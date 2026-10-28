How To Structure A Foreign Investment In An Indian Company: Key Legal Decisions Before Investing

Foreign Investment Structure is one of the most important decisions an overseas investor must make before entering the Indian market. The right structure can help protect ownership rights, manage regulatory obligations, optimise tax efficiency and provide a clear route for future expansion or exit. A poorly planned structure, however, can create unnecessary costs, compliance difficulties and restrictions on repatriating profits. India offers several investment options, including wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and limited liability partnerships. The appropriate choice depends on the investor’s commercial objectives, the sector involved, the source of funds and the proposed level of control. Understanding these factors early helps investors establish a compliant and commercially sustainable presence in India.

1. Choose the Right Investment Vehicle

The first decision is whether to establish a new Indian entity, acquire an interest in an existing business or operate through another permitted business presence. A wholly owned subsidiary is often suitable for foreign companies seeking complete ownership and operational control. Incorporated as an Indian company, it provides a separate legal identity, subject to applicable corporate and regulatory requirements. The parent company can retain strategic oversight while the subsidiary conducts local business. A joint venture may be preferable when an investor needs local market knowledge, distribution networks, technical expertise or an established customer base. The arrangement requires careful negotiation of ownership percentages, management responsibilities, reserved matters, transfer restrictions and dispute resolution mechanisms.

A limited liability partnership (LLP) can suit certain professional and service businesses. Foreign investment in an LLP is permitted subject to applicable foreign exchange rules, including sectoral eligibility and the absence of foreign investment linked performance conditions where required. An LLP may not be suitable where investors need conventional equity shares, standard venture capital arrangements or familiar corporate governance mechanisms. Branch offices, liaison offices and project offices offer alternative forms of presence for specific purposes. They are not interchangeable with an Indian subsidiary. A liaison office, for example, generally cannot undertake commercial trading activities or earn income in India. The permitted activities and approval requirements for each structure must be assessed before proceeding.

2. Check Foreign Investment Rules Before Committing Funds

India regulates foreign direct investment under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), the Foreign Exchange Management (Non Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and the applicable foreign investment policy. The next step is to determine whether the proposed investment is permitted in the relevant sector and whether it requires government approval. Under the automatic route, eligible foreign investment can proceed without prior government approval, subject to the applicable conditions. Under the government route, prior approval from the competent authority is required.

Sectoral caps may restrict foreign ownership. Certain activities also impose licensing, security, minimum capitalisation or other operating conditions. Some sectors prohibit foreign investment altogether. Investors should also examine restrictions relating to countries sharing a land border with India. Under the applicable policy, investments involving entities incorporated in such countries, or investments where the beneficial owner falls within the specified restrictions, may require government approval. The analysis should consider ownership and beneficial ownership, rather than relying solely on the investor’s place of incorporation. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade publishes official foreign investment policy resources. These should be reviewed alongside current notifications and sector specific rules before the investment structure is finalised.

3. Decide Between a Greenfield Investment and an Acquisition

Investors entering India must decide whether to establish a new business or acquire shares in an existing company. A greenfield investment involves establishing a new operation. It allows the investor to design the ownership structure, governance arrangements, operations and compliance systems from the outset. However, incorporation, licensing, recruitment and infrastructure development may require considerable time and resources.

An acquisition or investment in an existing company may provide immediate access to customers, employees, assets and established operations. It can also introduce inherited liabilities, unresolved litigation, tax exposures and regulatory deficiencies. Before acquiring shares, conduct legal, financial, tax and commercial due diligence. Review the company’s constitutional documents, material contracts, licences, intellectual property ownership, employment arrangements, outstanding borrowings, litigation and compliance history. The transaction documents should clearly allocate responsibility for pre completion liabilities and address warranties, indemnities, conditions precedent and post completion obligations. The choice should reflect the investor’s timeline, risk appetite and commercial objectives rather than the initial investment cost alone.

4. Select the Appropriate Investment Instrument

The instrument used to invest affects ownership, voting rights, returns and exit options. Equity shares are commonly used when an investor seeks direct ownership and participation in the company’s growth. The percentage held determines economic ownership, but it does not automatically guarantee control over every business decision. Compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) may be appropriate where the parties require different economic rights or a staged conversion into equity. Their terms must comply with applicable foreign exchange rules, company law and pricing requirements.

