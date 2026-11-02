Contract Disputes In India: Why Business Agreements Fail And How Companies Can Protect Themselves

In my years of practice, I have noticed that very few business disputes begin with bad intentions. Most begin with a contract that was signed in a hurry, a clause that nobody read carefully, or an understanding reached over a phone call that never found its way into the paperwork. By the time the parties meet their lawyers, the relationship has usually soured, the money is stuck and both sides are convinced that the agreement supports them.

A contract is meant to be a plan for when things go wrong, not just a record of what happens when they go right. Yet many companies, including well-established ones, treat it as a formality. This article looks at the contractual disputes that Indian businesses face most often, explains the legal position in plain language, and sets out practical steps to protect your company before and after a dispute arises.

Why Contractual Disputes Arise in the First Place

Under the Indian Contract Act, 1872, a valid contract needs a lawful offer and acceptance, lawful consideration, free consent and parties who are competent to contract. The law is straightforward. The trouble starts in the drafting and in the day-to-day working of the relationship. Typical reasons include vague scope of work, unclear payment milestones, missing timelines, one-sided termination rights, and no agreed method for resolving a disagreement.

Business pressure makes this worse. Sales teams push to close deals, procurement teams use old templates, and the legal team sees the document only on the last day. A few extra days spent on the contract at the beginning can save years of litigation later.

Common Contractual Disputes Companies Face

1. Breach of contract and non-performance

This is the most frequent dispute. One party delivers late, delivers goods or services that do not match the specification, or does not deliver at all. The other party then withholds payment, and the dispute escalates. Section 73 of the Contract Act entitles the party who suffers a breach to compensation for loss that naturally arose from the breach, or that the parties knew, when they made the contract, would be likely to result from it. Remote and indirect losses are not recoverable, and the injured party also has a duty to take reasonable steps to reduce its loss.

2. Payment defaults and delayed payments

Delay in payment is the quiet killer of Indian businesses, especially small and medium suppliers. Where the supplier is a registered micro or small enterprise, the MSME Development Act, 2006 requires the buyer to pay within the agreed period, which cannot exceed 45 days, failing which compound interest at three times the bank rate notified by the Reserve Bank of India becomes payable. Many buyers are unaware of this provision, and many suppliers do not use it.

3. Disputes over liquidated damages and penalty clauses

Contracts often fix a sum payable on delay or breach. Section 74 of the Contract Act allows the court to award only reasonable compensation, not exceeding the amount named, whether or not actual loss is proved, though the Supreme Court has held that the party claiming must still show that some legal injury was suffered where damages are not difficult to assess. A clause that merely frightens the other side, without any genuine pre-estimate of loss, may not be enforced in full.

4. Termination disputes

Wrongful termination is a major source of litigation. A company terminates a distributor, a vendor or a service provider, citing breach, and the other side argues that the termination was without cause, without notice or without following the procedure in the contract. Courts examine whether the termination clause was followed to the letter. Where a contract allows termination for convenience, the notice period and the consequences must be clear. Where it allows termination for cause, the cure period matters.

5. Force majeure and frustration of contract

The pandemic taught many companies the difference between force majeure and frustration. Force majeure is a creature of contract, so the clause itself decides what events count and what relief is available. Frustration under Section 56 of the Contract Act applies when performance becomes impossible or unlawful after the contract is made. Indian courts have taken the view that mere commercial hardship or increased cost is not enough. If your agreement has no well-drafted force majeure clause, you may find yourself with little protection when a real disruption occurs.

6. Intellectual property, confidentiality and non-compete disputes

Technology, consulting and franchise arrangements frequently involve sharing confidential information and trade secrets. Disputes arise over ownership of work product, misuse of data, or an ex-vendor or ex-employee competing in breach of the agreement. Section 27 of the Contract Act makes agreements in restraint of trade void, and Indian courts generally do not enforce post-termination non-compete covenants, though restrictions during the term of the contract and well-drafted confidentiality obligations stand on firmer ground. Companies should draft these clauses with this limitation in mind.

7. Joint venture, shareholder and distribution disputes

Disagreements between joint venture partners, shareholders or distributors often arise from unclear exit mechanisms, deadlock provisions, pricing control, territory rights and exclusivity. These disputes are expensive because they involve ongoing businesses, employees and customers, and they are usually decided on the strength of the written agreement. Cross-border arrangements add questions of governing law, jurisdiction and enforcement of foreign awards or decrees.

8. Fraud, misrepresentation and undue influence

Where consent has been obtained through fraud, misrepresentation, coercion or undue influence, the contract is voidable at the option of the aggrieved party under Sections 17 to 19 of the Contract Act. Such claims are common in sale of business, investment and supply disputes, particularly where the representations made before signing differ from what was actually delivered. Entire-agreement clauses help, but they do not protect a party against its own fraud.

How Companies Can Protect Their Interests

Litigation should be the last resort, not the first strategy. The following steps, if followed consistently, reduce both the chance of a dispute and the cost when one cannot be avoided.

