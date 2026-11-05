Calcutta High Court Holds Suit On Settlement Agreement Towards Decretal Dues Is A Commercial Dispute Under Section 2(1)(c)(xviii) Of Commercial Courts Act

Case Name: M. Walter and Co. and Ors. v. Rajashi Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Case No.: IA No. GA/1/2026 and IA No. GA/2/2026 in CS 2 of 2026

Coram: Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay

Citation: (2026) ibclaw.in 6064 HC

Decided on: 29 September 2026

The Calcutta High Court has held that a suit for recovery under a Settlement Agreement, by which the defendant undertook payment towards full and final settlement of decretal dues arising from a sale of goods transaction, is a "commercial dispute" within the meaning of Section 2(1)(c)(xviii) of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay rejected the objection to the commercial character of the suit.

The suit, C.S. No. 2 of 2026, arose from a Settlement Agreement dated 1 November 2022 between M. Walters and Company and Rajashi Developers Pvt. Ltd. The earlier history was that C.S. No. 297 of 2003 was instituted by M. Walters and Company against Mrs. Gloria E. Mehra for unpaid dues arising from a sale of goods transaction and was decreed on 12 August 2008. E.C. No. 57 of 2009 was instituted for enforcement, and by an order dated 13 July 2012 alienation of the properties at 59A, 59B, 59C and 59D Park Street, Kolkata was restrained without leave of the Court. The intending purchaser of that property nominated Rajashi Developers as the purchaser.

Under the Settlement Agreement, Rajashi agreed to pay Rs.55,00,000/- towards full and final settlement of the decretal dues. Rs.5,00,000/- had been paid by Pay Order No.117643 and the balance, subject to deduction of TDS, was to be paid by cheque retained in escrow. The plaintiff undertook to take steps for withdrawal of the execution proceeding, which was dismissed as withdrawn on 25 January 2023. The suit alleged failure to complete the payment.

The Court held that the question could not be answered by looking at the Settlement Agreement alone as the immediate source of the claim. It examined the decree, the execution proceeding, the circumstances in which Rajashi entered the arrangement, and the purpose of the agreement. It observed that the obligation assumed by Rajashi was new, but the controversy it was intended to resolve was not new.

The plaintiffs relied on Section 62 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 on novation. The Court held that novation contemplates substitution of an existing contract by a new one, and that no executory contract was awaiting substitution since the original transaction had already culminated in a decree. It framed the real question as whether the subsequent undertaking had a sufficient juridical connection with the commercial dispute it expressly sought to resolve, and answered it in the affirmative.

The plaintiffs sought to distinguish the Division Bench decision in Modern Roadways Corporation v. Simplex Infrastructures Limited on the ground that the settlement there was between the original contracting parties, whereas Rajashi was not a party to the original transaction. The Court accepted the factual distinction but held that the principle in that case does not make identity with the original contracting parties a prerequisite. The decision requires examination of the subject matter of the claim and the transaction from which the obligation arose. The Court noted an additional feature here, namely that Rajashi entered the arrangement during execution and undertook payment towards decretal dues in consideration of withdrawal of that proceeding.

Durgapur Ispat Udyog Private Limited v. Central Bank of India was distinguished on the ground that it concerned damages following withdrawal of an OTS and was examined principally under Section 2(1)(c)(i), while the present controversy is examined under clause (xviii). The Court also noted that Venkatesh Vincom Private Limited v. Spice of Joy, State of Maharashtra v. V.S. Naik and Goodyear India Ltd. v. Collector of Customs concern the expression in clause (i) and do not determine the present question.

The Court accepted the proposition in Prime Hitech Textile LLP v. Manish Kumar that not every recovery of money connected with business is a commercial dispute, but held that the present claim derives its character from the commercial dispute which the arrangement expressly addressed, and not merely from its monetary nature. It referred to D.M. Corporation Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Maharashtra for examining the real nature of the relief. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited v. Emami Limited concerned Section 2(1)(c)(xvii) and did not assist the plaintiffs. Laxmi Polyfab Pvt. Ltd. v. Eden Realty Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and Patil Automation Private Limited v. Rakheja Engineers Private Limited were held to concern procedural consequences arising only after the substantive character of the dispute is determined.

On the prayers for Receiver, injunction, attachment before judgment and preservation of assets, the Court held that they are protective measures directed towards securing the monetary claim and do not convert the suit into an action for adjudication of title to the Park Street property. It also referred to the Explanation to Section 2(1)(c), which recognises that a commercial dispute does not lose that character merely because the action involves recovery of immovable property or realisation of monies secured by immovable property.

The Court held that the controversy pleaded in C.S. No. 2 of 2026 is a commercial dispute within Section 2(1)(c)(xviii), subject to satisfaction of the other statutory requirements governing a commercial suit. The objection was rejected. The Registrar Original Side was directed to convert the suit into a commercial suit with a definite number within a fortnight, and the suit was fixed for hearing on 17 November 2026.