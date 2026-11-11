Building A System, Not A Headcount Pool

Why building a Legal Capability Centre requires thinking beyond capacity

The conversation around Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has moved ahead. What began largely as an insourcing model, driven by cost arbitrage and access to talent, is now increasingly about building capability, operational resilience and strategic value.

Legal Capability Centres are following the same path. Global organisations are looking beyond transactional legal support and setting up dedicated teams that can handle more complex legal work across geographies.

But putting together a team of legal professionals is not the same as building a legal capability.

A Legal Capability Centre’s success depends less on how many lawyers it employs than on how it is designed, governed and equipped to deliver work.

Many centres start as an offshore extension of the in-house legal team, often called an “Extended Legal Team”. How far they grow from there depends on the operating model: how work comes in, who it goes to, how it is done and reviewed, and how the process improves over time.

The Headcount Trap

Most organisations set up a Legal Capability Centre to solve a capacity problem, and that is a reasonable place to start.

Typically, we see this arising due to the in-house legal team being stretched – volumes are rising, turnaround times are under pressure and costs keep climbing. A dedicated offshore team looks like a logical answer, especially when it offers access to skilled lawyers at a more competitive cost.

The business case is usually strong. The operating model behind it does not always get the same attention.

Planning tends to centre on the lawyers themselves: how many are needed, the qualifications and experience they should have, where they will sit and whom they will report to. Less thought goes into the scope of their work, what business teams can expect from them and how work will move between the existing legal team and the new centre. Without that clarity, an organisation can add legal capacity without improving how legal work gets done. The work moves to a new geography, but the way it is managed and delivered stays the same.

The result is a centre that may be well staffed but still relies on the existing legal team to set priorities, check quality and take responsibility. Instead of extending legal coverage across the organisation, it adds another layer of coordination.

Often, the gap is not one of talent but of the operating system that allows that talent to work well.

In our experience, some of the most important decisions about a Legal Capability Centre need to be made before the first lawyer is hired. Which matters will the centre handle? How will business teams engage with it? Who decides when work moves between the centre and the existing legal team? What triggers an escalation, and where does it go? Who is accountable for the quality of the work, and how will performance be measured? The answers shape how well the centre functions and how far it can grow.

Designing the System Behind the Capability

Turning these decisions into an effective operating model involves four connected design elements.

1. Decision Rights: Who Has the Authority to Decide?

A Legal Capability Centre cannot work efficiently if every decision has to go back to the existing legal team.

The operating model should establish clear decision rights across three levels:

Independent decisions: those the centre team can take on its own, covering routine matters governed by set standards or playbooks, such as negotiating clauses within approved fallback positions.

Consultative decisions: requiring inputs from the existing legal team which cover exceptions that call for experienced legal judgement within the organisation’s risk appetite, such as non-standard liability provisions or counterparty positions the playbooks do not cover.

Reserved decisions: which stay with the existing legal team and cover strategic matters with material commercial consequences, such as approving high-value transactions, taking on significant risk or departing from the organisation’s established risk appetite.

2. Escalation Paths: When Does Work Move Beyond the Centre?

Escalation should be an intentional feature of the operating model, not an informal response to uncertainty.

Clear escalation triggers tell the team when a matter needs additional guidance. These can be based on legal risk, commercial exposure, a departure from approved positions or jurisdictional specifications.

Each escalation should also reach the right decision-maker, with enough context for it to be resolved quickly and accordingly the escalation process should provide for it.

3. Workflow Ownership: Who Is Accountable for Delivery?

When legal work moves across geographies, more people handle each matter, and accountability can become fragmented between them.

The operating model should assign responsibility across the lifecycle of a matter, from intake and triage through allocation, execution, review and closure. It should also set out how the centre works with regional legal teams, business stakeholders and other functions.

For business teams, this means knowing how to raise a legal request, what information to provide, what support and timelines to expect and what is required of them along the way.

Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is a good example. Many global legal teams now run contracting on technology platforms, wherein an effective workflow has to spell out how a contract request is initiated and assigned, how legal review and approvals happen, who leads negotiations with the counterparty and how the contract moves towards signing.

It also has to show who owns each stage, separating the roles of business teams, legal teams and functions such as finance or procurement. This matters most where business teams lead commercial negotiations and legal steps in only at set stages or risk thresholds.

The aim is to ensure that every matter and each component within it has a clear owner and a set path to completion.

4. Quality Governance: How Is Consistency Maintained?

Quality cannot rest only on the experience or judgement of individual lawyers.

A Legal Capability Centre needs defined quality standards, review mechanisms and feedback loops to keep its output consistent. It also needs metrics that show how well it is delivering, such as matters closed, turnaround times and stakeholder satisfaction.

Over time, these build confidence in the centre. For business teams, they provide assurance of consistent quality and reliable service delivery. For the existing legal team, they reduce the need for continuous supervision, and performance metrics show when the centre is ready to take on a broader scope of work.

Between them, these four elements also inform how the centre should be staffed: its structure, the mix of skills needed and the levels of seniority it needs.

The Difference Between Capacity and Capability

The difference between a headcount model and a capability model comes down to the question each one starts from.

A headcount model asks: How many lawyers do we need to handle the work?

A capability model asks: What must we put in place for legal work to be delivered consistently, efficiently and with appropriate oversight?

Where the first question is about capacity, the second is about how legal work can be delivered well over the long term. Both matter, but a centre built only around the first comes to depend heavily on individual lawyers. A capability model builds processes, institutional knowledge, decision frameworks and quality standards into the operating model itself. The centre then carries on smoothly when team members change, relies less on any one person’s expertise and gets new joiners up to speed faster.

Building for Maturity, Not Just Launch

The real test of a Legal Capability Centre comes after it starts receiving work. Can it take on more complex responsibilities over time without needing more supervision or adding operational risk? Answering that means planning beyond the initial transition.

The operating model should be designed to accommodate increasing volumes, expanding service portfolios, changing stakeholder expectations and more autonomy in decision-making. Governance should support that growth rather than hold it back.

A Legal Capability Centre should therefore be assessed not only by the work it handles today but also by the capabilities it can build and sustain over time. Set up well, it gives an organisation the chance to rethink how its legal function serves the business, rather than simply moving legal work somewhere else.