Do proper due diligence on the counterparty. Check its corporate records, financial standing, litigation history, licences and authority of the person signing. Many disputes begin with the discovery that the counterparty never had the capacity to perform. Draft precisely and in plain language. Define the scope, deliverables, specifications, timelines, payment milestones and acceptance criteria. Ambiguity is always resolved against the party who cannot prove what was agreed. Record every change in writing. Variations agreed over email, WhatsApp or telephone should be documented through a signed amendment. Oral understandings are difficult to prove and easy to deny. Include a clear termination and cure mechanism. State the grounds for termination, notice periods, cure periods and consequences, including the treatment of work in progress and pending invoices. Cap your liability and define remedies. A limitation of liability clause, a realistic liquidated damages clause and a defined indemnity regime give both sides certainty about the worst case. Draft force majeure clauses with care. List the events, require prompt notice, state the duration after which either party may terminate, and address payment obligations during the event. Pay stamp duty properly. Under the Indian Stamp Act and state stamp laws, an insufficiently stamped agreement cannot be admitted in evidence until the deficiency and penalty are paid. The Supreme Court has held that an unstamped arbitration agreement is not void, but the defect must still be cured, which causes delay. Maintain a contract management system. Track renewals, notice dates, payment schedules and compliance obligations. Missing a notice date can be as damaging as a breach. Preserve evidence. Keep emails, delivery challans, purchase orders, inspection reports and correspondence organised. In a dispute, the party with the better paper trail usually has the stronger case.

Choosing the Right Dispute Resolution Clause

The dispute resolution clause is the part of the contract most often copied from a template and least often thought through. It deserves attention. A well-drafted clause usually includes a step-by-step process: senior management discussion, followed by mediation, followed by arbitration or court proceedings.

Arbitration

Arbitration under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 is popular because it offers confidentiality, party choice of arbitrators and limited grounds of challenge to the award. You should specify the seat and venue, the number of arbitrators, the governing rules, the language and the governing law. A badly worded clause, such as one that says disputes may be referred to arbitration, can itself become the subject of a dispute. Interim relief, including injunctions and security for the claim amount, can be sought from the courts under Section 9 even before arbitration begins.

Mediation and commercial courts

Where the dispute is a commercial dispute within the meaning of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 and no urgent interim relief is sought, the party must ordinarily attempt pre-institution mediation under Section 12A before filing a suit. A suit filed without this step is liable to be rejected. Mediation is also a useful commercial tool, since it keeps the relationship alive and the cost low, and the Mediation Act, 2023 now provides a statutory framework for it, including enforceability of settlement agreements.

Court jurisdiction

If you prefer court litigation, the contract should name the courts that will have exclusive jurisdiction, so that neither party can drag the other to a distant or inconvenient forum. Where more than one court has jurisdiction, parties are free to choose one of them, but they cannot confer jurisdiction on a court that has none.

What to Do When a Dispute Has Already Arisen

Even a carefully drafted contract can end up in dispute. When it does, the first few weeks matter a great deal.

Read the contract again, including annexures, purchase orders and amendments. Identify the exact clause said to be breached, the notice requirements and the dispute resolution process. Send a clear and measured legal notice. It should state the facts, the breach, the relief claimed and the time allowed to comply. A careless notice can be used against you later. Keep performing your own obligations unless the contract entitles you to suspend them. A party that stops performing without a legal basis may turn itself from the victim into the defaulter. Watch the limitation period. A suit for breach of contract must ordinarily be filed within three years under the Limitation Act, 1963, and the time normally runs from the date of the breach. Consider interim protection. Where there is a risk that the other side will dissipate assets, misuse confidential information or alienate property, seek urgent injunctions or security orders without delay. Explore settlement at every stage. A negotiated settlement recorded properly, with clear payment terms and mutual releases, is often the most commercial outcome.

Specific Performance and Damages: Know Your Remedies

Following the 2018 amendment to the Specific Relief Act, 1963, specific performance of a contract is no longer a discretionary remedy in most cases, and a court is generally required to grant it, subject to the exceptions in the Act. This is a significant shift for companies that want the other side to actually perform, for example, to deliver land, shares or customised goods, rather than merely pay compensation. Damages remain the usual remedy where the subject matter of the contract can be replaced in the market and the loss can be measured in money.

Final Thoughts

A good contract does not prevent every disagreement, but it makes the disagreement manageable. It tells each side what is expected, what happens if expectations are not met, and where the matter will be decided. Companies that invest time in drafting, record-keeping and early legal advice generally spend far less on disputes than those that treat contracts as paperwork to be completed after the deal is done.

If your company is entering a significant commercial arrangement, or is already facing a dispute over an existing one, it is sensible to consult an experienced corporate and commercial lawyer at the earliest. Early intervention, whether through a better-drafted clause or a well-timed notice, often decides how the matter ends.