For eligible start ups, convertible notes may provide another funding option, subject to the specific conditions under Indian law. They should not be treated as a universally available substitute for equity or debt. The parties should agree on valuation, conversion mechanics, voting rights, dividend entitlements, dilution protection and the treatment of future funding rounds before executing the investment documents.

5. Structure Ownership and Management Rights Carefully

Foreign investors should decide how much control they need and how that control will operate in practice. A majority shareholding may provide substantial influence, but effective control also depends on the company’s Articles of Association, board composition, voting thresholds and contractual arrangements. In a joint venture, the shareholders’ agreement should define reserved matters requiring investor consent. These may include changes to the business, additional borrowing, major capital expenditure, related party transactions, new share issues and the sale of significant assets.

The agreement should also address board appointment rights, information access, dividend policy, deadlock resolution and restrictions on share transfers. Exit provisions deserve particular attention. Tag along rights, drag along rights, put and call options and agreed sale procedures may help manage future disagreements. However, these provisions must be drafted consistently with Indian company law, foreign exchange regulations and applicable pricing rules. Where appropriate, corresponding provisions should be incorporated into the company’s Articles of Association. A contractual right alone may not provide the intended corporate effect in every situation.

6. Evaluate Taxation and Repatriation

Tax planning should form part of the initial structuring exercise, rather than being addressed after funds have been invested. An Indian subsidiary may be subject to corporate income tax, goods and services tax (GST), withholding tax and other applicable levies. The tax treatment depends on the nature of the business, its transactions and the relevant statutory provisions. Cross border payments also require careful analysis. Dividends, interest, royalties and service fees may have different tax consequences. An applicable double taxation agreement may provide relief, subject to its conditions, domestic anti avoidance rules and beneficial ownership requirements.

Investors should examine how profits will be distributed and how capital may eventually be returned. Dividends, share transfers, buybacks and liquidation proceeds follow different legal and tax rules. Foreign exchange requirements and applicable pricing restrictions may affect the timing and amount of repatriation. An apparently tax efficient structure may create difficulties if it lacks commercial substance or does not align with the investor’s actual business arrangements. Legal and tax advisers should therefore assess the structure together.

7. Plan Incorporation, Reporting and Ongoing Compliance

Once the structure has been selected, the investor should prepare an implementation plan covering incorporation, capital funding, approvals and regulatory reporting. For a new company, the incorporation process typically involves name approval, constitutional documents, director appointments, registered office details and filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Foreign corporate shareholders may also need to provide authenticated corporate records and board authorisations.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs provides access to company incorporation services and statutory filing resources. After incorporation, the company must ensure that foreign investment is received through permitted channels and that the issue of securities complies with applicable pricing and documentation requirements. Where an Indian company issues equity instruments to a non resident under the foreign direct investment framework, Form FC GPR is generally required to be filed with the Reserve Bank of India within 30 days of the issue. Other transactions may trigger separate reporting obligations. Annual foreign liabilities and assets reporting may also apply. The company should maintain a compliance calendar covering corporate filings, tax returns, licence renewals, board meetings and foreign exchange reporting.

8. Match the Structure to Long Term Business Objectives

A foreign investment structure should support the investor’s plans beyond the initial transaction. Businesses expecting rapid growth may prioritise future fundraising, employee incentives and a straightforward ownership structure. Strategic investors may focus on operational control, technology protection and integration with overseas operations. Investors entering through a local partner may place greater emphasis on governance safeguards and dispute resolution.

Understanding the available foreign investment opportunities is equally important. The selected structure should allow the business to expand into additional permitted activities, introduce new investors and adapt to changing commercial requirements without creating avoidable restructuring costs. Investors should also consider competition law, sector specific licences, data protection, intellectual property ownership and employment obligations where relevant. These requirements can influence both the feasibility and cost of the proposed investment. A legal review before committing funds can identify restrictions early, clarify the approval process and help ensure that the investment documents reflect the commercial agreement.