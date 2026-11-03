Drafting AI Clauses In Commercial Contracts: What Indian Businesses Must Get Right

Not long ago, an AI clause in a commercial contract meant a line or two buried in the intellectual property section. That is no longer enough. Businesses in India now buy AI-enabled software, plug third-party models into their own products, and hand over customer data to vendors whose systems keep learning from it. Each of these arrangements needs its own contractual thinking.

In my own practice, I see the same pattern repeatedly. The commercial teams negotiate price, service levels and timelines carefully, and the AI-specific risks get a standard paragraph copied from an older template. This article sets out how I approach drafting AI clauses in commercial contracts, whether you are the customer, the vendor, or a company building on top of a third-party AI provider.

Why AI contracts need more than a standard technology agreement

Many issues in an AI agreement will feel familiar. Scope of services, licence grant, confidentiality, warranties, indemnities, limitation of liability and termination all work much as they do in a software licence or a SaaS agreement. The difficulty is that AI systems add risks that traditional software does not carry.

Automated decision-making. The system may make or influence decisions about people, such as credit approval, hiring shortlists or insurance pricing, without a human looking at each case. Bias and discrimination. A model trained on skewed data can produce skewed results, and the business deploying it usually carries the legal and reputational consequences. Transparency and explainability. Many models cannot easily explain why they reached a particular result, which is a real problem when a regulator, a court or an affected person asks. Use of data to train models. Customer data, prompts and outputs may be used by the provider to train or improve its models, and this can quietly defeat the confidentiality you thought you had.

A contract written only for conventional software will usually say nothing, or something unhelpful, on each of these points. That silence tends to favour the party with more bargaining power, which is typically the AI provider.

Define the AI system, customer data, prompts and outputs clearly

Most disputes I have seen on AI deals trace back to loose definitions. Before drafting any operative clause, settle what exactly is being supplied and what exactly is flowing through it. At a minimum, the agreement should distinguish between:

the AI system or model itself, including any underlying third-party model, and its updates; customer data, meaning whatever the customer uploads, connects or makes available; prompts and inputs, meaning the instructions and queries entered by the customer’s users; outputs, meaning whatever the system generates in response; and derived data, such as usage logs, embeddings, fine-tuned weights or performance metrics.

If these terms are not separated, a clause that says the customer owns its “data” may leave outputs and derived data entirely open. It is much easier to fix this on the first draft than after a dispute begins.

Training on customer data and prompts: the clause that matters most

If I had to pick one clause that deserves the most attention, it would be the one on whether the provider may use customer data, prompts and outputs to train or improve its AI models. Many standard vendor terms permit this by default, sometimes through a general licence to “improve the services”.

From the customer’s side, the safer position is a clear prohibition on training, fine-tuning or benchmarking using customer data, prompts or outputs, unless the customer gives prior written consent for a defined purpose. Where some use is unavoidable, the contract should say what can be used, in what form (for example, anonymised and aggregated), for how long, and whether the customer can opt out. It should also state whether anything already absorbed into a model can be removed on termination. Honestly, in many cases it cannot, and the contract should say so plainly rather than leave it vague.

From the vendor’s side, a narrowly drafted and transparent right to use limited operational data is easier to defend than a broad, open-ended one, and is far more likely to survive a customer’s security review.

Ownership of AI outputs and intellectual property

Ownership of outputs is less settled than most people assume. Indian copyright law, under the Copyright Act, 1957, was written around human authorship, and the position on works generated by AI is still developing. A contract cannot create rights that the law does not recognise, but it can allocate whatever rights exist and, just as importantly, allocate risk.

The usual approach is for the provider to assign, or at least license exclusively, its rights in outputs to the customer, while retaining ownership of the underlying model, software and tools. Equally important is the infringement position. Models are trained on very large datasets, and an output may reproduce or resemble someone else’s protected work. The agreement should address:

whether the provider gives an IP infringement indemnity that expressly covers outputs, and not just the software; any carve-outs, such as outputs the customer has modified or prompts that were deliberately designed to copy a third party’s work; and who controls the defence and settlement of a third-party claim.

Third-party AI providers, sub-processors and flow-down terms

Many AI-enabled products are not built from scratch. A vendor may sit on top of a large model supplied by someone else, which means your data may travel further than the contract in front of you suggests. This is where I see the biggest gaps.

The customer should ask for disclosure of every third-party AI provider involved, the countries where data will be processed, and a commitment that the vendor’s obligations on data use, security and confidentiality are passed down to those providers on terms that are no weaker. The vendor should stay fully responsible for the acts and omissions of its AI suppliers. A clause that lets the vendor say “the model provider did it” is not acceptable on a serious deal.

If you are the one building on a third-party model, read the upstream terms carefully before promising anything downstream. Giving your customer a no-training commitment while your own provider reserves a right to train is a breach waiting to happen.

