target’s business, assets, liabilities, financial condition, operations, prospects or ability to complete the transaction. Broad expressions such as “prospects” may require particular attention because they can create uncertainty about future expectations. Relevant period: The parties should identify the period during which an adverse event must occur and whether the provision covers developments arising after signing but before closing.

The parties should identify the period during which an adverse event must occur and whether the provision covers developments arising after signing but before closing. Carve-outs and exceptions: General economic, industry-wide and other exclusions should be clearly identified. Any disproportionate-impact exception should specify the comparison methodology and the extent to which the exception applies.

General economic, industry-wide and other exclusions should be clearly identified. Any disproportionate-impact exception should specify the comparison methodology and the extent to which the exception applies. Materiality threshold: The parties may negotiate financial thresholds or other objective indicators. However, such thresholds should be considered in the context of the target’s business and should not replace an assessment of significant non-financial events, such as the loss of a key regulatory approval.

The parties may negotiate financial thresholds or other objective indicators. However, such thresholds should be considered in the context of the target’s business and should not replace an assessment of significant non-financial events, such as the loss of a key regulatory approval. Notice and cure rights: The agreement should prescribe how and within what period a party must notify the other of a potential MAC. Where appropriate, it may provide a cure period or an opportunity to address the underlying issue before termination can be exercised.

The agreement should prescribe how and within what period a party must notify the other of a potential MAC. Where appropriate, it may provide a cure period or an opportunity to address the underlying issue before termination can be exercised. Termination procedure and consequences: The provision should be coordinated with the termination clause, including the form and timing of notice, the long-stop date, consequences of termination, survival of confidentiality and other obligations, and any agreed break fee or other payment arrangement.

A well-drafted provision should also clarify whether the buyer must demonstrate that the adverse event is continuing at closing, whether its consequences must remain material, and whether the buyer is required to take reasonable steps to mitigate the impact.

MAC clauses under Indian law

In India, MAC clauses are primarily contractual risk-allocation mechanisms. Their interpretation will depend on the agreement’s language and the general principles governing contractual obligations under the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (“Contract Act”). An important distinction must be drawn between a contractual MAC provision and the statutory doctrine of frustration under Section 56 of the Contract Act.

Section 32: Contingent contracts

Where the agreement provides that a contractual obligation will arise, cease or become enforceable upon the occurrence of a specified uncertain event, Section 32 may be relevant. The provision governs the enforcement of contingent contracts and the consequences where the stipulated event occurs or becomes impossible.

A negotiated MAC clause may operate through the contractual framework agreed by the parties. If the agreement expressly provides for termination or non-completion upon the occurrence of a defined event, the parties’ rights will ordinarily need to be assessed by construing that provision and the related terms of the agreement.

Section 56: Frustration and supervening impossibility

Section 56 deals with agreements to perform acts that are impossible from the outset and contracts that subsequently become impossible or unlawful because of an event that the promisor could not prevent. It embodies the doctrine of frustration.

The Supreme Court in Satyabrata Ghose v. Mugneeram Bangur & Co. recognised that impossibility under Section 56 is not confined to literal or physical impossibility. The inquiry may involve whether an unforeseen event has fundamentally affected the basis of the contract. However, the doctrine does not apply merely because performance has become commercially difficult or less advantageous.

In Energy Watchdog v. Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Supreme Court reiterated the distinction between contractual force majeure provisions, which are considered under Section 32, and frustration outside the contract, which is governed by Section 56. The Court also clarified that increased cost or commercial hardship, without more, does not ordinarily make contractual performance impossible.

These principles are relevant to MAC disputes, but they should not be conflated with the operation of a negotiated MAC clause. A contractual MAC provision may establish a termination right based on an agreed threshold of material adverse impact, even where performance of the transaction has not become impossible or unlawful under Section 56. Conversely, a buyer cannot rely on Section 56 merely because the target’s business has suffered a downturn or the transaction has become commercially unattractive.

Accordingly, parties should clearly define the circumstances in which the buyer may refuse to complete the acquisition, rather than assume that the doctrine of frustration will provide an alternative exit.

Where a buyer purports to terminate the agreement without satisfying the contractual requirements, the seller may seek remedies for breach of contract. Section 73 of the Contract Act provides the general framework for compensation for loss or damage caused by breach, subject to the applicable legal requirements and the terms of the agreement.

Conclusion

A MAC clause is an important contractual mechanism for allocating the risk of adverse developments between signing and closing in an M&A transaction. It is not, however, an unrestricted right for the buyer to withdraw whenever the commercial attractiveness of the acquisition declines.

Whether a MAC has occurred depends on the negotiated definition, the nature and extent of the adverse impact, the applicable exclusions and the contractual requirements for invoking the provision. In Indian transactions, the clause must also be considered in the context of the Contract Act, particularly the distinction between contractual termination rights under the agreement and frustration under Sections 32 and 56.

For buyers and sellers, careful drafting is therefore essential. The definition of MAC, carve-outs, disproportionate-impact exceptions, disclosure treatment, notice requirements, cure rights and termination consequences should be negotiated together and aligned with the other provisions of the transaction documents. Addressing these issues at the signing stage can reduce uncertainty, protect the parties’ commercial expectations and minimise the risk of disputes over completion of the transaction.