Automated decision-making and human oversight

Where the AI system makes, or materially influences, decisions affecting individuals, the contract should deal with this openly. Useful provisions include a description of which decisions the system supports, a requirement that a trained human reviews decisions with significant consequences, and a right for the customer to override or switch off the system when needed.

The agreement should also state who is responsible for the decision itself. Vendors will often say that the customer is the decision-maker and the tool is only an aid. That may be acceptable, but only if the customer has been given enough information, testing and documentation to actually exercise that judgement.

Bias, discrimination and fairness commitments

Bias cannot be warranted away entirely, and a vendor who promises zero bias is either overselling or has not thought it through. What a contract can do is require a process. Sensible clauses include a commitment to test for bias before deployment and at regular intervals, to share the results of that testing, to fix identified problems within a stated time, and to cooperate if a regulator or an affected person raises a complaint.

Where the system is used in sensitive areas such as employment, lending, insurance, healthcare or education, I would also expect the customer to insist on a right to suspend use immediately if discriminatory outcomes are found, without that suspension counting as a breach on the customer’s part.

Transparency, explainability and audit rights

Customers are increasingly asked by regulators, boards and their own clients to explain how an AI-driven result was reached. A contract that gives no access to the necessary information leaves the customer exposed. At the very least, the vendor should provide documentation on how the system works at a reasonable level of detail, the nature of the data it was trained on, known limitations, and the logic behind significant outputs where this is technically possible.

Vendors often resist full audit rights because of trade secret concerns, and that concern is fair. A workable middle path is third-party audit reports, structured questionnaires, and a confidential audit right that is triggered by a regulatory request or a serious incident, rather than an open right to inspect at any time.

Data protection, confidentiality and regulatory compliance

In India, any AI arrangement that involves personal data has to be read against the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the rules framed under it, along with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and sector-specific requirements, for example from the RBI, SEBI or IRDAI for regulated entities. The contract should clearly identify who is the data fiduciary and who is the data processor, restrict the purposes for which data may be used, require reasonable security safeguards, and provide for breach notification within a defined period.

Cross-border arrangements add another layer. If the provider is located outside India, or if the product is offered to users in the European Union, laws such as the EU AI Act and the GDPR may also apply, and the contract should require each party to comply with the laws that apply to its role. Regulation in this area is moving quickly, so I recommend a clause obliging the parties to renegotiate in good faith when a change in law affects the service.

Confidentiality clauses also need a second look. Ordinary definitions of confidential information rarely say whether a prompt typed into a chatbot, or an output generated from confidential material, is protected. It is better to say so expressly.

Warranties, indemnities and limitation of liability

AI vendors tend to offer the system on an “as is” basis and disclaim accuracy. A blanket disclaimer is understandable, since outputs can be wrong, but customers should still seek warranties on matters within the vendor’s control: lawful sourcing of training data, compliance with applicable law, no knowing introduction of malicious code, and performance broadly in line with the documentation.

On liability, I would look closely at the cap. A cap tied to twelve months’ fees may be perfectly sensible for a low-risk productivity tool, but it can be badly out of proportion where a faulty model could lead to a regulatory penalty or a class of affected individuals. Consider a higher or separate cap, or an uncapped position, for data protection breaches, confidentiality breaches and IP infringement claims. Under the Indian Contract Act, 1872, parties are free to allocate risk this way, though the courts will look at reasonableness when assessing damages.

Model changes, service levels and exit

AI systems change constantly. A vendor may swap the underlying model, retrain it, or retire a version, and the product you tested in March may behave differently by September. The contract should require advance notice of material changes, a right to test or reject changes that affect performance or compliance, and, for important use cases, a right to continue on the earlier version for a reasonable period.

Exit is often forgotten. The agreement should deal with return or deletion of customer data, the fate of fine-tuned models built on customer data, a transition period, and certification of deletion, including by the vendor’s own AI suppliers.

A checklist before you sign

Are “AI system”, “customer data”, “prompts” and “outputs” defined separately? Is training on customer data, prompts and outputs prohibited, or tightly controlled? Who owns the outputs, and does the IP indemnity cover them? Are all third-party AI providers disclosed, and are obligations flowed down to them? Is there human oversight for decisions that significantly affect individuals? Does the vendor commit to bias testing and corrective action? Are transparency, documentation and audit rights workable for both sides? Does the contract match the DPDP Act and other laws that apply to you? Are liability caps proportionate to the real risk? Are model change, notice and exit terms in place?

Conclusion

AI clauses in commercial contracts should not be treated as boilerplate. The legal framework is still developing, and that is exactly why the contract has to do more of the work. A well drafted agreement will not remove every risk, but it will make sure that each risk has a named owner, a defined process and a financial consequence. My advice to clients is simple: raise the AI questions at the term sheet stage, not at signing, and get legal review of the vendor’s standard terms before the business team has already committed to the tool.